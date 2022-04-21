Earth Day with Greenbelt
Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust, is celebrating Earth Day. On Sunday, April 24, 1-3 p.m., the land trust will host Conservation Story at John J. Donovan Reservation/Sagamore Hill Conservation Area, Hamilton. Chris LaPointe, Greenbelt’s vice president, will lead a walk and explain how efforts have conserved this property for public use. On Wednesday, 9:30 — 11 a.m., there will be GreenbeltGo App Walk and How-to at Cox Reservation, Essex and on Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m.-noon, Greenbelt President Kate Bowditch leads an exploration of Kamon Farm, one of Greenbelt’s newest conservation areas for a special preview of this 93-acre property that is soon to be open to the public. For more information, go to ecga.org.
Sunset Music Series beginning
Hamilton’s historic Patton Homestead will host a series of Thursday Night Sunset Music from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. weekly, beginning on April 28, and running through June 22. Shine only. Pack a picnic, pick up a pizza, enjoy a drink and settle down for upbeat music from great local bands. Picnic benches are first come-first served, so bring a blanket. Either way you’ll bask in the Golden Hour as the days grow longer. Home for 50 years to World War II’s General George S. Patton, the Patton Homestead is located at 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, with off street parking and police assisting. Admission $10/person; Kids under 10 free. Donations appreciated. Take a spring stroll through the flowering grounds, take a chance on a raffle. For tickets and more information, visit: https://pattonhomestead.org/events.
Ipswich Spring clean up set
On April 28, there will be a town of Ipswich Spring Cleanup from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the mural at the Town Riverwalk to get trash bags and assignments. This bi-annual event is sponsored by the Ipswich Shade Tree and Town Beautification Committee with corporate sponsor Pentucket Bank. This cleanup is planned in coordination with the Commonwealth’s “Keep Mass Beautiful” campaign. Contact Pat Beirne for more details: patbeirne@verizon.net This is event is part of our Earth Week series. Send your questions to volunteer@merrimack.org.
Stage 284 presents ‘Best If Used By’
Two beloved local senior actors will perform a free staged reading of Ipswich playwright Doug Brendel’s new work “Best If Used By” at the Community House, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton, on Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m. Hosted free of charge by Stage 284, Brendel’s new work features Becky Axelrod and Barbara Bourgeois, two very talented but not very young actresses who prove they’ve still got it. Each had mentioned to Brendel, separately, how hard it is for women in their 70s and 80s to find roles in the theater. so he wrote roles for them. The play, “Best If Used By,” is an encounter between two elderly women auditioning for the same role, and is, by turns, a poignant, and funny take on aging and ageism. A Q&A may follow. For more information, contact Doug Brendel at: Unconventional@DougBrendel.com.
SalemRecycles Book Swap May 7
On Saturday, May 7, SalemRecycles will host a Book Swap from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salem Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. Look for or drop off books or drop off books, CDs & DVDs, video games, records, re-usable bags, and greeting cards. All must be clean, dry and mildew free. If you have lots of books, you may drop them off in advance with volunteers helping on Friday, May 6, 4 to 7:p.m., and Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m. to noon at 401 Bridge St. No book dealers or more than two bags per swapper before noon. Questions? Contact Micaela Guglielmi at mguglielmi@salem.com or 978-619-5672.
‘Into The Woods’ at SSU
Salem State brings its production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s ‘Into The Woods’ to the Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts, directed by Bill Cunningham with musical direction by Karen Gahagan and choreography by Alex Jacobs. Grimm fairy tales ate twisted together to create an epic story about wishes, family, and the choices we make. Salem Residents are welcome to free admission for Salem Night on Friday, April 15 by emailing tickets@salemstatetickets.com. Regular performances are April 14 — 16 and April 21 — 23 at 7:30 p.m., and April 24 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit: www.salemstatetickets.com. $20, general; $15, Seniors and Students; free for under 18 years of age, For more information, visit: https://salemstate.edu/arts for calendar information.
Monthly LGBTQ+ online Book Club
The Peabody Institute Library is partnering with the Ashland Public Library in Ashland to present a monthly book club for the LGBTQ+ community and friends, meeting on the last Monday of every month, starting Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Ages 15 to 100 are welcome to chat about books that celebrate LGBTQ+ lives, as a springboard to discussing the challenges. April’s selection — “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston — is available for pick up at both libraries. Register for your Zoom link at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/online-lgbtq-book-club-with-ashland-library/. Questions? Call 978-531-0100 ext. 17, or email: gtoth@noblenet.org.
An Evening with Rachael Cerrotti
The Peabody Library’s year-long “Roots to Kinship” project continues with “An Evening with Rachael Cerrotti,” author of Community Read book “We Share the Same Sky” on April 26, at 6:30 p.m., in the Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody. This visual journey through her work includes time for a community discussion about discovering our own roots and creating art out of family and community histories. Read or listen to the book at your own pace. Librarians will keep you engaged through discussion and interaction on social media, displays and activities and other virtual content. Check out a copy at the Public Service Desks at all three branches; ebooks and e-audio also available on Libby. Author will sign books. Questions? 978-531-0100.
Local artist exhibits works
More than 50 original oil and acrylic artworks by local artist Ken Fine will be on display through April 28, in the Centennial Gallery at The Musculoskeletal Center, 4 Centennial Drive, Peabody, The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about Ken Fine and view select works visit: www.kenfineartpaintings.com.
Salem’s Spring street sweep schedule
{p class=”p3”}Spring street sweeping continues into residential neighborhoods through May 6. Visit www.salem.com/streetsweeping for the 2022 expanded entrance corridor searchable map and sweeping schedule with the listing of the hours when street parking will be prohibited in different neighborhoods from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sweeping takes place over two consecutive days alternating between the odd and even sides of streets. Blowers will clear corridor sidewalks in the downtown every third Wednesday from April through September, starting at 9 p.m. followed by sweeping from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., when vehicles must be removed during posted hours. Parking is available for free at Museum Place Garage with proof of residency. Through May 6. sweeping continues on both sides of the street on the same day, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sweep days fall the day after regularly scheduled trash days. Street sweeping schedules are also available at the DPS office at 5 Jefferson Ave., Salem.