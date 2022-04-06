Historical context
of Ukraine war
On Thursday, April 7, at 6:30 p.m., join former Boston College history professor Cynthia Simmons on Zoom as she provides historical context for the war in Ukraine. Kyiv is the seat of Kievan Rus’, and Eastern Orthodoxy, predating Russia as a state; “Little Russia” was the term for Ukraine during the Russian Empire. Simmons will address the Soviet period, and how the war has more in common with the war of 1942 or 1982 than with the post-Soviet era. Language, religion and cultural identity will be explored. To register for Zoom link, visit: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Hamilton-Wenham
Library book sale
Friends of the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library will hold its Spring Book Sale, kicking off with members night on Friday, April 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (memberships are accepted opening night) and continuing Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday April 11, from 10:15 to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesday, April 12, from 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the library, 14 Union St., Hamilton. Credit cards will be accepted. For more information, call 978-468-5577; email: fohwpl@gmail.com; or visit: https://friendsofhwlibrary.org/
Salem State’s
Student Art Exhibition
Twenty five outstanding students of the Salem State University Art + Design department are showcasing their works in the 2022 Student Art Awards Exhibition through April 15, at the university’s Winfisky Gallery. On view are mediums including painting, printmaking, 3D arts, graphic design, and photography, as well as art history. The gallery, on the ground floor of the Ellison Campus Center, North Campus, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Ipswich apring
clean up slated
On April 28, there will be a town of Ipswich Spring Cleanup from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the mural at the Town Riverwalk to get trash bags and assignments. This bi-annual event is sponsored by the Ipswich Shade Tree and Town Beautification Committee with corporate sponsor Pentucket Bank. This cleanup is planned in coordination with the Commonwealth’s “Keep Mass Beautiful” campaign. Contact Pat Beirne for more details: patbeirne@verizon.net This is event is part of our Earth Week series. Send your questions to volunteer@merrimack.org.
First-time home
buyers seminar
If you're considering buying a new home but unsure of market conditions, join Jess McLaughlin from Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation on Wednesday, April 13, at 7 p.m., in the Gordon Room of the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, We will walk through everything you need to know in a fun, interactive seminar. Find out what loan program is best for you, how much you can afford and what you need for a down-payment. Registration required at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
'Sundays at 5'
at Ascension
On Sunday, May 1, at 5 p.m., Ipswich’s historic Ascension Memorial Episcopal Church launches the first of inspiring, out-of-the-ordinary, 30-minute monthly gatherings simply called “Sundays at 5." Youth-led but designed for all ages, this spiritually inspiring opportunity is for people who find Sunday mornings problematic for getting to church. Music, art, poetry, scripture, and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the short service, followed by snacks, fun and games. "Sundays at 5." speaks to something missing from lives, especially post pandemic, and is the result of numerous dialogues with area residents. All are welcome in the church at 31 County St., Ipswich. Questions? Email Brad Clark at: rectoramc@gmail.com.
'Downtown
for All' begins
On Thursday, April 28, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., join Beverly Main Streets for a Cabot Community Conversation free event launching, "Downtown for All," a Beverly Main Streets initiative to make downtown Beverly a welcoming place for all. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., evening kicks off at 5 p.m. with a performance by Endicott College's Jazz/Rock Ensemble with Director Ray Novack. Following the performance, we will be screening "Lives Well Lived," a film by Sky Bergman, which celebrates getting older, and the incredible wit, wisdom, and life experiences of older adults living full and meaningful lives in their later years. Please let us know you're coming by registering at: https://thecabot.org/event/downtown-for-all. The Cabot Theatre is located at 286 Cabot St, Beverly. Questions? 978-927-3100.
'Into The Woods'
at Salem State
Salem State brings its production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's 'Into The Woods' to the Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts, directed by Bill Cunningham with musical direction by Karen Gahagan and choreography by Alex Jacobs. Grimm fairy tales ate twisted together to create an epic story about wishes, family, and the choices we make. Salem Residents are welcome to free admission for Salem Night on Friday, April 15 by emailing tickets@salemstatetickets.com. Regular performances are April 14 - 16 and April 21 - 23 at 7:30 p.m., and April 24 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit: www.salemstatetickets.com. $20, general; $15, Seniors and Students; free for under 18 years of age, For more information, visit: https://salemstate.edu/arts for calendar information..
Earth Day
at Salem State
Explore actions for a just and livable world, as Salem State University celebrates the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day with a series of in-person and virtual events starting April 5 and running through April 19. This year’s theme is “Climate Crisis: Actions for a Just and Livable World” focuses on the science and impacts of climate change and solutions including offshore wind with Seth Lattrell, Port Authority Deputy for the City of Salem; climate reporting with Boston Globe columnist Dharna Noor; the role of museums in the climate crisis with Peabody Essex Museum curator Jane Winchell; and a conversation about climate risk and the politics of adaptation in Massachusetts with Associate Professor of Global of Studies Rob DeLeo (Bentley University). All events are free and open to the public. Learn more at salemstate.edu/earthday.
Northshoremen
chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7-9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Salem Survey online
through April 15
The City of Salem seeks residents’ input and feedback on quality of life and city services through the 13th annual Salem Residents Survey, now online. Visit: www.salem.com/mayors-office, click on “Salem Residents Survey” and choose a language from English to Spanish, Portuguese, French, Arabic, and Chinese. The survey will be online through 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, to let you state your opinions on a range of issues facing the City of Salem and City services. The final data is compiled and included in the Mayor’s annual budget, published later this spring at www.salem.com/fy23.. The information provides feedback into resident priorities and goals, as well as important performance and outcome measures.
Tours at Castle
Hill available
Beginning April 16, Castle Hill will be open for guided tours Saturdays, Sundays, and Holidays, as well as April School Vacation Week, April 18 to 22. Each offers a different experience for all ages and interests and lasts approximately 45 to 60 minutes. Tickets include grounds admission for a 3-hour visit. Tour prices vary, for details, visit: https://thetrustees.org/program/castle-hill-tours. Castle Hill on the Crane Estate is located at 290 Argilla Rd., Ipswich. Please note: The Great House will not be open on Sunday, April 17.
Calling all Junior
Gardeners
The Hamilton Wenham Garden Club Junior’s Program is looking for children ages 8+ who have an interest in gardening .Help us to create a garden design, as we prepare to plant the raised beds at the entrance to the Wenham Museum! We'll gather at the museum's Burnham Hall, Main Street, Wenham, on Wednesday, April 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. Participants will help select plant materials (vegetables, herbs and flowers), and discuss seed growth and plant placement, and can take home seeds while they help the HW Garden Club Junior’s to establish a garden. Seed planting begin the first week of June. Interested? Email Jennifer Tymann at: tymanns@verizon.net.
Peabody
powers up!
Business professionals who are active in a local Chamber of Commerce are encouraged to head for the Simon Mall Peabody Learning Academy the morning of Tuesday, April 12, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. to meet eager students along with Peabody P.R.E.P. students (Personalized Remote Education Program), network with other business leaders, share your "call me when" and enjoy a continental breakfast, all for free. The academy is located at the Northshore Mall; the entrance is marked and located in the lower, back parking lot to the right of Macy's, 210 Andover St., Peabody. Questions? Contact Maria Terris at: maria@peabodychamber.com. This Chamber for Good Nonprofit of the Month series is made possible by Peabody Wealth Advisors.