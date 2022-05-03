‘UI: A Taxing
Concern’ May 4
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce examines the defunct state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund at its next Business Insight Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, May 4, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at The Essex Room at Woodman’s 125 Main St., Essex. The program will delve into the beleaguered UI Trust Fund and its implications on payroll taxes and businesses’ bottom lines. Chamber President and CEO Karen Andreas, who is appointed to the state’s 21-member Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Study Commission, will lead this timely discussion. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., program at 8 a.m. Admission is $50 for Chamber members, $70 for nonmembers. Visit northshorechamber.org, or call 978-774-8565 to sign up or for more details.
'Power of the
Purse' benefit
After a two-year hiatus, The Women's Fund of Essex County is returning with an exciting new format for its signature fundraising event, Power of the Purse (POP), on Thursday, May 5, from 6:30 - 9 p.m at Turner Hill in Ipswich. The event, newly named "POP Plus!," brings together supporters to mix, mingle and raise critical funds for at-risk women and girls throughout Essex County. Kendra Petrone and Sue Tabb, co-hosts of Magic 106.7’s Morning MAGIC Show and the Exceptional Women podcast will emcee, with entertainment, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres by Vinwood Caterers. This year's raffle and silent auction offer purses and handbags donated by renowned designers and retailers, plus unique articles and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The goal is to raise $100,000 to support The Women's Fund of Essex County.'“ Ticket start at $100. Contact info@thewomensfundec.org for more information or visit www.thewomensfundec.org.
Arts Fest set
for June 18
BEVERLY - Beverly Main Streets will host the 19th annial Arts Fest Beverly on June. 18. The free outdoor festival in downtown features more than 125 juried fine artists and crafters, free kids’ activities and food trucks. For more information on the event or becoming a vendor, go to https://www.bevmain.org/arts-fest-beverly/
May Day labor
poster exhibit
Beverly Farms Public Library is hosting a May Day show of classic labor posters from the collection of Stephen Lewis, through May 27, at the fully accessible library, 4 Vine St, Beverly. Library hours are Mondays and Wednesdays. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information on library, call 978/921-6066.
Author series
at Ipswich Library
The next featured authors at Ipswich Library's 2022 Louise & Hugh Johnson Author Series is Archer Mayor, author of the highly acclaimed Vermont-based mystery series featuring detective Joe Gunther, which the Chicago Tribune describes as “the best police procedurals being written in America. Join Mayor on May 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mansion at the Hellenic Center, 117 County Road (Route 1A) Ipswich. The event is free, but registration is required at https://www.ipswichlibrary.org/ or call 978-356-6648.
Peabody Garden Club
Plant Sale Saturday
Peabody Garden Club will host its annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the KinderCare Parking Lot, 520 Lowell St., Peabody. Just in time for Mother's Day with assorted annuals, perennials, raffles and a delicious bake sale table. Free.
Hamilton-Wenham
Plant Sale Saturday
The Hamilton-Wenham Garden Club's got you covered this Mother’s Day. Stop by the tent at 299 Bay Road, South Hamilton, on Saturda, May 7, from 8 a.m. to noon, for a lovely selection of perennials, annuals, tomatoes and hanging baskets. Neptune’s Harvest fertilizers will also be available at discounted prices. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. This sale is the spring fundraiser for the HWGC, supporting public programs, the Pingree Park Garden, seasonal planters in Hamilton and Wenham, youth programs and more.
Sunset Music Series
at Patton Homestead
Hamilton's historic Patton Homestead will host a series of Thursday Night Sunset Music from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. weekly, now through June 22. Shine only. This Thursday enjoy a concert by Judes and The Hutch. Pack a picnic, pick up a pizza, enjoy a drink and settle down for upbeat music from great local bands. Picnic benches are first come-first served, so bring a blanket. Either way you'll bask in the Golden Hour as the days grow longer. Home for 50 years to World War II's General George S. Patton, the Patton Homestead is located at 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, with off street parking and police assisting. Admission $10/person; Kids under 10 free. Donations appreciated. Take a spring stroll through the flowering grounds, take a chance on a raffle. For tickets and more information, visit: https://pattonhomestead.org/events.
Danvers Class
of 1971 reunion
Danvers High School Class of 1971 “51st” Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 6 to 11 p.m. at the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club, 134 McKay St., Beverly. The cost is $50 per person. For more information, please contact Gail Eaton at: gailme1@me.com.
Habitat for Humanity
golf benefit May 31
On Tuesday, May 31, Essex County Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Golf Fore Homes Golf Tournament. A fundraiser to help build affordable homes throughout Essex County, it wll be held at the Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton. In the last year, 10 families have moved into their new or rehabbed homes with 18 more homes permitted or currently under construction in seven different towns. The day starts with a 1 p.m. shotgun and scramble format. A 'Golden Hammer Ticket' includes 2 mulligans, 5 raffle tickets, entry into the 50/50 Casino Hole and 2 strings; each of varying length, allowing the player to move their ball closer to the hole. Non-golfers can support Essex County Habitat by participating as a sponsor at any if eight levels. For registration/information, https://www.essexcountyhabitat.org/golf_fore_homes/