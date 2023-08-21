Peabody Institute Library Danvers programs
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, has programs offering something for everyone. Check the website events calendar for whatever captures your interest at danverslibrary.org. Registration is required for all events, both Zoom and in-person.
Monday., Aug. 28, 7 p.m., Bestselling authors (and sisters!) Lisa Jackson and Nancy Bush discuss new releases-- on Zoom. Jackson discusses ‘The Last Sinner,’ a gripping novel of suspense. Bush discusses ‘The Camp,’ a chilling novel with a diabolical twist. Register for zoom link at: danverslibrary.org.
Monday., Aug. 28, 7 p.m., An Evening with FBI Special Agent Julia Cowley-- the lead profiler on the Golden State Killer Case on Zoom. Register for Zoom link at: danverslibrary.org.
Monday., Aug. 21, 7 p.m., An Evening on Zoom with Nan Fischer -- the author of just released “The Book of Silver Linings” a timeless, uplifting love story with a touch of magic, followed by Q&A. Register for Zoom link at: danverslibrary.org.
Music, movie, picnic night
The Hamilton-Wenham Recreation Department invites you to the Patton Homestead for a free evening of great entertainment on Friday, Aug. 25, starting at 5:30 p.m. with picnicking and live music from ‘Cold Engine,’ followed at 7:30 p.m. with an outdoor screening of that great cinema classic ‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.’ Pack a picnic, grab a lawn chair or blanket and join the fun at the Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St.,, Hamilton. Off street parking is available, Police details will provide assistance. Updates on Social Media 24 hours prior to event. Instagram @pattonhomesteadThough free, donations are much appreciated.