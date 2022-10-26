Turkey dinner
to go in Beverly
Pick up a turkey dinner on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, between 1 and 3 p.m. Comes complete with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes and vegetables, all ready to heat up in a a microwaveable container Limited number available, so first come first served. Place your order, $7 per dinner, with the church office at 978-922-5722, or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Thursday, Nov. 17.
Ghosts and
Legends Nov. 8
Join premier storyteller, podcaster, and author Jeff Belanger at the Peabody Library on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. for “Ghosts and Legends" storytelling that explores the unusual and unexplained:haunts around the world and in your own backyard! This multi-media adventure draws from Jeff's research in his books, podcasts, adventures, and TV shows. At the Main Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, followed by a Q&A and book signing. Registration is required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/jeff-belanger/
Eerie Events at
Peabody Essex
Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) is offering a month-long Eerie Events with three special attractions. "The Salem Witch Trials: The Towne Sisters," a pop-up experience on view through Nov. 28, offers views of rare original documents that illustrate how the Towne sisters — Rebecca Nurse, Mary Esty and Sarah Cloyce — experienced the trials. Self-guided Salem Witch Trials Walk is a 90-minute audio tour; experience authentic witch trial documents and objects in Salem and visit 4 six key sites in the downtown. Tour free with museum admission. Pop-Up Halloween Shop will offer unique seasonal specialty goodies. Located at 181 Essex St. Open Thursday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to. 6 p.m. For more, www.pem.org/halloween.
Weekly free
senior workshops
The Hamilton Senior Center will be holding free workshops called 'A Matter of Balance' for seniors on Mondays, through Nov. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The focus will be on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, participants will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved! For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.. Learn more at: https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance/.
Meals on Wheels
delivered to you
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Northshoremen
chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Hamilton Police
Silver Alert Program
Hamilton's Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about "at risk" residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or https:// www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.