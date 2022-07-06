Storytelling in Salem Athenaeum garden
On Friday, July 8, at 6 p.m., six local citizens tell true stories, live, without notes, in the Salem Athenaeum garden. The Athenaeum Writing committee presents a fresh batch of stories on the theme of “Mismatches and Odd Couples.” What to do when two things, or people, are completely different? When something doesn’t fit? Do opposites attract? Hosted by J.D. Scrimgeour, the event features talented local writers Samantha Costanzo, Joe Carleton, Greg Coles, Joe O’Day, Alexa Ogno, and David Silva. Admission is $15l free to athenaeum members. Bring a lawn chair if you have one, and enter by the gate on Botts Court. Questions? Contact: www.salemathenaeum.net.
57th Annual Beverly Homecoming
Set this year for Aug. 3 through Aug. 7, Beverly Homecoming’s annual summer celebration of Beverly’s community spirit returns Events include the Annual Lobster Festival and David S. Lynch Appreciation Day, from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, as well as the Homecoming Fireworks, at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. Planned are the Yankee 5K Road Race, Senior Day in the Park, the BevRec Carnival, an ice cream social, Tiny Tots Day, concerts, a family movie night, a pickleball tournament, cardboard boat races, and much more. A full schedule of events is available at: beverlyhomecoming.org/events. Questions? Email: beverlyhomecoming@gmail.com.
Danvers Writing Group to meet
On Tuesday, July 12, the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers launches the Danvers Writing Group. Join every second Tuesday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for a critique-free, written-word journey, sharing current projects and timed writing exercises to unlock creativity in the library’s classroom at 15 Sylvan St. Please RSVP to: jmparsons@noblenet.org. Questions? Call 978-774-0554.
Post pandemic resilience program
Topsfield’s historic Gould Barn, will is the setting on Sunday, July 24 for a community and resilience-building program for all of us emerging from this on-again/off-again pandemic of stress and uncertainty. Titled ‘Restart with Art: Explore your Spiritual Identity through Writing, Sketching & Photography,’ it shows you how the arts can and do serve as tools for spiritual inquiry and exploration to enhance lives and strengthen community. Seating is limited, so advance registration is a must at: www.themobilemystic.net.
Beverly Block Party volunteers
Interested in volunteering for the Block Party on July 30? Thanks to our friends at Be Healthy Beverly, Beverly Main Streets is offering TIPS Certification training to volunteers who want to help us make the Block Party as safe, smooth, and fun as possible!. Training takes place in person on Monday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Can’t make that date? We can get you hooked up with an online training, or have plenty of other opportunities to help out, so check them out at: https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Hot-Days--Summer-in-the-City-with-Beverly-Main-Streets.html?soid= 1102009605550&aid=cJJ0glSyC-8.
Open Mic Night in Ipswich
The Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich, resumes its popular Annual Open Mic on Saturday, July 16. featuring wonderful musical variety from friends and neighbors. Admission is $10, and light refreshments are available. Advance signup is now open for those who would like a slot, and participants are asked to check in between 6 and 6:30 on the July 16. Doors open to audience at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Questions? Call 978-350-2487.
Introduction to Judaism online
Registration is open for Introduction to Judaism, a free 21-week course designed for individuals of faiths other than Judaism who want to explore Judaism or who are considering conversion to Judaism. Classes will be held online beginning Sept. 8. For more information and the class schedule, visit LappinFoundation.org or contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450. Introduction to Judaism is a free program of Lappin Foundation and the North Shore Rabbis and Cantors Association funded with generous support from the Morton and Lillian Waldfogel Foundation.
Yoga at Peabody Institute Library
Join yoga instructor Mary Beth Clancy Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in a new weekly slow flow yoga class for all levels, beginning July 13 at Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody. “Revibe” your energy through breath meditation, release stress, and strengthen body-mind-spirit. Enjoy once a month mini sound meditation (crystal bowls, ocean drum, zaphir, chimes). Students are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats, pillows, and towels, but the library also has mats and other props available to use. Interested? Register at peabodylibrary.org/calendar. Questions? Call 978-531-0100.