Polystyrene ban in Salem
The City of Salem will prohibit the use of foam polystyrene food and packaging containers by food service establishments and retailers as of Sept. 4, 2023. Restaurants can no longer use Styrofoam clamshell packaging, plates, or cups. Grocers may not use Styrofoam trays for packaging meats or produce. Retailers may not stock and/or sell Styrofoam packaging such as plates or cups. The Sustainable Food Packaging Ordinance will be enforced by the Salem Board of Health.
Greek Festival Ipswich coming
If you think the Pastitsio Moussaka, Spanakopita Tiropitas, Gyros, roast lamb and Chicken Souvlaki sound delicious, wait until you see the Boston Lykeion Ellinidon dance group stepping in line like Zorba to live music by Enosis. It’s all there at the Greek Festival Ipswich 2023, on Saturday, July 8, 12:30 to 10:30 p.m., Sunday, July 9, 2:30 to 6 p.m. Shopping, authentic Greek Taverna. Admission $5, parking free with admission. Kids under 10 free, with Kids Zone. Raffles and many more. At the Hellenic Center, Ipswich, junction of routes 133 and 1A, Ipswich.
New Yoga Class for adults
Join Celine this summer on the Abbot Public Library’s lawn for her outdoor community yoga classes. (If rain, Program Room). These vinyasa-style classes feature poses centered around stretching and strengthening the body, connecting with the breath, and creating energy to power you through the rest of your day. Grab a yoga mat or a towel and come find your flow. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Abbot Public Library. Please note: the library opens at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Questions? Visit: www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org or call 781-631-1481. The class schedule is as follows: Mondays, July 10, 17, 24 and 31, 8 a.m. (before library hours) Wednesday, July 12, 8 a.m. (before library hours). Wednesdays, July 19 and 26, 7 p.m.
Pickleball for a Purpose
Northeast Arc will host its second Pickleball for a Purpose tournament on July 1 and 2 at Woburn Racquet Club. All proceeds from this tournament benefit Northeast Arc programs, which positively impact the lives of more than 10,000 people with disabilities and their families across Massachusetts. Registration is $50 at https://tinyurl.com/PickleNeArc. Play will start at 8 a.m. daily. To help sponsor the event, contact Kacy Jauron at kjauron@ne-arc.org.