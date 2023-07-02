Greek Festival Ipswich coming
If you think the Pastitsio Moussaka, Spanakopita Tiropitas, Gyros, roast lamb and Chicken Souvlaki sound delicious, wait until you see the Boston Lykeion Ellinidon dance group stepping in line like Zorba to live music by Enosis. It’s all there at the Greek Festival Ipswich 2023, on Saturday, July 8, 12:30 to 10:30 p.m., Sunday, July 9, 2:30 to 6 p.m. Shopping, authentic Greek Taverna. Admission $5, parking free with admission. Kids under 10 free, with Kids Zone. Raffles and many more. At the Hellenic Center, Ipswich, junction of routes 133 and 1A, Ipswich.
Kids get free lunches in Peabody
The Peabody Library’s Main Branch, 82 Main St. will be serving free lunches for children and teens to 18, no registration required, throughout the summer, Tuesday, June 27, through Tuesday, Aug. 22, Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 27 to July 6. Then, everyday Monday through Thursday. July 10 until Tuesday, Aug. 22, lunches will be served everyday Monday through Thursday. For these dates, the program will run from 11:30 AM until 1 p.m. Along with lunch, the library offers fun, free activities for participating families. Make It Mondays — Make cool stuff! (starts July 10), Time to Play Tuesdays — Fun games on the lawn, Water Play Wednesdays — Get wet (starts July 12), Thoughtful Thursdays — Take care, be nice. Lunches will also be served on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 27, to Aug. 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins St. Peabody, Peabody High School, 485 Lowell St., Peabody. This program is brought to you by Peabody Public Schools, Citizens Inn, Project Bread, Child Nutrition Outreach Program, and Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Questions? Email: abridgewater@noblenet.org
New Yoga Class for adults
Join Celine this summer on the Abbot Public Library’s lawn for her outdoor community yoga classes. (If rain, Program Room). These vinyasa-style classes feature poses centered around stretching and strengthening the body, connecting with the breath, and creating energy to power you through the rest of your day. Grab a yoga mat or a towel and come find your flow. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Abbot Public Library. Please note: the library opens at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Questions? Visit: www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org or call 781-631-1481. The class schedule is as follows: Mondays, July 10, 17, 24 and 31, 8 a.m. (before library hours) Wednesday, July 12, 8 a.m. (before library hours). Wednesdays, July 19 and 26, 7 p.m.
Adult Summer Reading Bingo
The Peabody Institute Library’s adult summer bingo is back, through Aug. 31. Pick up a Bingo sheet, and once completed, you’ll be entered to win a raffle prize. You must be 18 years of age or older, and there is a limit of 3 entries per person per library. Winners will be contacted Sept. 4th. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 978-535-3354, visit us online, or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Moms’ Support Group
This Moms’ Support Group at Recovery Centers of America is specifically designed for moms who have children who are either actively struggling with addiction or have found recovery. Discussions will cover topics such as establishing healthy boundaries and being a supportive ally for children, while also taking care of our own well-being. This support group is a safe space for mothers, providing a sense of community and understanding among those who share similar experiences. By joining, you can find solace in the healing journey towards recovery. The group, which is free to the public, meets every Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon at Recovery Centers of America at Danvers, 75 Lindall St., Danvers.
Historical documentary films in Danvers
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting a free series of historical documentary film screenings with discussions presented by Heritage Films, Dan Tremblay, every second Monday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., at Tapley Memorial Hall 13 Page St., Danvers. Bring your lunch. Donations appreciated. Questions? Danvers Historical Society: 978-777-1666 or E-mail to dhs@danvershistory.org. Schedule: July 10, Gloucester Fishermen’s Fiesta History — Examining a Gloucester Cape Ann celebration, Aug. 14, Massachusetts State House Time Capsule — A late 1700s time capsule reveals messages, coins and artifacts from Paul Revere and John Adams, Sep. 11, Old Time Automobiles Built in Essex County — Essex’s history of auto design, development, production and Oct. 16, Ghost Stories of New England favorites — a few ghosts and unusual, creepy stuff.
Archaeology Society Speaker Series
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting an Archaeology Society Speaker Series every third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Tapley Memorial Hall 13 Page St., Danvers. A Zoom link is also available, email: dhs@danvershistory.org, or call 978-777-1666. Donations appreciated.