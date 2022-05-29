Art in the Garden June 4
The Salem Athenaeum will host a special benefit event in its restored garden on Saturday, June 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. An Invitational Exhibition of art and a meet-and-greet with the artists, as well as silent auction with live music by Alexandra Grace, small bites and signature cocktails at a cash bar, and an immersive photo experience. See art, make art, buy art! Reserve your tickets now, $50 per person, $200 sponsor at: https://salemathenaeum.net. Proceeds support the Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem. Questions? 978-744-2540.
‘Sundays at 5’ at Ascension
Ipswich’s historic Ascension Memorial Episcopal Church invites you to inspiring, out-of-the-ordinary, 30-minute monthly gatherings simply called “Sundays at 5.” Youth-led but designed for all ages, this spiritually inspiring opportunity is for people who find Sunday mornings problematic for getting to church. Music, art, poetry, scripture, and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the short service, followed by snacks, fun and games. “Sundays at 5.” speaks to something missing from lives, especially post pandemic, and is the result of numerous dialogues with area residents. The next “Sundays at 5” will be Sunday, June 5 at 5 p.m. All are welcome in the church at 31 County St., Ipswich. Any questions, email Brad Clark at: rectoramc@gmail.com.
Business Insight Breakfast June 1
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce delves into the growing crisis surrounding “Mental Health & the Workforce” at its June 1 Business Insight Breakfast Forum, 7:30 to 9 a.m. under the tent at Misselwood on the campus of Endicott College, 407 Hale St., Beverly. Featured panelists will be David Morales, general manager of UniCare; Glenn MacFarlane, president and CEO of Beacon Health Care; and Tom Sands, president and CEO of Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals. Hannah Ginley, chief people officer for Windover Construction and chair-elect of the North Shore Chamber’s Board of Directors, will moderate. The panel will explore the existing and evolving mental health environment within the workplace; techniques and strategies to address employees’ mental health concerns, the importance of integrated health care, as well as highlight the new national 988 emergency mental health hotline that goes live in July. Registrations starts at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast followed at 9 a.m. Admission is $50 for members, $70 for nonmembers. Registration is required. Visit northshorechamber.org or call 978-774-8565 to reserve your seat or for more details.
Salem Celebrates the Fourth
After a two-year hiatus “Salem Celebrates the Fourth,” which entertains approximately 15,000 residents and guests at the Salem Maritime National Historic Site, will return this year ro Salem’s historic waterfront on Saturday, July 2, for an evening of free music, fireworks and celebration. The Hillyer Festival Orchestra will return to the stage, preceded by opening act “Dis N Dat,” a steel drum band. Those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or beach chairs, as seating on Derby and Central Wharves is first-come, first-served. Food will be available for purchase.
{p class=”p1”}‘Mudhook’ plays Ipswich June 18.
{p class=”p1”}Mudhook, a Manchester, N.H.-based band specializing in the traditional shanties, fo’c’sle ballads, instrumentals and contemporary songs of the sea, will be aboard at Along The Way Coffee House. 12 Meeting House Green in Ipswich, for a show on Saturday, June 18. Join for the kind of sing-alongs that have made them a must at New England concerts and tall ship events. Doors open for seating at 6:30, and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, and light refreshments will be available. Masks are not a must but recommended. Questions? Call 978-350-2487.
Kids get growing,June 22
The Peabody Institute Library’s Children’s free gardening program gets growing in the courtyard on June 22, at 2 p.m., when children will have the chance to learn the basics of gardening while they plant vegetables in the Main Library’s raised garden bed. They will also pot their own plants for home use. The library garden will be maintained throughout the summer, so children can return and monitor the plants’ growth. Middle and high school students may volunteer to help and earn community service hours. For more information on volunteering, email Teen Librarian Allison Bridgewater at abridgewater@noblenet.org. Children of any age are welcome; those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required online at peabodylibrary.org/calendar. Please note: Subject to cancellation due to weather.
Habitat for Humanity golf benefit
On Tuesday, May 31, Essex County Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Golf Fore Homes Golf Tournament. A fundraiser to help build affordable homes throughout Essex County, it wll be held at the Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton. In the last year, 10 families have moved into their new or rehabbed homes with 18 more homes permitted or currently under construction in seven different towns. The day starts with a 1 p.m. shotgun and scramble format. A ‘Golden Hammer Ticket’ includes 2 mulligans, 5 raffle tickets, entry into the 50/50 Casino Hole and 2 strings; each of varying length, allowing the player to move their ball closer to the hole. Non-golfers can support Essex County Habitat by participating as a sponsor at any if eight levels. For registration/information, https://www.essexcountyhabitat.org/golf_fore_homes/
{p class=”p1”}Torigian Golf Classic on June 13
{p class=”p1”}The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Peabody will once again host the Torigian Golf Classic at The Meadow at Peabody on Thursday, June 13, to raise scholarship funds for graduating area students in the area while offering a great day connecting on the links of a championship course. With fun raffles, delicious food, and a swag bag filled to the brim, this signature event never disappoints. For more information and to register, visit www.peabodychamber.com or call 978-531-0384.
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program
Hamilton’s Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about “at risk” residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or https:// www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Small Business, Big Dreams contest
Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce reminds small business owners that Rockland Trust has launched its annual Small Business, Big Dreams contest, offering you the chance to take your business to the next level. Entrants will be narrowed down to three finalists who’ll be paired with a Rockland Trust Business Banking Officer (BBO) with one-on-one consultations to coach the contestants through and help them build a comprehensive business plan to present to a panel of judges. The grand prize is $20,000; runners-up $2,500 each. Entrants need not be customers of Rockland Trust. For official rules and entry instructions, including eligibility criteria, etc., visit: www.rocklandtrust.com/small-business--big-dreams