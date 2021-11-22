‘Christmas in Salem’ tours
Historic Salem Inc’s "Christmas in Salem" virtual house tour tickets, $35, are now available online at www.christmasinsalem.org. Experience holiday decorated homes, with music and a return of fresh wreath-making by the Salem Garden Club. The tour — “A Return to Tradition” — features eight homes — a historic and architectural mix of what makes Salem merry at the holidays, Dec. 4 and 5. The Salem Garden Club workshop/sales room will be open Dec. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Church, 316 Essex St. All proceeds support Salem historic preservation in Salem. For more information, visit https://www.salemgardenclub.com/christmas-boutique
Friends of Beverly Animals calendar
Just in time for holiday gift giving, the Friends of Beverly Animals 2022 calendar is now on sale. Proceeds help to cover veterinarian costs, care and supplies for the local homeless that the Friends rescue. Payment for calendars must be either by cash or check. The calendar may be found at Book Shop of Beverly Farms, 40 West St., 978-927-2122; Copper Dog Books, 272 Cabot St., 978-969-3460; DogSpa, 45 Enon St., 978-922-9227; and Sally’s (beauty salon), 132 Enon St., 978-969-3834. For more information, visit friendsofbeverlyanimals.org, call 978-927-4157, or email fobacalendar@gmail.com.
Hamilton-Wenham Winter Farmers’ Market
The Community House in Hamilton is hosting a new winter farmers market Dec. 4 and 18, from noon to 3 p.m., on its lawn, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton. Vendors include Al’s Hives and Honey products, Beet Your Best - Vegan and gluten-free energy bars and granola, Candles by Erin, made to order French crepes, Iron Ox Farm organics, Living Soil Gardens salad greens, Marshview Farm –Root veggies, greens and eggs,Moonlight Farm locally raised meats: Rocket Fuel Pestos in the Community House kitchen, Valicenti Pasta Farm –Farmstead Pasta Sauces; Gourmet Ravioli; Unique Fresh Pasta; Ready-To-Cook Lasagna. Visit www.communityhouse.org.
The arts at Salem University
Nov. 29 — Dec. 10: Fourth Annual Salem State Art + Design Open Call Exhibition and Sale: Old Town Hall in Downtown Salem as Salem State’s Winfisky Gallery. All works available for purchase. Excellent holiday gifts. All proceeds go to the artist. Monday, Wednesday, Friday noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday,Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Visit salemstate.edu/arts for additional details.
Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.: Salem State Writers Series presents Kevin Carey and J.D. Scrimgeour. Free. Salem State University, MLK Room, Ellison Campus Center. 352 Lafayette St. Seating limited. Advance registration at www.salemstatetickets.com.
Dec. 2- to 12: Salem State University presents Pulitzer prize winning play 'The Skin of Our Teeth' by Thornton Wilder, in the Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts. 356 Lafayette Street. Farce, burlesque and satire, as family narrowly escapes one disaster after another. Tickets are: $15 general/$10 seniors/free for college students and under 18. Purchase at www.salemstatetickets.com
North Shore Civic Ballet holiday auction
A nonprofit dance company based in Marblehead, the North Shore Civic Ballet's annual holiday online auction is open for bidding at www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, through Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. All proceeds will provide dancers hit by hardships due to COVID-19 with the resources they need to study ballet on the North Shore. Auction items include gift certificates, gift cards to restaurants, retails shops, spas, dance or exercise from the Marblehead School of Ballet. piano lessons, with more items added throughout auction. Conations are welcome as well as financial contributions directly to the ballet company. The NCSB is a 501(c) 3, tax-exempt organization and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law. Call 781-631-6262 or visit http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/
Wonderland of wreaths
Marblehead Museum is hosting the second Annual Wonderland of Wreaths, now through Sunday, Dec. 5, at the museum, 170 Washington St. This festive holiday fundraiser is the work of local businesses, individuals, and museum members who've created and decorated 20 faux-themed wreaths. Each will be on display in the lower gallery at the museum. You can also see them online at https://marbleheadmuseum.org/wonderland-of-wreaths/. You can also take home your favorite, or in an online silent auction for each wreath. Wreaths can be picked up Dec. 7. Learn more, see the wreaths, and bid online at https://marbleheadmuseum.org/wonderland-of-wreaths/. All funds raised support the Marblehead Museum.
NARFE celebrates federal employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), North Shore Chapter 479, invites active and retired federal employees to its centennial celebration on Dec. 1, 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody. The chapter's 67th anniversary will also be celebrated. Enjoy sandwiches, salads, beverages and desserts. Free, but bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots. RSVP by Nov. 24 to Ann Blazewicz, 978-531-2021 or wblaz@aol.com.
Logo contest
The Marblehead Festival of Arts is calling for entries for its 56th Festival of Arts Logo Contest. Eligible are all professional and nonprofessional artists who currently reside, work, attend a school, or belong to an arts association in Essex County. Each year’s festival logo appears on signage, merchandise, web pages, and more. The deadline for entry is Nov. 28, at 5 p.m., a $10 fee must accompany each entry, up to three entries submitted. Judges select 15-20 semifinalists; then several finalists are presented to the public for voting in December. Ballots may be submitted at various locations to be announced at the time. The winner will be unveiled at the Logo Premiere Party, in January 2022, and will receive a prize of $150. Questions? Email: LogoContest@MarbleheadFestival.org or visit: www.marbleheadfestival.org.
Parade of Trees
Since 2009, the Danvers Historical Society and sponsors have ushered in the holiday season with a walk through the annual Parade of Trees at Tapley Memorial Hall. Imaginative holiday tree and wreath designs are created by area businesses, residents and community groups, each with its own unique theme and style, as well as gifts and decorations, all of which is displayed for a week, then up for raffle to lucky winners. This year's parade runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5. Join the fun with Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice cream social with Cotton Mill Café, and various musical performances. Stroll through the trees event from Tuesdays, 2 to 7 p.m.; Wednesdays, 2 to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lucky winners announced by 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Winnings pick-up Monday, Dec. 6. For more information on participating, visiting, and sponsoring, visit www.danvershistory.org/13th-annual-parade-of-trees/.
Autumn floral designing
On Friday, Nov. 26, seasoned floral designer and award winning painter Bob Marcellino makes a return engagement at ECHO, the Essex County Horticultural Organization where he'll demonstrate how to create three arrangements to brighten any room with autumnal colors. These will be given away to three lucky members. The Interclub competition – Holiday glamour - is underway with some standout entries, so keep up the good work! Questions? Call John at 978-922-4600.
Art at the South Branch Library
The art of Sheila Farren Billings are on display at the Peabody Institute Library South Branch through Dec. 27. The exhibit can be viewed during the Library’s open hours. and works are available for purchase. An award-winning local artist and author/illustrator of five children's books, her work has been featured in numerous shows and galleries around the North Shore. The exhibit is free and all are welcome, but masks must be worn by all over the age of 5. Thank you for helping to keep Peabody safe! Sheila's website is at http://sheilabillings.com/ Questions? atitus@noblenet.org or 978-531-3380 #11. The library is located at 78 Lynn St., Peabody.
Ballet's Coats and PJs drive
Now in its 50th year, the Marblehead School of Ballet and North Shore Civic Ballet are collecting winter coats and pajamas for those in need during or as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Donate new or gently used winter coats for all ages and new pajamas for children ages 0 to 6 years, through Saturday, Dec. 11. For more information, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com. Follow MSB on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @MSB_ballet.
Rekindle Shabbat
Jewish and interfaith families with children, teens and younger, are invited to pause to enjoy Shabbat in your homes with the Rekindle Shabbat community. Three Fridays in 2022 are designated as Rekindle Shabbat dates — Jan. 14, March 4, and May 6. Families new to Rekindle Shabbat will receive a beautiful Shabbat kit stocked with Shabbat candles, candlesticks, a wine cup, a challah cover, a tzedakah box, and instructions on how to use them. Fully-cooked, free delicious Shabbat dinners are also an option, for pick-up at Levine’s Kosher Market in Peabody when you register for Rekindle Shabbat. Families are welcome to invite a family (Jewish or interfaith) with children to do Rekindle Shabbat, free and open to Jewish and interfaith families in Lappin Foundation’s PJ Library service area: children, teens and younger. For information/registration, visit: LappinFoundation.org or contact Lynne Krasker Schultz at Lynne@LappinFoundation.org or 978-414-7699.
Volunteer drivers needed in Ipswich
Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers to cover Ipswich delivery routes. Volunteers work about two hours in the late morning, picking up and delivering meals to older residents. Help elders get a nutritious daily meal with the social benefit of a quick, support visit. As a volunteer, you can keep track of your elders’ circumstances and status changes and alert SeniorCare to follow up with check in. Protocols have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the volunteers and recipients. Work one day a week or five days a week — whatever works for you. Teams from other organizations may also share responsibilities. For more information, call 978-281-1750.
Liberal sStudies offered
Salem State University is launching a new, flexible academic major in liberal studies, providing an interdisciplinary curriculum, in response to many student needs and allows for a degree completion option at Salem State. It will benefit traditional, transfer and adult learners looking to develop knowledge across a variety of academic areas and grow as creative and critical thinkers. The major is primarily designed to meet the needs of learners with some prior college credits or students who have changed majors and are seeking a pathway to integrate what they have learned and graduate on time, and is offered by the interdisciplinary studies department. For more information, visit salemstate.edu/interdisciplinarystudies or contact Chair Duclos-Orsello at educlosorsello@salemstate.edu or 978-542-6354.
Ipswich offers 3rd Pfizer dose vaccine
Ipswich’s town vaccination clinics can now offer a third dose of Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals. Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are more likely to have serious disease with COVID-19 and less likely to develop adequate response to the two-dose series of Moderna or Pfizer. An additional dose is recommended for those who have received a primary series of either the Pfizer or Moderna due to a number of conditions and medications. Eligible individuals wishing a third dose should speak to their medical provider for specific recommendations, such as stopping a medication before receiving the vaccine. Town clinic staff cannot offer individualized medical guidance. There is currently no CDC recommendation about the need for a second dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. J&J Booster doses are not currently available, and the Town is awaiting further guidance from federal authorities. Clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts, on Mondays at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. Register at: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. Please choose the “second dose” option.
English Language conversations
The Peabody Institute Library is hosting a series of free English Conversation Circles. The weekly one hour sessions are led by volunteers and provide great opportunities for non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, in person setting in the library. One class will also be offered online on Zoom. Sessions are designed to increase participant’s comfort level when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate and registration is required. For more information, contact: Sharon Janus, Public Services Librarian, Peabody Institute Library, PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 x38
Beverly Bootstraps expands reach
Beverly Bootstraps has expanded its reach. As well as serving Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Beverly and Manchester, it is now jointly serving Manchester and Essex’s shared school system starting in middle school, with its Back-to-School Backpack Program that provides new fully stocked backpacks to help ease the financial burden on families living on a tight budget. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the . Help spread the word that case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling, advocacy as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561.
COVID-19 clinics
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) is making both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the majority of its North Shore clinics. Both vaccines are available by appointment or walk-in at weekly clinics at Coolidge Hall in Topsfield from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays as well as at the Community House in Rockport from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. J& J vaccine may also become available at weekly clinics at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Ipswich on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. The GCACC is also authorized by the MDPH to administer vaccines in public and targeted spaces such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship. Local organizations looking to partner with the GCACC can contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. For the latest updates, visit: https://capeannclinic.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fcapeannclinic.com%2Fwp-admin%2F&reauth=1
Film Tuesdays at noon
Bring your lunch and settle down for a short film and casual discussion each Tuesday led by volunteer Dan Tremblay of Heritage Films at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. See the full line-up of films on the events page at danvershistory.org. Seating capacity has increased, but register by calling Nora at the office 978-777-1666 or emailing nora@danvershistory.org. Or, stop in to see if a seat is available. Suggested donation for each program is $5, which will be used to support DHS and its preservation efforts.
Sen. Joan Lovely’s hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, is continuing to host weekly hours virtually but has changed the date and time, going forward, to every Tuesday from 4 to 5pm. Constituents may register online using this link: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=a36UCyb_E0uuHFc8Z1DIiLJhBhk7qg1AsTM_nfCoYklUQlNFUTdDQ0U0SVY5N1hWQUNDUzJVNk9VOS4u. More information can be found at: www.senatorjoanlovely.com/. Questions? Email: joan.lovely@masenate.gov, or call 617-722-1410.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
English Conversation Circles
The Peabody Institute Library is hosting a series of English Conversation Circles on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. from February through June. These free virtual groups, taking place weekly on Zoom, allow non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, virtual setting. The sessions are designed to increase participants’ comfort levels when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate. For more information, contact Sharon Janus, public services librarian, at PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 ext. 38.