SalemRecycles’ Book Swap
The next SalemRecycles’ Book Swap & TerraCycle Collection is Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center (401 Bridge Street) in Salem. Participants may also donate, take away, or both! As well as books, the Swap accepts CDs, DVDs, video games, records (in original cases), plus puzzles, greeting cards, and reusable bags. All items must be clean, dry, and mildew free. Sorry, NO magazines, VHS tapes, or cassette tapes. Also accepted, TerraCycle items for recycling. For a list of items, visit: https://www.greensalem.com/programs/terracycle-recycling/. All leftovers will be donated or recycled. Please note: SalemRecycles needs volunteers to help unload and organize donations on Friday, Sept. 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. or on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Register at” https://forms.gle/QjQ1qLufyy3MBufq5. Contact Janelle Rolke at (978) 619-5672 with any questions.
Introduction to Medicare
The Peabody Library South Branch Library will host a Medicare information session presented by the SHINE Program on Thursday, Oct.12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.. A certified SHINE counselor will provide information and answer questions about open enrollment, from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 for anyone who is already on Medicare or will be enrolling for the first time. Learn first steps, compare your current plan to next year’s options to find a plan that better suits your needs. The SHINE Program (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone) provides free and unbiased health insurance counseling for Medicare beneficiaries of all ages. For more information, please visit https://www.mass.gov/health-insurance-counseling. This program is free, but registration is required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar or call the South Branch Library at 978-531-3380.
Author Talk: Marie Benedict on ZOOM
The Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody will hold an program on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. featuring conversation with bestselling author Marie Benedict as she shares a presentation on her work, specifically The Mitford Affair, a work of historical fiction. This event is hosted by the Burlington Public Library, Although free and open to the public, registration is required for Zoom link. For more information visit: Public Service Desk or call the Main Library at 978-531-0100.