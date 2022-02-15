Middleton GOP caucus Feb. 16
The Middleton Republican Town Committee have revised the date of its caucus to Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Flint Public Library, 1 S. Main St., Middleton. All Middleton residents registered as Republican on or before Dec. 31, 2021, are invited to attend and to submit their name for consideration as a delegate to the Mass GOP Convention taking place May 21 in Springfield. You need not attend the meeting to be considered as a delegate. Please email middletonrepublicancommittee@gmail.com for further information or to submit your name for consideration.
Danvers GOP meets Feb. 16
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) will meet Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m., in the Danvers Fire Station Meeting Room, 62 High St. Danvers. The only agenda item is to elect Danvers’ 33 delegates to the 2022 Mass-GOP State Convention on Saturday, May 21, at Springfield's MassMutual Center. Depending on time and interest, discussion will follow of our existing or new DRTC subcommittee issues; including Danvers School administration, curriculum, and mandates; Danvers Board of Health discussions, mandates and updates; election integrity updates; Town Hall-style forum for Danvers residents and parents to discuss school concerns, and numerous issues affecting the town, state, and federalism; and, any new issues as time permits. All welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262.
‘Field to Fork’ on Zoom
The Hamilton-Wenham Garden Club welcomes all to “Field To Fork: The Horticulture of the Food We Eat,” via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. Join speaker Michele Fronk Schuckel, as she shares her passion for the art and science of horticulture and healthy eating from the fields. Explore the origins of cultivated crops, the meanings of GMO or certified organic. Learn the back story of the agri-tourism industry and the latest developments in sustainable farming. A certified master gardener through the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, she is a practicing nurse, owner of Natural Selections Gardens (http://www.naturalselectionsgardens.com/home.html) and a certified home compost instructor. Free to HWGC members/ A $10 donation is suggested for The Greater Boston Food Bank. Register for a Zoom link at: https://fieldtofork.eventbrite.com.
Adopt-a-Book in Salem
On Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., The Salem Athenaeum will host its Conservation Program as an online program about the year's batch of books up for adoption, followed by a chance to see them in person in the reading room on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. as well as the volumes in need of rescue. It's a great chance to learn about the research collections and see these treasures up close, 337 Essex St., Salem, 978-744-2540 Register for Feb. 17 Zoom/Online Session at https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/adopt-a-book2022online/index.html. Register for Feb. 19 in-person session at:https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/adopt-a-book2022-inperson/index.html.
Library hosts children's programs
The Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St., Salem. will launch its children's winter programs session on March 1. Check out the events below, and if you'd like to register for one or more of them, visit: salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667. Starting March 1, all children's programs will be in person, unless otherwise noted.
Tuesdays:, 9:30 a.m., Sensory Bins with Ms. Mary— ages 18 months to 3 years and caregiver(s). Bins may include water, whipped cream, and other food items. Prepare to get messy!
Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Family Trivia Night — with kids ages 9 and up. Please join us for a fun trivia night full of interesting facts!
Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m., Babies & Books with Ms. Jen— for ages 0-18 months. An interactive story-play time and chance to bond with your baby. A librarian shares books, songs, scarf-plays, games and activities. Introduction to basic Baby Signs through rhymes, stories and songs.
Wednesdays,10:30 a.m., Babies & Books with Ms. Jessica — ages 0-18 months interactive story-play time and chance to bond with your baby. A librarian shares books, songs, scarf-plays, games and activities. Introduction to basic Baby Signs through rhymes, stories and songs.
Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., Storytime with Ms. Simone — 18 months to 5 years. Weekly storytime with stories, songs, and activities.
Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., Storytime with Ms. Suzie — 18 months to 5 years. Weekly storytime with stories, songs, and activities.
Fridays, 3:30 p.m. Kids' Knitting Club with Ms. Jen— 8 years and up. Learn to knit through easy knitting projects, plus other fun things to make with yarn! Beginners are welcome, and the library will provide all necessary materials.
Ward 2 Civic Association meeting
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., all Ward 2 residents and business owners are encouraged to attend a meeting to discuss updates on issues and concerns related to happenings in Ward 2, in the Sohier Room, Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. For more information, email: beverlyw2ca@gmail.com, or visit: www.facebook.com/ward2beverly.
Afro-Caribbean Rhythms 'n jazz
The Joel LaRue Smith Triowill take the stage at Salem State’s Center for Creative and Performing Arts on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Recital Hall, 71 Loring Ave. On the bill are Cuban dance forms, Mozambique, cha-cha and rhumba, bebop, hard bop and swing. The ensemble features a rich blend of Jazz standards and Afro-Caribbean rhythms and harmonies, on piano, drums, and bass. Tickets are available at salemstatetickets.com. $20,general admission, $15 seniors, free for students with a valid ID and people under 18. Advance reservations recommended. Visit https://salemstate.edu/arts for calendar information.
Salem State premieres play
From March 3 through 6, the Salem State Theatre Department will premier a new play by 2021 graduate Parker Goodreau, 'The Thing They Love.' Directed by Esme Allenwhich, the play explores queerness in prohibition-era New York City, and will be presented at the Sophia Gordon Center, followed by virtual streaming March 20-April 30. Tickets for both are available at www.salemstatetickets.com. Goodreau introduces us to a big, queer family of friends who must navigate between the world they love, and the world outside, learning to protect each other. They learn how to be themselves, find family and community in a world of fear, uncertainty, and condemnation and “the double-lives many queer people adopt to survive.” The Sophia Gordon Center is located at 352 Lafayette St., Salem.
Korumpas Memorial Scholarship open to SHS students
The Stephen J. Korumpas Memorial Scholarships are now available at Salem High School. A $4,000 non-renewable scholarship will be awarded to first-place candidate and a $2,000 non renewable scholarship will be awarded to the candidate who finishes second. All must be accepted to and attend Salem State University for the fall enrollment in the year of high school graduation. Applications are available from your guidance counselor or guidance secretary Ana Grateraux. Questions? Call Dennis Korumpas at 978-790-5110.
Peabody Rotary's Taste of the North Shore
The Rotary Club of Peabody’s popular fundraiser, "Taste of the North Shore," will be held Tuesday, March 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hilton, 50 Ferncroft Road, Danvers. Raffle tickets are $100 and include two admissions and a chance to win $10,000. Purchase tickets and view the most up-to-date list of participating restaurants and sponsors on www.peabodyrotarytaste.com. Full vaccination or a negative COVID test required. Masks a must except when drinking or sampling tastings from over 20 North Shore restaurants. Limited number of mystery bags and beer and wine raffles. Only 300 tickets are sold, so your odds are good to walk away with $10,000; winner need not be present. Tickets are $40 per person. All proceeds support the Rotary’s many community projects including student scholarships and meals for those with food insecurity.
"New" adults get fiscal tips
Young adults finding financial matters challenging are welcome to join a four-part Zoom series hosted by the Peabody Institute Library's Babson Financial Literacy Project. Here, young people learn responsible fiscal habits and how to make informed choices. The Zoom series starts Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m., with "Tips and Tricks for Manage Credit," followed on Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m., with "Managing Your Money to Build Your Best Life," followed on Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m., with "Decision, Decisions," and on Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m., with "Protecting You and Your Assets." Presented in collaboration with area libraries, this virtual progrm requires registration for the Zoom link at danverslibrary.org.
Pint for a Pint Blood Drive
Join the "Pint for a Pint Blood Drive" at True North Brewery, 116 County Road, Ipswich, on Saturday, Feb, 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Give a pint of blood and get a voucher for a pint of one of True North's award winning brews as our thank you. During the pandemic, many local breweries offered safe locations in which to donate. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins taken if time allows! Register at tinyurl.com/trueF19 or at scrawney-morgan.org. Questions? 617-632-3206. As a special thank you, receive a Kraft Family Blood Donor hooded sweatshirt! Photo ID required for all donors.
Legislative Breakfast set March 1
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Legislative Breakfast Tuesday, March 1, at the Boston Marriot Peabody to discuss the local business climate and what's on the horizon for 2022 and beyond. Speakers include Mayor Ted Bettencourt, State Sen. Joan Lovely State reps.Tom Walsh and Sally Kerans, and Norman Abbott from U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton's office. New this year will be panel discussion with area dignitaries. Join the PACC and sponsor North Shore Bank for breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. (Program starts at 7:30) Tickets are $35 for PACC Members: $45 for Non-Members: $600 for Table Sponsor: $300 for Corporate Sponsor. This is a seated event and reservations are required at https://business.peabodychamber.com/events/details/pacc-2022-legislative-breakfast-7482.
Hamilton Dems caucus March 1
Registered Democrats in Hamilton will caucus via Zoom, on Tuesday, March 1, to elect delegates and alternates to the 2022 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention, Saturday, June 4, at the DCU Center in Worcester. Sign-in 6:30 p.m., caucus will be called to order at 7 p.m. Register now for the Zoom link at:https://us06web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZUkf--opz4iGNV9NTLYo3OOtYkLCJYVFwpZ. The caucus is open to all registered and preregistered Democrats in Hamilton, including who turned 16 years by Feb. 4. They are also eligible to vote and to run for delegate or alternate. Hamilton can elect four delegates and four alternates. Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the convention. For more www.MassDems.org. Questions? Contact Darcy Dale at darcy@hpm1.net.
Grant applications available
The Coburn Charitable Society requests grant applications from not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations with missions to provide residential, medical and other charitable care and relief for the poor elderly of Ipswich and adjacent towns. Funding preference will be given to applications made for Ipswich residents. Proposals must include a detailed description of the project, project budget, including reference to other project funding sources, and a discussion of measurable ways the project will benefit the population served. Applicants must provide one complete paper copy and an electronic PDF copy both postmarked /dated prior to Friday, March 11. Mail to Coburn Charitable Society c/o Dr. Carl Soderland, 2 Green St., Ipswich, Mass., 01938-0170. Electronic copies go to: carlsoderland1971@gmail.com.Questions? Email Dr. Soderland at address provided. Awards will be announced by April 21.