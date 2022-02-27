Stoppard's 'Arcadia' at Castle Hill
British playwright Tom Stoppard's "Arcadia" will be presented by Castle Hill Productions in the Great House ballroom on the Crane Estate, March 11-19, at 7 p.m., and March 13 and 20, at 6 p.m. The play, a comedic masterpiece, happens both in 1809 and the present, at the elegant estate of the Cloverly family, and moves between the centuries, exploring the nature of truth and time, classical and romantic temperaments, and the disruptive influence of sex. Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. Tickets at www.concordtheatricals.com. Trustees members, $28. Nonmembers, $35. Advance reservations are recommended at: www.thetrustees.org/arcadia. Proof of vaccination, and valid ID are required at door.; Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich.
North Shore Chamber's Business Insight Breakfast, March 2
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce explores the workforce challenges facing regional businesses at its monthly Business Insight Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, March 2, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Boston Marriott Peabody, 8A Centennial Drive, Peabody. The moderated discussion will highlight staff recruitment and retention strategies, explore the evolving workplace and what’s ahead, and address legislative mandates and employment law issues facing businesses. Panelists include Nicholas Mirabello, chief inspiration officer and key account relationship manager at MP: Wired for Hire (MassPay), and John Colucci, managing director of McLane Middleton. The event is the first in a series addressing the topic of workforce, which the Chamber’s managing board has set as its overarching focus for 2022. Tickets are $50 for members; $70 nonmembers. For available sponsorships, contact Cheryl Begin at 978-774-8565, ext. 1, or chery.begin@northshorechamber.org. For registration or questions, visit: www.northshorechamber.org.
Free employee skills training workshops at NSCC
North Shore Community College’s Corporate Training Solutions is offering a free Essential Skills for Supervisors program to help enhance employees’ supervisory skills. Ten three-hour remote and interactive “live online” sessions will be delivered from April 20 to June 22. Training topics cover difficult conversations, effective delegation, employee performance, motivation and conflict, labor laws and more. The Workforce Training Fund will reimburse you for up to 100% of training costs for eligible businesses with under 100 employees, and up to 50% for larger businesses. Early applications are recommended. For more information, go to www.northshore.edu/corporate/essential-skills.html or contact Lorin Buksa at lbuksa@northshore.edu. If you apply for the Express Grant, also contact Lorin Buksa.
Summer journalism program for teens
The New England High School Journalism Collaborative is reaching out to students, parents, teachers, and New England high school newspaper advisors about its all-expense-paid summer workshop for students interested in journalism. The 2022 workshop dates are June 25 to July 1. The program is intended for students from traditionally underserved urban populations. Some preference is given to current juniors and seniors in high school. Students will learn to report, write, and edit for a newspaper, and produce multimedia projects for a website. They will be assigned stories, do interviews, and will be exposed to working on a deadline to create their own newspaper. For portfolio, visit: https://issuu.com/nenewspaper/docs/nehsjc-horizon. The New England Newspaper and Press Association will assist with applications; for guidelines, visit: http://nehsjc.org/summer-program-application/.
NSCC Danvers PCR testing kiosk
North Shore Community College is hosting an RT-PCR testing kiosk for COVID-19, at the 1 Ferncroft Road, Danvers campus, now through March 4, at the following days and times: Mondays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. On-site registration is accepted, but registration is preferred, and there are currently many openings. Results are typically available within 1-2 days. Opening hours may change due to weather or holidays. There is no out of pocket cost, but if insured, provide insurance information. To book a slot, visit: https://book.curative.com/sites/34398
Summer music camp at the Gould Barn
Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 to 22, at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield. A combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic, and more — youth musicians with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, may register. No auditions required. Play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds. This is an opportunity to play music and keep up skills during the summer break. For information/ registration, visit: nmyo.org. Application deadline, June 15. You may also email info@nmyo.org or call Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.
'Traces of the Trade' in Ipswich
In the feature documentary, "Traces of the Trade: A Story from the Deep North," filmmaker Katrina Browne discovers her New England ancestors were the largest slave-trading family in U.S. history. She and nine cousins retrace the Triangle Trade and gain new perspectives on the Black/white divide. Ascension Memorial Church, 31 County St., Ipswich, will host a Wednesday, March 2, screening and meaningful discussion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Call 978-356-2560 with any questions.
Brian Friel's 'Translations' at MLT
Best known for his acclaimed play "Dancing at Lughnasa," Tony nominated playwright Brian Friels' "Translation" will be performed at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St., March 4-13. Set in a 19th century Irish village, the plot revolves around two soldiers from the British Ordinance Survey, who arrive with the mission of anglicizing local Irish place names. Imperial oppression and culture erasure, in all its forms is the villain and Friel goes right to the heart of it. General admission is $25. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. except for a March 6 matinee at 3 p.m. Tickets, visit: www.mltlive.com/2021/09/translations/.
Digital database explores Marblehead's diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.
Afro-Caribbean rhythms 'n jazz
The Joel LaRue Smith Trio will take the stage at Salem State’s Center for Creative and Performing Arts on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Recital Hall, 71 Loring Ave., Salem. On the bill are Cuban dance forms, Mozambique, cha-cha and rhumba, bebop, hard bop and swing. The ensemble features a rich blend of jazz standards and Afro-Caribbean rhythms and harmonies, on piano, drums, and bass. Tickets are available at salemstatetickets.com. $20, general admission, $15, seniors, free for students with a valid ID and people under 18. Advance reservations recommended. Visit https://salemstate.edu/arts for calendar information.
Salem State premieres new play
From March 3-6, the Salem State Theatre Department will premiere a new play by 2021 graduate Parker Goodreau, "The Thing They Love." Directed by Esme Allen, the play explores queerness in prohibition-era New York City, and will be presented at the Sophia Gordon Center, followed by virtual streaming March 20 to April 30. Tickets for both are available at www.salemstatetickets.com. Goodreau introduces us to a big, queer family of friends with who must navigate between the world they love, and the world outside, learning to protect each other, how to be themselves and find family and community in a world of fear, uncertainty, and condemnation and “the double-lives many queer people adopt to survive.” The Sophia Gordon Center is located at 352 Lafayette St., Salem.
Korumpas Memorial Scholarship open to SHS students
The Stephen J. Korumpas Memorial Scholarship is now available at Salem High School. A $4,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the first place candidate and a $2,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the candidate who finishes second. All must be accepted to and attend Salem State University for the fall enrollment in the year of his/her high school graduation. Applications are available from your guidance counselor or guidance secretary, Ana Grateraux. Questions? Call Dennis Korumpas at 978-790-5110.
Peabody Rotary's Taste of the North Shore
The Rotary Club of Peabody’s popular fundraiser, Taste of the North Shore, is less than a month away, and it's in-person, Tuesday, March 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hilton, 50 Ferncroft Road, Danvers. Raffle tickets are $100 and include two admissions and a chance to win $10,000. Purchase your tickets and view the most up-to-date list of participating restaurants and sponsors on www.peabodyrotarytaste.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/2762682907292312/. Full vaccination or a negative COVID test required. Masks a must except when drinking or sampling food from over 20 North Shore restaurants. Limited number of mystery bags and beer and wine raffles. Only 300 raffle tickets are sold. Winner need not be present. Admission without a raffle ticket is $40 per person. All proceeds support the Rotary’s community projects, including student scholarships and meals for those with food insecurity.
Financial Literacy series for new adults
Young adults finding financial matters challenging are welcome to join a four-part Zoom series hosted by the Peabody Institute Library's Babson Financial Literacy Project. Here, young people learn responsible good habits, how to make informed choices and live their best lives. The Zoom series starts Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m., with Tips and Tricks for Managing Credit: followed on Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m., with Managing Your Money to Build Your Best Life; followed on Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m., with Decision, Decisions; and on Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m., with Protecting You and Your Assets. Presented in collaboration with the Tewksbury Public Library and other area libraries, this virtual program requires registration for Zoom link at: Registrants will receive a link to access at danverslibrary.org.
Peabody Chamber Legislative Breakfast, March 1
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and North Shore Bank will conduct a Legislative Breakfast, Tuesday, March 1, at the Boston Marriot Peabody to discuss the current local business climate and what's on the horizon for 2022 and beyond. Speakers include Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt, Sen. Joan Lovely and Norman Abbott from Congressman Seth Moulton's office. New this year will be panel discussion with area dignitaries. Join the PACC and premier sponsor for breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. (Doors open at 7 a.m.) Tickets are $35 for PACC members; $45 for nonmembers; $600 for table sponsor; $300 for corporate sponsor. This is a seated event and advance reservations are required at https://business.peabodychamber.com/events/details/pacc-2022-legislative-breakfast-7482.
Hamilton Dems caucus March 1
Registered Democrats in Hamilton will caucus via Zoom, on Tuesday, March 1, to elect Delegates and Alternates to the 2022 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention, Saturday, June 4, at the DCU Center in Worcester. Sign-in 6:30 p.m., caucus will be called to order at 7 p.m. Register now for the Zoom link at: https://us06web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZUkf--opz4iGNV9NTLYo3OOtYkLCJYVFwpZ. This year’s state convention will be held on Saturday, June 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester. The caucus is open to all registered and preregistered Democrats in Hamilton. The caucus is open to preregistered Democrats who turned 16 years by Feb. 4. They are also eligible to vote and to run for delegate or alternate. Hamilton can elect four delegates and four alternates. Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the convention. For more www.MassDems.org. Questions? Contact Darcy Dale at darcy@hpm1.net.
Grant applications
The Coburn Charitable Society requests grant applications from nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations whose mission is to provide residential, medical and other charitable care and relief for the poor elderly of Ipswich and adjacent towns. Funding preference will be given to applications made for Ipswich residents. Proposals must include a detailed description of the project, project budget, including reference to other project funding sources, and a discussion of measurable ways the project will benefit the population served. Applicants must provide one complete paper copy and an electronic PDF copy both postmarked/dated prior to Friday, March 11. Mail to Coburn Charitable Society c/o Dr. Carl Soderland, 2 Green St., Ipswich, MA, 01938-0170. Electronic copies go to: carlsoderland1971@gmail.com.Questions? Email Dr. Soderland at address provided. Awards will be announced by April 21.
Habitat for Humanity needs you
Share your love of your community and give back by taking a volunteer test run at the Essex County Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 58 R Pulaski St in Peabody. Volunteer to help keep store operations running smoothly. From sales floor merchandising to customer service, volunteers help do it all! Contact volunteer@essexcountyhabitat.org to try it out. No commitment necessary! But if you love it, join the team this spring. The ReStore sells new and gently used furniture, home goods, appliances, and building materials at reduced prices. Profits directly support Essex County Habitat’s vision that one day everyone will have a decent, safe and affordable place to live.
St. Andrew’s invites youth to join choir
The Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead invites young people age 6 and up to join its youth choir. No musical experience is necessary, and membership in the church is not required. Choir members learn to read music, are introduced to basic music theory, and do sight singing. Rehearsals are Mondays from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. The youth choir sings along with the church’s adult choir at the 10 a.m. service once a month. Interested? Contact Jodice at maryjodice1@gmail.com. The Church of St. Andrew is at 135 Lafayette Street (Rte. 114) in Marblehead and is handicapped accessible. Visit www.standrewsmhd.org.