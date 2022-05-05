Danvers town GOP meets May 18
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) will meet Wednesday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m., at the Danvers Fire Station Meeting Room, 62 High St., Danvers. The meeting the last before the Mass. GOP Convention on May 21. Candidates and issue leaders may be on hand to speak. Also up for discussion, the Danvers School administration and curriculum, as well as voter integrity and local municipal elections, Town Hall meeting for parents to discuss school concerns, MA-GOP Convention updates, and numerous issues affecting our town, state, and federalism. All concerned citizens are welcome and encouraged to attend. Questions? Email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or leave VM at 978-774-5262.
'Sundays at 5' at Ascension
Ipswich’s historic Ascension Memorial Episcopal Church invites you to inspiring, out-of-the-ordinary, 30-minute monthly gatherings simply called “Sundays at 5." Youth-led but designed for all ages, this spiritually inspiring opportunity is for people who find Sunday mornings problematic for getting to church. Music, art, poetry, scripture, and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the short service, followed by snacks, fun and games. "Sundays at 5." speaks to something missing from lives, especially post pandemic, and is the result of numerous dialogues with area residents. All are welcome in the church at 31 County St., Ipswich. For next date and any questions, email Brad Clark at: rectoramc@gmail.com.
Arts Fest set for June 18
Beverly Main Streets will host the 19th annial Arts Fest Beverly on June. 18. The free outdoor festival in downtown features more than 125 juried fine artists and crafters, free kids’ activities and food trucks. For more information on the event or becoming a vendor, go to https://www.bevmain.org/arts-fest-beverly/
May Day labor poster exhibit
Beverly Farms Public Library is hosting a May Day show of classic labor posters from the collection of Stephen Lewis, now through May 27, at the fully accessible library, 4 Vine St, Beverly. Library hours are Mondays and Wednesdays. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information on library, call 978/921-6066.
Author Series at Ipswich Library
The next featured authors at Ipswich Library's 2022 Louise & Hugh Johnson Author Series is Archer Mayor, author of the highly acclaimed Vermont-based mystery series featuring detective Joe Gunther, which the Chicago Tribune describes as “the best police procedurals being written in America. Join Mayor on May 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mansion at the Hellenic Center, 117 County Road (Route 1A) Ipswich. The event is free, but registration is required at https://www.ipswichlibrary.org/ or call 978-356-6648.
'The Sunshine Boys' at MLT
Tickets for Marblehead Little Theatre’s production of Neil Simon's hit, "The Sunshine Boys," presented in partnership with Mugford Street Players, are now available online at mltlive.org and at Arnould Gallery and Framery, 111 Washington St., Marblehead. Performances are scheduled for May 13 through 28 at the MLT Firehouse Theatre, 12 School St. Tickets are $25 . Masks are a must for all audience members. Please check for the latest updates at: MLTLive.org.
5K road race May 28
The Hamilton-Wenham Friends of the Arts is bringing back our 5K race, in person, at Winthrop Elementary School, on Saturday, May 28, at 10 a.m. Our talented student performers are also returning to sing and play for you as you walk, run, or dance your way along this scenic local race route. If you still want the challenge of our 5 mile race, we are offering it as a virtual opportunity for you to still support the arts and get a coveted race t-shirt! Register for Melody Miles today at: https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Hamilton/MelodyMiles
Salem Library's weekly events
The Salem Public Library will launch its weekly spring programs through June 10. Unless otherwise noted, all programs will be in person at the library, 370 Essex St., Salem. Please register online at: salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m., Sensory Bins with Ms. Mary— for children ages 18 months to 3 years with adult caregiver(s). Bins may include water, whipped cream, and other food items, so be prepared to get a little messy.
Tuesdays, 3:45 p.m. Crafternoon Embroidery with Ms. Kate— for ages 8+. Hand embroidery basics to create one-of-a-kind crafts including pillows, clothing, buttons Beginners welcome. All supplies provided.
Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Babies & Books with Ms. Jen — ages 0-18 months join in interactive story-play time. A special chance to bond with your baby. A librarian shares books, songs, scarf-plays, games and activities, introduce basic Baby Signs through rhymes, stories and songs.
Wednesdays:10:30am Babies & Books with Ms. Jessica — for ages 0-18 months. Interactive story-play time and chance to bond with your baby. A special chance to bond with your baby. A librarian shares books, songs, scarf-plays, games and activities, introduce basic Baby Signs through rhymes, stories and songs.
Wednesdays, :6:30 p.m. Writing Workshop for Ages 10 + — join poet and educator Katie Naoum Rogers on a six-week exploration for young writers. Short and extended writing exercises, reading, discussion, original works of fiction and poetry.
Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Storytime with Miss Simone— for ages 18 months to 5 years; a weekly storytime featuring stories, songs, and activities.
Thursdays, 10:30am Storytime with Ms. Suzie — for ages 18 months to 5 years; a weekly storytime featuring stories, songs, and activities.
Fridays:3:30 p.m. Kids' Knitting Circle with Ms. Jen — ages 8+ intermediate knitters bring their knitting projects, build skills, upport other knitters..
Salem Garden Club Scholarship
The Salem Garden Club is accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior to further their education at the post-secondary level. Applicants must be Salem residents who plan to major in one of the following areas: horticulture, botany, ecology, environmental studies, landscape design, land management, city planning, or similar subjects. The deadline to apply is Sunday, May 15. Applications are available a: www.salemgardenclub.com/scholarship or in the guidance offices of the following schools: Salem High School, Salem Academy Charter School, St. John’s Prep, Essex Ag & Tech School, Bishop Fenwick, Salem Prep Hugh School, New Liberty Innovation School, and North Shore Community College.
Amal Clooney at Salem State
Human Rights Lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University Sept. 20 as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and the return to in-person events. Clooney’s Salem State appearance includes a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer, running from 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex. Tickets may be purchased through the Series website at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Service Day at Patton Homestead
The A.P. Gardner American Legion Post 194, Hamilton, will host a free Family Outdoor Movie Night at Patton Homestead on the 7th Annual Military Service Day at Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, Friday, July 15, at 8 p.m., with vintage military displays open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., prior to Military Service Day, also free, on Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, with speakers including Helen Ayer Patton, General Patton’s granddaughter, Brigadier General John J. Driscoll, and state Senator Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester. Off street parking. A $10 donation to A.P. Gardner American is appreciated to share military histories as a positive community engagement. Questions? http://www.apgardnerposthamilton.org/military-day/
Danvers Class of 1971 reunion
Danvers High School Class of 1971 “51st” Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 6 to 11 p.m. at the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club, 134 McKay St., Beverly. The cost is $50 per person. For more information, please contact Gail Eaton at: gailme1@me.com.
Habitat for Humanity golf benefit
On Tuesday, May 31, Essex County Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Golf Fore Homes Golf Tournament. A fundraiser to help build affordable homes throughout Essex County, it wll be held at the Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton. In the last year, 10 families have moved into their new or rehabbed homes with 18 more homes permitted or currently under construction in seven different towns. The day starts with a 1 p.m. shotgun and scramble format. A 'Golden Hammer Ticket' includes 2 mulligans, 5 raffle tickets, entry into the 50/50 Casino Hole and 2 strings; each of varying length, allowing the player to move their ball closer to the hole. Non-golfers can support Essex County Habitat by participating as a sponsor at any if eight levels. For registration/information, https://www.essexcountyhabitat.org/golf_fore_homes/
Stage 284 presents 'Best If Used By'
Two beloved local senior actors will perform a free staged reading of Ipswich playwright Doug Brendel's new work "Best If Used By" at the Community House, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton, on Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m. Hosted free of charge by Stage 284, Brendel's new work features Becky Axelrod and Barbara Bourgeois, two very talented but not very young actresses who prove they've still got it. Each had mentioned to Brendel, separately, how hard it is for women in their 70s and 80s to find roles in the theater. so he wrote roles for them. The play, "Best If Used By," is an encounter between two elderly women auditioning for the same role, and is, by turns, a poignant, and funny take on aging and ageism. A Q&A may follow. For more information, contact Doug Brendel at: Unconventional@DougBrendel.com.
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program
Hamilton's Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about "at risk" residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or https:// www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Music camp at the Gould Barn
Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 to 22, at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield. A combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic, and more — youth musicians with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, may register. No auditions required. Play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds. This is an opportunity to play music and keep up skills during the summer break. For information/ registration, visit: nmyo.org. Application deadline, June 15. You may also email info@nmyo.org or call Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.
St. Andrew’s invites youth to join choir
The Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead invites young people age 6 and up to join its youth choir. No musical experience is necessary, and membership in the church is not required. Choir members learn to read music, are introduced to basic music theory, and do sight singing. Rehearsals are Mondays from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. The youth choir sings along with the church’s adult choir at the 10 a.m. service once a month. Interested? Contact Jodice at maryjodice1@gmail.com. The Church of St. Andrew is at 135 Lafayette Street (Rte. 114) in Marblehead and is handicapped accessible. Visit www.standrewsmhd.org.