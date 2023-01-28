'Heartstopper' Trivia Night
The Peabody Library’s teen department will host a Heartstopper themed trivia challenge on Monday, Feb. 6, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Participants will answer increasingly difficult questions about the popular graphic novel series for a chance to win a copy of the official Heartstopper coloring book. Snacks will be provided. This program is free and open to tweens and teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required. Visit the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar. The Peabody Institute Library is located at 82 Main St., Peabody. Questions? Email abridgewater@noblenet.org or call 978-531-0100.
Book Club for Teens
A new book group exclusively for middle and high schoolers will begin on Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m. in the Peabody Main Library’s teen room, 82 Main St., Peabody, This first month they will read "City of Ghosts" by V. E. Schwabb. This spooky story follows Cassidy Blake, a young person who see ghosts, as she travels with her family through Scotland. Copies are available at the Public Service Desks at each of the three Peabody Library locations. Teens will decide on a name for this new club, and the next month’s book and/or genre, at the first meeting. Snacks and drinks will be on hand; free and open to tweens and teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required via the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Peabody Institute
Library Danvers programs
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, has a full schedule of programs to get your new year off to a great start. Check the list below and save a spot for yourself at any event captures your interest. Registration is required for all events, both Zoom and in-person, via the events calendar at: danverslibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 9:30 a.m., 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group on Zoom — First of four meetings facilitated by Deborah Hope, MBA, PCIC, an experienced executive career coach. Invaluable networking and workshops. Next meetings are Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 9:30 a.m.. Registration a must for Zoom link, Visit: danverslibrary.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2 p.m., Forgotten Disney: Extinct Rides and Attractions — on Zoom. Led by Valerie Gugala, a historical presenter and lecturer specializing in all things Disney. with 25 trips to Disney behind her. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m., Freedom's Cause: Historical Black Communities and George Washington's Cambridge Camp— exploring intersections of Black history in Revolutionary America, with Emily Levine of Longfellow House-Washington’s Headquarters National Historic Site.
Monday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m., Genealogy Research adventure — on Zoom with Janis Robinson Daly, author of 'The Unlocked Path,' inspired by researching her own family tree. Registration is a must for Zoom link, via the Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 2 p.m., The Nature of Winter on Zoom — Part 2 with Mass Audubon covers new material and territory; ideas and resources for appreciating wildlife near home this winter. Led by Tia Pinney, a Biologist, Lead Naturalist, and educator at Mass Audubon’s Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m., Pasta making with Chef Kelcy — a virtual cook-along workshop in the art of easy handmade pasta, hand rolled. Recipes and ingredients will be emailed the morning of the event. Registration a must for Zoom link. Visit: the library at danverslibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., Meet Harriet Tubman — On Zoom with writer, historian, and lecturer Erica Armstrong Dunbar, author of "Never Caught: The Washingtons' Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave," and a Ona Judge (National Book Award) finalist). Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
North Shore Chamber Breakfast, Feb. 1
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce hosts newly elected state Auditor Diana DiZoglio at its next Business Insight Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square West, Salem. DiZoglio, who ran on a platform of being the people’s auditor, will share her plans to increase transparency and bring fiscal accountability to state government and to address pay equity and social justice issues across all sectors. She is a former state senator (1st Essex District), state representative (14th Essex District), and chief of staff to the president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts. The forum opens at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast. The program begins at 8 a.m. Admission is $55 for Chamber members, $75 for nonmembers. Registration is required. Visit northshorechamber.org.
'Cooked: Survival by Zip Code'
Greenbelt, Essex County's land trust, will continue its free 2023 Film & Lecture Series “Systems and Ecosystems: We are all Connected” on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m., with “Cooked: Survival by Zip Code — Film and Discussion.” Marcos Luna, professor at Salem State’s Department of Geography and Sustainability, will explain how mapping tools can help save lives. The event is hosted by Lynn Museum/Lynn Art, Lynn, with free parking available.
Love letter to Robin Williams
"Being Robin," a non-fiction movie described as “a love letter to Robin Williams” by filmmaker/performer Roger Kabler, will be shown at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., in Beverly, on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Like so many millions, Kabler loved Williams and says he was possessed by his spirit while making this film. The “giddy, unstoppable outpouring of free association, scatology, neediness, mawkishness, and comic genius,” goes along its 'Robin-esque' way with archival footage, narration, and re-enactment of actual events. Kabler will be on hand pre- and post-screening and a Q&A. Tickets and information are available at thecabot.org. Learn more about the film at www.beingrobinthemovie.com.
End of life care planning
The West Branch Library will host an informational session on End of Life Care Planning on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m., at 603 Lowell St., Peabody. Learn about planning for end of life care with Compassion and Choices, a nonprofit that helps promote conversations on planning for end of life care, and empowers people to claim their voice and agency in doing so. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required as space is limited. Check the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
An evening with Stephanie James
The Peabody Institute Library welcomes back Peabody native and recording artist Stephanie James in concert on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Sutton Room, as part of the Spring Concert Series. A gifted storyteller who masterfully touches the hearts and souls of her fans, James is both raw and refined, poised and powerful (think Linda Ronstadt). Stephanie divides her time between Los Angeles and the greater Boston area, so catch her while she's back on home base. Advance registration is required. Contact: Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at gtoth@noblenet.org, or call 978-531-0100 ext. 17. Concerts are sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library Foundation and the McCarthy Family Foundation.
Karen Grenier in concert
The Peabody Institute Library welcomes back gifted singer-songwriter Karen Grenier in concert on Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.,in the Sutton Room. Karen Grenier's music resonates in the heart, leaving listeners humming her catchy melodies. A former guidance counselor for Peabody Public Schools, she is currently Elementary Dean of Students for Somerville Public Schools. This event is part of our Spring concert series. Advance registration is required. Contact: Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at: gtoth@noblenet.org, or call: 978-531-0100 x17
Cupcake decorating
The West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, will host a cupcake decorating workshop for ages 10 and up on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Presented by skilled bakers from Salem's Jodi Bee Bakes, a vegan café and bakery, participants can learn the masters' tricks, and take home delicious creations. All supplies are provided. Advance registration required. Call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354, or visit online or in person at the Public Service Desk.
What's on at the
Salem Public Library
The Salem Public Library’s new 2023 programming begins Jan. 17. Programs will be in person, and all require advance registration at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Tell Me A Cuento — ages 18 months to 5 years. A bilingual (English-Spanish) story time with Ms. Suzie. With parents or caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or call:978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Sensory Bins — ages 18 months to 3 years with caregiver. Explore and learn through hands-on tactile play with our sensory bins which may include water, whipped cream and other food items. Dress for a mess! Register at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 5:45 to 8:30 p.m., "Call of Cthulhu!" — grades 9-12 join us for Call of Cthulhu — a tabletop, role-playing game of cosmic horror. Journey back to the 1920s in witch-haunted Arkham, MA and brave the unknown. Limited to five investigators, materials provided. Play at your comfort level. Meets two Tuesdays a month: Jan. 17, 24; Feb. 7, 14; March 7 and 14. Registration is for all sx weeks, online at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Last Tuesday of month, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Anime Club for Teens and Tweens — Come watch anime and chat. Make origami, candy sushi, and more. Help choose what we'll watch next. Meets the last Tuesday of every month: Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, and May 30. Tweens and teens grades 5+. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Wednesdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Baby Signs, Sign, Say & Play— six-weekly classes, program for parents and babies. Fun games, songs, and activities highlight developmental skills and teach infant/toddler sign language. Register once for all six weeks (Jan. 18 to March 1). No class Feb. 22. Space limited. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Thursdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Art Start — ages 3-5. Practice early visual literacy with your tots as we explore classic and contemporary artworks together. Materials provided to create masterpieces of our own! With caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Fridays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Babies & Books — 0-18 months - An interactive story-playtime and chance to bond with your baby with rhymes, stories, and songs! Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Fridays, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Polymer Clay Party — Grades 5 and up. Join Ms. Kate for workshop focused on crafting with polymer clay;. We provide the materials, you provide the creativity. materials provided. Let your imagination run wild while you play with some clay! For grades 5+. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Saturday, Feb. 4 and 24, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Board Game Afternoon — Drop in for board games at the library. with friends new and old. Us ours or bring your own. Families with children of all ages and skill levels welcome!
The Salem Public Library is located at 70 Essex St, Salem.
International Dance
Film Festival
Salem State Dance, in conjunction with the Center for Creative and Performing Arts, presents its Second International Dance Film Festival on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. The works will be shown in the Sophia Gordon Center, 356 Lafayette St., and feature short original dance films and presented, selected from over 800 submissions. Filmmakers represent China, Mexico, Spain, France, Egypt, Greece, the Netherlands and the U.S. The films are a celebration of conversation between body, movement, and camera. The subject matter is as diverse as the countries represented ranging from site-specific works to films that explore overwhelming urbanization, identity, loss and its associated memories and inherited artifacts, our connection with nature and an 82-year old dancer known as the “Gypsy Fred Astaire.” They can also be viewed view online from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28. Tickets are $10 general/senior and free for under 18 and students, available at: www.salemstatetickets.com.
Israeli songs
from Eurovision
The Eurovision Song Contest is a very big deal in Europe and on Wednesday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom Tamar Forman will lead an exploration of how the Israeli songs of the Eurovision Song Contest reflect the shifting political, sexual, and cultural identities and politics both within and outside of Israel. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Polar Plunge back
at Lynch Park
Take The Polar Plunge With Lifebridge North Shore And North Shore CDC on Feb. 12 - Super Bowl Sunday - from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. After three long years, the plunge is back at Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly, to help raise money to combat homelessness on the North Shore. Compete against other plungers, after-party begins at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Suzi Jordan at s.jordon@lifebridgenorthshore.org.
Peabody Institute Spring concerts
The Peabody Institute Library's Spring 2023 Concert Series begins on Jan. 30. All concerts are free and open to all, but registration is required and opens one month before the show. Concerts are scheduled to take place in the library's Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody, and may be changed to fully virtual. Patrons may sign up on the Peabody Library calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar, or by calling 978-531-0100. For information on COVID safety, program locations, and how to sign in for an online program, visit the calendar at: https://peabodylibrary.org/ check in frequently in case of a location change. The schedule is as follows:
Monday, Jan. 30: singer-songwriter Karen Grenier— sings original work along and favorite songs. Learn all about her and hear her music at: http://www.karengrenier.com/
Monday, Feb. 6: recording artist Stephanie James— brings an evocative, fresh experience to the world of pop music with her “stunning” and “soulful” voice. Her collaboration with Grammy-nominated producers Jorel Corpus and Simone Torres produced an album that explores vulnerability themes of growing up,.
Monday, March 6: Harpist Áine Minogue — a staple of the Irish and Celtic music scene, she plays everything from World and Folk to New Age and Classical Hear her atL https://aineminogue.com/
Monday, March 27: Hungrytown — touring duo Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson bring to the stage their timeless sound and vocal harmonies harkening back to the age of folk.. Hear them at: https://hungrytown.net/home
Monday, April 3: recording artist Stephanie James— in an encore performance, she brings back her evocative, fresh experience to the world of pop music with her “stunning” and “soulful” voice. Her collaboration with Grammy-nominated producers Jorel Corpus and Simone Torres produced an album that explores vulnerability themes of growing up,.
Monday, April 24: singer-songwriter Karen Grenier — encore performance with Her music that resonates in the heart, leaving listeners anticipating the next song and humming her catchy melodies.. Hear her at: http://www.karengrenier.com/
Monday, May 1: New England Chamber Players— in an encore performance that brings intimate nature of chamber music to a wider audience. Hear them at: https://www.newenglandchamberplayers.org/
Monday, May 15: Harpist Áine Minogue — a staple of the Irish and Celtic music scene, in this encore performance she plays everything from World and Folk to New Age and Classical Hear her atL https://aineminogue.com/
Monday, June 5: Sean Gaskell on the kora — experience his music as he plays traditional songs that are at the heart and soul of this ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa. Hear him at: www.seangaskell.com
Ipswich offers free COVID test kits
The town of Ipswich is offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents and business operators. The rapid antigen tests from iHealth Labs can be picked up now from the Public Health Department and the Council on Aging, at Ipswich Town Hall, 25 Green St. Tests can also be picked up from Ipswich Public Library, 25 North Main St., during normal business hours. Town Hall hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m — Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Library hours: Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Results are available in 15 minutes. The tests include instructions in 12 language and are available regardless of vaccine status. Those testing positive should follow the state’s isolation guidance. Questions? 978-356-6600.
Improv classes
for teens, preteens
Marblehead Little Theatre is beginning Improv Class for Preteens & Teens, a four session workshop introduction for preteens and teens, with improv games that translate to useful life skills like listening, creativity, patience, and collaboration instructed by Bruce Whear. Make new friends in a fun and supportive environment, while building confidence through skills including expressing emotions, agreement, and creating stories together. Each session concludes with a performance for family and friends. No prior experience needed; open to students aged 9-14, and and structured with playtime and individual attention. 2-hour classes, 12 students per class, Wednesday afternoons from 3:30-5:30 p.m., on Jan. 11, 25, Feb. 2, 8 at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St. Information and registration at: www.mltlive.org.
Speed Reads
Collections available
The Peabody Institute Library announces new and improved Speed Reads Collections at all three locations. Books can now be checked out for two weeks, plus an addition to our website that allows patrons to easily browse our collections from home. Choose from the latest, greatest, and most requested books by Peabody patrons. The items are non-holdable, circulate for 14 days , and are non-renewable for swift circulation, ensured by multiple copies. To make space for new books on the Speed Reads shelf, items go on sale for $5. A new browse for book covers on new website page and place items on hold; includes fiction and nonfiction for adults, kids, and teens, plus items “coming soon.” Questions? Call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
State Sen. Lovely
sets office hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold office hours for constituents on the following dates: Jan. 9, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Jan. 23, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Jan. 30, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; Feb. 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Feb. 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Feb. 27, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; March 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; March 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., and 11 a.m. to noon, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody; March 20, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers. She will also hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays. Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com (scroll to the bottom of the page). Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
Marblehead School
of Ballet workshops
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 51st season with a series of four special workshops and classes designed to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels. A range of classes, workshops, and events from ballet to ballroom dancing are lined up for the 2022-2023 year in-studio at 115 Pleasant St. and live online. Learn basic dance techniques of Broadway, modern dance, Spanish, Polish, 2-minute choreography and much more. For complete schedules, details and to register for these workshops, visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. Or call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.
Meals on Wheels
delivered to you
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Northshoremen
chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Hamilton Police
Silver Alert Program
Hamilton's Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about "at risk" residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Database explores
Marblehead's diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.