Habitat golf benefit May 31
On Tuesday, May 31, Essex County Habitat for Humanity will hold its first-ever Golf Fore Homes Golf Tournament. A fundraiser to help build affordable homes throughout Essex County, it wll be held at the Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton. In the last year, 10 families have moved into their new or rehabbed homes with 18 more homes permitted or currently under construction in seven different towns. The day starts with a 1 p.m. shotgun and scramble format. A 'Golden Hammer Ticket' includes 2 mulligans, 5 raffle tickets, entry into the 50/50 Casino Hole and 2 strings; each of varying length, allowing the player to move their ball closer to the hole. Non-golfers can support Essex County Habitat by participating as a sponsor at any if eight levels. For registration/information, https://www.essexcountyhabitat.org/golf_fore_homes/
May Day labor poster exhibit
Beverly Farms Public Library is hosting a May Day show of classic labor posters from the collection of Stephen Lewis, May 3, through May 27, at the fully accessible library, 4 Vine St, Beverly. Library hours are Mondays and Wednesdays. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information on library, call 978/921-6066.
Author series at Ipswich Library
The next featured authors at Ipswich Library's 2022 Louise & Hugh Johnson Author Series is Archer Mayor, author of the highly acclaimed Vermont-based mystery series featuring detective Joe Gunther, which the Chicago Tribune describes as “the best police procedurals being written in America. Join Mayor on May 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mansion at the Hellenic Center, 117 County Road (Route 1A) Ipswich. The event is free, but registration is required at https://www.ipswichlibrary.org/ or call 978-356-6648.
‘UI: A Taxing Concern’ May 4
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce examines the defunct state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund at its next Business Insight Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, May 4, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at The Essex Room at Woodman’s 125 Main St., Essex. The program will delve into the beleaguered UI Trust Fund and its implications on payroll taxes and businesses’ bottom lines. Chamber President Karen Andreas, who is appointed to the state’s 21-member Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Study Commission, will lead the discussion. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., program at 8 a.m. Admission is $50 for chamber members, $70 for nonmembers. Visit northshorechamber.org, or call 978-774-8565 to sign up or for more details.
Peabody plant sale Saturday
Peabody Garden Club will host its annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the KinderCare Parking Lot, 520 Lowell St., Peabody. Just in time for Mother's Day with assorted annuals, perennials, raffles and a delicious bake sale table. Free.
'The Sunshine Boys' in Marblehead
Tickets for Marblehead Little Theatre’s production of Neil Simon's hit, "The Sunshine Boys," presented in partnership with Mugford Street Players, are now available online at mltlive.org and at Arnould Gallery and Framery, 111 Washington St., Marblehead. Performances are scheduled for May 13 through May 28 at the MLT Firehouse Theatre, 12 School St. Tickets are $25 . Masks are a must for all audience members. Please check for the latest updates at: MLTLive.org.
Hamilton-Wenham plant sale Saturday
The Hamilton-Wenham Garden Club's got you covered this Mother’s Day. Stop by the tent at 299 Bay Road, South Hamilton, on Saturda, May 7, from 8 a.m. to noon, for a lovely selection of perennials, annuals, tomatoes and hanging baskets. Neptune’s Harvest fertilizers will also be available at discounted prices. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. This sale is the spring fundraiser for the HWGC, supporting public programs, the Pingree Park Garden, seasonal planters in Hamilton and Wenham, youth programs and more.