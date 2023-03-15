Shakespeare at Peabody Library
Professor Theo Theoharis is back at Peabody Institute Library at 82 Main St. in Peabody presenting a six-week lecture series on two Shakespeare plays. The class will run for six Wednesdays in April and May, starting on April 12 at 11 a.m., in the Sutton Room. Professor Theoharis is a faculty member in the Comparative Literature department at Harvard College, and has led many classes and discussions at the Peabody Library, including a series last spring for our community read. Participants can pick up books at any Peabody Library location, starting on March 20. Registration required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/theo-theoharis-lecture-series-shakespeare.
Grants and free training available
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce has created the Chamber Growth University to bring educational courses to you and your employees. For many PACC members, the training may be free through the Workforce Training Fund Express Grant program. Complete with assistance to determine eligibility and how to apply. The Express Program provides employers fast, simple access to grant-funded training, helping businesses in Massachusetts respond to emerging needs. It is designed to help businesses respond quickly to change and keep employees engaged. With bite-size grants for just-in-time training and no waiting periods between grants, Express is our fastest path to funding, enhanced with an even more flexible directory of training options and six quick steps to success. Check out Full Course descriptions at www.peabodychamber.com/events.
Isabella Stewart Gardner's legacy
Explore the details of Isabella Stewart Gardner’s life, friends, travels and collections on Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. when Peabody Institute Library Danvers presents art historian Mary C. Woodward on Zoom. The life of Boston’s arts patroness typifies the lives of many wealthy and cultured Americans during the Gilded Age. Gardner broke rules while setting up her museum but left visitors to marvel at the space she created and filled with beautiful things. Woodward has spent more than 40 years in the museum and historic home business and has worked at large, comprehensive collections such as the Cleveland Museum of Art. To register for your Zoom link, visit: danverslibrary.org.
Student photography exhibit begins
The Marblehead Art Association, 8 Hooper St., Marblehead, hosts the "Behind the Student's Lens Photography Exhibition," which runs through April 16. It showcases the work of 35 local student photographers. Hunt’s Photo & Video is the sponsor for this exhibit and donated all of the printing of images. The exhibit is free.
Drop 'n Shop at Pingree
New England's Largest Consignment Event for all things kid's clothing, toys, sporting, games, books & more is coming to the Pingree School in Hamilton. This is the premier venue to consign your brand-name children's clothes and gear. It's the Best of Boston and New England with consignors from from all over New England. New and gently-used only newborn through teen children’s clothes, shoes, toys, games, strollers, bikes, books, baby gear, furniture, sports equipment, maternity wear. Consignors earn 50% of sales. For a complete overview, visit childrensdropandshop.com.
‘Hungrytown’ in concert March 27
The Peabody Institute Library is pleased to welcome back Hungrytown to play a concert on Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m. in the Sutton Room, as part of our Spring Concert Series. Join folk duo Hungrytown’s Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, who’ve been touring for over 15 years with music inspired by the melodic storytelling of the 1960s folk revival, with a contemporary perspective (https://hungrytown.net/). Attendees may register for this event up to a month in advance at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/hungrytown-concert/
Bird by Ear with Mass Audubon
On Thursday, March 16, at 2 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library invites you to learn how, why, and most importantly, which birds are singing. Learn about vocalizations, differences between songs and calls, and how to decipher what you hear. Learn a basic skill set for listening to the cacophony of spring. Led by Patti Steinman, the education coordinator for Mass Audubon’s Connecticut River Valley Sanctuaries, based out of Arcadia in Easthampton and Northampton. A 30-year veteran of developing educational programs, she oversees Arcadia’s outdoor nature preschool. The Peabody Institute Library is located at 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Legislative Forum & Breakfast
On March 29, at 7:30 a.m., the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Legislative Forum & Breakfast at the Boston Marriott-Peabody, 8A Centennial Drive, Peabody. The focus of the forum will be on three key areas impacting businesses of all sizes in attracting and retaining employees. Doors will open at 7 a.m. for registration, coffee & networking. At 7:30 a.m., breakfast will be served. The forum starts at 8 a.m. Admission is: $45 Members, $60 General Admission/ Non Members, $45 Sponsor a PVMHS Student. Visit: https://business.peabodychamber.com/events/details/pacc-2023-legislative-forum-breakfast-8237
Peabody West Little League
Peabody West Little League has not raised player fees for years and will never turn away a player who cannot pay. This, its 60th anniversary season, is kicking off with a much needed sponsorship drive. Support is needed from friends and community partners through the sponsorship options. Please help continue this great 60-year tradition of PWLL by becoming a league sponsor for this 2023 season. For the sponsor form, visit: https://files.constantcontact.com/9b5e565b001/7e6d2c7c-6212-43aa-8a80-8a188d6bfe0a.pdf?rdr=true