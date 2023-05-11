Letter Carrier’s Food Drive Saturday
The National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is on Saturday, May 13, and the need for food is great as ever. Over the last 30 years, the drive has delivered close to 1.8 billion pounds of food to pantries, food banks, shelters, and churches across the country. Leave non-perishables next to your mailbox and your local letter carrier will pick up donations on their regular delivery route on May 13 for distribution to food pantries including Beverly Bootstraps. The most needed items are: peanut butter, boxed pasta, mac & cheese, canned veggies, diapers/pull-ups size 3-6 and baby wipes, cereal, tuna fish, cooking oils/sprays, soup, personal hygiene items (full size: shampoo/conditioner, soap, deodorant, razors, toothpaste/toothbrushes)
Chamber conference for women
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce hosts its inaugural 2023 Thrive Summit, a half-day professional conference for women in all stages of their careers, on Thursday, May 18, from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boston Marriott in Peabody. Presented by the Chamber’s Thrive group, whose mission is to empower women to succeed both professionally and personally by creating empowering opportunities through networking, mentoring and education. The summit includes breakfast, luncheon speakers, breakout presentations and networking with representatives from 10 women-owned North Shore businesses. Lt. Gov. Kimberley Driscoll is keynote speaker. Former Boston news anchor Liz Brunner will present the luncheon address and panelists will share inspiring stories and insights. For more information and tickets, visit: www.northshorechamber.org.
Danvers Historical Society Garden Party
On Thursday May 18, from 5 to 8 p.m., you’re invited to sip, stroll and celebrate at a benefit to restore the Milkmaid and Reaper to the peak of the National Historic Landmark Derby Summer House. Support Massachusetts Historical Commission’s matching grant for this restoration project while strolling the gardens of Glen Magna Farms, 29 Ingersoll St., Danvers, while enjoying lite bites, wine, and signature cocktails. Tickets $25. Advance purchase only for a limited time on Eventbrite or call 978-777-1666. Rain date: May 25
Avoiding Ticks and Mosquitos
As people and pets spend more time outdoors, so do insects and pests; among them, mosquitos and ticks. On Tuesday, May 16, at 3 p.m., Danvers Public Health Nurse Judith Ryan will share the facts vs. fiction of mosquitos and ticks, to help understand the diseases they spread and how to prevent them. Join her at the Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, 15 Sylvan St. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at: danverslibrary.org
Daylily Plant Sale at Essex Tech
The New England Daylily Society will host a Daylily Plant Sale on Saturday, May 13, at the Farm Stand at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, 565 Maple Street (Route 62), Danvers. Plants range in price from $5 to $10 and $15 for bare-root plant.
Talking to Children about Antisemitism
The community is invited to a virtual program with Dr. Samantha Vinokor-Meinrath on Thursday, May 18, from 7:30 to 8: 30 p.m. on Zoom. Dr. Vinokor-Meinrath, author of #antisemitism: Coming of Age During the Resurgence of Hate, will offer suggestions and answer questions about how to talk to children and teens about antisemitism. Additional resources will be provided. The program is free and all are welcome. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information email jcoburn@lappinfoundation.org. The program is sponsored by Lappin Foundation, Jewish Federation of New Hampshire, Hadassah Manchester Chapter, Congregation Ahabat Sholom, Congregation Shalom (Chelmsford), Temple Emanuel of Andover, PJ Library, PJ Our Way, Epstein Hillel School, and is supported by CJP.
Online Death Café series
This winter and spring, the Peabody Library is resuming its series of online Death Cafés. It will be a lunch hour of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death offered on Zoom every other month, on Tuesdays at noon on April 25 and June 13. This event is facilitated by Richard Davis, a longstanding hospice volunteer who has led over 50 on-site and virtual Death Cafés. Bring an open mind and lunch. Pre-registration is required at: https://deathcafe.com/ to receive email confirmation and Zoom link.
Beverly Bootstraps needs you
A leading social service agency on the North Shore, Beverly Bootstraps last year celebrated 30 years, now offering a diverse food assistance program, client support services, adult education, youth and adult programs, and a Thrift Shop. In 2022, food pantry visits reached an all-time high, with nearly 13,000 over the year. Now, with rampant inflation, a possible looming recession, and the recently announced end of SNAP Emergency Allotments, that number will only grow. Beverly Bootstraps asks that you consider donating today at give.beverlybootstraps.org, mailing a check, or dropping off non-perishable food items at 35 Park St. in Beverly to help those in need in our community.
Code Club for Teens at Peabody Library
Learn to code by playing games in the Peabody Library’s weekly code club meetings every Thursday at 3 p.m. Tweens and teens in grades 6-12 are welcome in the library’s Creativity Lab to learn computer programming skills through a series of tutorials and projects. They will work towards building websites, video games, phone apps, animations and more, while learning how to become better problem solvers and critical thinkers. Fiero’s interface makes learning to code easy, competitive, and fun. Learn at your own pace, win prizes, join the Hackathon for the chance to win a robot. Free and in person at the library, 82 Main St., Peabody. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Abbot Public Library highlights
Abbot Public Library is now open at the Eveleth School interim space at 3 Brook Road, Marblehead. Hours are: Monday: 9:30 a.m. — 8 p.m. Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. — 8 p.m., Thursday: noon — 6 p.m., Friday: 9:30 a.m. — 5 p.m., Saturday: 9:30 am — 5 p.m., Sunday: Closed. Returns are accepted in the blue Library return bin near the Main Desk. The library is currently unable to accept donations. For updates on the renovations, visit abbotlibrary.org/news/renovation-news. Questions? Call 781-631-1481, or visit: abbotlibrary.org.
Adult programs:
Mondays, 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., IRS sponsored Tax Counseling for the Elderly Program — Call the 781-631-1481 to add your name to the waitlist. You need your last year’s tax returns and 2022 paperwork. Questions? Visit abbotlibrary.org/tax-prep-program.
Mondays, Drop-in 2:30 pm — 4 p.m. Open Tech Lab — in Reference Room, Abbot Public Library at Eveleth School. Every Monday, join a staff member for one-on-one help.
Monday, May 15, 6:30 p.m., new series with Marblehead League of Women Voters — how Marblehead Town Government works; a hybrid program, requires registration for in person or via Zoom at: abbotlibrary.org.
At the Beverly Public Library
The Beverly Public Library has plenty of programs and events for all ages all year round. Here’s what’s on this month, both at the library, 32 Essex St, Beverly, and on Zoom. When registration is required, go to: https://beverlypubliclibrary.org/. If the program is virtual, you will receive your Zoom link in advance. For more information, visit beverlypubliclibrary.org/, or call 978-921-6062.
Monday Mornings, 9:30-10:30 a.m., free program series for adults — weekly, spring and fall at the main library. For full details, visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/events/monday-mornings. May 8: Online Safety with Robin Putnam, May 15: “Anything Goes” America During the Jazz Age with Christopher Daley and May 22: Hearing Baroque Music with New Ears with Eli Eberhardt
Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m., via Zoom, Face Surveillance in Mass.: Fighting for Our Basic Rights in the Digital Age. With ACLU of Massachusetts’ Director of Technology for Liberty Kade Crockford.
Wednesday, May 17, 6:30 p.m., core concepts in astrology for beginners — unpack the Sun and what your Sun says about you. Registration required.
Thursday, May 18, 6 to 7 p.m., Bake It Till You Make It — Graham Cracker Brownies — in-person cooking and mental health program. Health advocate Dayna shares her story of struggle and healing. Leave with a tray of brownies and tools for your mental health. Registration required at:
Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m., gerrymandering, dark money and the election process — with professor Rachael V. Cobb on Zoom. Register for Zoom link at:
Saturday, May 20, 2 p.m., NY Times best selling author MarcyKate Connolly — dark magic, steampunk, fairytale-esque — she’s written it all, and teens 6 to 12 love it. At the library.
Wednesday, May 24, 7 p.m., Sharing, listening, creating community — brief talk by by Luba Shapiro Grenadier, a local artist and art educator, then share stories, at the library.
Tuesday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m., Beverly Film Society screening- first in three years! A creepy adaptation of Beverly native Paul Tremblay’s horror novel.
Wednesday, May 31, 6:30 p.m. Tips, Tricks & Hidden Gems of Google — increase your productivity, and get the most out of your personal Google account. Registration required.at
Programs at the Salem Athenaeum
The Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem, holds regular programs, group meetings and events. Some are in person, some are continuing to meet online. Groups are open to everyone, and offer a full range of interesting topics. Check out the schedule below and for more information, visit the links listed at: https://salemathenaeum.net/ Questions? 978.744.2540. For Athenaeum on Social Medi, visit: facebook.com/thesalemathenaeum/ For Goodreads: — visit: www.goodreads.com/group/show/1081961-salem-athenaeum-readers-group
Now Showing: Fashion Through the Pages — Elaine von Bruns’ exhibit has everything from big wigs at the courts of Louis XIV and XV in Diderot’s Encyclopédie to Mary Todd Lincoln’s personal dressmaker to dazzling gowns in the color plates of period novels like Pride and Prejudice. Free, during regular open hours.
May 27-28, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., ‘The Secret Garden,’ family friendly staged reading of the classic 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Includes beautiful costumes, scenery created by Salem’s Grace and Diggs, and live music! Outside in garden. If rain, inside. Children age 6+ $30 Members; $35 Non-members; $25. Under ten, free. Visit: https://salemathenaeum.net/
Saturday, June 3, 4 to 7 p.m., Invitational Exhibition in the garden — Meet the Artists, Silent Auction, Music by Alexandra Grace, Small bites, signature cocktails, caricatures by Josh Madruga. $50 Advance Ticket benefit Salem Athenaeum. Visit: https://salemathenaeum.net/
Peabody Institute Library Danvers programs
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, has programs offering something for everyone Check the list below and save a spot for yourself at any event captures your interest. Registration is required for all events, both Zoom and in-person, via the events calendar at: danverslibrary.org.
Tuesday, May 16, 7 p.m., Face Surveillance in Massachusetts: Our Rights in the Digital Age — a Zoom presentation with ACLU of Massachusetts’ Director of Technology for Liberty, Kade Crockford discussing the ‘Press Pause on Face Surveillance’ campaign, and how you can help ensure new technology doesn’t eclipse basic rights.
Peabody Garden Club’s Mother’s Day sale
Come join the fun and treat yourself or that special someone at Peabody Garden Club’s Mother’s Day Plant Sale, on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the KinderCare parking lot, 520 Lowell St., Peabody. Choose from indoor & outdoor plants, Mother’s Day gifts, “preloved” costume jewelry, delicious baked goods, assorted raffle baskets with drawing at 1 p.m. (winner need not be present) and much more.
5K Friends of the Arts fun run
The Hamilton-Wenham Friends of the Arts hosts the 27th Annual Melody Miles 5k fun run at Winthrop Elementary School, on Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m. Talented student performers will serenade you as you walk, run, hop, skip, or dance your way along this scenic local race route. This annual event directly benefits the arts programming in Hamilton-Wenham’s schools. For more information and to register, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Hamilton/MelodyMiles.