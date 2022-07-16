Trustees expand concert series
The Trustees of Reservations is expanding its Summer Concerts Series with tickets now on sale to the public for all shows, ranging from Livingston Taylor to Koliba Afro Pop. More than 50 performances will take place at nine properties across the state — nearly double last year. The music will be as diverse as the properties, from large picnic-style shows to intimate performances. Interest is very strong, so act quickly for tickets. The Summer Concerts at The Trustees lineup includes: The line-up includes the Castle Hill Picnic Concert Series in Ipswich, Thursdays, through Sept. 1. Members: $30 per car. Nonmembers: $40 per car. For tickets and entire schedule of all concerts, visit: thetrustees.org/concerts.
57th Annual Beverly Homecoming
Set this year for Aug. 3-7, Beverly Homecoming is the annual summer celebration of the community spirit of Beverly. Events include the Annual Lobster Festival and David S. Lynch Appreciation Day, from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, as well as the Homecoming Fireworks, at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. In between, are the 5K Road Race, Senior Day in the Park, the BevRec Carnival, an ice cream social, Tiny Tots Day, concerts, a family movie night, a pickleball tournament, cardboard boat races, and much more. A full schedule of events is available at: beverlyhomecoming.org/events. Questions? Email: beverlyhomecoming@gmail.com.
Introduction to Judaism
Registration is open for Introduction to Judaism, a free 21-week course designed for individuals of faiths other than Judaism who want to explore Judaism or who are considering conversion to Judaism. Classes will be held online beginning Sept. 8. For more information and the class schedule, visit LappinFoundation.org or contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450. Introduction to Judaism is a free program of Lappin Foundation and the North Shore Rabbis and Cantors Association funded with generous support from the Morton and Lillian Waldfogel Foundation.
Open Mic Night in Ipswich
The Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich, resumes its popular Annual Open Mic on Saturday, July 16. featuring musical variety from friends and neighbors. Admission is $10, and light refreshments are available. Advance signup is now open for those who would like a slot, and participants are asked to check in between 6 and 6:30 on the July 16. Doors open to audience at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Questions? Call 978-350-2487.
Post pandemic resilience program
Topsfield’s historic Gould Barn is the setting on Sunday, July 24, for a community and resilience-building program for all of us emerging from this on-again/off-again pandemic of stress and uncertainty. Titled ‘Restart with Art: Explore your Spiritual Identity through Writing, Sketching & Photography,’ it shows you how the arts can and do serve as tools for spiritual inquiry and exploration to enhance lives and strengthen community. Seating is limited, so advance registration is a must at: www.themobilemystic.net.
Habitat for Humanity opportunity
Essex County Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for an affordable homeownership opportunity in Hamilton. Located at 434-436 Asbury St., a 10-home development will be built to include 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom duplexes on the wooded property. The sale price will be $217,000 or less. The application deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Eligible applicants will have incomes up to 60% of area median income which is adjusted for family size and will be chosen by a lottery system. Families wishing to apply are invited to attend one of the following information sessions:
Tuesday, Aug. 9, 6 p.m. — In person at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St., Hamilton.
Saturday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m. — Remotely via Teams Meetings: link will be emailed to those who apply.
Salem Willows concerts
The North Shore Concert Band Salem Willows Summer Concert Series are on at 7 p.m., at the Robert Hayes Concert Shell at Salem Willows, Salem with the following: “March Madness, Sousa to Williams” (July 19); “Spotlight on the Band” (July 26); “Broadway Showstoppers” (August 2) and “Salute to our Front Line Servers” (Aug. 9). Front Line Servers are invited to the Aug. 9 concert to be honored for their efforts on our behalf during the Covid-19 pandemic. Concerts begin at 7 pm. Parking is free, restrooms are handicap accessible. bring a lawn chair and pack a picnic. Rain dates: Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. at Robert Hayes Concert Shell at Salem Willows. Questions? Contact Gordon Bowman, Band Manager at 978-531-9339 email: gbbjcb@verizon.net For notification of postponements, register at: notify.northshoreconcertband.com.
Summer Salsa by the Sea
The Beverly Cultural Council will be hosting free salsa lessons in Lynch Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. Learn the basics of salsa, or practice your moves.with dance instruction given by Yaya Rodriguez and music provided by DJ Franklin Condori. Free and open to all; no experience or dance partner required. For more information, visit bevrec.com/classesevents and facebook.com/summersalsabeverly. Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly. In the event of rain, will move to the park’s Carriage House. Questions? Email: jpaddol@beverlyma.gov, or call 978-921-6067.
The Salem Public Library’s summer programs
Through Sept. 2, the Salem Public Library will be holding in-person fun family-focused summer activities and events for kids. Check out the listings below and register online at: salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667. Weather permitting, this program will be held outdoors so dress for summer sunshine. The Salem Public Library is located at 370 Essex St., Salem. Questions? mansfield@noblenet.org, or call 978-744-0860.
Mondays 3:30 p.m. Messy Art for grades K-3— Join Ms. Suzie for afternoon of fun crafting. And dress for a mess!
Wednesdays 10 a.m. UP Storytime for ages 0-18 months— Join this weekly story time and playgroup with a focus on hands-on, unplugged/no-tech, playtime.
Wednesdays 3:30 p.m. Starlore for Grades K-4— Join Ms. Laura to hear old stories about the constellations, learn about astronomers who studied them, and make some stellar art projects.
Thursdays 10 a.m. Preschool Storytime for Ages 18 months to 5 years— Young children and caregivers are invited to join us for stories, songs, and games.
Thursdays 4 p.m. SPL Summer Storytime at the Salem Farmers’ Market— for Kids of All Ages. Kids and families are invited to drop-in storytime with Ms. Kate at the Salem Farmers’ Market at Derby Square.
Fridays 10 a.m., Jammin’ with Jen for ages 2 and up — Join Ms. Jen for this fun sing-along program for kids ages 2+ and their adult caregiver(s).
Fridays 3:30 p.m. ,Edible Science for ages 5 and up — Join Miss Jessica for science you can eat! Make your own ice cream, fizzy soda, and more.
SHS Class of ‘64 reunion
The Salem High School Class of 1964 will hold its 58th reunion Saturday, Aug. 27, at Supino’s Restaurant, 250 Newbury St., Danvers, from 4 to 8 p.m. Classmates, spouses and friends are welcome. The event will be informal with unlimited pizza and toppings, salad and non-alcoholic drinks (a full cash bar will be available). Cost is $25 per person, all-inclusive. 50/50 raffle. Classmate-supplied door prizes are welcome. Make checks payable to “Salem High School Class of 1964” and mail to Jim Solovicos, 10 Sylvia Road, Peabody, MA 01960.
Misselwood Concours D’elegance at Endicott
Excellence, style, and elegance are what it’s all about when Endicott College’s historic Misselwood Estate hosts the 12th annual Misselwood Concours d’Elegance July 15-17. If cars are your passion, this one’s for you. The premiere annual display of cars and motorcycles from across North America, celebrity and movie cars, race cars, ‘50s-era Buicks and the Ferrari Dino, are among the classics. The July 16 Cars & Coffee and Tour d’Elegance events are free; all other events are ticketed. All proceeds support Endicott College student scholarships. Sunday’s main event features live music, food trucks, art, a silent auction, premier sponsors, vendors, and an elegant VIP Pavilion. Kick-Off off reception is Friday, July 15, 6 to 9 p.m. Cars & Coffee Saturday is July 16, 8 to 11 a.m., with free viewing; from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 12th Anniversary Dinner is Saturday, July 16, 6 to 9 p.m. Main event day is Sunday, July 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For tickets, parking, directions, etc., visit misselwoodconcours.com.
Gather & Write for seniors and veterans
Partnering with Patton Homestead, The Room to Write welcomes seniors and veterans to drop in for free informal writing sessions Tuesday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in June and July, at the historic Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton. Participants write on the screened porch overlooking the grounds or perhaps in a chair under a tree, and can stay part or all of the time. Novices and would-be novelists alike, bring your own idea, or share inspiration with others. Gather & Write sessions are June 28, and July 5, 12, 19, and 26. Bring your own writing materials, park paved, upper lot, or on gravel in the lower lot, then make your way to the screened porch either through the front door or around the back of the main house. Questions? Contact Linda Malcolm, coordinator, at: linda@theroomtowrite.org. Or visit: www.theroomtowrite.org, or www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/.
Beverly Public Library’s summer highlights
Beverly Library’s summer programs get off to a great start this June, with events, creative programs and book sales for people of all ages, all for free, all available for registration at: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org. For more information, contact Ona Ridenour, 978-921-6062, ext. 2135, or email ridenour@noblenet.org.
Every second Friday of each month, 10 to 11 a.m., Modern Love Book Discussion Group — a new daytime book club with fun discussions of popular and contemporary romance authors. Questions? Contact Laurie at formichella@noblenet.org.
Amal Clooney at Salem State
Human Rights Lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University Sept. 20 the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40 th anniversary of its popular speaker series and the return to in-person events. Clooney’s Salem State appearance includes a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer, running from 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex. Tickets may be purchased through the Series website at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Service Day at Patton Homestead
The A.P. Gardner American Legion Post 194, Hamilton, will host a free Family Outdoor Movie Night at Patton Homestead on the 7th Annual Military Service Day at Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, Friday, July 15, at 8 p.m., with vintage military displays open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., prior to Military Service Day, also free, on Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, with speakers including Helen Ayer Patton, General Patton’s granddaughter, Brigadier General John J. Driscoll, and state Senator Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester. Off street parking. A $10 donation to A.P. Gardner American is appreciated to share military histories as a positive community engagement. Questions? http://www.apgardnerposthamilton.org/military-day/
Danvers Class of 1971 reunion
Danvers High School Class of 1971 “51st” Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 6 to 11 p.m. at the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club, 134 McKay St., Beverly. The cost is $50 per person. For more information, please contact Gail Eaton at: gailme1@me.com.
Northshoremen chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Waste drop-off
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. The next curbside yard waste collection is scheduled the week of April 18. Subsequent curbside yard waste collection takes place the weeks of June 20, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St.., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit :https://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris..
Monday Mornings at Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library’s popular Monday Mornings series is back, live via Zoom. For the full schedule and to register, visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/monday-mornings. Questions? Email ridenour@noblenet.org. Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.
Monthly Yoga and Meditation at Peabody Institute Library
This spring, the Peabody Institute Library is returning to in-person yoga classes and meditations. Yoga meets twice a month, and Meditation meets once a month, both in the 2nd floor Tech Lab area of the Main Library 182 Main St., Peabody. So grab your Yoga mat and Join Kelley Rae Unger, Registered Yoga Teacher (E-RYT), for Gentle Yoga at 11 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month. Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/. The class emphasize slow, safe movement, and mind-body awareness. On the third or fourth Tuesday of every month, Reiki Master Valerie York will lead ‘Mindfulness and Meditation’ at 6:30 p.m., Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/ Bring water and a journal, as you may want to take notes. Questions? Call 978-531-0100 x17, email: gtoth@noblenet.org, or visit: www.peabodylibrary.org
‘Solace in Books’ for Ukrainian Children
An anonymous member of the Salem Athenaeum has generously offered to match up to $1,000 in donations from the Athenaeum community for the Universal Reading Foundation. This Polish charity is currently supplying Ukrainian books to children who’ve been forced to flee Ukraine. We know you believe in the power of books to provide solace in dark times and hope you’ll join us in bringing a little respite to these children. To make a donation, visit: https://salemathenaeum.net/universal-reading-foundation-match/
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program
Hamilton’s Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about “at risk” residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or https:// www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Small Business, Big Dreams contest
Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce reminds small business owners that Rockland Trust has launched its annual Small Business, Big Dreams contest, offering you the chance to take your business to the next level. Entrants will be narrowed down to three finalists who’ll be paired with a Rockland Trust Business Banking Officer (BBO) with one-on-one consultations to coach the contestants through and help them build a comprehensive business plan to present to a panel of judges. The grand prize is $20,000; runners-up $2,500 each. Entrants need not be customers of Rockland Trust. For official rules and entry instructions, including eligibility criteria, etc., visit: www.rocklandtrust.com/small-business—big-dreams
New calls for artists, performers
CultureHouse Salem seeks North Shore-based performers, artists, creatives, non-profit organizations and businesses to participate in collaborative programming for the months of April, May and June at pop-up community space hosted at Old Town Hall. Some preference will be given to Salem-based entities. CultureHouse and the city are conducting an in-depth study around the activation of Old Town Hall as a year-round art and culture destination through direct support to local creatives. Artists may submit proposals at https://culturehouse.cc/projects/salem. Applications will be reviewed throughout the three month program. Artists’ stipends will be offered.
Summer music camp at the Gould Barn
Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 to 22, at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield. A combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic, and more — youth musicians with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, may register. No auditions required. Play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds. This is an opportunity to play music and keep up skills during the summer break. For information/ registration, visit: nmyo.org. Application deadline, June 15. You may also email info@nmyo.org or call Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.
Digital database explores Marblehead’s diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.
Korumpas Memorial Scholarship open to SHS students
The Stephen J. Korumpas Memorial Scholarship is now available at Salem High School. A $4,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the first place candidate and a $2,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the candidate who finishes second. All must be accepted to and attend Salem State University for the fall enrollment in the year of his/her high school graduation. Applications are available from your guidance counselor or guidance secretary, Ana Grateraux. Questions? Call Dennis Korumpas at 978-790-5110.
St. Andrew’s invites youth to join choir
The Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead invites young people age 6 and up to join its youth choir. No musical experience is necessary, and membership in the church is not required. Choir members learn to read music, are introduced to basic music theory, and do sight singing. Rehearsals are Mondays from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. The youth choir sings along with the church’s adult choir at the 10 a.m. service once a month. Interested? Contact Jodice at maryjodice1@gmail.com. The Church of St. Andrew is at 135 Lafayette Street (Rte. 114) in Marblehead and is handicapped accessible. Visit www.standrewsmhd.org.
Events at the Beverly Library
The Beverly Library has a trio of events coming right up, both Zoom and in person. If registration is required, go to: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/calendar. For more information, call 978-921-6062 or visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org. The Beverly Public Library is located at 32 Essex St., Beverly. Zen Fridays at noon through April and May — Basics of meditation led by Zen Center’s founder Joan Amaral, in the Sohier Room, Make contact with our own stability and sanity.
‘Sundays at 5’ at Ascension
Ipswich’s historic Ascension Memorial Episcopal Church invites you to inspiring, out-of-the-ordinary, 30-minute monthly gatherings simply called “Sundays at 5.” Youth-led but designed for all ages, this spiritually inspiring opportunity is for people who find Sunday mornings problematic for getting to church. Music, art, poetry, scripture, and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the short service, followed by snacks, fun and games. “Sundays at 5.” speaks to something missing from lives, especially post pandemic, and is the result of numerous dialogues with area residents. All are welcome in the church at 31 County St., Ipswich. For next date and any questions, email Brad Clark at: rectoramc@gmail.com.
HOLD FOR MORE INFO: Danvers Summer Fun 2022
July 21, Aug.18, & Sept.15, noon — Porch Swing Open Mic, at The Page House
3rd Wednesday monthly Speaker Series, 7 p.m. — at Tapley Memorial Hall: June 15, Explore the History of the Suffrage Movement: July 20, Explore the Indigenous Peoples of this area.
June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 13, Beer Gardens with live music, at Glen Magna Farms
July 14 & 15, Broadway with Catherine Lamy — at Glen Magna Farms July 14 & 15