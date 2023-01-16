Reading the forested landscape
Greenbelt will present the first of its 2023 Film & Lecture Series “Systems and Ecosystems: We are all Connected” beginning Wednesday, Jan. 18. "Reading the Forested Landscape," with noted naturalist Tom Wessels, will be hosted Wednesday at 6 p.m., via Zoom with registration required to access the link. Wessels, author of "Reading the Forested Landscape," and other ecological field guides, will interpret participants’ photos of landscapes during this hour-long Zoom presentation. Using clue, participants will see the links tying together the shape of the land, signs of fire damage, distribution and types of plants, and man-made features like stone walls. Free, but registration is required. Visit www.ecga.org/filmseries to register and learn more.
Ward 2 Civic Association Meeting
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Beverly Public Library will host a meeting of Ward 2 Civic Association Meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. On the agenda will be updates on issues and concerns related to happenings in Ward 2. All Ward 2 residents and business owners encouraged to attend. For more information, email: beverlyw2ca@gmail.com. Membership rates per year are: $10 per person, $20 family, $50 business.
Love letter to Robin Williams
"Being Robin," a non-fiction movie described as “a love letter to Robin Williams” by filmmaker/performer Roger Kabler, will be shown at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., in Beverly, on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Like so many millions, Kabler loved Williams and says he was possessed by his spirit while making this film. The “giddy, unstoppable outpouring of free association, scatology, neediness, mawkishness, and comic genius,” goes along its 'Robin-esque' way with archival footage, narration, and re-enactment of actual events. Kabler will be on hand pre- and post-screening and a Q&A. Tickets and information are available at thecabot.org. Learn more about the film at www.beingrobinthemovie.com.
End of life care planning
The West Branch Library will host an informational session on End of Life Care Planning on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m., at 603 Lowell St., Peabody. Learn about planning for end of life care with Compassion and Choices, a nonprofit that helps promote conversations on planning for end of life care, and empowers people to claim their voice and agency in doing so. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required as space is limited. Check the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
An evening with Stephanie James
The Peabody Institute Library welcomes back Peabody native and recording artist Stephanie James in concert on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Sutton Room, as part of the Spring Concert Series. A gifted storyteller who masterfully touches the hearts and souls of her fans, James is both raw and refined, poised and powerful (think Linda Ronstadt). Stephanie divides her time between Los Angeles and the greater Boston area, so catch her while she's back on home base. Advance registration is required. Contact: Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at gtoth@noblenet.org, or call 978-531-0100 ext. 17. Concerts are sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library Foundation and the McCarthy Family Foundation.
Karen Grenier in concert
The Peabody Institute Library welcomes back gifted singer-songwriter Karen Grenier in concert on Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.,in the Sutton Room. Karen Grenier's music resonates in the heart, leaving listeners humming her catchy melodies. A former guidance counselor for Peabody Public Schools, she is currently Elementary Dean of Students for Somerville Public Schools. This event is part of our Spring concert series. Advance registration is required. Contact: Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at: gtoth@noblenet.org, or call: 978-531-0100 x17
MLK Day at Salem State
Activist, educator, author Dr. Mary Frances Berry will deliver the keynote address at Salem State’s 33rd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Jan. 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. One of the most visible and respected activists in the cause of civil rights, gender equality and social justice, Berry served as chairperson of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, leading the charge for equal rights and liberties for all Americans over the course of four presidential administrations. She is the recipient of the Nelson Mandela award from the South African Government for her role in organizing the FSAM, and raising global awareness of South African injustice and welfare, working to make these historically inequitable systems achieve a new level of fairness. All are welcome to the event, in the Veterans Hall, Ellison Campus Center, Salem State University. Recording is not permitted.
Holocaust Remembrance Day
The community is invited to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. This year’s commemoration will feature the testimony of Holocaust survivor Lusia Milch. Welcome remarks will be made by Miriam Asnes, Senior Advisor to the U.S. State Department Special Envoy on Holocaust Issues. This program is free, and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org or contact Jane at 978-414-7699 or jane@lappinfoundation.org.
Cupcake decorating
The West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, will host a cupcake decorating workshop for ages 10 and up on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Presented by skilled bakers from Salem's Jodi Bee Bakes, a vegan café and bakery, participants can learn the masters' tricks, and take home delicious creations. All supplies are provided. Advance registration required. Call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354, or visit online or in person at the Public Service Desk.
'Field Notes from Salem' on exhibit
A free, immersive art exhibit by Salem Public Artist in Residence Maia Mattson and collaborator Casey Keenan is on view at Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square, free, through Jan. 16. This exhibit explores the nature of Salem through community stories, field sounds, and up-cycled local botanicals. Where is your favorite botanical place in Salem? Why is that place so valuable to you? Mattson has collaborated with sound artist Keenan interviewing members of the community about their relationship to nature in Salem and collecting free-laying samples of the botanicals. Keenan collected field sounds from surrounding coastlines, cemeteries, parks, and woodlands while Mattson created large cyanotypes using the plant material foraged from those areas. Woven together, they create an interactive exhibit that explores the nature of Salem.
International Dance Film Festival
Salem State Dance, in conjunction with the Center for Creative and Performing Arts, presents its Second International Dance Film Festival on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. The works will be shown in the Sophia Gordon Center, 356 Lafayette St., and feature short original dance films and presented, selected from over 800 submissions. Filmmakers represent China, Mexico, Spain, France, Egypt, Greece, the Netherlands and the U.S. The films are a celebration of conversation between body, movement, and camera. The subject matter is as diverse as the countries represented ranging from site-specific works to films that explore overwhelming urbanization, identity, loss and its associated memories and inherited artifacts, our connection with nature and an 82-year old dancer known as the “Gypsy Fred Astaire.” They can also be viewed view online from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28. Tickets are $10 general/senior and free for under 18 and students, available at: www.salemstatetickets.com.
Israeli songs from Eurovision
The Eurovision Song Contest is a very big deal in Europe and on Wednesday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom Tamar Forman will lead an exploration of how the Israeli songs of the Eurovision Song Contest reflect the shifting political, sexual, and cultural identities and politics both within and outside of Israel. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Polar Plunge back at Lynch Park
Take The Polar Plunge With Lifebridge North Shore And North Shore CDC on Feb. 12 - Super Bowl Sunday - from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. After three long years, the plunge is back at Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly, to help raise money to combat homelessness on the North Shore. Compete against other plungers, after-party begins at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Suzi Jordan at s.jordon@lifebridgenorthshore.org.