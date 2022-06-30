Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program
Hamilton's Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about "at risk" residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or https:// www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Summer music camp at the Gould Barn
Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 to 22, at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield. A combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic, and more — youth musicians with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, may register. No auditions required. Play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds. This is an opportunity to play music and keep up skills during the summer break. For information/ registration, visit: nmyo.org. Application deadline, June 15. You may also email info@nmyo.org or call Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.
SHS Class of '64 reunion
The Salem High School Class of 1964 will hold its 58th reunion Saturday, Aug. 27, at Supino's Restaurant, 250 Newbury St., Danvers, from 4 to 8 p.m. Classmates, spouses and friends are welcome. The event will be informal with unlimited pizza and toppings, salad and non-alcoholic drinks (a full cash bar will be available). Cost is $25 per person, all-inclusive. 50/50 raffle. Classmate-supplied door prizes are welcome. Make checks payable to "Salem High School Class of 1964" and mail to Jim Solovicos, 10 Sylvia Road, Peabody, MA 01960.
Misselwood Concours D'elegance at Endicott
Excellence, style, and elegance are what it's all about when Endicott College’s historic Misselwood Estate hosts the 12th annual Misselwood Concours d’Elegance July 15-17. If cars are your passion, this one's for you. The premiere annual display of cars and motorcycles from across North America, celebrity and movie cars, race cars, ’50s-era Buicks and the Ferrari Dino, are among the classics. The July 16 Cars & Coffee and Tour d’Elegance events are free; all other events are ticketed. All proceeds support Endicott College student scholarships. Sunday's main event features live music, food trucks, art, a silent auction, premier sponsors, vendors, and an elegant VIP Pavilion. Kick-Off off reception is Friday, July 15, 6 to 9 p.m. Cars & Coffee Saturday is July 16, 8 to 11 a.m., with free viewing; from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 12th Anniversary Dinner is Saturday, July 16, 6 to 9 p.m. Main event day is Sunday, July 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For tickets, parking, directions, etc., visit misselwoodconcours.com.
Gather & Write for seniors and veterans
Partnering with Patton Homestead, The Room to Write welcomes seniors and veterans to drop in for free informal writing sessions Tuesday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in July, at the historic Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton. Participants write on the screened porch overlooking the grounds or perhaps in a chair under a tree, and can stay part or all of the time. Novices and would-be novelists alike, bring your own idea, or share inspiration with others. Gather & Write sessions are June 28, and July 5, 12, 19, and 26. Bring your own writing materials, park paved, upper lot, or on gravel in the lower lot, then make your way to the screened porch either through the front door or around the back of the main house. Questions? Contact Linda Malcolm, coordinator, at: linda@theroomtowrite.org. Or visit: www.theroomtowrite.org, or www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/.
Salem celebrates the Fourth
After a two-year hiatus "Salem Celebrates the Fourth," which entertains approximately 15,000 residents and guests at the Salem Maritime National Historic Site, will return this year on Salem’s historic waterfront on Saturday, July 2, for an evening of free music, fireworks and celebration. The Hillyer Festival Orchestra will return to the stage, preceded by opening act "Dis N Dat," a steel drum band. Those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or beach chairs, as seating on Derby and Central Wharves is first-come, first-served. Food will be available for purchase.
Amal Clooney at Salem State
Human Rights Lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University Sept. 20 as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and the return to in-person events. Clooney’s Salem State appearance includes a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer, running from 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex. Tickets may be purchased through the Series website at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Service Day at Patton Homestead
The A.P. Gardner American Legion Post 194, Hamilton, will host a free Family Outdoor Movie Night at Patton Homestead on the 7th Annual Military Service Day at Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, Friday, July 15, at 8 p.m., with vintage military displays open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., prior to Military Service Day, also free, on Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, with speakers including Helen Ayer Patton, General Patton’s granddaughter, Brigadier General John J. Driscoll, and state Senator Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester. Off street parking. A $10 donation to A.P. Gardner American is appreciated to share military histories as a positive community engagement. Questions? http://www.apgardnerposthamilton.org/military-day/
Danvers Class of 1971 reunion
Danvers High School Class of 1971 “51st” Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 6 to 11 p.m. at the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club, 134 McKay St., Beverly. The cost is $50 per person. For more information, please contact Gail Eaton at: gailme1@me.com.
Northshoremen chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Monday Mornings at Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library's popular Monday Mornings series is back, live via Zoom. For the full schedule and to register, visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/monday-mornings. Questions? Email ridenour@noblenet.org. Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.
Yoga, meditation at Peabody Institute Library
This spring, the Peabody Institute Library is returning to in-person yoga classes and meditations. Yoga meets twice a month, and Meditation meets once a month, both in the 2nd floor Tech Lab area of the Main Library, 182 Main St., Peabody. So grab your Yoga mat and Join Kelley Rae Unger, Registered Yoga Teacher (E-RYT), for Gentle Yoga at 11 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month. Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/. The class emphasize slow, safe movement, and mind-body awareness. On the third or fourth Tuesday of every month, Reiki Master Valerie York will lead 'Mindfulness and Meditation' at 6:30 p.m., Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/ Bring water and a journal, as you may want to take notes. Questions? Call 978-531-0100 x17, email: gtoth@noblenet.org, or visit: www.peabodylibrary.org
Digital database explores Marblehead's diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.