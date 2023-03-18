Shakespeare at Peabody Library
Professor Theo Theoharis is back at Peabody Institute Library at 82 Main St. in Peabody presenting a 6 week lecture series on two Shakespeare plays. The class will run for six Wednesdays in April and May, starting on April 12 at 11 a.m., in the Sutton Room. Theoharis is a faculty member in the Comparative Literature department at Harvard College, and has led many classes and discussions at the Peabody Library, including a series last spring on our community read. Participants can pick up books at any Peabody Library location, starting on March 20. Registration required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/theo-theoharis-lecture-series-shakespeare/
An Evening with Stephanie James
Peabody native and recording artist Stephanie James brings her evocative, fresh “stunning, soulful” voice back to the Peabody Institute Library’s Sutton Room on Monday, April 3, at 7 p.m., as part of our Spring Concert Series. A gifted storyteller who masterfully touches the hearts and souls of her fans, she is both raw and refined musically, establishing her status as a poised and powerful performer often likened to a combination of Linda Ronstadt, Sara Bareilles and Kacey Musgraves. James’s debut album “Unbreakable” in collaboration with Grammy-nominated producers Jorel Corpus and Simone Torres, explores vulnerability, self-reliance, themes of growing up, and learning from the past. Stephanie is bi-coastal, between Los Angeles and her native Boston. Sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library Foundation and the McCarthy Family Foundation, attendees may register on the library calendar up to one month in advance at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/spring-concert-series-2023-stephanie-james-2/
Isabella Stewart Gardner
Explore the details of Isabella Stewart Gardner’s life, friends, travels and collections on Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. when Peabody Institute Library Danvers brings you art historian Mary C. Woodward on Zoom. The life of Boston’s arts patroness typifies the lives of many wealthy and cultured Americans during the Gilded Age. She broke rules while setting up her museum but left us to marvel at the space she created and filled with beautiful things. Presenter Woodward has spent over 40 years in the museum and historic home business and has worked at large, comprehensive collections such as the Cleveland Museum of Art. To register for your Zoom link, visit: danverslibrary.org.
Group Art Exhibit
The Cloister Gallery will feature a new show entitled “Welcome Spring!” with works by members of the Swampscott Art Association through Sunday, April 30. There will be an opening reception this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Cloister Gallery at St. Andrew’s Church is located at 135 Lafayette St., Marblehead. The Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to noon. Ring the doorbell at the back door for admittance. The gallery is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 781-631-4951 or visit standrewsmhd.org/cloistergallery.html.
Student Photography exhibit
The Marblehead Art Association, 8 Hooper St. Marblehead, will host ‘Behind the Student’s Lens Photography Exhibition’ through April 16. It’s an exciting way to showcase the work of 35 local student photographers. Hunt’s Photo & Video is the sponsor for this exhibit and donated all of the printing of images. The event is free and open to all.
At Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library warms up for spring with some great events and programs. Check out the schedule below and if registration is required, visit: the event calendar at beverlypubliclibrary.org, or call 078-921-6062. The library is located at: 32 Essex St., Beverly.
Saturday, March 25 --Saturday, April 1, Friends’ March Book Sale — at the main library during regular library hours. Paperbacks $1, hardcovers $2 children’s $.50 . Questions? Contact Meghan at karasin@noblenet.org.
Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m., for a storytime and Q&A for kids — with Mark Hoffmann, illustrator of ‘The Note who Faced the Music’, A Penny’s Worth, the Poem Factory, and more.
Saturday, March 25 at 10 a.m. Author Talk — with: Michelle Gallen on Zoom. Set in 1994, Gallen’s novel is the comedic and poignant ‘Factory Girls’. Registration required.
Tuesday, March 28 at 1 p.m. Fixit Clinics on Zoom — learn how to bring/host one to your community with Peter Mui, founder of the Fixit Clinic, and Kathi Mirza, an Environmental Analyst for MassDEP. Registration required for Zoom link.
Monday Mornings for adults at 9:30 a.m. — free weekly program series in the Sohier Room at the Beverly Public Library. April 3: A Pictorial History of Lynch Park with Abby Battis. April 10, Identity Theft & Fraud Prevention with Robin Putnam April 17: Holiday—NO PROGRAM. April 24: The Life and Art of John James Audubon with Martha Chiarchiaro Check https://beverlypubliclibrary.org/events/monday-mornings/ for full details.
Drop ‘n Shop
New England’s Largest Consignment Event for all things kid’s clothing, toys, sporting, games, books & more is coming to the Pingree School in Hamilton. This is the premier venue to consign your brand-name children’s clothes and gear. It’s the Best of Boston and New England with consignors from from all over New England. New and gently-used only newborn through teen children’s clothes, shoes, toys, games, strollers, bikes, books, baby gear, furniture, sports equipment, maternity wear. Consignors earn 50% of sales. For a complete overview, visit childrensdropandshop.com.
‘Hungrytown’ in concert, March 27
The Peabody Institute Library is pleased to welcome back Hungrytown to play a concert on Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m. in the Sutton Room, as part of our Spring Concert Series. Join folk duo Hungrytown’s Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, who’ve been touring for over 15 years with music inspired by the melodic storytelling of the 1960s folk revival, with a contemporary perspective (https://hungrytown.net/). Attendees may register for this event up to a month in advance
Library collects for Bruins PJ drive
Abbot Public Library has teamed up with the Boston Bruins and Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, as well as other libraries, schools, and organizations, to participate in the 16th annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive to benefit the Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons. The goal is 10,000 pairs of new pajamas. Many go to local DCF offices, benefitting local kids and teens. The library will be collecting new pajamas for babies, children, and teens, particularly the following sizes: Girls: 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 5/6 (child S), 18/20 (child XXL/adult M): Boys: 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 10/12 (child L), 14/16 (child XL/adult S), 18/20 (child XXL/adult M). Please bring new pajamas to Abbot Public Library, 3 Brook Road, Marblehead, during open hours. The donation box is right inside the main entrance. If you prefer to make a monetary donation, go to: https://www.cradlestocrayons.org/boston/pjdrive. For more information, visit www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org, or call 781-631-1481.
Legislative Forum & Breakfast
On March 29, at 7:30 a.m., the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Legislative Forum & Breakfast at the Boston Marriott-Peabody, 8A Centennial Drive, Peabody. The focus of the forum will be on three key areas impacting businesses of all sizes in attracting and retaining employees. Doors will open at 7 a.m. for registration, coffee & networking. At 7:30 a.m., breakfast will be served. The forum starts at 8 a.m. Admission is: $45 Members, $60 General Admission/ Non Members, $45 Sponsor a PVMHS Student. Visit: https://business.peabodychamber.com/events/details/pacc-2023-legislative-forum-breakfast-8237
Peabody West Little League
Peabody West Little League has not raised player fees for years and will never turn away a player who cannot pay. This, its 60{sup}th{/sup} anniversary season, is kicking off with a much needed sponsorship drive. Support is needed from friends and community partners through the sponsorship options. Please help continue this great 60-year tradition of PWLL by becoming a league sponsor for this 2023 season. For the sponsor form, visit: https://files.constantcontact.com/9b5e565b001/7e6d2c7c-6212-43aa-8a80-8a188d6bfe0a.pdf?rdr=true
At the Salem Athenaeum
The Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem, holds regular group meetings. Some are in person, some are continuing to meet online. Groups are open to everyone, and March offers a full range of interesting topics. Check out the schedule below and for more information on a meeting that interests you, visit the links listed on the website at: https://salemathenaeum.net/ Questions? 978.744.2540. For Athenaeum on Social Medi, visit: facebook.com/thesalemathenaeum/ For Goodreads: — visit: www.goodreads.com/group/show/1081961-salem-athenaeum-readers-group
Essex County
Essex Heritage invites you to join a free symposium on Saturday, March 25, at Salem State University. Local educators, historians, scholars, and students will explore the history of African American activism in Essex County. How can primary sources from the region’s past and contemporary voices in the local Black community inform our understanding of how to approach this topic? How are local museums, educators, and cultural institutions exploring these stories? Join us as we consider these and other questions via scholarly presentations, topic-specific break-out sessions, critical discussions, and facilitated activities. Attendees will also join Dan Lipcan, Ann C. Pingree Director of PEM’s Phillips Library, for a tour of the Peabody Essex Museum’s exhibition “Let None Be Excluded.” Coffee will be provided and lunch can be purchased. Registration is required at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdeYjgj8j-3Q01FsUrF36I_TffgeBbuFDSG2U13tGbU5SJ8qg/viewform
Peabody Institute Library, Peabody
The Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, has some great new activities in store for you as we transition into spring. Check out the schedule below, and watch for more up and coming listing. Questions? Check the online calendar for dates and registration links at: www.peabodylibrary.org, or call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
First Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Adult crafting — Learn new art forms and DIY crafts on second floor of the library. Bring your own crafts or use the library’s. Registration helpful but not required.
Thursday, March 23, 6:30 p.m., Make a Felt Flower Brooch — With librarian Gabi leading a step by step project to make a brooch out of felt and embroidery thread. All supplies and instructions are provided. Some sewing experience is helpful but beginners are welcome! Register as noted above, as supplies are limited.
Monday, April 10, 6:30 p.m., Make a Cross-Stitched Bookmark — Join Gabii making bookmarks step-by-step from perforated paper, pages from discarded books, and cross-stitching. Step Take home a professional-looking bookmark. Register as noted above.
Tuesday, April 25, 6:30 p.m., Make a Cheerful Polymer Clay Charm — crafty librarian Catherine shows you how to make a cheerful spring-themed charm from polymer clay. Choose to display your finished charm on a keychain or jewelry. Clay and tools provided. Register as noted above.
‘Bake it Till You Make It’
‘Bake it Till You Make It’ is part of a series of programs intended to help children, teens, and families manage and support their mental health and wellness, is free, and will be held in person on Monday, April 3, (note: date change) at 6 p.m. at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody. Make a tasty snack while learning how to take better care of your mental health! Bake it Till You Make it is a workshop led by mental health advocate Dayna Altman. Teens learn to make Oreo truffles while learning about Dayna’s path to healing on her own mental health journey. Supported by a grant from the Peabody Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency. To register or learn more, visit: atpeabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Teen Yoga
Yoga teacher and art therapist Jill Manos will lead biweekly beginner yoga classes, free, for middle and high school students beginning March 15 at 3 p.m. Held at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, these classes are meant for teens to decompress after school, o get in touch with their physical and mental health. No previous yoga experience is necessary. Jill is a C-IAYT Yoga Therapist, 500hr Yoga Teacher, Artist, Nia White Belt Certified, and Reiki 2 Certified. This is part of a series of programs to help children, teens, and families manage and support their mental health and wellness and is supported in part by a grant from the Peabody Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency. Open to tweens and teens grades 6-12. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Kids Theater Arts Workshop
Broadway performer, dancer, and choreographer, Karen Pisani, returns to the Marblehead School of Ballet to teach a Theater Arts workshop that introduces aspiring young performers to Broadway. Ages 7 to 9 may sign up for this stimulating stimulating workshop series that creates a Broadway atmosphere, in which dance, voice and acting skills and technique are perfected. The class meets in studio at the school, at 115 Pleasant St. in Marblehead, as well as virtually on Wednesdays, March 1 to April 12, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Paid registration is required in advance at: https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/#workshops. Questions? Call 781-631-6262 or email: msb@havetodance.com.
Peabody Institute Library Danvers programs
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, has a full schedule of programs offering something for everyone Check the list below and save a spot for yourself at any event captures your interest. Registration is required for all events, both Zoom and in-person, via the events calendar at: danverslibrary.org..
Thursday, March 16, 7 p.m., New England coastal island lore: shipwrecks, lighthouses, and photography — presented by Bruce Magnuson, specialist in photography, art, and history. with multiple shows at the Griffin Museum in Winchester and other venues. Registration required at Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Saturday. March 18, Tech take-apart, 2 to 4 p.m. -- deconstruct gizmos and devices to see what makes them work! Then reassemble the parts into a techie sculpture! Grades 6-12 welcome! Register at: https://danverslibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/tech-take-apart-teen/
Online Death Café series
This winter and spring, the Peabody Library is resuming its series of online Death Cafés. It will be a lunch hour of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death offered on Zoom every other month, on Tuesdays at noon on April 25 and June 13. This event is facilitated by Richard Davis, a longstanding hospice volunteer who has led over 50 on-site and virtual Death Cafés. Bring an open mind and lunch. Pre-registration is required at: https://deathcafe.com/ to receive email confirmation and Zoom link.
Beverly Bootstraps needs you
A leading social service agency on the North Shore, Beverly Bootstraps last year celebrated 30 years, now offering a diverse food assistance program, client support services, adult education, youth and adult programs, and a Thrift Shop. In 2022, food pantry visits reached an all-time high, with nearly 13,000 over the year. Now, with rampant inflation, a possible looming recession, and the recently announced end of SNAP Emergency Allotments, that number will only grow. Beverly Bootstraps asks that you consider donating today at give.beverlybootstraps.org, mailing a check, or dropping off non-perishable food items at 35 Park St. in Beverly to help those in need in our community.
Code Club for Teens at Peabody Library
Learn to code by playing games, starting this February, in the Peabody Library’s weekly code club meetings every Thursday at 3 p.m. Tweens and teens in grades 6-12 are welcome in the library’s Creativity Lab to learn computer programming skills through a series of tutorials and projects. They will work towards building websites, video games, phone apps, animations and more, while learning how to become better problem solvers and critical thinkers. Fiero’s interface makes learning to code easy, competitive, and fun. Learn at your own pace, win prizes, join the Hackathon for the chance to win a robot. Free and in person at the library, 82 Main St., Peabody. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
‘Sundays at 5’ at AMC Ipswich
Ascension Memorial Church hosts its “Sundays at 5” every Sunday. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
Book Club for Teens
A new book group exclusively for middle and high schoolers begins at 3:30 p.m. in the Peabody Main Library’s teen room, 82 Main St., Peabody, This first month they will read “City of Ghosts” by V. E. Schwabb. This spooky story follows Cassidy Blake, a young person who see ghosts, as she travels with her family through Scotland. Copies are available at the Public Service Desks at each of the three Peabody Library locations. Teens will decide on a name for this new club, and the next month’s book and/or genre, at the first meeting. Snacks and drinks will be on hand; free and open to tweens and teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required via the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Vegan Cooking demonstration
Don’t know the difference between seitan and tofu? Want to learn how to sub out ingredients to make popular vegan dishes? Join Senior Librarian Amory on Thursday, March 23, at 5 p.m.,at the Peabody Institute Library, West Branch, 603 Lowell St, Peabody, to learn about vegan cooking, while watching a cooking demonstration, Attendees enjoy a three course meal with refreshments. This program is free and open to the public, and registration is required, is required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
What’s on at the Salem Public Library
The Salem Public Library’s new 2023 programs are in person, and all require advance registration at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Tell Me A Cuento — ages 18 months to 5 years. A bilingual (English-Spanish) story time with Ms. Suzie. With parents or caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or call:978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Sensory Bins — ages 18 months to 3 years with caregiver. Explore and learn through hands-on tactile play with our sensory bins which may include water, whipped cream and other food items. Dress for a mess! Register at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 5:45 to 8:30 p.m., “Call of Cthulhu!” — grades 9-12 join us for Call of Cthulhu — a tabletop, role-playing game of cosmic horror. Journey back to the 1920s in witch-haunted Arkham, MA and brave the unknown. Limited to five investigators, materials provided. Play at your comfort level. Meets two Tuesdays a month: Jan. 17, 24; Feb. 7, 14; March 7 and 14. Registration is for all sx weeks, online at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Last Tuesday of month, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Anime Club for Teens and Tweens — Come watch anime and chat. Make origami, candy sushi, and more. Help choose what we’ll watch next. Meets the last Tuesday of every month: Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, and May 30. Tweens and teens grades 5+. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Wednesdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Baby Signs, Sign, Say & Play— six-weekly classes, program for parents and babies. Fun games, songs, and activities highlight developmental skills and teach infant/toddler sign language. Register once for all six weeks (Jan. 18 to March 1). No class Feb. 22. Space limited. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Thursdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Art Start — ages 3-5. Practice early visual literacy with your tots as we explore classic and contemporary artworks together. Materials provided to create masterpieces of our own! With caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Fridays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Babies & Books — 0-18 months — An interactive story-playtime and chance to bond with your baby with rhymes, stories, and songs! Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Fridays, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Polymer Clay Party — Grades 5 and up. Join Ms. Kate for workshop focused on crafting with polymer clay;. We provide the materials, you provide the creativity. materials provided. Let your imagination run wild while you play with some clay! For grades 5+. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
The Salem Public Library is located at 70 Essex St, Salem.
Israeli songs from Eurovision
The Eurovision Song Contest is a very big deal in Europe and on Wednesday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom Tamar Forman will lead an exploration of how the Israeli songs of the Eurovision Song Contest reflect the shifting political, sexual, and cultural identities and politics both within and outside of Israel. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.{/div}{/div}
Peabody Institute Spring concerts
The Peabody Institute Library’s Spring 2023 Concert Series begins on Jan. 30. All concerts are free and open to all, but registration is required and opens one month before the show. Concerts are scheduled to take place in the library’s Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody, and may be changed to fully virtual. Patrons may sign up on the Peabody Library calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar, or by calling 978-531-0100. For information on COVID safety, program locations, and how to sign in for an online program, visit the calendar at: https://peabodylibrary.org/ check in frequently in case of a location change. The schedule is as follows:
Monday, March 27: Hungrytown — touring duo Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson bring to the stage their timeless sound and vocal harmonies harkening back to the age of folk.. Hear them at: https://hungrytown.net/home
Monday, April 3: recording artist Stephanie James— in an encore performance, she brings back her evocative, fresh experience to the world of pop music with her “stunning” and “soulful” voice. Her collaboration with Grammy-nominated producers Jorel Corpus and Simone Torres produced an album that explores vulnerability themes of growing up,.
Monday, April 24: singer-songwriter Karen Grenier — encore performance with Her music that resonates in the heart, leaving listeners anticipating the next song and humming her catchy melodies.. Hear her at: http://www.karengrenier.com/
Monday, May 1: New England Chamber Players— in an encore performance that brings intimate nature of chamber music to a wider audience. Hear them at: https://www.newenglandchamberplayers.org/
Monday, May 15: Harpist Áine Minogue — a staple of the Irish and Celtic music scene, in this encore performance she plays everything from World and Folk to New Age and Classical Hear her atL https://aineminogue.com/
Monday, June 5: Sean Gaskell on the kora — experience his music as he plays traditional songs that are at the heart and soul of this ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa. Hear him at: www.seangaskell.com
Ipswich offers free COVID test kits
The town of Ipswich is offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents and business operators. The rapid antigen tests from iHealth Labs can be picked up now from the Public Health Department and the Council on Aging, at Ipswich Town Hall, 25 Green St. Tests can also be picked up from Ipswich Public Library, 25 North Main St., during normal business hours. Town Hall hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m — Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Library hours: Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Results are available in 15 minutes. The tests include instructions in 12 language and are available regardless of vaccine status. Those testing positive should follow the state’s isolation guidance. Questions? 978-356-6600.
Speed Reads Collections available
The Peabody Institute Library announces new and improved Speed Reads Collections at all three locations. Books can now be checked out for two weeks, plus an addition to our website that allows patrons to easily browse our collections from home. Choose from the latest, greatest, and most requested books by Peabody patrons. The items are non-holdable, circulate for 14 days , and are non-renewable for swift circulation, ensured by multiple copies. To make space for new books on the Speed Reads shelf, items go on sale for $5. A new browse for book covers on new website page and place items on hold; includes fiction and nonfiction for adults, kids, and teens, plus items “coming soon.” Questions? Call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
State Sen. Lovely sets office hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold office hours for constituents on the following dates: March 20, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers. She will also hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays. Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com (scroll to the bottom of the page). Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.{div class=”page” title=”Page 1”}{div class=”layoutArea”}{div class=”column”}{div class=”page” title=”Page 1”}{div class=”layoutArea”}{div class=”column”}{div class=”page” title=”Page 1”}{div class=”layoutArea”}{div class=”column”}
Marblehead School of Ballet workshops
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 51st season with a series of four special workshops and classes designed to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels. A range of classes, workshops, and events from ballet to ballroom dancing are lined up for the 2022-2023 year in-studio at 115 Pleasant St. and live online. Learn basic dance techniques of Broadway, modern dance, Spanish, Polish, 2-minute choreography and much more. For complete schedules, details and to register for these workshops, visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. Or call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.
Meals on Wheels delivered to youHome delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}
Northshoremen chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program Hamilton’s Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about “at risk” residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Database explores Marblehead’s diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}