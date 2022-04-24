Musicians wanted
Area musicians are invited to play in an exciting band concert on Oct. 22, as part of the Cape Ann Festival Band Concert featuring the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the Rockport Legion Band. "The program promises to be challenging and to offer some bigger pieces than any of the bands would play on their own," said band directors David Benjamin, Nalani Fujiwara and Bob Rick in an email. All instruments, woodwind, brass and percussion are needed. Stands and most percussion equipment will be provided. Rehearsals begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the band room of Ipswich High School, and continue on Oct. 13, 20 and 21, all at 7 p.m. The Oct. 22 concert, slated for 7 p.m., was originally scheduled for this month. Musicians may contact Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or casadvbe@comcast.net to register for the free program.
Earth Day at Greenbelt
Greenbelt, Essex County's Land Trust, is celebrating Earth Day. On Wednesday, April 27, 9:30 - 11 a.m., there will be GreenbeltGo App Walk and How-to at Cox Reservation, Essex and on Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m.-noon, Greenbelt President Kate Bowditch leads an exploration of Kamon Farm, one of Greenbelt's newest conservation areas for a special preview of this 93-acre property that is soon to be open to the public. For more information, go to ecga.org.
Holocaust Remembrance April 27
The Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Salem State University will host its annual Yom HaShoah remembrance ceremony via Zoom., on Wednesday, April 27, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Yom HaShoah honors and remembers victims and survivors of the Holocaust. The program will include live and pre-recorded remarks, reflections, poetry, and music. Recorded remarks will be delivered by Kim Driscoll, mayor of Salem and John D. Keenan, president, Salem State University. Rabbi David Meyer and Cantor Idan Irelander will lead and Professor Leo Spitzer will speak about the Holocaust in Romania, focusing on art produced at the Mikhailowka concentration camp. Supported by the Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston, the Cummings Foundation, and the Temple Emanu-El Congregation. This ceremony is free and open to the public on Zoom. To register for your Zoom link, visit: http://tiny.cc/YomHaShoah2022.
'Power of the Purse' benefit
After a two-year hiatus, The Women's Fund of Essex County is returning with an exciting new format for its signature fundraising event, Power of the Purse (POP), on Thursday, May 5, from 6:30 - 9 p.m at Turner Hill in Ipswich. The event, newly named "POP Plus!," brings together supporters to mix, mingle and raise critical funds for at-risk women and girls throughout Essex County. Kendra Petrone and Sue Tabb, co-hosts of Magic 106.7’s Morning MAGIC Show and the Exceptional Women podcast, will emcee with entertainment, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres by Vinwood Caterers. This year's raffle and silent auction offer purses and handbags donated by renowned designers and retailers, plus unique articles and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Online access to the silent auction starts Sunday, May 1. The goal is to raise $100,000 to support The Women's Fund of Essex County.'“ Ticket start at $100. Contact info@thewomensfundec.org for more information or visit www.thewomensfundec.org.
National Dance Week in Marblehead
The Marblehead School of Ballet is celebrating National Dance Week, April 22 to 30, with a National Dance Week Contest and special offers for new and returning students. To thank the public for its support for 50 years, a visual arts contest will be held with special discounts throughout the week. Current and former students may paint, draw, photograph or submit mixed-media art with the theme, "Your Love of Dance." Submit name, selfie and age; entries must be submitted by April 30 to msb@havetodance.com. The prizes are: first, $100 gift certificate; second,$50 gift certificate both to On Your Toes Dancewear. Third prize is an MSB hoodie sweatshirt. New students may attend an online class and receive $10 off. Enroll online at bit.ly/MSBClassSchedule; promotional code, NDW2022, at checkout. Celebrate dance with a coffee mug, sweatshirt, or any product in the school's online store at https://msb-ballet.creator-spring.com for 10%. The event, sponsored by Endicott’s Tadler Center for the Humanities, is free, all welcome..
David Ortiz, Amal Clooney in Salem
Iconic Major League Baseball player David Ortiz and International Human Rights Lawyer Amal Clooney are slated to visit Salem State University in the spring and fall of this year. The visits come as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and plans a return to in-person events. Ortiz is scheduled to visit Salem State on May 4, for a conversation about the skills needed to succeed, leadership and giving back. Clooney’s Salem State date is Sept. 20, and will include a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer. Both events will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex, with the May 4 Series taking place in the Rockett Arena and the Sept. 20 Series in the Twohig Gymnasium. Tickets to the spring and fall 2022 Salem State Series may be purchased through the Series website at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Service Day at Patton Homestead
The A.P. Gardner American Legion Post 194, Hamilton, will host a free Family Outdoor Movie Night at Patton Homestead on the 7th Annual Military Service Day at Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, Friday, July 15, at 8 p.m., with vintage military displays open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., prior to Military Service Day, also free, on Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, with speakers including Helen Ayer Patton, General Patton’s granddaughter, Brigadier General John J. Driscoll, and state Senator Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester. Off street parking. A $10 donation to A.P. Gardner American is appreciated to share military histories as a positive community engagement. Questions? http://www.apgardnerposthamilton.org/military-day/
Danvers Class of 1971 reunion
Danvers High School Class of 1971 “51st” Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 6 to 11 p.m. at the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club, 134 McKay St., Beverly. The cost is $50 per person. For more information, please contact Gail Eaton at: gailme1@me.com.
Equine Expo and tack sale
The Essex County Trail Association will host the 27th annual Equine EXPO and Tack Sale at the Arena Building at the Topsfield Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 50 sales spaces will offer gear for horse lovers of all ages — new and used tack and stable equipment, riding apparel and clothing, home décor, books, Breyer model horses, jumps, rescue groups, trail maps, as well as services, and more. Demonstrations will run most of the day. The building is accessible, and there is plenty of parking and a food vendor. Admission is $5; children under 10 are free) goes toward maintaining trails in six communities for all types of passive recreation. Questions? Call 978-768-6275 or email: www.ectaonline.org. Topsfield Fairgrounds are located on Route 1, in Topsfield.
Seniors Appreciation concert April 29
Senior citizens of Peabody are invited to an appreciation concert and luncheon on Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. in the high school auditorium, 485 Lowell St., Peabody, Hosted by the Peabody Veterans Memorial High School (PVMHS) music ensembles, and culinary arts students, with sponsorship by the Peabody Municipal Light Plant (PMLP) and the Peabody Municipal Lighting Commission (PMLC). the concert features Air Force JROTC students presenting the colors, and musicians from the PVMHS vocal and instrumental ensembles. Students in culinary arts will prepare and serve lunch and desserts. Attendees should arrive at PVMHS shortly before 10 am. Need transportation? Call the Peabody Council on Aging at 978-531-2254. Questions? Call John Maihos at the Peabody Municipal Light Plant at 978-573-1150.
Habitat for Humanity golf benefit
On Tuesday, May 31, Essex County Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Golf Fore Homes Golf Tournament. A fundraiser to help build affordable homes throughout Essex County, it wll be held at the Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton. In the last year, 10 families have moved into their new or rehabbed homes with 18 more homes permitted or currently under construction in seven different towns. The day starts with a 1 p.m. shotgun and scramble format. A 'Golden Hammer Ticket' includes 2 mulligans, 5 raffle tickets, entry into the 50/50 Casino Hole and 2 strings; each of varying length, allowing the player to move their ball closer to the hole. Non-golfers can support Essex County Habitat by participating as a sponsor at any if eight levels. For registration/information, https://www.essexcountyhabitat.org/golf_fore_homes/
North Shore Civic Ballet's Spring Auction
The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) will hold its annual online spring auction will begin taking bids on Friday, May 20, at 6 p.m. and continue through Friday, June 10. The a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dance company welcomes volunteers and seeks donations for the auction, which raises much needed funds for scholarships, new choreography, equipment, costuming and resources for aspiring dancers. Individuals and businesses may donate gift certificates, gift cards for hotel stays, car detailing, restaurants, spas, massages, photography, retail stores, craft items, luxury services and more. Also a favorite, tickets to sports events, concerts, performances, theaters, museums and unique experiences. Volunteers may donate their time and/or talents any number of ways. If you're concerned about COVID precautions, call the NSCB at 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com for more information or to drop off or schedule a donation pickup. The auction's website is: www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, the ballet's website is: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/.
Old Gold Night April 28
Thursday, April 28, is "Friends of the Marblehead Council on Aging night” at the Landing Restaurant, 81 Front St., Marblehead, starting at 5 p.m. The Landing will be donating a generous portion of the proceeds from all meals and drinks sold in the dining room that evening. No advanced ticket purchase; just show up and enjoy. There will be an raffle and an auction with a wide variety of offering, with Gene Arnold serving as the auctioneer. Though free, Reservations are strongly urged at 781-639-1266.
Youth Orchestras auditions set
The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) nonprofit is looking for young musicians to join its ensembles for the 2022-2023 Concert Season. Auditions for all new and returning NMYO musicians take place on Saturday, June 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ipswich High School, 134 High St., Ipswich. String musicians, with at least a year of lessons, and woodwind, brass, and percussion students, with two years experience as well as private lessons, are invited. NMYO offers up to seven ensembles including two beginning string ensembles; two full orchestras; a Wind Ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion; and two levels of Flute Choirs. Small chamber music ensembles are also offered as part of the Symphony program for advanced players. NMYO perform two major concerts and and weekly rehearsals in Topsfield/Boxford near Route 1 and just off Interstate 95. NMYO does not discriminate. For information, visit: nmyo.org/auditions. Questions? Email auditions@nmyo.org or phone 978-309-9833.
Sunset Music Series beginning
Hamilton's historic Patton Homestead will host a series of Thursday Night Sunset Music from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. weekly, beginning on April 28, and running through June 22. Shine only. Pack a picnic, pick up a pizza, enjoy a drink and settle down for upbeat music from great local bands. Picnic benches are first come-first served, so bring a blanket. Either way you'll bask in the Golden Hour as the days grow longer. Home for 50 years to World War II's General George S. Patton, the Patton Homestead is located at 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, with off street parking and police assisting. Admission $10/person; Kids under 10 free. Donations appreciated. Take a spring stroll through the flowering grounds, take a chance on a raffle. For tickets and more information, visit: https://pattonhomestead.org/events.
Stage 284 presents 'Best If Used By'
Two beloved local senior actors will perform a free staged reading of Ipswich playwright Doug Brendel's new work "Best If Used By" at the Community House, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton, on Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m. Hosted free of charge by Stage 284, Brendel's new work features Becky Axelrod and Barbara Bourgeois, two very talented but not very young actresses who prove they've still got it. Each had mentioned to Brendel, separately, how hard it is for women in their 70s and 80s to find roles in the theater. so he wrote roles for them. The play, "Best If Used By," is an encounter between two elderly women auditioning for the same role, and is, by turns, a poignant, and funny take on aging and ageism. A Q&A may follow. For more information, contact Doug Brendel at: Unconventional@DougBrendel.com.
SalemRecycles Book Swap May 7
On Saturday, May 7, SalemRecycles will host a Book Swap from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salem Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. Look for or drop off books or drop off books, CDs & DVDs, video games, records, re-usable bags, and greeting cards. All must be clean, dry and mildew free. If you have lots of books, you may drop them off in advance with volunteers helping on Friday, May 6, 4 to 7:p.m., and Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m. to noon at 401 Bridge St. No book dealers or more than two bags per swapper before noon. Questions? Contact Micaela Guglielmi at mguglielmi@salem.com or 978-619-5672.
Ipswich Spring clean up set
On April 28, there will be a town of Ipswich Spring Cleanup from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the mural at the Town Riverwalk to get trash bags and assignments. This bi-annual event is sponsored by the Ipswich Shade Tree and Town Beautification Committee with corporate sponsor Pentucket Bank. This cleanup is planned in coordination with the Commonwealth’s “Keep Mass Beautiful” campaign. Contact Pat Beirne for more details: patbeirne@verizon.net This is event is part of our Earth Week series. Send your questions to volunteer@merrimack.org.
'Sundays at 5' at Ascension
On Sunday, May 1, at 5 p.m., Ipswich’s historic Ascension Memorial Episcopal Church launches the first of inspiring, out-of-the-ordinary, 30-minute monthly gatherings simply called “Sundays at 5." Youth-led but designed for all ages, this spiritually inspiring opportunity is for people who find Sunday mornings problematic for getting to church. Music, art, poetry, scripture, and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the short service, followed by snacks, fun and games. "Sundays at 5." speaks to something missing from lives, especially post pandemic, and is the result of numerous dialogues with area residents. All are welcome in the church at 31 County St., Ipswich. Questions? Email Brad Clark at: rectoramc@gmail.com.
'Downtown for All' begins
On Thursday, April 28, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., join Beverly Main Streets for a Cabot Community Conversation free event launching, "Downtown for All," a Beverly Main Streets initiative to make downtown Beverly a welcoming place for all. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., evening kicks off at 5 p.m. with a performance by Endicott College's Jazz/Rock Ensemble with Director Ray Novack. Following the performance, we will be screening "Lives Well Lived," a film by Sky Bergman, which celebrates getting older, and the incredible wit, wisdom, and life experiences of older adults living full and meaningful lives in their later years. Please let us know you're coming by registering at: https://thecabot.org/event/downtown-for-all. The Cabot Theatre is located at 286 Cabot St, Beverly. Questions? 978-927-3100.
Northshoremen chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7-9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Monthly LGBTQ+ online Book Club
The Peabody Institute Library is partnering with the Ashland Public Library in Ashland to present a monthly book club for the LGBTQ+ community and friends, meeting on the last Monday of every month, starting Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Ages 15 to 100 are welcome to chat about books that celebrate LGBTQ+ lives, as a springboard to discussing the challenges. April’s selection — "One Last Stop" by Casey McQuiston — is available for pick up at both libraries. Register for your Zoom link at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/online-lgbtq-book-club-with-ashland-library/. Questions? Call 978-531-0100 ext. 17, or email: gtoth@noblenet.org.
An Evening with Rachael Cerrotti
The Peabody Library’s year-long “Roots to Kinship” project continues with "An Evening with Rachael Cerrotti," author of Community Read book "We Share the Same Sky" on April 26, at 6:30 p.m., in the Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody. This visual journey through her work includes time for a community discussion about discovering our own roots and creating art out of family and community histories. Read or listen to the book at your own pace. Librarians will keep you engaged through discussion and interaction on social media, displays and activities and other virtual content. Check out a copy at the Public Service Desks at all three branches; ebooks and e-audio also available on Libby. Author will sign books. Questions? 978-531-0100.
Local artist exhibits works
More than 50 original oil and acrylic artworks by local artist Ken Fine will be on display through April 28, in the Centennial Gallery at The Musculoskeletal Center, 4 Centennial Drive, Peabody, The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about Ken Fine and view select works visit: www.kenfineartpaintings.com.
Salem's Spring street sweep schedule
Spring street sweeping continues into residential neighborhoods through May 6. Visit www.salem.com/streetsweeping for the 2022 expanded entrance corridor searchable map and sweeping schedule with the listing of the hours when street parking will be prohibited in different neighborhoods from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sweeping takes place over two consecutive days alternating between the odd and even sides of streets. Blowers will clear corridor sidewalks in the downtown every third Wednesday from April through September, starting at 9 p.m. followed by sweeping from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., when vehicles must be removed during posted hours. Parking is available for free at Museum Place Garage with proof of residency. Through May 6. sweeping continues on both sides of the street on the same day, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sweep days fall the day after regularly scheduled trash days. Street sweeping schedules are also available at the DPS office at 5 Jefferson Ave., Salem.
Waste drop-off resumes
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. The next curbside yard waste collection is scheduled the week of April 18. Subsequent curbside yard waste collection takes place the weeks of June 20, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St.., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit :https://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris..
Monday Mornings at Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library's popular Monday Mornings series is back, live via Zoom. For the full schedule and to register, visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/monday-mornings. Questions? Email ridenour@noblenet.org. Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.
Torigian Golf Classic on June 13
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Peabody will once again host the Torigian Golf Classic at The Meadow at Peabody on Thursday, June 13, to raise scholarship funds for graduating area students in the area while offering a great day connecting on the links of a championship course. With fun raffles, delicious food, and a swag bag filled to the brim, this signature event never disappoints. For more information and to register, visit www.peabodychamber.com or call 978-531-0384.
5th Annual STEAM Showcase!
Ipswich Public Schools is hosting the 5th Annual STEAM Showcase on Wednesday, May 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. free and family friendly in the gym at Ipswich High/Middle School, 34 High Street, Ipswich. STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math education that engages students with a sense of wonder about our ever-changing world through innovative problem-solving. The Showcase celebrates the great STEAM work from students and their teachers in grades pre K-12 as well as exhibits, products, research, and services of STEAM businesses and community groups. The goal is to bring together community members of diverse backgrounds with passion for STEAM, and to educate pre K-12 students on its possibilities. For questions or more information, email Tracy Wagner, IPS Director of Teaching and Learning, at twagner@ipsk12.net
Yoga, meditation at Peabody library
This spring, the Peabody Institute Library is returning to in-person yoga classes and meditations. Yoga meets twice a month, and meditation meets once a month, both in the second floor Tech Lab area of the Main Library 182 Main St., Peabody. Join Kelley Rae Unger, Registered Yoga Teacher (E-RYT), for Gentle Yoga at 11 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month. Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/. The class emphasize slow, safe movement, and mind-body awareness. On the third or fourth Tuesday of every month, Reiki Master Valerie York will lead 'Mindfulness and Meditation' at 6:30 p.m., Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/ Bring water and a journal, as you may want to take notes. Questions? Call 978-531-0100 x17, email: gtoth@noblenet.org, or visit: www.peabodylibrary.org