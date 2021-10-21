Library book sale this weekend
The Friends of the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library will hold a book sale Friday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join or renew at the library or at www.friendsofhwlibrary.org --or at the Meeting Room door on Wednesday evening. Please bring reusable bags. Masks are required. The Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is located at 14 Union Street, Hamilton. Questions? 978-468-5577 or visit: hwlibrary.org for any covid updates.
Salem State presents Orlando
The Salem State Theatre's Sophia Gordon Center stage presents Orlando, Sarah Ruhl’s adaptation of the Virginia Woolf novel. Directed by theatre faculty Julie Kiernan, the show runs one last weekend, Oct. 22 — 24. Newly timely and perhaps more relevant than ever, Orlando, a favorite of Queen Elizabeth the First, dallies with fine ladies, wanders Shakespeare’s London, travels to Constantinople, where his debauchery is spectacular, then, after encountering a gypsy, wakes up as a woman, and Victorian England adapts to the mutability of gender. Oct. 22-23, 7:30 pm; Oct. 24, 2 pm. Tickets are $15 , seniors $10, free for college students and under 18, at https://salemstatetickets.com or at the door. Masks required indoors on campus, distanced seating. Venue opens 45 minutes before curtain.
Downtown Trick or Treat
On Thursday, Oct, 28, Beverly Main Streets’ annual Downtown Trick or Treat event kicks off at 4 p.m. for two hours of safe Halloween fun for little ones in costumes. Stop in at businesses on Cabot and Rantoul Streets that have the orange flyer displayed in their windows for fun treats, free and open to all. Part of Cabot Street will be closed to cars from 4:30-6:30pm, so expect traffic delays. This event is rain or shine but in case of extreme weather, check our website in case of extreme weather. https://www.bevmain.org/events/downtown-trick-or-treat/ Questions? 978-922-8558
Pumpkin painting in the park
To celebrate 100 Years of Beverly Rotary on Saturday, Oct. 23, Beverly Rotary and Beverly Main Streets will host "Pumpkin Painting in the Park," on the Beverly Common from 1 to 3 p.m. One hundred free pumpkins await creative decorating by creative kids accompanied by parents or guardians. Pre-registration a must at: https://bit.ly/3uOXlgK by Thursday, Oct. 21, to reserve a pumpkin and be notified by email about any changes to the event. The link can also be found on the websites of Beverly Rotary Club and Beverly Main Streets. In case of inclement weather, the event will become “Pumpkins to Go” so kids can take their pumpkins home to decorate. Visit: www.beverlyrotary.org
Haunted Happenings hits the screen
The Gables have partnered with the new owners of Cinema Salem to bring the award-winning animated adaptation of “The House of the Seven Gables” to the screen at Cinema Salem on Thursday, Oct. 28, followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker, Rockporter Ben Wickey, who has been busy making animation in L.A. He's back on the North Shore this October to show and discuss his film starring the legendary David Frankham. Cinema Salem hosts at 7 p.m. The film lasts half an hour. Admission is $15 and tickets must be purchased online before 7 p.m. at https://7gables.org/event/the-house-of-the-seven-gables-with-ben-wickey/ Enjoy a cash bar, fresh popcorn, candy and other cinema treats. All sales are final. Cinema Salem is located in Witch City Mall, 1 E .India Square Mall, Salem. Questions? 978-594-0912
Trick-Or-Treat at Peabody library
The Peabody Institute Library is celebrating Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 28. Children under 12 can visit the Main Library, the South Branch Library, or the West Branch Library from 4 to 7 p.m. to Trick-or-Treat for goodie bags and take home craft kits. Costume up and join the fun. It's free, open to all, and registration is not required. Goodie bags and craft kits offered while supplies last. Per the city of Peabody, masks required of all over the age of 5 while in the library and other City buildings. Questions? 978-531-3380 (x11), or: atitus@noblenet.org
Free Weekend Shuttles
The City of Salem is once again offering free weekend shuttles. Now through Oct. 31, residents and visitors ride free, and new this year, the service will run for three weekends instead of just the final two. Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., between downtown, with 88 free spaces from three free satellite parking lots located at Salem State University’s O’Keefe Center parking lot (225 Canal Street), Salem High School (77 Willson Street), and at 108 Jefferson Avenue behind Salem Hospital. The downtown pick-up/drop-off location is in Riley Plaza. An accessible shuttle is available for those who require one and stops at the High School and Jefferson Avenue lots, as well as Riley Plaza.
Understanding dementia
Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, invites you to learn about the general behaviors, emotions and challenges expected throughout the stages of dementia. The presentation, on Zoom, on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m., is with Mary Crowe, LICSW, ACHP-SW, C.D.S. , Certified Dementia Practitioner who has served as the Director of Professional and Community Education at Care Dimensions in Danvers since 2006, leading educational outreach by coordinating and delivering hundreds of programs on topics surrounding advanced illness and end of life for healthcare professionals, families, and community groups. In 2019 alone, she provided 500 programs and educated nearly 7,000 people in diverse settings across Care Dimensions’ service area. The talk, which will be hosted on the Zoom platform, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required at danverslibrary.org, and registrants will receive an access link to the Zoom Meeting via email. y
Managing unhealthy thinking
On Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Danvers invites you to join mindful educator Sally Palmer to learn valuable skills to help you deal with unhealthy thoughts that interfere with living a full life. Sally has been teaching mindful strategies to all ages since 2013 to communities around Boston. The talk, on Zoom, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required at danverslibrary.org and registrants will receive a link to access the Zoom Meeting via email
Gender identity discussion
Join us on Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. for a discussion on gender identity and the importance of pronouns with Alex Brandell, OTD, of Boston University. Learn about sexual orientation and gender diversity terminology; how sexuality and gender are seen as on a spectrum; and why gender pronouns are becoming more prominently used in society today. Presenter Alex Brandell, OTD (they/them/theirs) is an occupational therapist and transgender health educator who completed an occupational therapy doctorate at Boston University, with a special focus on transgender health. The talk, which will be hosted on the Zoom platform, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required at danverslibrary.org . Q&A follows.
Author talk at Beverly Library
On Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. the Beverly Public Library will host former Beverly resident John Young, author of "When the Coin is in the Air," as he reads from his new collection of short stories, "Fire in the Field." Free and open to all in the Sohier Room, Main Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. A Q&A will follow the reading. Questions? Contact Graham at ggoss@noblenet.org.
'Made by 01907' fair
This artisan fair, on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is showcasing one-of-a-kind creations by Swampscott artists at ReachArts 89 Burrill St., Swampscott. On sale are hand-made creations from local artisans, including jewelry, prints, paintings, pottery, wood items, and more. Also on hand, a collection station for donations of items and money to benefit “My Brother’s Table” in Lynn, and a silent auction and raffle to help towards the cost of new windows in the ballroom at ReachArts. Questions? https://reacharts.org/01907, or call Danuta at ReachArts, 781-738-8278