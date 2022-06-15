30-mile run for Ipswich River Watershed Association
On June 18, the Rotary Club of Peabody’s Dan Vassallo is raising funds for the restoration of the Ipswich River Watershed Association with an Ipswich River Appreciation Run. Starting at 7:30 a.m., Vassallo, a marathon-winning athlete, will run the 30-mile length — 3.8 miles longer than a marathon — of the Ipswich River “from source to sea” starting in his native Wilmington, where the Ipswich River daylights, and through North Reading, Middleton, Peabody, Topsfield, and Boxford to Crane Beach. All interested in supporting this project may donate in multiples of $30, or a dollar per mile of the run’s length, or whatever you can afford. In-person gathering of support at checkpoints along the route are welcome by all. Donations can be made at: bit.ly/IpswichRiverRotary
North Shore Chamber Business Expo, 2022
This Thursday, June 16, the North Shore Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2022 Business Expo, free, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boston Marriott Peabody. Returning after a two-year COVID hiatus, it will feature vendors and exhibitors from all areas of business and industry showcasing products, services and opportunities. Meet with them and potential clients, examine hundreds of business products and services, network with business associates and professionals, make connections and more, many of whom are hiring, so bring your resume. And enjoy giveaways, raffles and other attractions. In conjunction with the Expo, the Chamber is hosting a Business Insight Breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and an Expo Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast tickets are $50 for members and $70 for nonmembers. Lunch is $65 for members and $85 for nonmembers. Reservations are required. Visit northshorechamber.org for all the details. Or contact Cheryl Begin, director of marketing and sales, at 978-774-8565, ext. 1, or email cheryl.begin@northshorechamber.org.
Peabody Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, are holding their Annual Book Sale, beginning Wednesday, June 22, through Saturday, June 25, in the Gordon Room (ground floor of the library). Hours will be June 22, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; June 23, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; June 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and June 25, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Used books, videos, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks will be available for purchase at great prices. If convenient, bring your own reusable shopping bag. Donations of gently used books/CDs for the sale may be dropped off at the Gordon Room the week of June 13 through June 18. Proceeds benefit the library and supports its programs, museum passes and more. Friends Members Only Preview Party is Tuesday, June 21, 6 to 8 p.m., in the Gordon Room. Questions? Call 978-774-0554.
Gather & Write for seniors and veterans
Partnering with Patton Homestead, The Room to Write welcomes seniors and veterans to drop in for free informal writing sessions Tuesday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in June and July, at the historic Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton. Participants write on the screened porch overlooking the grounds or perhaps in a chair under a tree, and can stay part or all of the time. Novices and would-be novelists alike, bring your own idea, or share inspiration with others. Gather & Write sessions are June 14, 21, 28, and July 5, 12, 19, and 26. Bring your own writing materials, park paved, upper lot, or on gravel in the lower lot, then make your way to the screened porch either through the front door or around the back of the main house. Questions? Contact Linda Malcolm, coordinator, at: linda@theroomtowrite.org. Or visit: www.theroomtowrite.org, or www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/.
Women’s Suffrage Movement presentation
On Wednesday, June 15, at 7 p.m., Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers, will be the setting for a 45-minute presentation by Fredie Kay, Esq., founder and president of Suffrage100MA. Part of Danvers Historical Society’s weekly speaker series, Kay will discuss the origins and over 72-year history of the Women’s Suffrage movement in the U.S., with a focus on stories of the suffragists — both white and of color, followed by a Q&A. A graduate of Georgetown University Law Center, the Harvard Kennedy School and the University of Maryland, Fredie Kay is a speaker not to be missed by anyone interested in any of the above. This event is free, but donations are appreciated. No registration required. Masks encouraged. Questions? Danvers Historical Society: 978-777-1666 or email to dhs@danvershistory.org.
Outdoor rummage sale at St. Andrew’s
After a hiatus because of the pandemic, St. Andrew’s rummage sale returns June 18, beginning at 8 a.m. with the famous “stuff-a-bag” from noon until 1 p.m. This will be a “mini” sale, held outside, selling only adults’ and children’s clothing and shoes, “boutique” clothing; bric-a-brac (housewares), and toys, games, and puzzles. Donations will be accepted through Thursday, June 16, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Limit donations according to items listed for this mini sale. (No furniture, books, electronics, holiday items, artwork. stuffed animals, sports helmets, car seats, skis/ski boots, mattresses, weights, televisions, or CRT screens. The church requests that donors respect the drop-off hours; do not drop items unattended outside the specified times. The Church of St. Andrew, www.standrewsmhd.org, is at 135 Lafayette St. (Route 114), just inside the Marblehead/Salem line. Proceeds benefit the church and its mission and ministries.
New Forest River Park center opens this weekend
On June 17, at 5:30 p.m., a public ribbon-cutting event and community celebration will mark the opening of the new outdoor recreation and nature center at Forest River Park, 32 Clifton Ave., Salem. The event is free and open to all. The center offers two new pools, one shallower for children and swim lessons and a deeper pool for recreation and periodic lane swimming, with expanded versatility for programming, zero-depth entry points, and a fully accessible chair lift. A new splash pad with built-in public art reflecting the history of the park, a state-of-the-art pump house, first-aid station, bathrooms, showers, lockers, and a community room. A concession stand offers a lunch menu, ice cream, snacks, and beverages. And then there are newly expanded accessible natural trails, managed by the Salem Y, the facility offers two opening weekends, June 18-19 and June 25-26, free to Salem residents from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Come discover the new center. 2022 seasonal passes can be purchased at www.salemma.gov/recreation/pages/forest-river-pool through June 23, and must be picked up from the Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center (401 Bridge St.) beginning June 27. For information on rates, visit: www.salemma.gov/forestriverpark.
Chorus North Shore’s ‘Lux Aeterna — Light in Times of Struggle’
On June 25, Our Lady of Hope Church in Ipswich will be the setting for a concert featuring selections from Faure Requiem and Lauridsen’s “Lux Aeterna” from 7 to 9 p.m. Soloists Erin Smith, Soprano and Nathan Halbur, Baritone, will be accompanied on harp by Emily Lewis, Dr. Frank Corbin. Proof of vaccination and masks are a must. The concert is significant in the Chorus’ 90-year history, bringing light and peace in these difficult times. To hear selections from previous concerts, visit: www.chorusnorthshore.org/our-music/
Salem Celebrates the Fourth
After a two-year hiatus “Salem Celebrates the Fourth,” which entertains approximately 15,000 residents and guests at the Salem Maritime National Historic Site, will return this year on Salem’s historic waterfront on Saturday, July 2, for an evening of free music, fireworks and celebration. The Hillyer Festival Orchestra will return to the stage, preceded by opening act “Dis N Dat,” a steel drum band. Those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or beach chairs, as seating on Derby and Central Wharves is first-come, first-served. Food will be available for purchase.{p class=”p1”}‘Mudhook’ plays Ipswich June 18{p class=”p1”}Mudhook, a Manchester, New Hampshire-based band specializing in the traditional shanties, fo’c’sle ballads, instrumentals and contemporary songs of the sea, will be aboard at Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green in Ipswich, for a show on Saturday, June 18. Join for the kind of sing-alongs that have made them a must at New England concerts and tall ship events. Doors open for seating at 6:30, and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, and light refreshments will be available. Masks are not a must but recommended. Questions? Call 978-350-2487.
Kids get growing June 22
The Peabody Institute Library’s Children’s free gardening program gets growing in the courtyard on June 22, at 2 p.m., when children will have the chance to learn the basics of gardening while they plant vegetables in the Main Library’s raised garden bed. They will also pot their own plants for home use. The library garden will be maintained throughout the summer, so children can return and monitor the plants’ growth. Middle and high school students may volunteer to help and earn community service hours. For more information on volunteering, email Teen Librarian Allison Bridgewater at abridgewater@noblenet.org. Children of any age are welcome; those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required online at peabodylibrary.org/calendar. Note: Subject to cancellation due to weather.
Beverly Public Library’s June highlights
Beverly Library’s summer programs get of to a great start this June, with events, creative programs and book sales for people of all ages, all for free, all available for registration at: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org. For more information, contact Ona Ridenour, 978-921-6062, ext. 2135, or email ridenour@noblenet.org.
Every second Friday of each month, 10 to 11 a.m., Modern Love Book Discussion Group — a new daytime book club with fun discussions of popular and contemporary romance authors. Questions? Contact Laurie at formichella@noblenet.org.
Thursday, June 16, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Summer Reading Kickoff — Get ready to read on the Beverly Common, where you’ll discover all the amazing summer happenings at the library and register for the Summer Reading program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” Play lawn games, with music, bring a blanket, pack a picnic, enjoy. Free. all ages welcome. Rain reschedule: June 21.
Friday, June 24 — Saturday, June 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Book Sale — Friends of the Beverly Public Library general sale runs through Monday, June 27, with a bag/box day (please bring your own bag/box). Paperbacks $1, hardcovers $2, children’s books $.50 (2 for $1). Stock up on great reads and take a chance on a raffle of three themed gift baskets: Questions? Contact Meghan at karasin@noblenet.org.
Beverly Arts Fest needs you
Beverly Arts Fest 2022 is fast approaching. On Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, we’ll have artists, a kids zone, performers and a place for folks to just chill, but what we still need is you. Join a volunteer shift to make it all happen, from booth sitting for our artists, to guiding festival guests, to directing traffic for load-in and load-out. If you have a special skill, talent, connection or preference, let us know by emailing: artsfest@beverlymainstreets.org {/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}
Beverly’s Arts Fest set for June 18
Beverly Main Streets will host the 19th annual Arts Fest Beverly on June 18. The free outdoor festival in downtown features more than 125 juried fine artists and crafters, free kids’ activities and food trucks. For more information on the event or becoming a vendor, go to https://www.bevmain.org/arts-fest-beverly/
{p class=”p1”}Amal Clooney at Salem State
{p class=”p2”}Human Rights Lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University Sept. 20 as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40{sup}th{/sup} anniversary of its popular speaker series and the return to in-person events. Clooney’s Salem State appearance includes a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer, running from 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex. Tickets may be purchased through the Series website at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Service Day at Patton Homestead
The A.P. Gardner American Legion Post 194, Hamilton, will host a free Family Outdoor Movie Night at Patton Homestead on the 7th Annual Military Service Day at Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, Friday, July 15, at 8 p.m., with vintage military displays open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., prior to Military Service Day, also free, on Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, with speakers including Helen Ayer Patton, General Patton’s granddaughter, Brigadier General John J. Driscoll, and state Senator Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester. Off street parking. A $10 donation to A.P. Gardner American is appreciated to share military histories as a positive community engagement. Questions? http://www.apgardnerposthamilton.org/military-day/
Danvers Class of 1971 reunion
Danvers High School Class of 1971 “51st” Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 6 to 11 p.m. at the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club, 134 McKay St., Beverly. The cost is $50 per person. For more information, please contact Gail Eaton at: gailme1@me.com.
Northshoremen chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Waste drop-off
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. The next curbside yard waste collection is scheduled the week of April 18. Subsequent curbside yard waste collection takes place the weeks of June 20, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St.., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit :https://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris..
Monday Mornings at Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library’s popular Monday Mornings series is back, live via Zoom. For the full schedule and to register, visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/monday-mornings. Questions? Email ridenour@noblenet.org. Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.
{p class=”p1”}Torigian Golf Classic on June 13
{p class=”p1”}The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Peabody will once again host the Torigian Golf Classic at The Meadow at Peabody on Thursday, June 13, to raise scholarship funds for graduating area students in the area while offering a great day connecting on the links of a championship course. With fun raffles, delicious food, and a swag bag filled to the brim, this signature event never disappoints. For more information and to register, visit www.peabodychamber.com or call 978-531-0384.
Monthly Yoga and Meditation at Peabody Institute Library
This spring, the Peabody Institute Library is returning to in-person yoga classes and meditations. Yoga meets twice a month, and Meditation meets once a month, both in the 2nd floor Tech Lab area of the Main Library 182 Main St., Peabody. So grab your Yoga mat and Join Kelley Rae Unger, Registered Yoga Teacher (E-RYT), for Gentle Yoga at 11 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month. Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/. The class emphasize slow, safe movement, and mind-body awareness. On the third or fourth Tuesday of every month, Reiki Master Valerie York will lead ‘Mindfulness and Meditation’ at 6:30 p.m., Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/ Bring water and a journal, as you may want to take notes. Questions? Call 978-531-0100 x17, email: gtoth@noblenet.org, or visit: www.peabodylibrary.org
‘Solace in Books’ for Ukrainian Children
An anonymous member of the Salem Athenaeum has generously offered to match up to $1,000 in donations from the Athenaeum community for the Universal Reading Foundation. This Polish charity is currently supplying Ukrainian books to children who’ve been forced to flee Ukraine. We know you believe in the power of books to provide solace in dark times and hope you’ll join us in bringing a little respite to these children. To make a donation, visit: https://salemathenaeum.net/universal-reading-foundation-match/
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program
Hamilton’s Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about “at risk” residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or https:// www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Small Business, Big Dreams contest
Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce reminds small business owners that Rockland Trust has launched its annual Small Business, Big Dreams contest, offering you the chance to take your business to the next level. Entrants will be narrowed down to three finalists who’ll be paired with a Rockland Trust Business Banking Officer (BBO) with one-on-one consultations to coach the contestants through and help them build a comprehensive business plan to present to a panel of judges. The grand prize is $20,000; runners-up $2,500 each. Entrants need not be customers of Rockland Trust. For official rules and entry instructions, including eligibility criteria, etc., visit: www.rocklandtrust.com/small-business--big-dreams
New calls for artists, performers
CultureHouse Salem seeks North Shore-based performers, artists, creatives, non-profit organizations and businesses to participate in collaborative programming for the months of April, May and June at pop-up community space hosted at Old Town Hall. Some preference will be given to Salem-based entities. CultureHouse and the city are conducting an in-depth study around the activation of Old Town Hall as a year-round art and culture destination through direct support to local creatives. Artists may submit proposals at https://culturehouse.cc/projects/salem. Applications will be reviewed throughout the three month program. Artists’ stipends will be offered.
Free employee skills training workshops at NSCC
North Shore Community College’s Corporate Training Solutions is offering a free Essential Skills for Supervisors program to help enhance employees’ supervisory skills. Ten three-hour remote and interactive “live online” sessions will be delivered through June 22. Training topics cover difficult conversations, effective delegation, employee performance, motivation and conflict, labor laws and more. The Workforce Training Fund will reimburse you for up to 100% of training costs for eligible businesses with under 100 employees, and up to 50% for larger businesses. Early applications are recommended. For more information, go to www.northshore.edu/corporate/essential-skills.html or contact Lorin Buksa at lbuksa@northshore.edu. If you apply for the Express Grant, also contact Lorin Buksa.
Summer journalism program for teens
The New England High School Journalism Collaborative is reaching out to students, parents, teachers, and New England high school newspaper advisors about its all-expense-paid summer workshop for students interested in journalism. The 2022 workshop dates are June 25 to July 1. The program is intended for students from traditionally underserved urban populations. Some preference is given to current juniors and seniors in high school. Students will learn to report, write, and edit for a newspaper, and produce multimedia projects for a website. They will be assigned stories, do interviews, and will be exposed to working on a deadline to create their own newspaper. For portfolio, visit: https://issuu.com/nenewspaper/docs/nehsjc-horizon. The New England Newspaper and Press Association will assist with applications; for guidelines, visit: http://nehsjc.org/summer-program-application/.
Summer music camp at the Gould Barn
Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 to 22, at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield. A combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic, and more — youth musicians with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, may register. No auditions required. Play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds. This is an opportunity to play music and keep up skills during the summer break. For information/ registration, visit: nmyo.org. Application deadline, June 15. You may also email info@nmyo.org or call Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.
Digital database explores Marblehead’s diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.
Korumpas Memorial Scholarship open to SHS students
The Stephen J. Korumpas Memorial Scholarship is now available at Salem High School. A $4,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the first place candidate and a $2,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the candidate who finishes second. All must be accepted to and attend Salem State University for the fall enrollment in the year of his/her high school graduation. Applications are available from your guidance counselor or guidance secretary, Ana Grateraux. Questions? Call Dennis Korumpas at 978-790-5110.
St. Andrew’s invites youth to join choir
The Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead invites young people age 6 and up to join its youth choir. No musical experience is necessary, and membership in the church is not required. Choir members learn to read music, are introduced to basic music theory, and do sight singing. Rehearsals are Mondays from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. The youth choir sings along with the church’s adult choir at the 10 a.m. service once a month. Interested? Contact Jodice at maryjodice1@gmail.com. The Church of St. Andrew is at 135 Lafayette Street (Rte. 114) in Marblehead and is handicapped accessible. Visit www.standrewsmhd.org.
Events at the Beverly Library
The Beverly Library has a trio of events coming right up, both Zoom and in person. If registration is required, go to: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/calendar. For more information, call 978-921-6062 or visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org. The Beverly Public Library is located at 32 Essex St, Beverly. Zen Fridays at noon through April and May — Basics of meditation led by Zen Center’s founder Joan Amaral, in the Sohier Room, Make contact with our own stability and sanity.
‘Sundays at 5’ at Ascension
Ipswich’s historic Ascension Memorial Episcopal Church invites you to inspiring, out-of-the-ordinary, 30-minute monthly gatherings simply called “Sundays at 5.” Youth-led but designed for all ages, this spiritually inspiring opportunity is for people who find Sunday mornings problematic for getting to church. Music, art, poetry, scripture, and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the short service, followed by snacks, fun and games. “Sundays at 5.” speaks to something missing from lives, especially post pandemic, and is the result of numerous dialogues with area residents. All are welcome in the church at 31 County St., Ipswich. For next date and any questions, email Brad Clark at: rectoramc@gmail.com.
{span}HOLD FOR MORE INFO: {/span} Danvers Summer Fun 2022
Tuesday, June 21, Squeezebox Stompers — celebrate summer with the Danvers Historical Society. Raise a glass to restoring the Reaper & Milkmaid statues to their places on the peak of the National Historic Landmark Derby Summer House.
July 21, Aug.18, & Sept.15, noon — Porch Swing Open Mic, at The Page House
3rd Wednesday monthly Speaker Series, 7 p.m. — at Tapley Memorial Hall: June 15, Explore the History of the Suffrage Movement: July 20, Explore the Indigenous Peoples of this area.
June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 13, Beer Gardens with live music, at Glen Magna Farms
July 14 & 15, Broadway with Catherine Lamy — at Glen Magna Farms July 14 & 15