Virtual Garden Tour, auction
The North Shore Horticultural Society will host a virtual Garden Tour and houseplant auction on Thursday, Jan. 26, beginning at 7:30 with a slideshow that showcases members’ gardens as well as photos from members’ travels, followed by the houseplant auction at 8 p.m.,. Please bring either cash or check for your houseplant purchases. Guests are always welcome and there is no charge for attending this meeting which will be held at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School Street, Manchester. Face masks are recommended.
Danvers Democrats meet
The Danvers Democratic Town Committee will be meeting via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 26, starting at 7 p.m. Guests will be state Sen. Joan Lovely and state Rep. Sally Kerans speaking on this year's legislative agenda, and Danvers native Mike Landers, who represents Danvers on the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical High School School Committee. For more information on this meeting and log-in information for the meeting, please email Chairperson Marlyn Hazel at hazel_marilyn@yahoo.com
Chamber Breakfast Feb. 1
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce hosts newly elected state Auditor Diana DiZoglio at its next Business Insight Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square West, Salem. DiZoglio, who ran on a platform of being the people’s auditor, will share her plans to increase transparency and bring fiscal accountability to state government and to address pay equity and social justice issues across all sectors. She is a former state senator (1st Essex District), state representative (14th Essex District), and chief of staff to the president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts. The forum opens at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast. The program begins at 8 a.m. Admission is $55 for Chamber members, $75 for nonmembers. Registration is required. Visit northshorechamber.org.
'Cooked: Survival by Zip Code'
Greenbelt, Essex County's land trust, will continue its free 2023 Film & Lecture Series “Systems and Ecosystems: We are all Connected” on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m., with “Cooked: Survival by Zip Code — Film and Discussion.” Marcos Luna, professor at Salem State’s Department of Geography and Sustainability, will explain how mapping tools can help save lives. The event is hosted by Lynn Museum/Lynn Art, Lynn, with free parking available.
Love letter to Robin Williams
"Being Robin," a non-fiction movie described as “a love letter to Robin Williams” by filmmaker/performer Roger Kabler, will be shown at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., in Beverly, on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Like so many millions, Kabler loved Williams and says he was possessed by his spirit while making this film. The “giddy, unstoppable outpouring of free association, scatology, neediness, mawkishness, and comic genius,” goes along its 'Robin-esque' way with archival footage, narration, and re-enactment of actual events. Kabler will be on hand pre- and post-screening and a Q&A. Tickets and information are available at thecabot.org. Learn more about the film at www.beingrobinthemovie.com.
End of life care planning
The West Branch Library will host an informational session on End of Life Care Planning on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m., at 603 Lowell St., Peabody. Learn about planning for end of life care with Compassion and Choices, a nonprofit that helps promote conversations on planning for end of life care, and empowers people to claim their voice and agency in doing so. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required as space is limited. Check the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
An evening with Stephanie James
The Peabody Institute Library welcomes back Peabody native and recording artist Stephanie James in concert on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Sutton Room, as part of the Spring Concert Series. A gifted storyteller who masterfully touches the hearts and souls of her fans, James is both raw and refined, poised and powerful (think Linda Ronstadt). Stephanie divides her time between Los Angeles and the greater Boston area, so catch her while she's back on home base. Advance registration is required. Contact: Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at gtoth@noblenet.org, or call 978-531-0100 ext. 17. Concerts are sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library Foundation and the McCarthy Family Foundation.
Karen Grenier in concert
The Peabody Institute Library welcomes back gifted singer-songwriter Karen Grenier in concert on Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.,in the Sutton Room. Karen Grenier's music resonates in the heart, leaving listeners humming her catchy melodies. A former guidance counselor for Peabody Public Schools, she is currently Elementary Dean of Students for Somerville Public Schools. This event is part of our Spring concert series. Advance registration is required. Contact: Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at: gtoth@noblenet.org, or call: 978-531-0100 x17
Holocaust Remembrance Day
The community is invited to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. This year’s commemoration will feature the testimony of Holocaust survivor Lusia Milch. Welcome remarks will be made by Miriam Asnes, Senior Advisor to the U.S. State Department Special Envoy on Holocaust Issues. This program is free, and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org or contact Jane at 978-414-7699 or jane@lappinfoundation.org.
Cupcake decorating
The West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, will host a cupcake decorating workshop for ages 10 and up on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Presented by skilled bakers from Salem's Jodi Bee Bakes, a vegan café and bakery, participants can learn the masters' tricks, and take home delicious creations. All supplies are provided. Advance registration required. Call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354, or visit online or in person at the Public Service Desk.
International Dance
Film Festival
Salem State Dance, in conjunction with the Center for Creative and Performing Arts, presents its Second International Dance Film Festival on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. The works will be shown in the Sophia Gordon Center, 356 Lafayette St., and feature short original dance films and presented, selected from over 800 submissions. Filmmakers represent China, Mexico, Spain, France, Egypt, Greece, the Netherlands and the U.S. The films are a celebration of conversation between body, movement, and camera. The subject matter is as diverse as the countries represented ranging from site-specific works to films that explore overwhelming urbanization, identity, loss and its associated memories and inherited artifacts, our connection with nature and an 82-year old dancer known as the “Gypsy Fred Astaire.” They can also be viewed view online from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28. Tickets are $10 general/senior and free for under 18 and students, available at: www.salemstatetickets.com.
Israeli songs
from Eurovision
The Eurovision Song Contest is a very big deal in Europe and on Wednesday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom Tamar Forman will lead an exploration of how the Israeli songs of the Eurovision Song Contest reflect the shifting political, sexual, and cultural identities and politics both within and outside of Israel. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Polar Plunge back
at Lynch Park
Take The Polar Plunge With Lifebridge North Shore And North Shore CDC on Feb. 12 - Super Bowl Sunday - from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. After three long years, the plunge is back at Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly, to help raise money to combat homelessness on the North Shore. Compete against other plungers, after-party begins at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Suzi Jordan at s.jordon@lifebridgenorthshore.org.