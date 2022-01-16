Salem distributes rapid COVID tests
Salem Art Commission seeks creatives
The city of Salem’s newly revitalized Artists’ Row initiative is looking for creatives. In the historic heart of the city, Artists' Row was originally built at 24 New Derby St. as a marketplace and continues to be a thriving public plaza and pedestrian way. Today, it houses four artists ‘stalls’, a restaurant, and a public restroom, and offers seasonal space for artists and artisans — a springboard to grow their businesses. Currently available are: three studio/retail space stalls, each with two-year tenancy agreement; three paid positions for Public Artists in Residence, each 18 months; and more. Emerging and established artists/creatives working in all media at all stages are welcome. Applicants must show they've been working in their field for at least a year. To view the full Call for Artists text and apply, visit: https://bit.ly/Apply2ArtistsRow
Two novels of Concord, Jan. 19
The Salem Athenaeum will continue its discussion on Transcendentalism begun in December. On Jan. 19 at 7 p.m., Kate Dike Blair and Don Zancanella, historical fiction authors with new books set in mid-19th century Concord, will discuss their research and insights. Blair’s "The Hawthorne Inheritance" and Zancanella’s "Concord" feature a who’s who of the New England Transcendentalists — Thoreau, Fuller, Emerson and the Hawthornes, Alcotts, and Peabodys. Blair was inspired in her quest by the true fate of her cousin Louisa Hawthorne. Zancanella, winner of the John S. Simmons/Iowa Short Fiction Award and an O. Henry Prize, studied with Thoreau and Emerson scholar Robert D. Richardson. No Writers Studio or in-person meetings will be held in the Athenaeum until further notice. Register at www.salemathenaeum.net. Suggested Donation: $10 members; $15 non-members. Signed copies of books are available. Questions? 978-744-2540.
The Great Awakening in Beverly
On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Historic Beverly presents “The Great Awakening in Beverly: The Disestablishment, or 'death' of First Parish Church” a Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. with a virtual lecture by guest historian, Charles Wainwright, who'll unpack the sometimes complicated history, and help us sort through the intersection of the struggle for the separation of church and state. Learn about key clergymen and leaders, emerging populations of various denominations, the lasting effect on the First Parish Church, and its historical significance. Advance registration required. $10/free for Historic Beverly members. To register for your Zoom link, call 978-922-1186,or visit: www.historicbeverly.net/event/the-great-awakening-in-beverly/
SeniorCare’s annual Valentine's breakfast goes virtual
This year, SeniorCare Inc. will hold its annual Valentine’s Day Breakfast Fundraiser online due to COVID concerns. Donors can provide a local homebound elder with a valentine, while providing critical financial support to the Meals on Wheels program. On Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, a video will be posted showing images from past breakfasts at The Gloucester House in Gloucester. SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program brings a daily meal to over 700 homebound elders, Monday through Friday. Menus meet special nutritional needs and are prepared by a professional caterer. Homebound elders interact daily with the team that delivers 182,000 meals throughout Beverly, Essex, Gloucester, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester, Rockport, Topsfield, and Wenham. The pandemic has seen a 25% increase in recipients, while rising food, paper, and labor costs have significantly increased the cost of each meal. To donate, visit: www.seniorcareinc.org/2022unbreakfast. Questions? Call 978-281-1750.
Sailing scholarship for teen girls
The Women’s Sailing Foundation (WSF) is offering the Sue Corl Youth Sailing Scholarship in 2022 to young women 14 to 19 years old who want to broaden their sailing experiences and need financial assistance to do so. The scholarship was established in 2015 in memory of Sue Corl, of Marblehead, a board member and tireless advocate for WSF programs. The young women choose their desired opportunity, including, but not limited to, an advanced sailing program, a racing program, a tall ship or live-aboard experience, and a marine or maritime-related program. The scholarship is up to $500 and scholarship funds are applied to the tuition cost. Application is open on Feb. 1 and must be received by the April 10 deadline. Visit: https://womensailing.org/sue-corl-youth-sailing-scholarship/ for the online application. Questions? SueCorlScholarship@womensailing.org.
Salem Education Foundation seeks board membersSalem Education Foundation seeks parents and other interested citizens for its Board of Directors. SEF is a nonprofit organization that supports the Salem public schools by giving grants to teachers for creative projects that benefit students. Since its founding over 25 years ago, it has provided well over half a million dollars for projects in literacy, STEM, the arts, health and wellness, leadership, and more. SEF is led entirely by volunteers. Eager to help? Contact us at SalemSchoolFunding@gmail.com.
Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce is soliciting applications for its general scholarships given to area high school seniors who will further their education at a post-secondary level ex: 2 or 4 year college, trade, or technical schools. To be eligible, applicant must be a Peabody resident who 1) attends Peabody schools, 2) or schools in another town, or 3) be a non-resident employed by a Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce member, or 4) Be a Peabody Young Entrepreneurs Academy Graduate. Additional eligibility criteria for application are: academic history, submission of a short essay, documentation of community service followed by an interview. to be conducted in May. Applications are available through the Guidance Offices at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, Bishop Fenwick, St John’s Prep and St. Mary’s Lynn as well as directly from the Peabody Chamber of Commerce website at www.peabodychamber.com. To contact the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce , call 978-531-0384, email maria@peabodychamber.com. The chamber is located at 58 Pulaski St., 4th Fl, Peabody, MA 01960. Deadline for submission April 8.
Peabody Institute Library's Virtual Death Café
The Peabody Institute Library welcomes all adults to meet with each other and get to know each other on Zoom. while they enjoy lunch, tea and cakes while discussing the all too often taboo subject of death. Called, aptly enough, the Death Café, it scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8,, at 12 p.m. While not a support group or venue for the bereaved, Death Café seeks to provide an unscripted, non-judgmental platform for those wishing to explore the many facets of this subject, and is a lunch hour of lively, and insightful discussion. This program will be offered over Zoom and pre-registration is required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/death-cafe-virtual-2/. Your Zoom link will be sent to you by email. Please supply your own tea, cake, or lunch. Questions? https://deathcafe.com/
Holocaust Remembrance Day
The community is invited to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. This year’s commemoration is dedicated to the memory of the 1.5 million Jewish children murdered during the Holocaust. The featured speaker will be Michael Gruenbaum, survivor of Terezin and author of Somewhere There is Still a Sun. The guest Moderator will be Josh Kraft, President of Kraft Family Philanthropies. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link.
Teen Poetry Contest
The Beverly Public Library's 26th Annual Teen Poetry Contest is open now and will close for entries Friday, March 4, at 4 p.m. Beverly students or residents in grades 6 through 12 are encouraged to enter. Cash prizes will be awarded in two categories, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12. There is a strict limit of three poems per person. The entry form is available online at www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/teens/poetry. Students with special format considerations may contact knelson@noblenet.org. For more information, please visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/teens or contact Katie Nelson, Head of Teen Services, at 978-921-6062.
'Roots to Kinship,' a Community Read Project
The Peabody Institute Library is launching a year-long community engagement project for seniors —'Roots to Kinship' —starting with a Community Read book and continuing with discussions and interactive programs related to the book, with further programming (online and in-person). First book up for sharing is 'We Share the Same Sky' by New England author Rachael Cerrotti, who will join in the project at the library on April 26, to sign books, answer questions and lead us on a path to discovering and creating art out of family and community histories. Librarians will keep you engaged while you read at your own pace with discussions, interaction on social media, displays and activities inside the library. Books can be checked out at the Public Service Desks at all three branches, and ebooks and e-audio are available on Libby. Other books and movie discussions, genealogy exploration, arts and crafts, and more will culminate in an Open Mic Night – the experiences. For more information, contact Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian, 978-531-0100 x17 or: gtoth@noblenet.org.
Ipswich Town & Country Garden Club Scholarship
The Town & Country Garden Club of Ipswich (TCGC) is again offering Scholarships to one or two graduating high school seniors. Applicants must reside in Ipswich and should be pursuing further education in one of the following fields of study: horticulture, landscape design, forestry, conservation, botany, city planning, or environmental studies. For more information or to request an application, please contact your high school guidance counselor or Marilyn Seidler, Scholarship Chairman TCGC, 2 Redwood Dr, Ipswich at seidlers@comcast.net. Application Deadline is Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Peabody Institute Library 2022 Concert Series
The Peabody Institute Library will launch its Spring 22 Concert Series, starting Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. . All concerts are free and open to all, but registration is required and opens one month before the show. Concerts are scheduled to take place in the Sutton Room, at the Main Library, 82 Main Street, Peabody, and may be live-streamed or changed to fully virtual. Patrons may sign up on the Peabody Library calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar, or call 978-531-0100. Information on COVID safety, program locations, and signing in for an online program is also on the calendar. Please check in frequently in case of changes. Sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library Foundation and the McCarthy Family Foundation. Visit: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/spring22concerts/
Celtic Valentines concert
On Monday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. the Peabody Institute Library kicks off its free monthly Winter/Spring Concert Series with harpist Áine Minogue who will play a show in celebration of Valentine’s weekend and in celebration of love in all its forms, and to observe the month of Brigid of Ireland, goddess and Saint. Áine has extensively researched old Celtic traditions and unearthed unusual and haunting selections, as well as having written some original tunes. Selections include “Buachaill Ón Éirne”(The Boy From Ireland), a song of marriage proposal; to “Sliabh na mBan,”which means “The Mountain of Women,” a beautiful air named after a mountain in Áine’s home County of Tipperary. To sign up and for more information, visit: www.peabodylibrary.org/spring22concerts/
Free COVID testing for Salem residents
The City of Salem is offering free COVID-19 PCR tests for Salem residents with the intention of continuing the free testing on Saturdays for additional weeks through the winter. Testing through the Salem Coronavirus Awareness Network, or SCAN, is by appointment only and will take place at the Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center (CLC), 401 Bridge St., from 12 noon to 6 p.m. No Walk-ins and proof of residency is required. Proof of citizenship or insurance are NOT necessary. Register at: www.salem.com/scan. Additional dates and times will be added to the registration portal. Bring a copy of your appointment confirmation and proof of residency. Do NOT arrive more than 30 minutes before appointed time. Enter on the side of the building. Masks a must over mouth and nose inside the building.
Danvers Republicans meet, Jan. 19
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m., in the Danvers Fire Station Meeting Room, 62 High St. Danvers. The focus will be to determine the process and requirements to attend the MA GOP State Convention in May. Also up: Danvers School administration and curriculum, with a Q&A, as well as new business discussion of recall elections, planning a Town Hall meeting for parents to discuss school concerns and numerous issues affecting our town, state, and federalism. All welcome and encouraged to attend.Questions? Email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262 and leave a message.
Winter warm up at Castle Hill
Castle Hill on the Crane Estate will warm you up this winter. Take a hike, explore the grounds, then cozy up around a good old crackling campfire. Admission includes parking for 1 vehicle, 2 hours for a self-guided hike, exclusive use of a campfire for 1 hour, firewood, s'mores supplies, and seating. Limited to 6 per fire pit. When? Most Saturdays and Sundays, Jan 15 - March 27 plus holidays and February School Vacation Week. Fire pit seatings at 1 pm, 2 pm, and 3 pm. The Castle Hill on the Crane Estate is located at 290 Argilla Rd., Ipswich. Trustees Member: $30 per family. Nonmember: $50 per family. Advance reservations are recommended at: www.thetrustees.org.
Free Zoom Job Search workshop
The Peabody Institute Library presents career coach Deb Raymond in a free Zoom workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m., with job searching tips for college graduates. At this free, online workshop, you will get expert advice designed especially for new graduates on navigating the job search process, including: choosing a career path; resume and cover letters; using social media; having a positive outcome from the interview process. Open to all free on Zoom, but space is limited and registration is required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar, or by calling 978-535-3354.
Crochet for Teens at Peabody Institute Library
Teens are invited to join fiber artist Joanna for two weeks of leaning to crochet at Peabody Teen Librarian. No prior experience is needed, and the class will cover all the basics to get you started on future projects. Classes run on Mondays, Jan. 24 and 31, 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen room: Please register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/introduction-to-crochet-for-teens/ COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed. Masks are a must at all times and social distancing and decreased room capacity will be observed. The Peabody Institute Library is located at 15 Sylvan St, Danvers. Questions? 978-531-0100 x35
Discovery of a Masterpiece
An Auguste Rodin masterpiece lost to the art world since the 1930s and after a year of research was officially authenticated is a story that will be shared by Danvers Library via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. Learn how a simple art cataloging project evolved into a search for this mysterious piece’s provenance, and became one of the biggest art finds in recent history! This program is made possible by the collaboration of the following libraries: Bigelow Free Public Library in Clinton, the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, Museum of Russian Icons, Chelmsford Public Library, and Groton Public Library, Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org. Registrants will receive a link to access the Zoom meeting via email.
Headed into the Abyss with Brian T. Watson
Beset by a range of unprecedented developments that threaten our very existence — capitalism, technology, the internet, politics, media, education, human nature, the environment, population, and transportation — our society could see any number of disasters well before 2100. These are the issues that architect and cultural critic Brian T. Watson —an author and long time columnist with the Salem News— focuses on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. It is the story of our times and at the moment the event is scheduled to be in-person at the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Masks are a must, regardless of vaccination status. Strict attendance rules will apply so registration is REQUIRED. on the Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Donations for sailing scholarship for teen girls
Donations to the Fund for The Women’s Sailing Foundation (WSF) may be made online at www.womensailing.org/get-involved/donate-now/ or by check made payable to the Women’s Sailing Foundation, and mailed to Women’s Sailing Foundation, P.O. Box 588, Marblehead, MA 01945. The Women’s Sailing Foundation is a 501(c)(3) educational organization. The mission is to enhance the lives of women and girls through education and access to the sport of sailing. The two main programs of the Foundation are the National Women’s Sailing Association (NWSA) and AdventureSail®. WSF accomplishes its mission by providing its NWSA members with educational programs and opportunities for sailing and networking. The AdventureSail® program is a life-enhancing mentoring program for under-represented girls. For more information, visit www.womensailing.org
Salem State scholarships
Former athletes and friends of Bill Gillis and Peter Pedro have created a scholarship in memory of these two former coaches at Salem State. The scholarship will be given to a student who has chosen Salem State from Marblehead (Bill’s hometown) and Lynn Tech (Peter’s High School). The goal is to create a large enough fund to make these scholarships annual. To donate please use the following information:Eastern Bank, Bill Gillis/Peter Pedro Scholarship Fund, 37 Central St. Salem, MA 01970, 'for deposit only' with account number on the back of the check.
Beverly Bootstraps needs IRS-trained staff and volunteers
The Beverly Bootstraps tax program utilizes IRS-trained staff and volunteers to prepare tax returns for low-income families and individuals at no cost. In 2021, we were able to file 329 tax returns for our clients resulting in $662,504 returned to these clients, an average of $2000 each, claiming benefits for which they are eligible such as Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), and connecting them to financial education and asset-building opportunities. Intake Specialists will welcome clients and check to make sure they have the correct paperwork. Please email volunteering@beverlybootstraps.org for more information.
Youth Orchestras auditioning young talent
The locally supported Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) is now accepting video auditions for young musicians throughout northeast Massachusetts for its winter and spring session of its 2021-2022 Concert Season. Looking for a great place to play your instrument? Perform in concert? Socialize with other young musicians? Look no further than the NMYO. String musicians, with one to two years of lessons, are invited. Woodwind, brass, and percussion students, who've played for at least two years and are in private lessons, are also welcome. Please submit a video consisting of two scales and a piece of your choosing. View audition requirements and video guidelines, and submit today at nmyo.org/auditions. Learn more at: nmyo.org · info@nmyo.org or call 978-309-9833.
Salem Confidential
Rare glimpses of artists, authors, activists, and villains are on view at a free exhibition open to all during the Salem Athenaeum's regular open hours: Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Curator Elaine von Bruns has assembled a collection of the Athenaeum's seldom-seen art and books that tell surprising stories about Salem people, including 1883 prints of artists, Frank W. Benson (poster image) and Joseph Lindon Smith; pamphlets by a Salem-born author with a famous name promoting a fraudulent investing scam in the 1910s; a literary hoax about witchcraft that was a best-seller in the 1840s; a rare 1830 pamphlet about the murder of Capt. White and the sensational trial; Hawthorne’s signature on a Custom House document; sheet music for Puritania, an opera about a Salem girl accused of witchcraft; rare books by Salem abolitionists, and more!
Salem's new recycling options
Salem has partnered with TerraCycle to offer permanent collection bins to recycle items that would otherwise be thrown in the trash. These include EMPTY used, dried Swiffer pads. all brands of reusable and disposable razors, blades, and cartridges, and the flexible or rigid plastic packaging they come in, toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes, mouthwash bottles, floss containers and soap and toothbrush packaging, deodorant containers and caps. empty writing instruments, glue sticks, watercolor dispensers, paint sets, and their flexible or rigid plastic packaging. Collection bins are located on the first floor of City Hall Annex, 98 Washington St.in the lobby area around the corner from the elevators, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays. Questions? Contact Micaela Guglielmi at mguglielmi@salem.com or 978-619-5672.
For the schools
Dig into your closets to find gently used (and new) sports equipment, musical instruments and new art supplies that North Shore schools and programs need. PowerUp01945 have partnered with the YMCA, Marblehead Municipal Employees Union, North Shore Labor Council and American Federation of Teachers to collect donations, which can be dropped at: Lynch/van Otterloo YMCA, 40 Leggs Hill Rd, Marblehead; Beverly YMCA, 254 Essex St., Beverly, MA 01915, 978-927-6855: Cape Ann YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossing Road, Gloucester.
Salem's Pioneer Village website
As part of its 2026 quadricentennial, Salem is launching a website for the Pioneer Village signature park project, proposed to relocate Pioneer Village from Forest River Park to the current Camp Naumkeag site. The new site will help protect from climate change and incorporate resiliency elements. In addition, the new location provides the opportunity to expand the area and topics of historical interpretation, while allowing for upgrades for accessibility. The website— www.salem.com/pioneervillage — includes presentations, an FAQ, timeline, updates, and plans as they developed. Salem’s signature parks initiative (www.salem.com/signatureparks) is a major investment in the City’s largest and most enjoyed public parks and open spaces, focused on creating an enduring legacy for the Salem 400 quadricentennial in 2026.
Friends of Beverly Animals calendar
The Friends of Beverly Animals 2022 calendar is still on sale. Proceeds help to cover veterinarian costs, care and supplies for the local homeless that the Friends rescue. Payment must be either by cash or check. The calendar may be found at Book Shop of Beverly Farms, 40 West St., 978-927-2122; Copper Dog Books, 272 Cabot St., 978-969-3460; DogSpa, 45 Enon St., 978-922-9227; and Sally’s (beauty salon), 132 Enon St., 978-969-3834. For more information, visit friendsofbeverlyanimals.org, call 978-927-4157, or email fobacalendar@gmail.com.
Rekindle Shabbat
Jewish and interfaith families with children, teens and younger, are invited to pause to enjoy Shabbat in your homes with the Rekindle Shabbat community. Three Fridays in 2022 are designated as Rekindle Shabbat dates — Jan. 14, March 4, and May 6. Families new to Rekindle Shabbat will receive a beautiful Shabbat kit stocked with Shabbat candles, candlesticks, a wine cup, a challah cover, a tzedakah box, and instructions on how to use them. Fully-cooked, free delicious Shabbat dinners are also an option, for pick-up at Levine’s Kosher Market in Peabody when you register for Rekindle Shabbat. Families are welcome to invite a family (Jewish or interfaith) with children to do Rekindle Shabbat, free and open to Jewish and interfaith families in Lappin Foundation’s PJ Library service area: children, teens and younger. For information/registration, visit: LappinFoundation.org or contact Lynne Krasker Schultz at Lynne@LappinFoundation.org or 978-414-7699.
Volunteer drivers needed in Ipswich
Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers to cover Ipswich delivery routes. Volunteers work about two hours in the late morning, picking up and delivering meals to older residents. Help elders get a nutritious daily meal with the social benefit of a quick, support visit. As a volunteer, you can keep track of your elders’ circumstances and status changes and alert SeniorCare to follow up with check in. Protocols have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the volunteers and recipients. Work one day a week or five days a week — whatever works for you. Teams from other organizations may also share responsibilities. For more information, call 978-281-1750.
Liberal studies offered
Salem State University is launching a new, flexible academic major in liberal studies, providing an interdisciplinary curriculum, in response to many student needs and allows for a degree completion option at Salem State. It will benefit traditional, transfer and adult learners looking to develop knowledge across a variety of academic areas and grow as creative and critical thinkers. The major is primarily designed to meet the needs of learners with some prior college credits or students who have changed majors and are seeking a pathway to integrate what they have learned and graduate on time, and is offered by the interdisciplinary studies department. For more information, visit salemstate.edu/interdisciplinarystudies or contact Chair Duclos-Orsello at educlosorsello@salemstate.edu or 978-542-6354.
Ipswich offers 3rd Pfizer dose vaccine
Ipswich’s town vaccination clinics can now offer a third dose of Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals. Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are more likely to have serious disease with COVID-19 and less likely to develop adequate response to the two-dose series of Moderna or Pfizer. An additional dose is recommended for those who have received a primary series of either the Pfizer or Moderna due to a number of conditions and medications. Eligible individuals wishing a third dose should speak to their medical provider for specific recommendations, such as stopping a medication before receiving the vaccine. Town clinic staff cannot offer individualized medical guidance. There is currently no CDC recommendation about the need for a second dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. J&J Booster doses are not currently available, and the town is awaiting further guidance from federal authorities. Clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts, on Mondays at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. Register at: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. Please choose the “second dose” option.
English Language conversations
The Peabody Institute Library is hosting a series of free English Conversation Circles. The weekly one hour sessions are led by volunteers and provide great opportunities for non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, in person setting in the library. One class will also be offered online on Zoom. Sessions are designed to increase participant’s comfort level when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate and registration is required. For more information, contact: Sharon Janus, Public Services Librarian, Peabody Institute Library, PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 ext. 38.
Beverly Bootstraps expands reach
Beverly Bootstraps has expanded its reach. As well as serving Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Beverly and Manchester, it is now jointly serving Manchester and Essex’s shared school system starting in middle school, with its Back-to-School Backpack Program that provides new fully stocked backpacks to help ease the financial burden on families living on a tight budget. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the . Help spread the word that case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling, advocacy as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561.
COVID-19 clinics
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) is making both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the majority of its North Shore clinics. Both vaccines are available by appointment or walk-in at weekly clinics at Coolidge Hall in Topsfield from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays as well as at the Community House in Rockport from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. J& J vaccine may also become available at weekly clinics at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Ipswich on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. The GCACC is also authorized by the MDPH to administer vaccines in public and targeted spaces such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship. Local organizations looking to partner with the GCACC can contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. For the latest updates, visit: https://capeannclinic.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fcapeannclinic.com%2Fwp-admin%2F&reauth=1
Film Tuesdays at noon
Bring your lunch and settle down for a short film and casual discussion each Tuesday led by volunteer Dan Tremblay of Heritage Films at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. See the full line-up of films on the events page at danvershistory.org. Seating capacity has increased, but register by calling Nora at the office 978-777-1666 or emailing nora@danvershistory.org. Or, stop in to see if a seat is available. Suggested donation for each program is $5, which will be used to support DHS and its preservation efforts.
Sen. Joan Lovely’s hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, is continuing to host weekly hours virtually but has changed the date and time, going forward, to every Tuesday from 4 to 5pm. Constituents may register online using this link: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=a36UCyb_E0uuHFc8Z1DIiLJhBhk7qg1AsTM_nfCoYklUQlNFUTdDQ0U0SVY5N1hWQUNDUzJVNk9VOS4u. More information can be found at: www.senatorjoanlovely.com/. Questions? Email: joan.lovely@masenate.gov, or call 617-722-1410.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
English Conversation Circles
The Peabody Institute Library is hosting a series of English Conversation Circles on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. from February through June. These free virtual groups, taking place weekly on Zoom, allow non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, virtual setting. The sessions are designed to increase participants’ comfort levels when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate. For more information, contact Sharon Janus, public services librarian, at PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 ext. 38.