Salem's Spring street sweep schedule
Spring street sweeping gets underway on Salem’s entrance corridors March 22 through March 31 and continues into residential neighborhoods April 4 through May 6. Visit www.salem.com/streetsweeping for the 2022 expanded entrance corridor searchable map and sweeping schedule with the listing of the hours when street parking will be prohibited in different neighborhoods from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sweeping takes place over two consecutive days alternating between the odd and even sides of streets. Blowers will clear corridor sidewalks in the downtown beginning Wednesday, March 23, and every third Wednesday from April through September, starting at 9 p.m. followed by sweeping from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., when vehicles must be removed during posted hours. Parking is available for free at Museum Place Garage with proof of residency. From April 4 to May 6. sweeping continues on both sides of the street on the same day, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sweep days fall the day after regularly scheduled trash days. Street sweeping schedules are also available at the DPS office at 5 Jefferson Ave., Salem.
Yard waste drop-off resumes April 16
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road starting Saturday April 16, and continuing Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including Easter Sunday April 17. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2” in diameter will also not be accepted. The next curbside yard waste collection is scheduled the week of April 18. Subsequent curbside yard waste collection takes place the weeks of June 20, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St.., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit :https://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris.
Greenbelt hosts 'Pictures with Pups'
Essex County Greenbelt Land Trust is celebrating the coming of Earth Day throughout the whole month of April with fun activities in Ipswich and nearby surrounding areas. Events are free, but participants are asked to register for them at ecga.org under events. On Saturday, April 2, 9-11 a.m., there will be Pictures with Pups at Castle Neck River Reservation, for a dog and dog-walker appreciation event. Pictures will be taken by local photographer David Alden-St.Pierre. Download free photos after the event.
Monday Mornings at Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library's popular Monday Mornings series is back, live via Zoom. For the full schedule and to register, visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/monday-mornings. Questions? Email ridenour@noblenet.org. Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.
Torigian Golf Classic on June 13
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Peabody will once again host the Torigian Golf Classic at The Meadow at Peabody on Thursday, June 13, to raise scholarship funds for graduating area students in the area while offering a great day connecting on the links of a championship course. With fun raffles, delicious food, and a swag bag filled to the brim, this signature event never disappoints. For more information and to register, visit www.peabodychamber.com or call 978-531-0384.
5th Annual STEAM Showcase!
Ipswich Public Schools is hosting the 5th Annual STEAM Showcase on Wednesday, May 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. free and family friendly in the gym at Ipswich High/Middle School, 34 High Street, Ipswich. STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math education that engages students with a sense of wonder about our ever-changing world through innovative problem-solving. The Showcase celebrates the great STEAM work from students and their teachers in grades pre K-12 as well as exhibits, products, research, and services of STEAM businesses and community groups. The goal is to bring together community members of diverse backgrounds with passion for STEAM, and to educate pre K-12 students on its possibilities. For questions or more information, email Tracy Wagner, IPS Director of Teaching and Learning, at twagner@ipsk12.net
Auditions for MLT's 'Gypsy'
Marblehead Little Theatre will hold auditions for its production of the musical Gypsy, a Musical Fable by Arthur Laurents, with music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Non-Equity actors of all ages are welcome on Sunday, April 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, 4 Community Road, Marblehead. Actors should be vaccinated, sign-up for a singing time slot and be prepared for a possible dance for call backs Tuesday, April 12. Please prepare a verse and a chorus from the show, proof of full vaccination; bring sheet music, an accompanist will be provided. Questions? email: auditions@mltlive.com. The show will run from June 24 through July 3, at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St, Marblehead, MA. Visit: mltlive.org.
Winter’s End Book Swap 'n Sale
Swap 1-for-1 or buy $5 hardbacks and $3 paperbacks, cash only, on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the side yard at The Book Shop of Beverly Farms, 40 West St. Bring books in good condition to the swap or text 978-697-0753 for advance drop-off or pick-up. Books must be 2010 or newer (except art and photography). Children’s and young adult books needed. This event benefits HAWC, The REAL Program, The Movement Family, and Dignity Matters, and is sponsored by Leading Ladies. For more information, visit: LeadingLadiesVote.org
Monthly Yoga and Meditation at Peabody Institute Library
This spring, the Peabody Institute Library is returning to in-person yoga classes and meditations. Yoga meets twice a month, and Meditation meets once a month, both in the 2nd floor Tech Lab area of the Main Library 182 Main St., Peabody. So grab your Yoga mat and Join Kelley Rae Unger, Registered Yoga Teacher (E-RYT), for Gentle Yoga at 11 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month. Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/. The class emphasize slow, safe movement, and mind-body awareness. On the third or fourth Tuesday of every month, Reiki Master Valerie York will lead 'Mindfulness and Meditation' at 6:30 p.m., Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/ Bring water and a journal, as you may want to take notes. Questions? Call 978-531-0100 x17, email: gtoth@noblenet.org, or visit: www.peabodylibrary.org
'Solace in Books' for Ukrainian Children
An anonymous member of the Salem Athenaeum has generously offered to match up to $1,000 in donations from the Athenaeum community for the Universal Reading Foundation. This Polish charity is currently supplying Ukrainian books to children who've been forced to flee Ukraine. We know you believe in the power of books to provide solace in dark times and hope you’ll join us in bringing a little respite to these children. To make a donation, visit: https://salemathenaeum.net/universal-reading-foundation-match/
‘Our Town’ comes to Hamilton
The Community House in Hamilton honors its 100th anniversary with Stage 284’s production of Thornton Wilder’s 1938 American classic ‘Our Town,’ live and in-person, from March 25 to April 3. Now as relevant as ever, the Webb and Gibbs families of Wilder’s town of Grover Corners movingly express themes of community, family, companionship, and love. All showtimes are 7:30 p.m., except the April 3 matinee at 2 p.m. Directed by Cassie Foote, ‘Our Town’ begs theater-goers to really look at one another, engage with the community, and not to miss a single minute of the life.. To buy tickets to this show or to learn more about The Community House, 284 Bay Road, South Hamilton, visit www.communityhouse.org.
Mosaic workshop
Come hang out with us at the Peabody Institute Library or join from home on Zoom, Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m.. to make your own glass mosaic flower pot in time for spring Leslie from 'Ways of Color' will guide you on video, using kits supplied by the library to be used in person in its tech lab, or follow along from home on Zoom. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun family project. Zoom participates may pick-up their kits at the Main Library at the Public Service Desk anytime before the program! Register for both in-person and Zoom at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/make-your-own-glass-mosaic-flower-pot/
Committee to Re-Elect Dan Bennett for Danvers Select Board meets
The Committee to Re-Elect Dan Bennett for Danvers Select Board has formed and is meeting regularly in advance of the annual town election on Tuesday, May 3. The Committee is led by campaign manager Louis George, with committee members Robin Doherty and Bob Gamer, and precinct captains representing each precinct in Danvers. Interested in holding a sign in Danvers Square? Hosting a yard sign at your home? Volunteering at the polls? Or otherwise supporting Dan in his re-election campaign? Contact Louis George at: ljgeorge@comcast.net or call: 978-774-1620.
Meet Mr. Bunny!
On Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10, the Community House in Hamilton presents 'Pictures with Mr. Bunny,' and his friend, Bo Peep. The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. includes a digital photograph taken under the Community House tent, treats, and sweet spring memories, all at the Community House, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton, Tickets are $50, at: https://communityhouse.org/
Headed into the Abyss
On Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m, Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, 15 Sylvan Street, Danvers, presents Brian T. Watson, architect and author of 'Headed into the Abyss' discussing his exploration of the powerful forces and dynamics that will carry us into any number of disasters well before 2100. The internet and its algorithms are changing nearly everything about our world, including our capacity to recognize how profound and dangerous the change is. This is the Big Picture story of what those effects add up to. It is the story of our time. Registration required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program
Hamilton's Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about "at risk" residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or https:// www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Salem testing sites updates
The state will close the two “Stop the Spread” PCR COVID-19 testing sites in Salem - at St. Peter’s Church and at Salem High School - at the end of the day on March 31. The Curative testing site in Riley Plaza will remain through at least June 30. Free walk-up PCR testing is available to all residents Mondays — Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pre-register for an appointment at: https://curative.com/sites/33988. Additional distribution of free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests for at-home use. Salem resident or those working in Salem may pick up three boxes of tests (two per box) from the Health Department, 98 Washington St., 3rd floor, Mondays - Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March,31 or as long as supplies last.
Mural Slam!
The City of Salem’s Public Art Commission and the Salem Arts Festival present the 7th annual Salem Arts Festival Mural Slam. The dynamic live painting event brings the creative community together to show them how art gets done and contributes to downtown Salem’s cultural vitality. Twelve artists are needed to showcase their talents, keeping Artists’ Row and downtown Salem a destination for world-class public art. Artists’ stipends will be offered. Submit mural idea by March 31, at 11:59 pm. For information and applications, visit: https://www.salem.com/arts-culture/pages/calls-art-artist-and-creatives
Small Business, Big Dreams contest
Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce reminds small business owners that Rockland Trust has launched its annual Small Business, Big Dreams contest, offering you the chance to take your business to the next level. Entrants will be narrowed down to three finalists who'll be paired with a Rockland Trust Business Banking Officer (BBO) with one-on-one consultations to coach the contestants through and help them build a comprehensive business plan to present to a panel of judges. The grand prize is $20,000; runners-up $2,500 each. Entrants need not be customers of Rockland Trust. For official rules and entry instructions, including eligibility criteria, etc., visit: www.rocklandtrust.com/small-business--big-dreams
Teacher Recognition Award
Nominations are being accepted for the Margaret Voss Howard Teacher Recognition Award, a fund of the Essex County Community Foundation. The annual award honors the contributions of one teacher from the Salem school district and one from the Marblehead district, each with a $500 unrestricted award. Teachers, other school employees, parents, students and citizens may nominate a teacher by submitting a detailed letter explaining why the teacher should be honored and sending it to: howardteacheraward@yahoo.com or Teacher Award, 190 Bridge St., #2301, Salem, Mass. 01970. Nominators should include full contact information or a nomination form and be postmarked by April 30. Honorees are selected by a committee of local educators. Nomination questions? Email: howardteacheraward@yahoo.com.
New calls for artists, performers
CultureHouse Salem seeks North Shore-based performers, artists, creatives, non-profit organizations and businesses to participate in collaborative programming for the months of April, May and June at pop-up community space hosted at Old Town Hall. Some preference will be given to Salem-based entities. CultureHouse and the city are conducting an in-depth study around the activation of Old Town Hall as a year-round art and culture destination through direct support to local creatives. Artists may submit proposals at https://culturehouse.cc/projects/salem. Applications will be reviewed throughout the three month program. Artists’ stipends will be offered.
Calling all artists
Beverly Main Streets is accepting applications from artists and vendors for its 19th Arts Fest, on June 18. Those invited to apply will receive a full application for review by a jury. If you have any questions or helpful suggestions, email us at artsfest@beverlymainstreets.org. For more informations, visit: https://www.bevmain.org/arts-fest-beverly/
Financial literacy series for new adults
Young adults finding financial matters challenging are welcome to join a Zoom series hosted by the Peabody Institute Library’s Babson Financial Literacy Project. Here, young people learn responsible good habits, how to make informed choices and live their best lives. The Zoom series next dates are: Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m., with Decision, Decisions; and on Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m., with Protecting You and Your Assets. Presented in collaboration with the Tewksbury Public Library and other area libraries, this virtual program requires registration for Zoom link at: Registrants will receive a link to access at danverslibrary.org.