Y’s ‘The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition’
The North Shore YMCA Theatre Company presents “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” in the historic Ames Memorial Hall at the Salem YMCA. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec.16, and Saturday, Dec. 17 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 at the door. Online sales will close 2 hours before each performance. Performances will be held in Ames Hall at the Salem Y, located at 290 Essex St., Salem.
‘Sundays at 5’ at AMC Ipswich
Ascension Memorial Church hosts its “Sundays at 5” every Sunday. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
Improv classes for teens, preteens
Marblehead Little Theatre is beginning Improv Class for Preteens & Teens, a four session workshop Introduction for preteens and teens, with improv games that translate to useful life skills like listening, creativity, patience, and collaboration instructed by Bruce Whear. Make new friends in a fun and supportive environment, while building confidence through skills including expressing emotions, agreement, and creating stories together. Each session concludes with a performance for family and friends. No prior experience needed; open to students aged 9-14, and structured with playtime and individual attention. Two-hour classes, 12 students per class, Wednesday afternoons from 3:30 — 5: 30 p.m., on Jan. 11, 25, Feb. 02, 08 at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St. Information and registration at: www.mltlive.org.
Speed Reads Collections available
The Peabody Institute Library announces new and improved Speed Reads Collections at all three locations. Books can now be checked out for two weeks, plus an addition to our website that allows patrons to easily browse our collections from home. Choose from the latest, greatest, and most requested books by Peabody patrons. The items are non-holdable, circulate for 14 days, and are non-renewable for swift circulation, ensured by multiple copies. To make space for new books on the Speed Reads shelf, items go on sale for $5. Call 978-531-0100 x17 for more.
‘Peas for Fees’ amnesty program Salem’s annual “Peas for Fees” ticket amnesty program is now running through Dec. 23, allowing for the waiver of up to $30 in late fees on parking violations in exchange for a donation of at least two canned goods or non-perishable items at the City Collector’s Office at Salem City Hall. City Hall is open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon. 2022 Essex Heritage Photo Contest
Deadline is today for all photographers participating in the 2022 Essex Heritage Photo Contest to submit images that best capture the spirit of the Essex National Heritage Area. Photographs must have been taken between Jan. 1 and Dec. 16, and assigned to one of four contest categories to be eligible to win. The categories are: “Downtown”, “New Encounters”, and “Splash of Color”, as well as a youth category for ages 5-17. Young photographers of all skill levels are invited to submit photos taken anywhere in Essex County such as parks, beaches, downtowns, farms or wherever exciting shots can be found. Category descriptions and detailed instructions on how to apply can be found on the Essex Heritage website at essexheritage.org/photocontest. There will be up to 12 prizes: One Grand Prize winner, a Youth Category winner, a People’s Choice award, and a first, second, and third prize winner in each of the other three contest categories. The award-winning photographs will be exhibited at the National Park Service Visitor Center in Salem, 2 New Liberty St.
Beaded Keychain Craft for Teens
The Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, will hold a creative workshop in the teen room on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 3:30 p.m. Teens are invited to make their own beaded keychains in — a simple craft that makes a great accessory to display on your keys or hang on your backpack or bag. Make one for yourself, or as a gift. All supplies are provided. This program is free and open to tweens and teens in grades 6 — 12. Registration is required on the library’s online calendar at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Lovely office hours for January
State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold office hours for constituents on the following dates: Jan. 9, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Jan. 23, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Jan. 30, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; Feb. 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Feb. 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Feb. 27, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; March 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; March 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., and 11 a.m. to noon, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody; March 20, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers. She will also hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays. Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com (scroll to the bottom of the page). Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
Waste drop-off in Salem
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. For more information visit www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris.
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program Hamilton’s Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about “at risk” residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.