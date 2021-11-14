Danvers Republican Town Committee meeting
The Danvers Republican Town Committee will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m., at the Danvers Fire Station meeting room, 62 High St., Danvers. This meeting will focus on voting new members to the committee and the requirements to attend the Mass. GOP State Convention in May 2022. Open to the public, and all concerned citizens are encouraged to attend. All registered Republicans are encouraged to attend, bring friends, and join. Questions? email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or leave a message at 978-774-5262.
‘Christmas in Salem’ tours
Historic Salem, Inc’s beloved ‘Christmas in Salem’ house tour tickets are now available online at www.christmasinsalem.org. Experience holiday decorated homes, with music and a return of fresh wreath-making by the Salem Garden Club. The tour — “A Return to Tradition” — features eight homes — an historic and architectural mix of what makes Salem merry at the holidays, Dec. 4-5; Salem Garden Club workshop/sales room will be at First Church, 316 Essex St. Virtual Christmas in Salem tours are $35, online at www.christmasinsalem.org. All proceeds support Salem historic preservation in Salem.
Designs for the holidays
The Hamilton-Wenham Garden Club welcomes all to “Embracing the Fall and Winter Seasons with Eco-Friendly Designs,” with Maureen Christmas on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m., Miles River Middle School, 878 Bay Road, Hamilton. A creative designer and owner of Floral Notes in Acton, Christmas will entertain while creating arrangements using texture and colors for the fall and winter holidays. She is an accredited floral evaluator and judge, is certified as a European Master, and has been inducted into the American Institute of Floral Designers. A $10 donation is suggested. Only club members and the public who are fully vaccinated. Masks and social distancing will be required.