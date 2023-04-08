League of Women Voters’ Marblehead Warrant Night
The League of Women Voters of Marblehead will hold Warrant Night on Tuesday April 18 at 7 p.m. in the Marblehead High School Library. Sponsors of citizen’s Warrant Articles (Articles 44 – 54) have been invited to briefly present each article, followed by a short opportunity for questions. League member Sue Harris will moderate. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public so invite your friends and neighbors. Warrant night is presented in preparation for Town Meeting which will take place May 1. Note: The event will be live on MHTV and taped to be shown on future dates and times.
Beverly Earth Fest 2023
On Sunday, April 23, Beverly will hold its second free annual Earth Fest from 12 noon to 3 p.m., in Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly. Co-hosted by Green Beverly and the City of Beverly, the event will feature free raffles, live music, food trucks, a beer garden and earthy activities for all ages. Dress for whatever whether April may bring and come celebrate this beautiful planet with a thousand or two of your favorite neighbors. Bring a reusable water bottle; there’ll be a free water filling station. Consider carpooling as parking will be tight. Though free, bring money for food, beverages, and optional donations.
Kernwood Day Scholarship
The City of Salem Kernwood Day Scholarship Application is now available. To be eligible, applicants must be residents of Salem who are graduating from High School and attending college in the Fall. Scholarships are awarded based upon a combination of financial need and academic performance. To request an application send your name and mailing address to the Salem Day Kernwood Scholarship Committee, Attn: Mrs. Sally Hayes at 21 Fairmount Street, Salem, MA 01970 or email: Hayesward6@verizon.net. The application deadline is April 28.
Mixed Media Art Exhibit
The Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church of Danvers is currently running a Mixed Media Art Exhibit presented by ‘PaperwOrrk’ through April 30, when it will culminate with a reception from 12 noon to 2 p.m. PaperwOrrk is a family art group consisting of Brian, Theresa and Ailene Orr. A father and daughter team create colorful art pieces out of handmade paper and recycled materials inspired by their previous work with stained glass. Brian is a pediatrician in Gloucester, Theresa is a clinical social worker in Lynn and Ailene is a bilingual teacher in Cambridge. But as artists they work in all mediums and their works are on display in hospitals throughout the region. Reproductions are available on canvasses or watercolor paper through paperworrk1.wixsite.com or via email at paperworrk1@gmail.com. The church is located at 323 Locust St. (Rte 35, Danvers. The work is on view after the 10:30 am Sunday services, or by calling 978-774-7582. Visit www.nsuu.org for more information.
Karen Grenier in concert
The Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main Street, Peabody, welcomes back singer-songwriter Karen Grenier in concert on Monday, May 1, at 7 p.m. in the Sutton Room. This is part of the library’s Spring Concert Series. and you may register on the library calendar up to one month in advance. Concerts are sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library Foundation and the McCarthy Family Foundation. For more information, contact: Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian, 978-531-0100 x17, or email: gtoth@noblenet.org. Or call 978-774-0554.
Gardening with Dahlias
The Peabody Garden Club April’s Meeting presents Betsy Szymcyak, American Dahlia Judge. discussing a brief history of Dahlias, along with a guide for planting, caring and winterizing Dahlias. The event will be held on Thursday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m., at Community Covenant Church, 33 Lake St., Peabody. Guest Fee $5. Questions? Contact: Lucy Regan President, at: LMRRNC@aol.com. or Dale Steven, Vice President: at Dalleee@aol.com
Essex Tech Larkin Gala fundraiser
On Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m., Essex Tech will hold its annual gala fundraiser in honor of Catherine Larkin and in support of the renovation and rebuilding of the Catherine Larkin Memorial Practice Cottage on the Essex Tech campus. The event will take place in a lawn tent in front of Smith Hall, at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, 565 Maple St, Danvers, and will feature music, hors d’oeuvres, a live and a silent auction, and a farm-to-table meal prepared by Essex Tech culinary students. A cash beer and wine bar will be on hand, and the 2023 Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award will be presnted. Tickets are $150,or $1,200 a table of 10. Available online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/larkin-gala-tickets-495248961977.
Noontime basketball
The Greater Beverly YMCA has announced the return of noon-time basketball to the Sterling Center in Beverly. YMCA members 19 and older are invited to play pick-up basketball for free Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m.
Salem Garden Club Scholarship
The Salem Garden Club is accepting applications for its $2,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior to further their education at the post-secondary level. Applicants must be Salem residents who plan to major in horticulture, botany, ecology, environmental studies, landscape design, land management, city planning, or similar subjects. Deadline to apply is Monday, May 1. Applications are available at www.salemgardenclub.com/scholarship or in the guidance offices of Salem High School, Salem Academy Charter School, St. John’s Prep, St. Mary’s School, Essex Agricultural & Technical School, Bishop Fenwick, Salem Prep High School, New Liberty Innovation School, and North Shore Community College.
‘Great Gatsby’ auditions
Marblehead Little Theatre will be holding non-equity auditions for “The Great Gatsby: An American Musical.” Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s American classic, this all new musical revisits the dazzling coastal reaches of Long Island, during the Roaring ‘20s. Auditions will be held Sunday, April 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. and Monday, April 17, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sign up for a singing time slot and be prepared to attend a dance call only if asked to attend callbacks. Bring appropriate attire. A short combination in the style of the show will be taught. Prepare a verse and a chorus of a song in the style of the show; bring sheet music. Callbacks are April 18 at 7 p.m. at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St., Marblehead, MA.
‘Birds & Bubbly’ Fundraiser
Join the Peabody Institute Library Foundation for an evening of “Birds & Bubbly” on Friday, April 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. The library owns one of only 119 remaining original copies of Audubon’s 200-year-old “Birds of America” prints, and works every year to conserve them for generations to come, with your donations. Birds & Bubbly will feature selected framed prints that have been conserved and those that have yet to be conserved, and will include discussion of the conservation and history of these prints. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, desserts, wine, beer, & bubbly (for those 21+). Tickets are $50/person, at Eventbrite, and at every library location. Learn more at www.peabodylibrary.org/birds.
Kite Day
Saturday, April 15, is Kite Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cogswell’s Grant, 60 Spring St., Essex. Come fly a kite, bring your own or build one, and watch professional kite flyers from Kites Over New England. A limited number of kite-building workshops (courtesy of Blue Hill Observatory and Science Center) will be held with all materials included, where kids and adults can make their own kites and learn how to fly them. Free for flyers and spectators; $10 for kite-making workshop. Questions? Call 978-768-3632
Page to Stage
On Tuesday April 18, Wednesday April 19, and/or Thursday April 20,The Peabody Institute Library, West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St, Peabody, presents free lessons in the performing arts and how they benefit young minds. Children will rehearse and perform brief plays based on children’s stories and learn how this process translates into the professional theater world. Recommended for ages 8-10, Free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required online, or by calling the West Branch Library 978-535-3354 or stop by in person.
Classical Greats
Chorus North Shore will present its spring concert “Classical Greats — Mozart—Haydn” on Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m., at Our Lady of Hope Church, Ipswich. Included will be Mozart’s Coronation Mass and Haydn’s Te Deum. Sonja Dahlgren Pryor will conduct; joining Ms Pryor will be Accompanist Jeffrey Patch, the Presto! Orchestra and soloists Holly Cameron, Soprano; Stephanie Scarcella, Contralto; Neil Ferreira, Tenor; Nathan Halbur, Bass. Advance tickets prices are $22, general admission; 19 student/senior. At the door $28/$23. Masks recommended. For more information, visit: to: www.chorusnorthshore.org.
Learn to Crochet
Learn to Crochet at the Peabody Library at 82 Main St. in Peabody on Wednesdays, April 12 and 19 at 6:30 p.m., Library Aide Sarah will teach a two-part Intro to Crochet class. In the first half, participants will learn crochet basics, with supplies provided by the library. In the second part, patrons can make a small keychain to take home. For registration, email: gtoth@noblenet.org
Halifax explosion
The Topsfield Historical Society’s monthly programs are held at the Gould Barn, an historic reproduction of an original town barn dating back to the 1700s. On Thursday, April 13, there will be a free program at 7:30 p.m.
This is a repeat event by Topsfield resident Dave Read of his acclaimed lecture on the famous 1917 harbor explosion in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to which Boston medical teams responded with great valor and dedication, resulting in binding that Canadian city closely to the Boston area. To this day, Boston receives a large tree during the Christmas season from the city of Halifax. The Gould Barn is located to the east just beyond Topsfield Common. Free parking is available.
Dance Week
The Marblehead School of Ballet, home to the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB) celebrates National Dance Week (April 14 -23) with special programming and offers as follows:
Sunday, April 16, 1 to 2 p.m. Spanish Dance Workshop— Salem native Carlos Fittante teaches Spanish Sevillanas Rocieras. at the school and online, for students 12 to adult with/without experience. Castanets provided. Register asap at: at bit.ly/MSBClassSchedule.
Sunday, April 16, 2 to 4 p.m, Paris Opera Ballet, perform Signes (Swans) — on a large screen in the studio, followed by a discussion led by Shiff about this mesmerizing performance. Open to public; admission $10. Register asap at: bit.ly/MSBClassSchedule.
For more information, class schedule and information about lessons, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com. The Marblehead School of Ballet studio is located at: 115 Pleasant St, Marblehead.
Job Seekers Group
If you’re 50+, unemployed, underemployed, seeking a new career direction, re-entering the job market after a gap, or recently retired and looking for your “Encore Career”, this networking group is perfect for you. Meetings are led by Deborah Hope, MBA, PCIC, an experienced executive career coach and former Fortune 500 executive, investment banker and entrepreneur who transitioned to executive coaching. She has coached with Harvard Business School Executive Education programs, the Mass. Conference for Women, and is a Certified Leadership Agility Coach. She has facilitated 50+ Job Seekers Networking Groups for 5 years and is a Licensed Group Leader. Register for Zoom link atEvent Calendar at danverslibrary.org. Topics are: Wednesday, April 5 — 9:30 a.m. and Wednesday, April 12 — 6 p.m., Create a LinkedIn Profile — Wednesday, April 19 — 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 26 — 6 p.m. LinkedIn and Personal Branding.
‘A Matter of Balance’
SeniorCare Inc., in conjunction with the Healthy Living Center of Excellence and the Rowley Council on Aging, presents “A Matter of Balance” on Wednesdays, April 19 to June 7, 10 a.m. to noon at the Rowley Senior Center, 39 Central Street in Rowley. “A Matter of Balance” is an eight-week free workshop focusing on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, older adults will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved! For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.
Kids’ Art Relief
‘Art Relief’ is a free kids arts therapy program open to the public at the Peabody Institute Library April 8 and 29, and May 1. After sharing observations about their neighbors and neighborhoods, families, and feelings, participants create artworks to take home or have displayed in the Children’s Library. Workshop 1: It takes a Village! Making Cardboard Houses, Workshop 2: Abstract WaterColor Art, Workshop 3: My Family, My Tribe, My Vibe Bead Art pipe cleaner friends. Space is limited and registration is required at: https://www.artrelief.info/by calling 978-531-0100 or stop by in person at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody,
Call for volunteers
It’s officially Beverly Spring and Beverly Main Streets is planning a warm weather lineup of events that need you to help them happen. Community volunteers are the secret of success that will make Beverly’s 20th anniversary Arts Fest and 10th anniversary Block Party block busters!! Do you love these events? Want to help us. make them happen? Email becki@bevmain.org and ell us what makes you awesome and willing to help, and we will send you info on volunteer opportunities this spring.
Recovery Centers of America Danvers Open House
Are you or someone you know interested in learning about recovery from addiction? Visit Recovery America at Danvers for an Open House on Wednesday, April 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. Spend an afternoon learning about specialized programs designed to help community members struggling addiction, including our Care Model, Outpatient Program, and Alumni Program. You will also hear from specialists in the field of addiction medicine, including Chief Medical Director, Dr. Heidi Ginter. Plus, take a tour and enjoy free refreshments. Recovery Centers of America at Danvers is located at 75 Lindall Street in Danvers. Register at: https://tinyurl.com/RegisterRCA.
Peabody Institute Library Danvers programs
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, has programs offering something for everyone Check the list below and save a spot for yourself at any event captures your interest. Registration is required for all events, both Zoom and in-person, via the events calendar at: danverslibrary.org..
Thursday, April 6 — 7 p.m., Aftermath: Fast Fashion and Textile Waste - Americans throw out more than 34 billion pounds of used textiles per year. Dr. Julia DeVoy shares the current state of textile waste and its global impacts in this eye-opening Zoom program. Register for Zoom link as noted above.
Wednesday, April 12, 7 p.m., Going Zero Waste as a Family — Join Sarah Robertson-Barnes, founder of the Sustainable in the Suburbs blog, on Zoom. Her organization is a resource for living low waste with kids in a culture of convenience. Register for Zoom link as noted above.
Thursday, April 13, 7 p.m., Comic Chat with Cartoonist Harry Bliss - join Bliss in this webinar. for a chat about his career, humor, comics and the 26 children’s books second New York Times best-selling collaboration with entertainer, Steve Martin. More at events calendar at: danverslibrary.org..
Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m., Exciting Discoveries in Art History - Is it trash? Or treasure? This lecture explores the stories of ten different important and valuable works of art rediscovered in unexpected places. Like your attic? Mallory Mortillaro, art historian and educator and learn all about it. More at events calendar at: danverslibrary.org..
Saturday, April 22 , 10 a.m., Avocado Anxiety and Other Stories - about where your food comes from., on Zoom, with Louise Gray tracking from farm to fruit bowl. An important Earth Day discussion. Register for Zoom link as noted above.
Celebrating the Life and Salem History Collection of Nelson Dionne
On Saturday, April 8, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1524, 95 Derby St., Salem, will celebrate the Life and Salem History Collection of Nelson Dionne from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. with a gathering to which all are welcome. Kim F. Emerling, Director of Veterans Services, Salem; and Bonnie Hurd Smith, Nelson’s co-author, publisher, and wife will speak. Stories will be shared. On display will be Nelson Dionne’s Salem history collection. Available for purchase will be his recent books: Salem Serves: Sites and Stories from the Military and Patriotic Heritage of Salem, Mass., 1626-WWIl, and U. S. Coast Guard Air Station Salem, Mass., 1935-1970978-745-0010 A light lunch will be provided and a cash bar will be available, as well as parking onsite and in the municipal lot on Blaney Street No RSVP required. Questions? Contact Bonnie Hurd Smith, bonnie@hurdsmith.com or 978-578-930.
‘Downsizing Made Easy’
The Peabody Institute Library, West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, presents Jean-Marie Minton from Minton Regan Homes and Keller Williams Realty, sharing her expertise on downsizing on April 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. Learn about the real estate market, practical solutions for de-cluttering and preparing your home for sale, best practices for hiring estate liquidators, movers, and organizers and more. The two-day seminar includes “5 Steps to Downsizing Made Easy.” This program is free, but space is limited and registration is required by calling 978-535-3354 or stop by in person.
Abbot Public Library highlights
- Abbot Public Library is now open at the Eveleth School interim space at 3 Brook Road, Marblehead. Hours are: Monday: 9:30 a.m. — 8 p.m. Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. — 8 p.m., Thursday: noon — 6 p.m., Friday: 9:30 a.m. — 5 p.m., Saturday: 9:30 am — 5 p.m., Sunday: Closed. Returns are accepted in the blue Library return bin near the Main Desk. The library is currently unable to accept donations. For updates on the renovations, visit abbotlibrary.org/news/renovation-news. Questions? Call 781-631-1481, or visit: abbotlibrary.org.
Adult programs:
Mondays, April 10, 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., IRS sponsored Tax Counseling for the Elderly Program — Call the 781-631-1481 to add your name to the waitlist. You need your last year’s tax returns and 2022 paperwork. Questions? Visit abbotlibrary.org/tax-prep-program.
Mondays, April 10, Drop-in 2:30 pm — 4 p.m. Open Tech Lab — in Reference Room, Abbot Public Library at Eveleth School. Every Monday, join a staff member for one-on-one help.
Fridays, April 7, 14, 21, and 28, 3: — 4:15 p.m., Courageous Aging— a Support Group for Older Adults in the Program Room, Abbot Public Library at Eveleth School, facilitated by Carol O’Brien.
Tuesday, April 11, 2 — 4 p.m., Poetry Salon — with Claire Keyes with the poems of Nobel Prize in Literature, Chile’s Gabriela Mistral; drop by in the Program Room, and Online via Zoom. For Zoom link, visit: tinyurl.com/Apr-2023-Poetry-Salon Poetry packets available by Main Desk or online at abbotlibrary.org.
Wednesday, April 12, 1:30 — 3:30 p.m., Adult Crafternoon —make colorful mosaic coasters, materials provided. Free, registration required at tinyurl.com/Apr-Crafternoon-2023.
Wednesday, April 12, 6 to 8 p.m., Digital Photography & Video with Your Smart Device — in the Program Room. Registration required at: https://abbotlibrary.org/event/digital-photography-video-with-your-smart-device/
Tuesday, April 18, 10 — 11 a.m., Adult Book Club via Zoom — This month: West with Giraffes: A novel by Lynda Rutledge. Registration Required at tinyurl.com/April-2023-Zoom-Book-Club Copies in the Reference Room
Wednesday, April 19, 6:45 — 7:45 p.m., Horseshoe Crabs: Ancient Species/ Modern World— with Alison Frye, Associate Director, Salem Sound Coastwatch. Program Room or via Zoom. Register for either at: https://abbotlibrary.org/event/salem-sound-coastwatch-horseshoe-crabs-an-ancient-species-in-themodern-world/
Thursday, April 20, 3 — 5 p.m., Introduction to Libby and hoopla — learn to download library apps to streaming books, audiobooks, movies, and music from the library. Briing your smart device to the Program Room. Registration required at https://abbotlibrary.org/event/introduction-to-libby-and-hoopla/ Questions? Call 781-631-1481, Ext. 214.
Tuesday, April 25, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Mystery Book Group — this month, Magpie Murders by Anthony Horwitz, in the Program Room. Questions? email: rmeneades@noblnet.org.
Tuesday, April 25, 1 — 3 p.m., Community Craft and Chat— in the Program Room, Bring your project. Register at https://abbotlibrary.org/event/community-craft-chat-5/
Stephen J. Memorial Scholarship
The Stephen J. Memorial Scholarship is presently available at Salem High School, see your guidance counselor or guidance secretary Anna Grateraux for more information. Candidates must be graduates of Salem High and have been accepted and will attend Salem State University. A $4,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the winning candidate and a $2,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the second-place candidate. The winning candidate will also receive a $500 book allowance in their sophomore, Junior and senior years. A completed scholarship application, with requested documents must be returned to your guidance counselor on or before May 1, 2023. Any questions contact Dennis Korumpas at 987-790-5110.
Shakespeare at Peabody Library
Professor Theo Theoharis is back at Peabody Institute Library at 82 Main St. in Peabody presenting a six-week lecture series on two Shakespeare plays. The class will run for six Wednesdays in April and May, starting on April 12 at 11 a.m., in the Sutton Room. Professor Theoharis is a faculty member in the Comparative Literature department at Harvard College, and has led many classes and discussions at the Peabody Library, including a series last spring on our community read. Participants can pick up books at any Peabody Library location, starting on March 20. Registration required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/theo-theoharis-lecture-series-shakespeare/
At Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library warms up for Spring with some great events and programs. Check out the schedule below and if registration is required, visit: the event calendar at beverlypubliclibrary.org, or call 078-921-6062. The Beverly Public Library is located at: 32 Essex St, Beverly,
Monday Mornings for adults at 9:30 a.m. — -free weekly program series in the Sohier Room at the Beverly Public Library. April 3: A Pictorial History of Lynch Park with Abby Battis. April 10, Identity Theft & Fraud Prevention with Robin Putnam April 17: Holiday—NO PROGRAM. April 24: The Life and Art of John James Audubon with Martha Chiarchiaro Check https://beverlypubliclibrary.org/events/monday-mornings/ for full details.
Group Art Exhibit
The Cloister Gallery will feature a new show entitled “Welcome Spring!” with works by members of the Swampscott Art Association through Sunday, April 30. The Cloister Gallery at St. Andrew’s Church is located at 135 Lafayette St., Marblehead. The Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to noon. Ring the doorbell at the back door for admittance. The gallery is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 781-631-4951 or visit standrewsmhd.org/cloistergallery.html.
Student Photography exhibit
The Marblehead Art Association, 8 Hooper St. Marblehead, will host “Behind the Student’s Lens Photography Exhibition” through April 16. It’s an exciting way to showcase the work of 35 local student photographers. Hunt’s Photo & Video is the sponsor for this exhibit and donated all of the printing of images. The event is free and open to all.
Drop ‘n Shop
New England’s Largest Consignment Event for all things kid’s clothing, toys, sporting, games, books & more is coming to the Pingree School in Hamilton. This is the premier venue to consign your brand-name children’s clothes and gear. It’s the Best of Boston and New England with consignors from from all over New England. New and gently-used only newborn through teen children’s clothes, shoes, toys, games, strollers, bikes, books, baby gear, furniture, sports equipment, maternity wear. Consignors earn 50% of sales. For a complete overview, visit childrensdropandshop.com.
Peabody West Little League
Peabody West Little League has not raised player fees for years and will never turn away a player who cannot pay. This, its 60 th anniversary season, is kicking off with a much needed sponsorship drive. Support is needed from friends and community partners through the sponsorship options. Please help continue this great 60-year tradition of PWLL by becoming a league sponsor for this 2023 season. For the sponsor form, visit: https://files.constantcontact.com/9b5e565b001/7e6d2c7c-6212-43aa-8a80-8a188d6bfe0a.pdf?rdr=true
At the Salem Athenaeum
The Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem, holds regular group meetings. Some are in person, some are continuing to meet online. Groups are open to everyone, and March offers a full range of interesting topics. Check out the schedule below and for more information on a meeting that interests you, visit the links listed on the website at: https://salemathenaeum.net/ Questions? 978.744.2540. For Athenaeum on Social Medi, visit: facebook.com/thesalemathenaeum/ For Goodreads: — visit: www.goodreads.com/group/show/1081961-salem-athenaeum-readers-group
Peabody Institute Library, Peabody
The Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, has some great new activities in store for you as we transition into spring. Check out the schedule below, and watch for more up and coming listing. Questions? Check the online calendar for dates and registration links at: www.peabodylibrary.org, or call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
First Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Adult crafting — Learn new art forms and DIY crafts on second floor of the library. Bring your own crafts or use the library’s. Registration helpful but not required.
Monday, April 10, 6:30 p.m., Make a Cross-Stitched Bookmark — Join Gabii making bookmarks step-by-step from perforated paper, pages from discarded books, and cross-stitching. Step Take home a professional-looking bookmark. Register as noted above.
Tuesday, April 25, 6:30 p.m., Make a Cheerful Polymer Clay Charm — crafty librarian Catherine shows you how to make a cheerful spring-themed charm from polymer clay. Choose to display your finished charm on a keychain or jewelry. Clay and tools provided. Register as noted above.
Teen Yoga
Yoga teacher and art therapist Jill Manos will lead biweekly beginner yoga classes, free, for middle and high school students at 3 p.m. Held at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, these classes are meant for teens to decompress after school, o get in touch with their physical and mental health. No previous yoga experience is necessary. Jill is a C-IAYT Yoga Therapist, 500hr Yoga Teacher, Artist, Nia White Belt Certified, and Reiki 2 Certified. This is part of a series of programs to help children, teens, and families manage and support their mental health and wellness and is supported in part by a grant from the Peabody Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency. Open to tweens and teens grades 6-12. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Kids Theater Arts Workshop
Broadway performer, dancer, and choreographer, Karen Pisani, returns to the Marblehead School of Ballet to teach a Theater Arts workshop that introduces aspiring young performers to Broadway. Ages 7 to 9 may sign up for this stimulating stimulating workshop series that creates a Broadway atmosphere, in which dance, voice and acting skills and technique are perfected. The class meets in studio at the school, at 115 Pleasant St. in Marblehead, as well as virtually on Wednesdays, March 1 to April 12, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Paid registration is required in advance at: https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/#workshops. Questions? Call 781-631-6262 or
Online Death Café series
This winter and spring, the Peabody Library is resuming its series of online Death Cafés. It will be a lunch hour of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death offered on Zoom every other month, on Tuesdays at noon on April 25 and June 13. This event is facilitated by Richard Davis, a longstanding hospice volunteer who has led over 50 on-site and virtual Death Cafés. Bring an open mind and lunch. Pre-registration is required at: https://deathcafe.com/ to receive email confirmation and Zoom link.
Beverly Bootstraps needs you
A leading social service agency on the North Shore, Beverly Bootstraps last year celebrated 30 years, now offering a diverse food assistance program, client support services, adult education, youth and adult programs, and a Thrift Shop. In 2022, food pantry visits reached an all-time high, with nearly 13,000 over the year. Now, with rampant inflation, a possible looming recession, and the recently announced end of SNAP Emergency Allotments, that number will only grow. Beverly Bootstraps asks that you consider donating today at give.beverlybootstraps.org, mailing a check, or dropping off non-perishable food items at 35 Park St. in Beverly to help those in need in our community.
Code Club for Teens at Peabody Library
Learn to code by playing games, starting this February, in the Peabody Library’s weekly code club meetings every Thursday at 3 p.m. Tweens and teens in grades 6-12 are welcome in the library’s Creativity Lab to learn computer programming skills through a series of tutorials and projects. They will work towards building websites, video games, phone apps, animations and more, while learning how to become better problem solvers and critical thinkers. Fiero’s interface makes learning to code easy, competitive, and fun. Learn at your own pace, win prizes, join the Hackathon for the chance to win a robot. Free and in person at the library, 82 Main St., Peabody. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
‘Sundays at 5’ at AMC Ipswich
Ascension Memorial Church hosts its “Sundays at 5” every Sunday. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
Book Club for Teens
A new book group exclusively for middle and high schoolers begins at 3:30 p.m. in the Peabody Main Library’s teen room, 82 Main St., Peabody, This first month they will read “City of Ghosts” by V. E. Schwabb. This spooky story follows Cassidy Blake, a young person who see ghosts, as she travels with her family through Scotland. Copies are available at the Public Service Desks at each of the three Peabody Library locations. Teens will decide on a name for this new club, and the next month’s book and/or genre, at the first meeting. Snacks and drinks will be on hand; free and open to tweens and teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required via the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
What’s on at the Salem Public Library
The Salem Public Library’s new 2023 programs are in person, and all require advance registration at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Tell Me A Cuento — ages 18 months to 5 years. A bilingual (English-Spanish) story time with Ms. Suzie. With parents or caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or call:978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Sensory Bins — ages 18 months to 3 years with caregiver. Explore and learn through hands-on tactile play with our sensory bins which may include water, whipped cream and other food items. Dress for a mess! Register at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 5:45 to 8:30 p.m., “Call of Cthulhu!” — grades 9-12 join us for Call of Cthulhu — a tabletop, role-playing game of cosmic horror. Journey back to the 1920s in witch-haunted Arkham, MA and brave the unknown. Limited to five investigators, materials provided. Play at your comfort level. Meets two Tuesdays a month: Jan. 17, 24; Feb. 7, 14; March 7 and 14. Registration is for all sx weeks, online at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Last Tuesday of month, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Anime Club for Teens and Tweens — Come watch anime and chat. Make origami, candy sushi, and more. Help choose what we’ll watch next. Meets the last Tuesday of every month: Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, and May 30. Tweens and teens grades 5+. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Wednesdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Baby Signs, Sign, Say & Play— six-weekly classes, program for parents and babies. Fun games, songs, and activities highlight developmental skills and teach infant/toddler sign language. Register once for all six weeks (Jan. 18 to March 1). No class Feb. 22. Space limited. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Thursdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Art Start — ages 3-5. Practice early visual literacy with your tots as we explore classic and contemporary artworks together. Materials provided to create masterpieces of our own! With caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Fridays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Babies & Books — 0-18 months — An interactive story-playtime and chance to bond with your baby with rhymes, stories, and songs! Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Fridays, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Polymer Clay Party — Grades 5 and up. Join Ms. Kate for workshop focused on crafting with polymer clay;. We provide the materials, you provide the creativity. materials provided. Let your imagination run wild while you play with some clay! For grades 5+. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
The Salem Public Library is located at 70 Essex St, Salem.
Israeli songs from Eurovision
The Eurovision Song Contest is a very big deal in Europe and on Wednesday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom Tamar Forman will lead an exploration of how the Israeli songs of the Eurovision Song Contest reflect the shifting political, sexual, and cultural identities and politics both within and outside of Israel. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Peabody Institute Spring concerts
The Peabody Institute Library’s Spring 2023 Concert Series are free and open to all, but registration is required and opens one month before the show. Concerts are scheduled to take place in the library’s Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody, and may be changed to fully virtual. Patrons may sign up on the Peabody Library calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar, or by calling 978-531-0100. For information on COVID safety, program locations, and how to sign in for an online program, visit the calendar at: https://peabodylibrary.org/ check in frequently in case of a location change. The schedule is as follows:
Monday, April 24: singer-songwriter Karen Grenier — encore performance with Her music that resonates in the heart, leaving listeners anticipating the next song and humming her catchy melodies.. Hear her at: http://www.karengrenier.com/
Monday, May 1: New England Chamber Players— in an encore performance that brings intimate nature of chamber music to a wider audience. Hear them at: https://www.newenglandchamberplayers.org/
Monday, May 15: Harpist Áine Minogue — a staple of the Irish and Celtic music scene, in this encore performance she plays everything from World and Folk to New Age and Classical Hear her atL https://aineminogue.com/
Monday, June 5: Sean Gaskell on the kora — experience his music as he plays traditional songs that are at the heart and soul of this ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa. Hear him at: www.seangaskell.com
Ipswich offers free COVID test kits
The town of Ipswich is offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents and business operators. The rapid antigen tests from iHealth Labs can be picked up now from the Public Health Department and the Council on Aging, at Ipswich Town Hall, 25 Green St. Tests can also be picked up from Ipswich Public Library, 25 North Main St., during normal business hours. Town Hall hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m — Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Library hours: Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Results are available in 15 minutes. The tests include instructions in 12 language and are available regardless of vaccine status. Those testing positive should follow the state’s isolation guidance. Questions? 978-356-6600.
Speed Reads Collections available
The Peabody Institute Library announces new and improved Speed Reads Collections at all three locations. Books can now be checked out for two weeks, plus an addition to our website that allows patrons to easily browse our collections from home. Choose from the latest, greatest, and most requested books by Peabody patrons. The items are non-holdable, circulate for 14 days , and are non-renewable for swift circulation, ensured by multiple copies. To make space for new books on the Speed Reads shelf, items go on sale for $5. A new browse for book covers on new website page and place items on hold; includes fiction and nonfiction for adults, kids, and teens, plus items “coming soon.” Questions? Call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
State Sen. Lovely’s virtual office hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays. Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com (scroll to the bottom of the page). Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
Marblehead School of Ballet workshops
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 51st season with a series of four special workshops and classes designed to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels. A range of classes, workshops, and events from ballet to ballroom dancing are lined up for the 2022-2023 year in-studio at 115 Pleasant St. and live online. Learn basic dance techniques of Broadway, modern dance, Spanish, Polish, 2-minute choreography and much more. For complete schedules, details and to register for these workshops, visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. Or call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.
Meals on Wheels delivered to youHome delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Northshoremen chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program Hamilton’s Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about “at risk” residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Database explores Marblehead’s diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.