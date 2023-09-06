Gather on the Green 2023
The 3rd annual Gather on the Green in Ipswich will be held Sept. 9-10. This is a free two-day festival celebrating art, music, poetry, food and ale. There will be 38 local artists, five local musical groups, five food vendors and entertainment for all ages. The hours are Saturday, noon to 7 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Art Gallery and food vendors will be open all hours. Vendors: Ipswich Ale Brewery, Plat du Jour, Humble Kitchen, Good Dogs by Michelle, Down River Ice Cream. A new event on Saturday is the poetry writing workshop and readings, 11 a.m. to noon. Music schedule: Saturday — Essex River Rounders, 2-4 p.m.; Labor in Vain, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Sunday — Wangari Fahari World Music, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; The Far Out, 1-3 p.m.; Bottles & Cans, 3-5 p.m. For more information go to www.firstchurchipswich.org/art-show/.
End of summer speakeasy fundraiser
The Marblehead Museum and Discover Marblehead present an end of “Summer Soiree,’ an end of summer speakeasy fundraising event to directly benefit the museum on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 10 p.m., in the Lee Mansion Gardens. A festive outdoor soiree with a speakeasy ambiance, this lively gathering kicks off with the Jazz duo, the Rubin Brothers; 1920s-themed cocktails; full bar; and great food. Take your photo in our photo booth and get awesome prizes from the balloon pop, dance the night away to the Johnny Ray Band. Tickets include one free drink, and are partially tax deductible. To purchase, visit: https://marbleheadmuseum.org/soiree/.
Create at the Peabody Library
Learn new art forms and DIY crafts at the Peabody Library this fall! Monthly crafts and a whole slate of programming returns in September. Check out full calendar of events at the library’s website: https://peabodylibrary.org/calendar/ The Peabody Library is located at 82 Main St., Peabody. Information and registration at: https://peabodylibrary.org/calendar/