St. John’s Concert Series
The Naomi Westwater Live Folk Band will perform Sunday, Sept. 10, from 4-5:15 p.m., as part of the St. John’s Concert Series for 2023-2024. The concert is at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 705 Hale St. in Beverly. Admission is free. Contact Artistic Director Frances Conover Fitch at 978-927-0229 or frances@sjcb.org with questions. You can also go to www.sjcb.org/music and www.naomiwestwater.com.
Solutions to the Plastic Crisis
On Monday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m., Abbot Public Library and Ashland Public Library will co-host a virtual event featuring author, photojournalist, scientist and artist Erica Cirino discussing her book, “Thicker Than Water: The Quest for Solutions to the Plastic Crisis.” Learn science-based facts, solutions, and immediate action we can take to help our communities and protect our health from plastics. Cirino will present original reporting, research and images from the frontlines of the plastic crisis, including from the middle of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Registration is required for Zoom link at: tinyurl.com/APL-PlasticCrisis-2023.
Our Lady of Fatima Yard Sale, Sept. 9
On Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 to 11 a.m., Our Lady of Fatima Church is holding a “fill a bag” Yard Sale in the church hall. Check out the Fall and Christmas decorations, home furnishings, wall hangings, kitchenware, clothing, and much more! All items clean with easy display. The church is located at 50 Walsh Ave. in Peabody. Come and get some great bargains and get ready for back-to-school and the fall!
Grandma’s Attic Fall Sale
Step into fall just in time for Back to School, on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grandma’s Attic Fall Sale. Over 500 new arrivals! Great Finds! Newly refreshed Clothing & Boutique Departments. More than 300 DVDs! Vintage, jewelry, arts & crafts, toys, Fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving & Christmas Decor. Linens, glassware, and more, more, more! CASH ONLY (ATM is within 1 mile). Ste. Anne’s Church Basement, 292 Jefferson Avenue, Salem. Facebook/Sainte Anne Salem, MA.
Intro to Marblehead town government
On Monday, Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m., Abbot Public Library and the Marblehead League of Women Voters present Andrew Petty, Marblehead’s director of public health, in the next Intro to Town Government talk, in person and on Zoom. Petty, the first speaker of the series, is director of public health for the Town of Marblehead, in charge of its Health Department as well as Trash and Recycling, which includes managing the Transfer Station. A Q&A will follow his overview. The program will be offered in person and on Zoom. Please register online via Zoom at: tinyurl.com/APL-HealthDepartment-2023.
Wire Tree Art at the South Branch Library
The South Branch Library, 78 Lynn St., is scheduled to host a free Wire Tree Art class on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 6-8 p.m. Learn how to sculpt a wire tree in a variety of styles from award-winning local wire artist Ryan Kelley. Participants must provide a fist-sized rock to be used as the base of the sculpture. All other materials and tools will be provided. Be prepared to get creative! Ryan Kelley’s work can be viewed at wirebyryan.com All are welcome, but space is limited and registration is required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar