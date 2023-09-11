Rosh Hashana Story Time
Swampscott Public Library and Lappin Foundation invite Jewish and interfaith families with children ages six and younger to PJ Library’s Rosh Hashana (Jewish New Year) Story Time on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Swampscott Public Library, 61 Burrill St., Swampscott. Families will enjoy a story and craft about the Jewish New Year. The story time is free and walk-ins are welcome, but registration is appreciated at LappinFoundation.org. For more information, email lynne@lappinfoundation.org. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. PJ Library Rosh Hashana Story Time is supported by CJP, Epstein Hillel School, and Congregation Ahabat Sholom.
At Salem Public Library
Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St., Salem, kicks off its Fall Programs on September 25. Programs continue till December 15. No programs will be held Thanksgiving week. Please register for programs online at https://salempl.org/calendar/ or by calling 978-744-9667.
Mondays 10 to 11 am., Tell Me a Cuento bilingual storytime -- for ages 18 months to 5 years, with Ms. Suzie in Spanish & English. Cuentos, canciones y rimas en Español e Inglés para niños y sus padres o cuidadores. Please register each week.
Tuesdays 10 to 10:30 a,m, Sensory Bins — Children ages 18 months to 3 years (with caregiver) learn and explore through hands-on tactile play! Dress for a mess. Please register each week.
Tuesdays 3:30 to 4 p.m., Afternoon Storytime with Miss Simone-- Infants to 5 year olds with caregivers enjoy storytime with books and songs! Please register weekly.