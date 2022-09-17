Amal Clooney at Salem State
Human Rights Lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University Sept. 20 the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and the return to in-person events. Clooney’s Salem State appearance includes a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer, running from 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex. Tickets may be purchased through the Series website at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Cycle for land conservation
The Essex County Green Association hosts its annual Tour de Greenbelt this weekend. Cycle for land conservation — either 100 miles, 50, 40 or 25-mile route options, all untimed, on Saturday, Sept. 17, through more than 50 properties protected by Greenbelt. The ride, which is geared to everyone from beginner riders to seasoned cyclists, starts at the Cox Reservation in Essex at 9 a.m. The lead sponsor for the ride is Institution for Savings. Note: the 40-mile Gravel Grinder ride is suitable for cyclists with the proper bike, which includes off-road excursions into protected forests and reservations. Post-ride festivities include food from A&B Burgers, beverages from Bent Water Brewing, and music by Northwest Fox under the big tent. More details at www.tourdegreenbelt.org. Day-of registration will also be open the morning of the event, starting at 7:30 a.m.
Rally Day at Holy Trinity
Holy Trinity United Methodist Church, 16 Sylvan St., Danvers will host a Rally Day and fall “kick off” celebration on Sunday, Sept. 18. The choir returns to the morning worship at 9:30 a.m. and Christian Education classes begin a new season as well. Following the service, there will be a pizza lunch on the front lawn and other opportunities to sign up for many of the church programs. All facilities of the church are wheelchair accessible. For further information, contact the church office at 978-777-7408.
Fall Book sale this weekend
All are welcome to join as members when Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St., South Hamilton, holds its “members only” Fall Book Sale on Friday, Sept. 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, from 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Credit cards will be accepted, save a tree and bring reusable bags. For more information, call 978-468-5577, email: fohwpl@gmail.com or visit www.friendsofhwlibrary.org.
Salem Maritime launches program
Join Salem Maritime National Historic Site on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, for a virtual event on teaching the history of slavery and freedom in Salem, Massachusetts. This free webinar — in partnership with The Hard History Project and local teachers — highlights new education programming and digital resources for teachers in grades 3-8, but it is open to all educators interested in how best to understand and teach this history. Hear directly from participating teachers about their experience. Participate in an on-site field trip, an eight-minute film, lesson plans and primary resources, and more. For more information and to register, visit: www.nps.gov/teachers/classrooms/hard-history-webinar.htm.
PLAV Harvest Dinner set
Walter Dombrowski Post 63, Polish League of American Veterans U.S.A. will host a Harvest Dinne (DOZYNKI) Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 2, at The Portuguese American War Veterans Post 1 Hall, 103 Tremont St., Peabody, starting a 1 p.m.. Post 63 honors Dombrowski, a Peabody native. All are welcome, tickets are $20. by calling Walter or Ann Blazewicz at 978-531-7999, or mailing check payable to Plav Post 63, 46 Clement Ave., Peabody.
Shakespeare back in Marblehead
Marblehead Little Theater presents Bill Cain’s classic “whodunnit” play “Equivocation,” running at the Firehouse Theater at 12 School St., Marblehead, through Oct. 23. Set in London in 1605, the newly enthroned King James I commands Shakespeare to write a propaganda play to implicate the Catholics in the infamous Gunpowder Plot to blow up Parliament. To avoid the gallows, Shakespeare must learn to “equivocate!” Stay tuned to mltlive.org and MLT’s social media for tickets. For more information, visit: mltlive.org.
Lunch with Natalie Jacobson
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce’s “Thrive’ initiative presents Veteran Boston TV news broadcaster Natalie Jacobson at a luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spinelli’s, Route 1, Lynnfield. This is one of Jacobson’s first public speaking engagements since the release of her memoir, “Every Life A Story: Natalie Jacobson Reporting.” For decades, Jacobson told stories of countless lives as the first woman to anchor the evening news in Boston. Now, she is sharing her own story, from an immigrant childhood in Chicago to one of the most trusted and respected broadcast journalists in greater Boston. The event is aimed at empowering women careerists to succeed both personally and professionally. at 11:30 a.m. with registration and lunch. The program begins at noon. Admission is $55 for Chamber members, $75 for nonmembers. Registration is required at: northshorechamber.org or call 978-774-8565, Ext. 1.
‘Roots to Kinship’ continues Sept. 22
The Peabody Institute Library’s ‘Roots to Kinship’ continues on Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. with an Oral Histories Zoom program led by Rachael Cerrotti. A documentary storyteller and author, Cerrotti offers this workshop to share how you can research your own family history using recorded testimony and oral histories. Rachael will speak about her work with USC Shoah Foundation and other institutions, and share suggestions on using resources in retelling our own family stories. Earlier this year, her memoir, “We Share the Same Sky: A Memoir of Memory and Migration,” was read and discussed by members. This fall, we invite members to create their own family histories and tell their own stories. To register for your Zoom link, go to: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/oral-history-and-testimony-with-rachael-cerrotti-online/
Marblehead School of Ballet workshops
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 51st season with a series of four special workshops and classes designed to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels. A range of classes, workshops, and events from ballet to ballroom dancing are lined up for the 2022-2023 year in-studio at 115 Pleasant St. and live online. Learn basic dance techniques of Broadway, modern dance, Spanish, Polish, 2-minute choreography and much more. For complete schedules, details and to register for these workshops, visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. Or call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.
The Family Roe: An American Story
On Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library, Danvers invites you to join investigative journalist Joshua Prager on Zoom for a talk on his deeply researched book, “The Family Roe: An American Story,” With abortion rights endangered, “The Family Roe,” named a finalist for the 2022 Pulitzer Prize, offers extraordinary insight into the Supreme Court’s most divisive case and its plaintiff, Norma McCorvey. A family saga, it confronts a half-century of propaganda and myth, Prager’s book was years in the making with Norma. Prager, had access to her personal papers witnessed her final moments. He also found the unknown Roe baby, Shelley Thornton, whose conception occasioned the lawsuit. Hailed by critics on both sides of the debate, Prager looks with honest eyes at the five decades of struggle that brought us to today. Tiziana Dearing, host of Radio Boston, will moderate. Registration is required for your Zoom link at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Monday Mornings at Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library’s popular Monday Mornings series returns to the Sohier Room at the main library. On Monday, Sept. 19 at 9:30 a.m. join us for “Alaska, Bears and Beyond,” with Joy Marzolf. Green Beverly wraps up the month with a Climate Prep Week program on Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m. Find the full schedule at https://beverlypubliclibrary.org/events/monday-mornings. Questions? Contact Ona at ridenour@noblenet.org. Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.
8-Week free senior workshops
The Hamilton Senior Center will be holding free workshops called ‘A Matter of Balance’ for seniors on Mondays, from Sept 26 to Nov. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The focus will be on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, participants will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved! For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.. Learn more at: https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance/
Essex County celebrates arts support
Hundreds of artists and community leaders will converge on The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly, at 9 a.m. on Sept. 30 to celebrate five years of the Creative County Initiative, Essex County Community Foundation’s support for a strong creative ecosystem in Essex County. This countywide gathering connects the many who play a role in Essex arts and culture. San San Wong of the Barr Foundation; spoken word artist Michelle Poetica and officials from North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody are included in the lineup. Limited registration for optional Beverly arts tours following the summit will focus on architecture, art galleries and the Beverly free wall. Learn how to apply for future collaborative public art grants, place-based project funding and support for under-resourced artists and cultural groups beginning in early 2023. Creative County has awarded nearly $700,000 in partnership grants to support creative partnerships. The program runs till 2 p.m., and breakfast and lunch are included. Tickets are $25 at: www.creativecounty.org
Salem Education Foundation Grants
Salem public school teachers and staff are invited by Salem Education Foundation to apply for grants to benefit students in the 2022-23 school year. Teachers may also partner with community groups to submit applications. SEF funds grants up to $1,000 for creative projects that go beyond the scope of the regular school budget and up to $3,000 for collaborative grants that benefit two or more schools. Grant are intended to improve student achievement, inspire creativity and student engagement, present curriculum in a unique setting, and promote special projects in STEM, the arts, literacy, social studies and leadership, health and wellness, and others. To apply, go to: salemeducationfoundation.org. Deadline is Oct. 10. Successful applicants will be notified by early December. Questions? Visit: salemeducationfoundation.org, or contact SEF Grants co-chairs, Peg Howard at pegv123@comcast.net or Steve Beauparlant at stephenbeauparlant@gmail.com.
Meals on Wheels delivered to you
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.