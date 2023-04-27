Stephen J. Memorial Scholarship available
The Stephen J. Memorial Scholarship is available at Salem High School, see your guidance counselor or SHS guidance secretary Anna Grateraux for more information. Candidates must be graduates of Salem High and have been accepted and will attend Salem State University. A $4,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the winning candidate and a $2,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the second-place candidate. The winning candidate will also receive a $500 book allowance in their sophomore, junior and senior years. A completed scholarship application, with requested documents must be returned to your guidance counselor on or before May 1. Any questions contact Dennis Korumpas at 987-790-5110.
Salem Garden Club Scholarship deadline
The Salem Garden Club is accepting applications for its $2,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior to further their education at the post-secondary level. Applicants must be Salem residents who plan to major in horticulture, botany, ecology, environmental studies, landscape design, land management, city planning, or similar subjects. Deadline to apply is Monday, May 1. Applications are available at www.salemgardenclub.com/scholarship or in the guidance offices of Salem High School, Salem Academy Charter School, St. John’s Prep, St. Mary’s School, Essex Agricultural & Technical School, Bishop Fenwick, Salem Prep High School, New Liberty Innovation School, and North Shore Community College.
Kernwood Day Scholarship available
The City of Salem Kernwood Day Scholarship Application is now available. To be eligible, applicants must be residents of Salem who are graduating from High School and attending college in the fall. Scholarships are awarded based upon a combination of financial need and academic performance. To request an application send your name and mailing address to the Salem Day Kernwood Scholarship Committee, Attn: Sally Hayes, 21 Fairmount St., Salem, Mass. 01970 or email: Hayesward6@verizon.net. The application deadline is April 28.
Kids' Art Relief in Peabody
'Art Relief' is a free kids arts therapy program open to the public at the Peabody Institute Library April 29 and May 1. After sharing observations about their neighbors and neighborhoods, families, and feelings, participants create artworks to take home or have displayed in the Children's Library. Space is limited and registration is required at: https://www.artrelief.info/by calling 978-531-0100 or stop by in person at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody.
'Birds & Bubbly' fundraiser set
Join the Peabody Institute Library Foundation for an evening of "Birds & Bubbly" on Friday, April 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. The library owns one of only 119 remaining original copies of Audubon’s 200-year-old "Birds of America" prints, and works every year to conserve them for generations to come, with your donations. Birds & Bubbly will feature selected framed prints that have been conserved and those that have yet to be conserved, and will include discussion of the conservation and history of these prints. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, desserts, wine, beer, & bubbly (for those 21+). Tickets are $50/person, at Eventbrite, and at every library location. Learn more at www.peabodylibrary.org/birds.
Group Art Exhibit continues
The Cloister Gallery will feature a new show entitled “Welcome Spring!" with works by members of the Swampscott Art Association through Sunday, April 30. The Cloister Gallery at St. Andrew’s Church is located at 135 Lafayette St., Marblehead. The Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to noon. Ring the doorbell at the back door for admittance. The gallery is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 781-631-4951 or visit standrewsmhd.org/cloistergallery.html.
Mixed media exhibit through April 30
The Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church of Danvers is running a Mixed Media Art Exhibit presented by 'PaperwOrrk' through April 30, when it will culminate with a reception from noon to 2 p.m. PaperwOrrk is a family art group consisting of Brian, Theresa and Ailene Orr. A father and daughter team create colorful art pieces out of handmade paper and recycled materials inspired by their previous work with stained glass. Reproductions are available on canvasses or watercolor paper through paperworrk1.wixsite.com or via email at paperworrk1@gmail.com. The church is located at 323 Locust St. (Route 35), Danvers. The work is on view after the 10:30 a.m. Sunday services, or by calling 978-774-7582. Visit www.nsuu.org for more information.
Noontime basketball at the YMCA
The Greater Beverly YMCA has announced the return of noon-time basketball to the Sterling Center in Beverly. YMCA members 19 and older are invited to play pick-up basketball for free Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m.
Classical greats on the North Shore
Chorus North Shore will present its spring concert "Classical Greats - Mozart - Haydn" on Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m., at Our Lady of Hope Church, Ipswich. Included will be Mozart's Coronation Mass and Haydn's Te Deum. Sonja Dahlgren Pryor will conduct; joining Pryor will be accompanist Jeffrey Patch, the Presto! Orchestra and soloists Holly Cameron, soprano; Stephanie Scarcella, Contralto; Neil Ferreira, tenor; Nathan Halbur, bass. Advance tickets prices are $22, general admission; 19 student/senior. At the door $28/$23. Masks recommended. For more information, visit: to: www.chorusnorthshore.org.
Call for volunteers in Beverly
It's officially Beverly Spring and Beverly Main Streets is planning a warm weather lineup of events that need you to help them happen. Community volunteers are the secret of success that will make Beverly's 20th anniversary Arts Fest and 10th anniversary Block Party block busters. Do you love these events? Want to help us make them happen? Email becki@bevmain.org and we will send you info on volunteer opportunities this spring.
Abbot Public Library highlights
Abbot Public Library is now open at the Eveleth School interim space at 3 Brook Road, Marblehead. Hours are: Monday: 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday*: 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., Thursday: noon - 6 p.m., Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday: 9:30 am - 5 p.m., Sunday: Closed. Adult programs: Mondays, Drop-in 2:30 pm - 4 p.m. Open Tech Lab -- in Reference Room, Abbot Public Library at Eveleth School. Every Monday, join a staff member for one-on-one help.
Peabody West Little League in need
Peabody West Little League has not raised player fees for years and will never turn away a player who cannot pay. This, its 60th anniversary season, is kicking off with a much needed sponsorship drive. Support is needed from friends and community partners through the sponsorship options. Please help continue this great 60-year tradition of PWLL by becoming a league sponsor for this 2023 season. For the sponsor form, visit: https://files.constantcontact.com/9b5e565b001/7e6d2c7c-6212-43aa-8a80-8a188d6bfe0a.pdf?rdr=true
Cookbook Club meets at library
The Peabody Institute Library, West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the West Branch Library, to share creations from a monthly selected cookbook or theme. From entrées to soups and desserts, each month centers around a different cookbook or theme. Books are available to be checked out a cookbook. The next meeting is Thursday, May 18, from 6 to 7 p.m., with recipes from “Cravings” by Chrissy Teigen. This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required online, or call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 or stop by in person.
North Shore Friends meeting
The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Barbershop chorus rehearsing
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Larkin gala set for May 20
On Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m., Essex Tech will hold its annual gala fundraiser in honor of Catherine Larkin and in support of the renovation and rebuilding of the Catherine Larkin Memorial Practice Cottage on the Essex Tech campus. The event will take place in a lawn tent in front of Smith Hall, at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, 565 Maple St., Danvers, and will feature music, hors d’oeuvres, a live and a silent auction, and a farm-to-table meal prepared by Essex Tech culinary students. A cash beer and wine bar will be on hand, and the 2023 Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented. Tickets are $150, or $1,200 a table of 10. Available online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/larkin-gala-tickets-495248961977.
Lunchtime History Films on tap
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting a free series of historical documentary film screenings with discussions presented by Heritage Films, Dan Tremblay, every second Monday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. Brings your lunch and learn. Donations appreciated. Questions? Danvers Historical Society: 978-777-1666 or E-mail to dhs@danvershistory.org. Next up: May 8, Women Airforce Service Pilots of WWII/WASP — little known heroic women and their flying skills.
Archaeology Society Speaker Series begins
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting an Archaeology Society Speaker Series every third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. A Zoom link is also available, please email: E-mail to dhs@danvershistory.org or call 978-777-1666. Donations appreciated.
