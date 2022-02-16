Habitat seeks needs volunteers
Share your love of your community and give back by taking a volunteer test run at the Essex County Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 58 R Pulaski St., in Peabody. From sales floor merchandising to customer service, volunteers help do it all. Contact volunteer@essexcountyhabitat.org to try it out. No commitment necessary, but opportunities to join the team this spring. The ReStore sells new and gently used furniture, home goods, appliances, and building materials at reduced prices. Profits directly support Essex County Habitat’s vision that one day everyone will have a decent, safe and affordable place to live.
Fall in Love with a Feline
On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the Marblehead Animal Shelter will host its annual "Fall in Love with a Feline" event to help promote awareness of and support for the no-kill Marblehead Animal Shelter and its fabulous rescued felines. Local businesses will help raise awareness through fun events and promotions. Pet food collection at PETCO in Vinnin Square, Swampscott, through Saturday, Feb. 19.
St. Andrew’s invites youth to join choir
The Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead invites young people age 6 and up to join its youth choir. No musical experience is necessary and membership in the church is not required. Choir members learn to read music, are introduced to basic music theory, and do sight singing. Rehearsals are Mondays from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. The youth choir sings along with the church’s adult choir at the 10 a.m. service once a month. Interested? Contact Jodice at maryjodice1@gmail.com. The Church of St. Andrew is at 135 Lafayette St., (Route 114) in Marblehead and is handicapped accessible. Visit www.standrewsmhd.org.
Art & Music Showcase Reception
The Peabody Veterans Memorial High Student Art Show & Acoustic Coffeehouse Showcase and Reception will be held Friday, Feb. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Peabody Institute Library at 82 Main St., Peabody. The evening celebrates the hard work and creations of the fall semester Peabody High art and music students, and feature the work of over 300 students, as well as live musical performances. Light refreshments will be provided by the Peabody High Culinary Arts Department students and the Library Board of Trustees will also honor the Library's founder and City's namesake, George Peabody, on his 227th birthday.
Adopt-a-Book in Salem
On Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., The Salem Athenaeum will host its Conservation Program as an online program about the year's batch of books up for adoption, followed by a chance to see them in person in the reading room on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. as well as the volumes in need of rescue. It's a great chance to learn about the research collections and see these treasures up close, 337 Essex St., Salem, 978-744-2540 Register for Feb. 17 Zoom/Online Session at https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/adopt-a-book2022online/index.html. Register for Feb. 19 in-person session at:https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/adopt-a-book2022-inperson/index.html.
Library hosts children's programs
The Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St., Salem. will launch its children's winter programs session on March 1. Check out the events below, and if you'd like to register for one or more of them, visit: salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667. Starting March 1, all children's programs will be in person, unless otherwise noted.
Tuesdays:, 9:30 a.m., Sensory Bins with Ms. Mary— ages 18 months to 3 years and caregiver(s). Bins may include water, whipped cream, and other food items. Prepare to get messy!
Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. Family Trivia Night — with kids ages 9 and up. Please join us for a fun trivia night full of interesting facts!
Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m., Babies & Books with Ms. Jen— for ages 0-18 months. An interactive story-play time and chance to bond with your baby. A librarian shares books, songs, scarf-plays, games and activities. Introduction to basic Baby Signs through rhymes, stories and songs.
Wednesdays,10:30 a.m., Babies & Books with Ms. Jessica — ages 0-18 months interactive story-play time and chance to bond with your baby. A librarian shares books, songs, scarf-plays, games and activities. Introduction to basic Baby Signs through rhymes, stories and songs.
Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., Storytime with Ms. Simone — 18 months to 5 years. Weekly storytime with stories, songs, and activities.
Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., Storytime with Ms. Suzie — 18 months to 5 years. Weekly storytime with stories, songs, and activities.
Fridays, 3:30 p.m. Kids' Knitting Club with Ms. Jen— 8 years and up. Learn to knit through easy knitting projects, plus other fun things to make with yarn! Beginners are welcome, and the library will provide all necessary materials.
Ward 2 Civic Association meeting
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., all Ward 2 residents and business owners are encouraged to attend a meeting to discuss updates on issues and concerns related to happenings in Ward 2, in the Sohier Room, Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. For more information, email: beverlyw2ca@gmail.com, or visit: www.facebook.com/ward2beverly.
Afro-Caribbean Rhythms 'n jazz
The Joel LaRue Smith Triowill take the stage at Salem State’s Center for Creative and Performing Arts on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Recital Hall, 71 Loring Ave. On the bill are Cuban dance forms, Mozambique, cha-cha and rhumba, bebop, hard bop and swing. The ensemble features a rich blend of Jazz standards and Afro-Caribbean rhythms and harmonies, on piano, drums, and bass. Tickets are available at salemstatetickets.com. $20,general admission, $15 seniors, free for students with a valid ID and people under 18. Advance reservations recommended. Visit https://salemstate.edu/arts for calendar information.
Salem State premieres play
From March 3 through 6, the Salem State Theatre Department will premier a new play by 2021 graduate Parker Goodreau, 'The Thing They Love.' Directed by Esme Allenwhich, the play explores queerness in prohibition-era New York City, and will be presented at the Sophia Gordon Center, followed by virtual streaming March 20-April 30. Tickets for both are available at www.salemstatetickets.com. Goodreau introduces us to a big, queer family of friends who must navigate between the world they love, and the world outside, learning to protect each other. They learn how to be themselves, find family and community in a world of fear, uncertainty, and condemnation and “the double-lives many queer people adopt to survive.” The Sophia Gordon Center is located at 352 Lafayette St., Salem.