Ipswich yard clean-up
On Saturday, Nov. 20, grab your rakes and trash bags and head over to the historical Heard and Whipple Houses, 53 S. Main St, Ipswich. From 9 a.m. to noon, you can help leave no leaf unturned in the big, end of autumn yard cleanup. It's great exercise and it's greatly appreciated. Questions? Call 978-356-2811.
Friends of Beverly Animals calendar
Just in time for holiday gift giving, the Friends of Beverly Animals 2022 calendar is now on sale at the Beverly locations listed below. Get yours today. Call for store hours. Payment for calendars must be either by cash or check. Proceeds help to cover veterinarian costs, care and supplies for the local homeless that the Friends rescue. Book Shop of Beverly Farms, 40 West St., 978-927-2122; Copper Dog Books, 272 Cabot St., 978-969-3460; DogSpa, 45 Enon St., 978-922-9227; Sally’s (beauty salon), 132 Enon St., 978-969-3834; at the First Baptist Church Holiday Fair on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit: friendsofbeverlyanimals.org, call 978-927-4157, or email: fobacalendar@gmail.com.
Piano recital at Saint Mary Star of the Sea
The Beverly Catholic Collaborative will host a piano recital with organist Leo Abbott on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. at Saint Mary Star of the Sea Church on Cabot Street. Abbott is Organist and Music Director Emeritus of Holy Cross Cathedral in Boston. His program will include works of Franck, Saint Saens, Peeters, Jongen and Langlais. All of this music is uniquely suited to the church's Hook and Hastings organ. The recital is part of the church's 150th anniversary celebration. All are welcome to attend. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.
Wonderland of wreaths
Marblehead Museum is hosting the 2nd Annual Wonderland of Wreaths, now through Sunday, Dec. 5, at the museum, 170 Washington St. This festive holiday fundraiser is the work of local businesses, individuals, and museum members who've created and decorated 20 faux-themed wreaths. Each will be on display in the lower gallery at the museum from Nov. 19 through Dec. 5. You can also see them online at https://marbleheadmuseum.org/wonderland-of-wreaths/. You can also take home your favorite, or in an online silent auction for each wreath. Wreaths can be picked up Dec. 7. Learn more, see the wreaths, and bid online at https://marbleheadmuseum.org/wonderland-of-wreaths/. All funds raised support the Marblehead Museum.
NARFE celebrates federal employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), North Shore Chapter 479, invites active and retired federal employees to its centennial celebration on Dec. 1, 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody. The chapter's 67th anniversary will also be celebrated. Enjoy sandwiches, salads, beverages and desserts. Free, but bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots. RSVP by Nov. 24 to Ann Blazewicz, 978-531-2021 or wblaz@aol.com.
Homeless Cats and Kittens Thanksgiving Food Drive
The Marblehead Animal Shelter is once again sponsoring its annual “Homeless Cats and Kittens Thanksgiving Food Drive”, through Sunday, Nov. 21. Donations of wet pate style and dry food food for kittens, and wet and dry food for adult cats, as well as meat-flavored baby food (Gerber’s 2nds. Donations can be dropped at: Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., Marblehead; PETCO, 419 Paradise Road, Swampscott; Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, Swampscott; and Stop & Shop, 224 Elliott St., Beverly. For questions or additional information, contact Ron Olson at RKOandson@aol.com.
Danvers Republican Town Committee meeting
The Danvers Republican Town Committee will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m., at the Danvers Fire Station meeting room, 62 High St., Danvers. This meeting will focus on voting new members to the committee and the requirements to attend the Mass. GOP State Convention in May 2022. Open to the public, and all concerned citizens are encouraged to attend. All registered Republicans are encouraged to attend, bring friends, and join. Questions? email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or leave a message at 978-774-5262.
‘Christmas in Salem’ tours
Historic Salem, Inc’s beloved ‘Christmas in Salem’ house tour tickets are now available online at www.christmasinsalem.org. Experience holiday decorated homes, with music and a return of fresh wreath-making by the Salem Garden Club. The tour — “A Return to Tradition” — features eight homes — an historic and architectural mix of what makes Salem merry at the holidays, Dec. 4-5; the Salem Garden Club workshop/sales room will be at First Church, 316 Essex St. Virtual Christmas in Salem tours are $35, online at www.christmasinsalem.org. All proceeds support Salem historic preservation in Salem. For more information, visit: https://www.salemgardenclub.com/christmas-boutique
Designs for the holidays
The Hamilton-Wenham Garden Club welcomes all to “Embracing the Fall and Winter Seasons with Eco-Friendly Designs,” with Maureen Christmas on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m., Miles River Middle School, 878 Bay Road, Hamilton. A creative designer and owner of Floral Notes in Acton, Christmas will entertain while creating arrangements using texture and colors for the fall and winter holidays. She is an accredited floral evaluator and judge, is certified as a European Master, and has been inducted into the American Institute of Floral Designers. A $10 donation is suggested. Only club members and the public who are fully vaccinated. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The baby slipper that went to war
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m., author Jim Kurtz will speak at Tapley Memorial Hall's free monthly speaker series. Jim has written a memoir inspired by a baby slipper purchased in Casper, Wyoming, in the winter of 1944 to protect Bob and Peggy Kurtz’s baby son’s feet from the cold. When Bob, by then Lieutenant Kurtz, later took his son's slipper with him into WWII combat, it saved his life. Kurtz and the slipper went through solitary confinement, and interrogation in Germany and months of imprisonment in POW camps. The rest you'll have to read or hear for yourself. The power of Kurtz's father’s story "went viral" in local and mainstream media, and Tim Russert suggested that Jim write about it. He'll share his memoir with you at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. Questions? Call Danvers Historical Society: 978-777-1666 or email to dhs@danvershistory.org. Donations appreciated.
2022 Marblehead Festival of Arts Logo contest
The Marblehead Festival of Arts is calling for entries for its 56th Festival of Arts Logo Contest. Eligible are all professional and nonprofessional artists who currently reside, work, attend a school, or belong to an arts association in Essex County. Each year’s festival logo appears on signage, merchandise, web pages, and more. The deadline for entry is Nov. 28, at 5 p.m., a $10 fee must accompany each entry, up to three entries submitted. Judges select 15-20 semifinalists; then several finalists are presented to the public for voting in December. Ballots may be submitted at various locations to be announced at the time. The winner will be unveiled at the Logo Premiere Party, in January 2022, and will receive a prize of $150. Questions? Email: LogoContest@MarbleheadFestival.org or visit: www.marbleheadfestival.org.
Parade of Trees at Tapley Hall
Since 2009, the Danvers Historical Society and sponsors have ushered in the holiday season with a walk through the annual Parade of Trees at Tapley Memorial Hall. Imaginative holiday tree and wreath designs are created by area businesses, residents and community groups, each with its own unique theme and style, as well as gifts and decorations, all of which is displayed for a week, then up for raffle to lucky winners. This year's parade runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5. Join the fun with Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice cream social with Cotton Mill Café, and various musical performances. Stroll through the trees event from Tuesdays, 2 to 7 p.m.; Wednesdays, 2 to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lucky winners announced by 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Winnings pick-up Monday, Dec. 6. For more information on participating, visiting, and sponsoring, visit www.danvershistory.org/13th-annual-parade-of-trees/.
Turkey dinner pick-up
On Saturday, Nov. 20, the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, will be selling turkey dinners with all the trimmings in microwaveable containers, from 1 to 3 p.m. The menu features turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables. Cost is $7, limited number available, first come first served. Place your order with the church office at 978-922-5722, or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Wednesday, Nov. 17. Building is handicapped-accessible.
SalemRecycles hosts recycling event
On Saturday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Salem's Riley Plaza, SalemRecycles is partnering with HELPSY to host a clothing and household textiles and TerraCycle recycling drive. Clean and dry textiles of all kinds and in various states. Note: No pet clothing. Items will either be restored and re-sold, upcycled, repurposed, or recycled. Other recyclables include used, dried Swiffer pads, disposable razors, blades, and cartridges, rigid plastic packaging, toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes, mouthwash bottles, containers and packaging, all brands of deodorant containers and caps, and all brands of empty writing instruments, glue sticks, watercolor dispensers, paint sets. Please keep waste in separate bags from clothing and textiles, and make sure all items are clean and dry. For more information visit: www.greensalem.com, and helpsy.co. To volunteer, call 978-619-5672 or e-mail mguglielmi@salem.com.
Autumn floral designing
On Friday, Nov. 26, seasoned floral designer and award winning painter Bob Marcellino makes a return engagement at ECHO, the Essex County Horticultural Organization where he'll demonstrate how to create three arrangements to brighten any room with autumnal colors. These will be given away to three lucky members. The Interclub competition – Holiday glamour - is underway with some standout entries, so keep up the good work! Questions? Call John at 978-922-4600.
Beverly Library Members Book Sale
Members of the Friends of the Beverly Public Library are invited to preview the Friends’ Fall Book Sale at the main library, 32 Essex St., on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. Not yet a member of the Friends? You can join (or renew) at the door. Memberships start at $15. Cash and checks accepted. Prices are $2 for hardcovers, $1 for paperbacks, and all children’s books 50 cents. Masks are required. Questions? Contact Meghan at karasin@noblenet.org.
Art at the South Branch Library
The art of Sheila Farren Billings are on display at the Peabody Institute Library South Branch through Dec. 27. The exhibit can be viewed during the Library’s open hours. and works are available for purchase. An award-winning local artist and author/illustrator of five children's books, her work has been featured in numerous shows and galleries around the North Shore. The exhibit is free and all are welcome, but masks must be worn by all over the age of 5. Thank you for helping to keep Peabody safe! Sheila's website is at http://sheilabillings.com/ Questions? atitus@noblenet.org or 978-531-3380 #11. The library is located at 78 Lynn St., Peabody.
Beverly Library Fall Book Sale
Stockpile your winter reading at bargain prices at the Friends of the Beverly Public Library Fall Book Sale, at the main library, 32 Essex Street from Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 21. Choose from a great selection of books, movies, and music. Paperbacks are $1, hardcovers $2, and all children’s books are 50 cents. Masks are required. Proceeds benefit the library. The sale will be open Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m. Questions? Call the Reference staff at 978-921-6062 or email bev@noblenet.org.
Ballet's Coats and PJs drive
Now in its 50th year, the Marblehead School of Ballet and North Shore Civic Ballet are collecting winter coats and pajamas for those in need during or as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Please donate new or gently used winter coats for all ages and new pajamas for children ages 0 to 6 years, from Monday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 11. For more information, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com. Follow MSB on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @MSB_ballet.
Dementia, explained
Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, invites you to learn about the general behaviors, emotions and challenges expected throughout the stages of dementia. The presentation, on Zoom, on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m., is with Mary Crowe, LICSW, ACHP-SW, C.D.S. , Certified Dementia Practitioner who has served as the Director of Professional and Community Education at Care Dimensions in Danvers since 2006, leading educational outreach by coordinating and delivering hundreds of programs on topics surrounding advanced illness and end of life for healthcare professionals, families, and community groups. In 2019 alone, she provided 500 programs and educated nearly 7,000 people in diverse settings across Care Dimensions’ service area. The talk, which will be hosted on the Zoom platform, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required at danverslibrary.org, and registrants will receive an access link to the Zoom Meeting via email.
Rekindle Shabbat
Jewish and interfaith families with children, teens and younger, are invited to pause to enjoy Shabbat in your homes with the Rekindle Shabbat community. Three Fridays in 2022 are designated as Rekindle Shabbat dates — Jan.14, March 4, and May 6. Families new to Rekindle Shabbat will receive a beautiful Shabbat kit stocked with Shabbat candles, candlesticks, a wine cup, a challah cover, a tzedakah box, and instructions on how to use them. Fully-cooked, free delicious Shabbat dinners are also an option, for pick-up at Levine’s Kosher Market in Peabody when you register for Rekindle Shabbat. Families are welcome to invite a family (Jewish or interfaith) with children to do Rekindle Shabbat, free and open to Jewish and interfaith families in Lappin Foundation’s PJ Library service area: children, teens and younger. For information/registration, visit: LappinFoundation.org or contact Lynne Krasker Schultz at Lynne@LappinFoundation.org or 978- 414-7699.
Volunteer Drivers needed in Ipswich
Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers to cover Ipswich delivery routes. Volunteers work about two hours in the late morning, picking up and delivering meals to older residents. Help elders get a nutritious daily meal with the social benefit of a quick, support visit. As a volunteer, you can keep track of your elders’ circumstances and status changes and alert SeniorCare to follow up with check in. Protocols have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the volunteers and recipients. Work one day a week or five days a week—whatever works for you! Teams from other organizations may also share responsibilities. For more information, call 978-281-1750.
New bachelor of Liberal Studies offered
Salem State University is launching a new, flexible academic major in liberal studies, providing an interdisciplinary curriculum, in response to many student needs and allows for a degree completion option at Salem State. It will benefit traditional, transfer and adult learners looking to develop knowledge across a variety of academic areas and grow as creative and critical thinkers. The major is primarily designed to meet the needs of learners with some prior college credits or students who have changed majors and are seeking a pathway to integrate what they have learned and graduate on time, and is offered by the interdisciplinary studies department. For more information, visit salemstate.edu/interdisciplinarystudies or contact Chair Duclos-Orsello at educlosorsello@salemstate.edu or 978-542-6354.
Ipswich offers 3rd Pfizer dose vaccine
Ipswich’s town vaccination clinics can now offer a third dose of Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals. Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are more likely to have serious disease with COVID-19 and less likely to develop adequate response to the two-dose series of Moderna or Pfizer. An additional dose is recommended for those who have received a primary series of either the Pfizer or Moderna due to a number of conditions and medications. Eligible individuals wishing a third dose should speak to their medical provider for specific recommendations, such as stopping a medication before receiving the vaccine. Town clinic staff cannot offer individualized medical guidance. There is currently no CDC recommendation about the need for a second dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. J&J Booster doses are not currently available, and the Town is awaiting further guidance from federal authorities. Clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts, on Mondays at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. Register at: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. Please choose the “second dose” option.
English Language conversations
The Peabody Institute Library is hosting a series of free English Conversation Circles. The weekly one hour sessions are led by volunteers and provide great opportunities for non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, in person setting in the library. One class will also be offered online on Zoom. Sessions are designed to increase participant’s comfort level when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate and registration is required. For more information, contact: Sharon Janus, Public Services Librarian, Peabody Institute Library, PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 x38
Beverly Bootstraps expands reach
Beverly Bootstraps has expanded its reach. As well as serving Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Beverly and Manchester, it is now jointly serving Manchester and Essex’s shared school system starting in middle school, with its Back-to-School Backpack Program that provides new fully stocked backpacks to help ease the financial burden on families living on a tight budget. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the . Help spread the word that case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling, advocacy as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561,
COVID-19 clinics
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) is making both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the majority of its North Shore clinics. Both vaccines are available by appointment or walk-in at weekly clinics at Coolidge Hall in Topsfield from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays as well as at the Community House in Rockport from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. J& J vaccine may also become available at weekly clinics at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Ipswich on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. The GCACC is also authorized by the MDPH to administer vaccines in public and targeted spaces such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship. Local organizations looking to partner with the GCACC can contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. For the latest updates, visit: https://capeannclinic.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fcapeannclinic.com%2Fwp-admin%2F&reauth=1
Film Tuesdays at noon
Bring your lunch and settle down for a short film and casual discussion each Tuesday led by volunteer Dan Tremblay of Heritage Films at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. See the full line-up of films on the events page at danvershistory.org. Seating capacity has increased, but register by calling Nora at the office 978-777-1666 or emailing nora@danvershistory.org. Or, stop in to see if a seat is available. Suggested donation for each program is $5, which will be used to support DHS and its preservation efforts.
Sen. Joan Lovely’s hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, is continuing to host weekly hours virtually but has changed the date and time, going forward, to every Tuesday from 4 to 5pm. Constituents may register online using this link: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=a36UCyb_E0uuHFc8Z1DIiLJhBhk7qg1AsTM_nfCoYklUQlNFUTdDQ0U0SVY5N1hWQUNDUzJVNk9VOS4u. More information can be found at: www.senatorjoanlovely.com/. Questions? Email: joan.lovely@masenate.gov, or call 617-722-1410
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
