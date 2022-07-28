Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross
The 2nd annual Soall Viet Kitchen Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross bike race takes place from noon to 6 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Dane Street Beach and Lyons Park, Beverly, with top professional and amateur bike racers. Boasting a new title sponsor, the cyclocross draws hundreds of racers, including members of the U.S. national team to Lyons Park and Dane Street Beach. There’s a lot of community behind this event, and you can learn all about it at: www.gpb-cx.com.
Top Harvard astronomer on Zoom
On Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, invites you to join bestselling author and top Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb on Zoom discussing his recent critically acclaimed book, “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth.” Lob will lays out his controversial theory that our solar system was recently visited by advanced alien technology from a distant star when a Hawaiian observatory glimpsed an object soaring through our inner solar system, moving so quickly it could only have come from another star. Avi Loeb is the Frank B. Baird, Jr., Professor of Science at Harvard University, chair of Harvard’s Department of Astronomy, founding director of Harvard’s Black Hole Initiative, and director of the Institute for Theory and Computation (ITC) within the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. He is chair of the Board on Physics and Astronomy of the National Academies. and in 2017 was one of Time magazine’s twenty-five most influential people in space. Registration for your Zoom link is required at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
7th Annual Beverly Homecoming
Set this year for Aug. 3-7, Beverly Homecoming is the annual summer celebration of the community spirit of Beverly. Events include the Annual Lobster Festival and David S. Lynch Appreciation Day, from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, as well as the Homecoming Fireworks, at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. In between, are the 5K Road Race, Senior Day in the Park, the BevRec Carnival, an ice cream social, Tiny Tots Day, concerts, a family movie night, a pickleball tournament, cardboard boat races, and much more. A full schedule of events is available at: beverlyhomecoming.org/events. Questions? Email: beverlyhomecoming@gmail.com.
Introduction to Judaism
Registration is open for Introduction to Judaism, a free 21-week course designed for individuals of faiths other than Judaism who want to explore Judaism or who are considering conversion to Judaism. Classes will be held online beginning Sept. 8. For more information and the class schedule, visit lappinfoundation.org or contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450. Introduction to Judaism is a free program of Lappin Foundation and the North Shore Rabbis and Cantors Association funded with generous support from the Morton and Lillian Waldfogel Foundation.
Habitat for Humanity opportunity
Essex County Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for an affordable homeownership opportunity in Hamilton. Located at 434-436 Asbury St., a 10-home development will be built to include 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom duplexes on the wooded property. The sale price will be $217,000 or less. The application deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Eligible applicants will have incomes up to 60% of area median income which is adjusted for family size and will be chosen by a lottery system. Families wishing to apply are invited to attend one of the following information sessions: Tuesday, Aug. 9, 6 p.m. — In person at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St., Hamilton, and Saturday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m. — Remotely via Teams Meetings: Link will be emailed to those who apply.
‘When Langston Dances’ offered
Just in time for Tiny Tots Day at Lynch Park, the Beverly Library brings StoryWalk. Read, walk, and dance as you enjoy your way through “When Langston Dances,” a book by Kaija Langley and illustrated by Keith Mallett. Runs Wednesday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 7 at Lynch Park. Funded by the Hickey Trust Fund, the StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. For more information on parking and regulations at Lynch Park, visit: https://www.bevrec.com/the-park. Questions? Email: ridenour@noblenet.org, or visit:www.beverlypubliclibrary.org
Danvers Summer Concert Series
Danvers Summer Concert Series makes for a perfect summer evening for Danvers residents and locals on the North Shore and Cape Ann. Next up, on Aug. 3, Annie Brobst Band; On Aug 24, Decades of Rock. Shows begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Danvers Rotary Pavilion on the lawn of the Peabody Institute Library. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and Bug spray. And did we mention? All concerts are free., thanks to sponsorship by GMC Danvers, part of the Village Automotive Group, and Mead Web Design. For more information, visit: www.danversconcerts.com/
Gables launches new website
The House of the Seven Gables has launched its newly refreshed website, with improved features for quicker and easier navigation, lively new content and handsome graphics and colorful imagery — all made possible by a grant from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism to help institutions reliant on tourism stabilize during this phase of COVID-19. More information about staff is available, along with and a campus map. See it for yourself, at: www.7gables.org and explore the many offerings and activities of one of Salem’s most noted cultural destinations.
Salsa by the Sea
The Beverly Cultural Council will be hosting free salsa lessons in Lynch Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. Learn the basics of salsa, or practice your moves.with dance instruction given by Yaya Rodriguez and music provided by DJ Franklin Condori. Free and open to all; no experience or dance partner required. For more information, visit bevrec.com/classesevents and facebook.com/summersalsabeverly. Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly. In rain, will move to the park’s Carriage House.Questions? email: jpaddol@beverlyma.gov, or call 978-921-6067.
SHS Class of ‘64 reunion
The Salem High School Class of 1964 will hold its 58th reunion Saturday, Aug. 27, at Supino’s Restaurant, 250 Newbury St., Danvers, from 4 to 8 p.m. Classmates, spouses and friends are welcome. The event will be informal with unlimited pizza and toppings, salad and non-alcoholic drinks (a full cash bar will be available). Cost is $25 per person, all-inclusive. 50/50 raffle. Classmate-supplied door prizes are welcome. Make checks payable to “Salem High School Class of 1964” and mail to Jim Solovicos, 10 Sylvia Road, Peabody, MA 01960.