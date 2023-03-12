Taste of the North Shore
The Rotary Club of Peabody’s popular Taste of the North Shore is Tuesday, March 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Danversport, 161 Elliot St., Danvers. Raffle tickets are $100 and include two admissions and a chance to win $10,000. Purchase tickets and view the most up-to-date list of participating restaurants and sponsors on www.peabodyrotarytaste.com or connect with us on Facebook: bit.ly/3lhK27W. In addition to great foods and spirits, this fundraiser offers raffles and great entertainment thanks to our growing list of sponsors: Admission includes tastings from over 20 North Shore food and drink establishments, capped off with a drawing of a $10,000 Grand Prize. With a maximum of 300 tickets sold, the odds are in your favor and the winner does not need to be present. Also included in the evening’s lineup are: a limited number of $20 mystery bags with a range of prize values inside (a minimum of $25 in each bag, some as much as double that amount); our popular stock-your-cellar wine and beer raffles with dozens of bottles and amazing silent auction items bound to start a lot of bidding wars. For more information, visit: www.peabodyrotarytaste.com.
Finding hope in climate change
Ocean scientist and educator John Wigglesworth will share his experiences from a recent scientific research trip to Arctic on Wednesday, March 15, at Ascension Memorial Church, 31 County St., Ipswich. The presentation, is the second part of AMC's 2023 Community Open Forum Series, and is entitled "Accepting the Reality of Climate Change with Hope." The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m., but is preceded by complimentary meal of soup and bread at 6 p.m. For more information, go to www.amcipswich.org.
Grants and free training available
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce has created the Chamber Growth University to bring educational courses to you and your employees. For many PACC members, the training may be free through the Workforce Training Fund Express Grant program. Complete with assistance to determine eligibility and how to apply. The Express Program provides employers fast, simple access to grant-funded training, helping businesses in Massachusetts respond to emerging needs. It is designed to help businesses respond quickly to change and keep employees engaged. With bite-size grants for just-in-time training and no waiting periods between grants, Express is our fastest path to funding, enhanced with an even more flexible directory of training options and 6 quick steps to success. Check out Full Course descriptions at www.peabodychamber.com/events
Student photography exhibit begins
The Marblehead Art Association, 8 Hooper St., Marblehead, hosts the “Behind the Student’s Lens Photography Exhibition,” which runs through April 16. It showcases the work of 35 local student photographers. Hunt’s Photo & Video is the sponsor for this exhibit and donated all of the printing of images. The exhibit is free.
‘Hungrytown’ in concert March 27
The Peabody Institute Library is pleased to welcome back Hungrytown to play a concert on Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m. in the Sutton Room, as part of our Spring Concert Series. Join folk duo Hungrytown’s Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, who’ve been touring for over 15 years with music inspired by the melodic storytelling of the 1960s folk revival, with a contemporary perspective (https://hungrytown.net/). Attendees may register for this event up to a month in advance at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/hungrytown-concert/
Cupcake decorating at library
On Tuesday, March 14, at 5 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, West Branch Library is hosting a free cupcake decorating event at the library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody. Learn from the skilled bakers of Salem’s “Jodi Bee Bakes,” a vegan café and bakery. All supplies are provided. This program is for all ages, but recommended for ages 10 and older. Registration is required at 978-535-3354, in person at the Public Service Desk within the West Branch Library.
Bird by Ear with Mass Audubon
On Thursday, March 16, at 2 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library invites you to learn how, why, and most importantly, which birds are singing. Learn about vocalizations, differences between songs and calls, and how to decipher what you hear. Learn a basic skill set for listening to the cacophony of spring. Led by Patti Steinman, the education coordinator for Mass Audubon’s Connecticut River Valley Sanctuaries, based out of Arcadia in Easthampton and Northampton. A 30-year veteran of developing educational programs, she oversees Arcadia’s outdoor nature preschool. The Peabody Institute Library is located at 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.