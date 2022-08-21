2022 Diamond Awards Aug. 24
The North Shore Chamber celebrates five extraordinary women of leadership and influence with 2022 Diamond Awards. This year’s recipients are regarded for their commitment and passion for leading with purpose, empowering women, serving others and making an impact professionally and personally. The honorees are: Samanda Morales, co-founder and CEO, Ahora, Inc., Lynnfield; Kim Rock, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Institution for Savings, Newburyport headquarters; Darcia Tremblay, owner and president, Silver Lining Solutions, Rowley; Kathleen Walsh, president and CEO, YMCA of Metro North, Peabody/Lynn/Saugus; Betsy Merry, posthumously, real estate broker, businesswoman, community advocate, MerryFox Realty, Salem. Nominated by their peers, they will be honored at the North Shore Chamber’s second Diamond Awards Breakfast on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Kernwood Country Club in Salem. Tickets are $50 for members, $70 for nonmembers. More information at northshorechamber.org.
Salem Literary Festival booked
The Salem Athenaeum presents the 13th free Salem Literary Festival, Sept. 8 through 11. It will be a mix of virtual and in-person events. More than 50 notable writers from across genres and the globe will share their stories and writing advice. Highlights include a virtual opening night conversation between New York Times bestselling authors Alix E. Harrow, author of “The Ten Thousand Doors of January,” and “The Once and Future Witches,” and Olivie Blake, author of “The Atlas Six” and “The Atlas Paradox,” a virtual event at Cinema Salem, followed by 5 Minute Lit essays. Books and Barks on the Salem Common, conversations between bestselling authors Jenna Blum, Alena Dillon, and their dogs Henry and Penny. All Saturday events are in person at venues around Salem., including the Children’s Lit Fest at the Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., and a story walk in the Ropes Garden, 318 Essex St. For dates and times of events, and to register for online Zoom link, visit: https://salemlitfest.org/
‘Sundays at 5’ returns
Ascension Memorial Church’s “Sundays at 5” will kickoff the fall on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
Marblehead September Soiree set
Marblehead Museum and Discover Marblehead present an “End of Summer Speakeasy,” a fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Lee Mansion Gardens. Features the jazz duo, the Rubin Brothers; 1920s-themed cocktails by Bubble Bar Boston; scrumptious heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts by Vinwood Catering; a fully-stocked cash bar; and a raffle with five unique baskets full of Marblehead items and experiences. Dance the night away in the lower garden to the sounds of the Johnny Ray Band and celebrate the museum and the rich history of our town. Tickets are $125 and include one free drink. A portion of each ticket price will be tax deductible. Tickets and more information at https://marbleheadmuseum.org/soiree/
SHS Class of 1958 reunion
Pack a picnic, grab a lawn chair and head over to Salem Willows (across from Hobbs) at noon on Wednesday. Sept. 10, for a fun time with your 1958 classmates. It’s your 64th reunion and it’s free. Let them know you’ll be joining them by calling 978-809-2799.
Salem Education Foundation grants
Salem public school teachers and staff are invited by Salem Education Foundation to apply for grants to benefit students in the 2022-23 school year. Teachers may also partner with community groups to submit applications. SEF funds grants up to $1,000 for creative projects that go beyond the scope of the regular school budget and up to $3,000 for collaborative grants that benefit two or more schools. Grant are intended to improve student achievement, inspire creativity and student engagement, present curriculum in a unique setting, and promote special projects in STEM, the arts, literacy, social studies and leadership, health and wellness, and others. To apply, go to: salemeducationfoundation.org. Deadline is Oct. 10. Successful applicants will be notified by early December. Questions? Visit: salemeducationfoundation.org, or contact SEF Grants co-chairs, Peg Howard at pegv123@comcast.net or Steve Beauparlant at stephenbeauparlant@gmail.com.
Roots to Kinship workshop
The Peabody Institute Library welcomes back author and documentary storyteller Rachael Cerrotti for an interactive, Zoom workshop on how to research your own family history using recorded testimony and oral histories. The program will take place on Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. Rachael will cover her work with USC Shoah Foundation and other institutions, and suggest how we may use those resources in retelling our own family stories. At the beginning of the year, patrons read Rachael’s memoir “We Share the Same Sky: A Memoir of Memory and Migration.” This fall, we invite community members to create their own family histories and tell their own stories, with instruction and inspiration from the author, including stories from her new podcast, “The Memory Generation.” Register for your Zoom link on the calendar at: https://peabodylibrary.org/
Meals on Wheels available
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Banned Book Club
A new Banned Book Club for teens will meet the first Wednesday of every month starting Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody. A banned book is a book that has been removed from a school or library due to objections. Banning books is a form of censorship that the Peabody Library stands against, and instead invites teens to celebrate their freedom to read. No need to read specific books for this group or a specific book for these meetings, but you’re encouraged to read (at least part of) a banned book, or to have an interest in the topic you’ve read in order to chat about it. Snacks will be on hand. This program is free, registrations is encouraged at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar — where you will also find more information.
SHS Class of ‘61 reunion
The Salem High Class of ‘61 will hold its 61st reunion on Thursday, Sept. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at Danversport (formerly Danversport Yacht Club) in Danvers. Classmates, spouses, friends and relatives are welcome. The event includes a buffet luncheon. Cost is $40 per person. For more details contact P. Stafford at: sqkrlily@aol.com