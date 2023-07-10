Community concert series at Saugus Iron Works
Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site will be partnering with the Saugus Library to host a community concert series this summer beginning on Wednesday, July 12, at 6 p.m. The series celebrates local musical talents in Essex County and creates opportunities for residents and visitors to engage with the site during evening hours. There will be a free concert at the park every Wednesday at 6 p.m. through Aug. 30, weather permitting. The concerts will be held on the upper lawn at 234 Central St. in Saugus.
Yoga for adults
Join Celine this summer on the Abbot Public Library’s lawn for a outdoor community yoga classes (if rain, Program Room). These vinyasa-style classes feature poses centered around stretching and strengthening the body, connecting with the breath, and creating energy to power you through the rest of your day. Grab a yoga mat or a towel and come find your flow. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Abbot Public Library. Note: the library opens at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Questions? Visit: www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org or call 781-631-1481. The class schedule is Mondays, July 10, 17, 24 and 31, 8 a.m. (before library hours), Wednesday, July 12, 8 a.m. (before library hours) and Wednesdays, July 19 and 26, 7 p.m.
Free lunch at Peabody Library’s Main Branch
The Peabody Library’s Main Branch, 82 Main St., will be serving free lunches for children and teens to age 18, no registration required, throughout the summer, through Tuesday, Aug. 22. The schedule is Monday through Thursday, starting July 10. The program will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Along with lunch, the library offers fun, free activities for participating families: Make it Mondays (make cool stuff); Time to Play Tuesdays; Water Play Wednesdays; Thoughtful Thursdays. Lunches will also be served on Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Aug, 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins St., and Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St. The program is sponsored by Peabody Public Schools, Citizens Inn, Project Bread, Child Nutrition Outreach Program, and Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Questions? Email: abridgewater@noblenet.org
Check out the Danvers Library
The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, has some great stuff in store for you this summer.
Monday, July 10, 3 to 4 p.m., Speak Up for Nature: Helping Endangered Species — Teens meet in the library’s Gordon Room. Learn about endangered species and what we can all do to help them. Meet some up close and personal.
Free, outdoor concerts: Sundays at Patton Park Sundays in Patton Park has kicked off its 2023 summer season of free outdoor concerts. The series will continue for eight weeks (rain or shine) and include a variety of musical genres. July 16: Rat Pack on Broadway (Theater classics & Americana); July 23: Headlands (Rock, Americana, country & folk); July 30: Dire Wolf (Grateful Dead covers and other rock classics); Aug. 6: Jambalaya Horns (New Orleans-flavored blues, soul & funk). Patton Park is located on Route 1A in Hamilton, a short walk from downtown and the T. If rain, the concert moves to the Tabernacle in Asbury Grove (follow pink signs from the park down Asbury Street). Summer events for teens at Peabody Library The Peabody Institute Library will host a series of events for middle and high school students centered around the Summer Reading theme of “Find Your Voice.” Beginning Monday, July 10, daily events will be hosted in the Main Library Teen Room, 82 Main St., Peabody, on Monday through Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. Our two branch libraries will have themed to-go kits for teens available for pick up. The themes for each week are as follows:
- July 10-13: Poetry
- July 17-20: Photography
- July 24-27: Creative Writing
- July 31 to Aug. 3: Music
- Aug. 7-10: Comic Art
- Aug. 14-17: Painting & Art
The programs are free and open to teens and tweens entering grades 6-12. Registration is strongly suggested, but drop ins are welcome. To register and learn more, visit the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Moonlight Movies at Patton Park Moonlight Movies, hosted by the Hamilton-Wenham Recreation Department at the historic Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, are free and all are welcome to gather on the lawn at this historic property. Bring lawn seating, pack a picnic, or buy one from on-site vendor before the movie starts at 8:30 p.m. Movies are screened on fourth Fridays, July 28, and Aug. 25. Poor weather cancels; updates 24 hours prior at www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/. Parking is off-street and assisted by police. Beer, wine also available. Dogs on leash are welcome. Note the Patton Homestead is also open to the public from dawn to dusk daily. Free Salem Trolley is back
The city of Salem is once again offering residents free rides on the Salem Trolley through Sept. 30. Proof of residency/resident tickets are available at the Salem Trolley office, 8 Central St. The trolley runs seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and its route includes much of downtown Salem and also the Salem Willows, with regular stops along the way. For the complete route map, visit http://salemtrolley.com/map-of-tour-3.html. Seating is based on the availability and passengers will not be allowed to disembark and then get back onto the trolley.
Adult summer Reading Bingo
The Peabody Institute Library’s adult summer bingo is back, through Aug. 31. Pick up a Bingo sheet, and once completed, you’ll be entered to win a raffle prize. You must be 18 years of age or older, and there is a limit of three entries per person per library. Winners will be contacted Sept. 4. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 978-535-3354, visit online, or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Moms Support Group This Moms Support Group at Recovery Centers of America is specifically designed for moms who have children who are either actively struggling with addiction or have found recovery. Discussions will cover topics such as establishing healthy boundaries and being a supportive ally for children, while also taking care of our own well-being. This support group is a safe space for mothers, providing a sense of community and understanding among those who share similar experiences. By joining, you can find solace in the healing journey towards recovery. The group, which is free to the public, meets every Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon at Recovery Centers of America at Danvers, 75 Lindall St. in Danvers. Merry-time Fest
Salem Maritimes will hold a Salem Merry-time Fest from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Salem Maritime National Historic Site on Derby Street. Free to the public, this one-day festival marks a return of the park’s annual summer event after a prolonged hiatus due to COVID-19. This year, the fest will feature a wide range of entertainment, including musicians, magic, visiting vessels, hands-on activities, and — for the first time — the “Great Salem Maritime Cardboard Boat Regatta, with teams of two building homemade cardboard boats to launch from Derby Beach. Stay up-to-date and learn more about how to participate in this year’s event at https://www.nps.gov/sama/planyourvisit/salem-merry-time-fest.htm.
Saturday cartoons On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, the Peabody West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St. in Peabody screens Saturday Morning Cartoons in the Community Room. Snacks are provided. Registration is required, as space is limited. Free to the public. For more information, please call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk. Tick prevention tips
The town of Ipswich reminds residents of important safety tips to avoid mosquito and tick bites. Serious viruses including West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) are also spread by mosquitoes in rare instances. Tips from the CDC to limit exposure of tick and mosquito bites includes utilize insect repellents registered with the EPA with active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol. But never use products that contain oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children under 3 years old. Never apply insect repellent on a child’s hands, eyes, mouth, cuts, or irritated skin. For a complete list of dos and don’ts and CDC approved advice, visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/mosquito-borne-disease-prevention.
Abbot Public Library highlights
Abbot Public Library is now open at the Eveleth School interim space at 3 Brook Road, Marblehead. Hours are: Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday: noon to 6 p.m., Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday: Closed. Returns are accepted in the blue Library return bin near the Main Desk. The library is currently unable to accept donations. For updates on the renovations, visit abbotlibrary.org/news/renovation-news. Questions? Call 781-631-1481, or visit: abbotlibrary.org.
Adult programs:
Mondays, 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., IRS sponsored Tax Counseling for the Elderly Program — Call the 781-631-1481 to add your name to the waitlist. You need your last year’s tax returns and 2022 paperwork. Questions? Visit abbotlibrary.org/tax-prep-program.
Mondays, Drop-in 2:30 — 4 p.m. Open Tech Lab — in Reference Room, Abbot Public Library at Eveleth School. Every Monday, join a staff member for one-on-one help.
Mondays, 6:30 p.m., new series with Marblehead League of Women Voters — how Marblehead Town Government works; a hybrid program, requires registration for in person or via Zoom at: abbotlibrary.org.
At the Beverly Public Library
The Beverly Public Library has plenty of programs and events for all ages all year round. Here’s what’s on this month, both at the library, 32 Essex St., Beverly, and on Zoom. When registration is required, go to: https://beverlypubliclibrary.org/. If the program is virtual, you will receive your Zoom link in advance. For more information, visit beverlypubliclibrary.org/, or call 978-921-6062.
Mondays, 9:30-10:30 a.m., free program series for adults— weekly, spring and fall at the main library. For full details, visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/events/monday-mornings.
At the Salem Athenaeum
The Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem, holds regular programs, group meetings and events. Some are in person, some are continuing to meet online. Groups are open to everyone, and offer a full range of interesting topics. Check out the schedule below and for more information, visit the links listed at: https://salemathenaeum.net/ Questions? 978.744.2540. For Athenaeum on Social Medi, visit: facebook.com/thesalemathenaeum/ For Goodreads: — visit: www.goodreads.com/group/show/1081961-salem-athenaeum-readers-group
Now Showing: Fashion Through the Pages — Elaine von Bruns’ exhibit has everything from big wigs at the courts of Louis XIV and XV in Diderot’s Encyclopédie to Mary Todd Lincoln’s personal dressmaker to dazzling gowns in the color plates of period novels like Pride and Prejudice. Free, during regular open hours.
Peabody Institute Library Danvers programs
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, has programs offering something for everyone Check the list below and save a spot for yourself at any event captures your interest. Registration is required for all events, both Zoom and in-person, via the events calendar at: danverslibrary.org.
Lunch time History Films
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting a free series of historical documentary film screenings with discussions presented by Heritage Films, Dan Tremblay, every second Monday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., at Tapley Memorial Hall 13 Page St., Danvers. Brings your lunch and learn! Donations appreciated. Questions? Danvers Historical Society: 978-777-1666 or E-mail to dhs@danvershistory.org. Schedule as follows:
Aug. 14, Massachusetts State House Time Capsule — A late 1700s time capsule reveals messages, coins and artifacts from Paul Revere and John Adams.
Sep. 11, Old Time Automobiles Built in Essex County — Essex’s history of auto design, development, production.
Oct. 16, Ghost Stories of New England favorites — a few ghosts and unusual, creepy stuff.
Endicott On-Campus Young Writers Workshop
High School students entering grades 9-12 in the fall who are interested in creative writing can apply for Endicott College’s Fifth Annual Young Writers Workshop on June 28-30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the seaside campus, 376 Hale St. in Beverly. Sessions focus on poetry, fiction, playwriting, screenwriting and young adult writing. Novice and advanced creative writers are welcome. New to the list of instructors are: Alena Dillon, whose new book is about women fighter pilots in WWII, and Sara Allen, who teaches in the Communication Program at Endicott and whose debut novel is due in August. Also on the faculty are: Charlotte Gordon, Distinguished Professor of English, author of Romantic Outlaws: The Extraordinary Lives of Mary Wollstonecraft and Her Daughter Mary Shelley; Daniel Sklar, author of Flying Cats; Laurie Stolarz, author of 18 young adult novels, including Bleed , and Elizabeth Winthrop, author of four novels, including The Mercy Seat. An online application is available at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfmm7zIsaD642JLWZIz5JQQpKMwWK8JuTdSLzYTlgm6Hn9f3g/viewform.The $250 registration fee includes activities, lunch and snacks and a T-shirt.
Archaeology Society Speaker Series
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting an Archaeology Society Speaker Series every third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Tapley Memorial Hall 13 Page St., Danvers. A Zoom link is also available, email: dhs@danvershistory.org, or call 978-777-1666. Donations appreciated.
At Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library swings into Spring with some great events and programs. Check out the schedule below and if registration is required, visit: the event calendar at beverlypubliclibrary.org, or call 978-921-6062. The Beverly Public Library is located at: 32 Essex St, Beverly,
Monday Mornings for adults at 9:30 a.m. — free weekly program series in the Sohier Room at the Beverly Public Library.
Living Room Conversations: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion- What Does it Mean for the City of Beverly? With Beverly’s new Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB), Wangari Fahari. Questions? Contact Graham at ggoss@noblenet.org.
North Shore Friends meeting
The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Barbershop chorus rehearsing
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Noontime basketball
The Greater Beverly YMCA has announced the return of noon-time basketball to the Sterling Center in Beverly. YMCA members 19 and older are invited to play pick-up basketball for free Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m.
Call for volunteers
Beverly Main Streets is planning a warm weather lineup of events that need you to help them happen. Community volunteers are the secret of success that will make Beverly’s 20th anniversary Arts Fest and 10th anniversary Block Party block busters!! Do you love these events? Want to help us. make them happen? Email becki@bevmain.org and ell us what makes you awesome and willing to help, and we will send you info on volunteer opportunities this spring.
Drop ‘n Shop
New England’s Largest Consignment Event for all things kid’s clothing, toys, sporting, games, books and more is coming to the Pingree School in Hamilton. This is the premier venue to consign your brand-name children’s clothes and gear. It’s the Best of Boston and New England with consignors from from all over New England. New and gently-used only newborn through teen children’s clothes, shoes, toys, games, strollers, bikes, books, baby gear, furniture, sports equipment, maternity wear. Consignors earn 50% of sales. For a complete overview, visit childrensdropandshop.com.
Peabody West Little League
Peabody West Little League has not raised player fees for years and will never turn away a player who cannot pay. This, its 60th anniversary season, is kicking off with a much needed sponsorship drive. Support is needed from friends and community partners through the sponsorship options. Please help continue this great 60-year tradition of PWLL by becoming a league sponsor for this 2023 season. For the sponsor form, visit: https://files.constantcontact.com/9b5e565b001/7e6d2c7c-6212-43aa-8a80-8a188d6bfe0a.pdf?rdr=true
At the Salem Athenaeum
The Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem, holds regular group meetings. Some are in person, some are continuing to meet online. Groups are open to everyone, and summer offers a full range of interesting topics. Check out the schedule below and for more information on a meeting that interests you, visit the links listed on the website at: https://salemathenaeum.net/ Questions? 978.744.2540. For Athenaeum on social media, visit: facebook.com/thesalemathenaeum/ For Goodreads: — visit: www.goodreads.com/group/show/1081961-salem-athenaeum-readers-group
Peabody Institute Library, Peabody The Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, has some great new activities in store for you as we celebrate Pride Month. Check out the schedule below, and watch for more up and coming listing. Questions? Check the online calendar for dates and registration links at: www.peabodylibrary.org, or call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
First Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Adult crafting — Learn new art forms and DIY crafts on second floor of the library. Bring your own crafts or use the library’s. Registration helpful but not required.
June 1 through 30, Interactive Book Display of the history of LGBTQ+ culture — on the first and second floors. The history of LGBTQ+ starting with the events that led up to the first Pride festival. Stay tuned to our social media and newsletters to see the online version, coming soon!
Teen Yoga Yoga teacher and art therapist Jill Manos will lead biweekly beginner yoga classes, free, for middle and high school students at 3 p.m. Held at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, these classes are meant for teens to decompress after school, o get in touch with their physical and mental health. No previous yoga experience is necessary. Jill is a C-IAYT Yoga Therapist, 500hr Yoga Teacher, Artist, Nia White Belt Certified, and Reiki 2 Certified. This is part of a series of programs to help children, teens, and families manage and support their mental health and wellness and is supported in part by a grant from the Peabody Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency. Open to tweens and teens grades 6-12. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar. Beverly Bootstraps needs you
A leading social service agency on the North Shore, Beverly Bootstraps last year celebrated 30 years, now offering a diverse food assistance program, client support services, adult education, youth and adult programs, and a Thrift Shop. In 2022, food pantry visits reached an all-time high, with nearly 13,000 over the year. Now, with rampant inflation, a possible looming recession, and the recently announced end of SNAP Emergency Allotments, that number will only grow. Beverly Bootstraps asks that you consider donating today at give.beverlybootstraps.org, mailing a check, or dropping off non-perishable food items at 35 Park St. in Beverly to help those in need in our community.
Code Club for Teens at Peabody Library
Learn to code by playing games in the Peabody Library’s weekly code club meetings every Thursday at 3 p.m. Tweens and teens in grades 6-12 are welcome in the library’s Creativity Lab to learn computer programming skills through a series of tutorials and projects. They will work towards building websites, video games, phone apps, animations and more, while learning how to become better problem solvers and critical thinkers. Fiero’s interface makes learning to code easy, competitive, and fun. Learn at your own pace, win prizes, join the Hackathon for the chance to win a robot. Free and in person at the library, 82 Main St., Peabody. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
‘Sundays at 5’ at AMC Ipswich
Ascension Memorial Church hosts its “Sundays at 5” every Sunday. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
What’s on at the Salem Public Library
The Salem Public Library’s new 2023 programs are in person, and all require advance registration at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Tell Me A Cuento — ages 18 months to 5 years. A bilingual (English-Spanish) story time with Ms. Suzie. With parents or caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or call:978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Sensory Bins — ages 18 months to 3 years with caregiver. Explore and learn through hands-on tactile play with our sensory bins which may include water, whipped cream and other food items. Dress for a mess! Register at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 5:45 to 8:30 p.m., “Call of Cthulhu!” — grades 9-12 join us for Call of Cthulhu — a tabletop, role-playing game of cosmic horror. Journey back to the 1920s in witch-haunted Arkham, MA and brave the unknown. Limited to five investigators, materials provided. Play at your comfort level. Meets two Tuesdays a month: Jan. 17, 24; Feb. 7, 14; March 7 and 14. Registration is for all sx weeks, online at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Last Tuesday of month, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Anime Club for Teens and Tweens — Come watch anime and chat. Make origami, candy sushi, and more. Help choose what we’ll watch next. Meets the last Tuesday of every month: Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, and May 30. Tweens and teens grades 5+. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Wednesdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Baby Signs, Sign, Say & Play— six-weekly classes, program for parents and babies. Fun games, songs, and activities highlight developmental skills and teach infant/toddler sign language. Register once for all six weeks (Jan. 18 to March 1). No class Feb. 22. Space limited. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Thursdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Art Start — ages 3-5. Practice early visual literacy with your tots as we explore classic and contemporary artworks together. Materials provided to create masterpieces of our own! With caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Fridays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Babies & Books — 0-18 months — An interactive story-playtime and chance to bond with your baby with rhymes, stories, and songs! Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Fridays, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Polymer Clay Party — Grades 5 and up. Join Ms. Kate for workshop focused on crafting with polymer clay;. We provide the materials, you provide the creativity. materials provided. Let your imagination run wild while you play with some clay! For grades 5+. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
The Salem Public Library is located at 70 Essex St, Salem.
Peabody Institute concerts
The Peabody Institute Library’s Spring 2023 Concert Series are free and open to all, but registration is required and opens one month before the show. Concerts take place in the library’s Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody, and may be changed to fully virtual. Patrons may sign up on the Peabody Library calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar, or by calling 978-531-0100. For information on COVID safety, program locations, and how to sign in for an online program, visit the calendar at: https://peabodylibrary.org/ check in frequently in case of a location change. The schedule is as follows: Speed Reads Collections available
The Peabody Institute Library announces new and improved Speed Reads Collections at all three locations. Books can now be checked out for two weeks, plus an addition to our website that allows patrons to easily browse our collections from home. Choose from the latest, greatest, and most requested books by Peabody patrons. The items are non-holdable, circulate for 14 days , and are non-renewable for swift circulation, ensured by multiple copies. To make space for new books on the Speed Reads shelf, items go on sale for $5. A new browse for book covers on new website page and place items on hold; includes fiction and nonfiction for adults, kids, and teens, plus items “coming soon.” Questions? Call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
State Sen. Lovely’s virtual office hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays. Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com (scroll to the bottom of the page). Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
Meals delivered to you Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program
Hamilton’s Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about “at risk” residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911. Database explores Marblehead’s diversity Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/. Introduction to Judaism
Explore the heart of Judaism: spirit, ethics and community. Classes will take place on Zoom on Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. June 8, June 15, June 22 and June 29. The program is open to individuals of faiths other than Judaism and to individuals who identity as Jewish but have little or no knowledge of Judaism. There is no cost to participate in the program thanks to generous support from the Morton and Lillian Waldfogel Charitable Foundation and Peter and Maureen Waldfogel. Register at Lappin Foundation.org. The program is co-sponsored by Lappin Foundation and the North Shore Rabbis and Cantors Association. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.