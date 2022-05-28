North Shore Chamber Business Insight Breakfast Forum, June 1
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce delves into the growing crisis surrounding “Mental Health & the Workforce” at its June 1 Business Insight Breakfast Forum, 7:30 to 9 a.m. under the tent at Misselwood on the campus of Endicott College, 407 Hale St., Beverly. Featured panelists will be David Morales, general manager of UniCare; Glenn MacFarlane, president and CEO of Beacon Health Care; and Tom Sands, president and CEO of Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals. Hannah Ginley, chief people officer for Windover Construction and chair-elect of the North Shore Chamber’s Board of Directors, will moderate. The panel will explore the existing and evolving mental health environment within the workplace; techniques and strategies to address employees’ mental health concerns, the importance of integrated health care, as well as highlight the new national 988 emergency mental health hotline that goes live in July. Beacon will be the national vendor for the program. UniCare is the title sponsor for the forum. Beverly Hospital/Addison Gilbert Hospital is the presenting sponsor. Registrations starts at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast followed at 9 a.m. Admission is $50 for members, $70 for nonmembers. Registration is required. Visit northshorechamber.org or call 978-774-8565 to reserve your seat or for more details.
Keep Salem Beautiful June 11
On Saturday, June 11, family fun comes to Splaine Park. Co-hosted by Keep Salem Beautiful, Creative Collective and Salem Community Gardens are bringing family fun to Splaine Park. Keep Salem Beautiful, all ages are welcome at the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park, at 23 May St., Salem. Buckets, trash grabbers, gloves, and trash bags will be provided to make the clean up of the park and surrounding area safe, simple, and fun, with clear instructions and support throughout the clean up. Salem DPW will haul away all trash collected, and all who join will enjoy food, fitness and fun, as well as a free yoga session, an eco-friendly craft, and music. A food truck will be on hand as well as a local artist creating a mural in real time. Locally sourced plants, trees and shrubs will be for sale. Rain date is June 12. Questions? email: Janelle RolkeKeepsalembeautiful@gmail.com or Jillian Rubel jillian@salemcommunitygardens.org.
Over the Rainbow at the library
Just in time for Gay Pride Month, join Kulina Folk Art to make your own Curly Rainbow colored soap at the Peabody Library on Monday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. Learn about making cold-pressed soap using glycerin, essential oils, colored soap curls and cosmetic glitter. All ingredients are non-toxic. You’ll go home with your own newly poured colorful soap ready for use by the next day by you or as a great gift for Pride Month. Although free and open to all, registrations is required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/make-your-own-rainbow-soap-2/. For more on Kulina Folk Art, visit: https://duckiesoaps.com/index.html.
Beverly Arts Fest needs you
Beverly Arts Fest 2022 is fast approaching. On Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, we’ll have artists, a kids zone, performers and a place for folks to just chill, but what we still need is you. Join a volunteer shift to make it all happen, from booth sitting for our artists, to guiding festival guests, to directing traffic for load-in and load-out. If you have a special skill, talent, connection or preference, email artsfest@beverlymainstreets.org.
Gibbons wood carvings spotlighted at Castle Hill
In recognition of the tercentenary of the death of famed English Baroque carver Grinling Gibbons (1648-1721) and celebratory programming surrounding that anniversary, Castle Hill is partnering with The Art Institute of Chicago (AIC) for an evening event on Thursday, June 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. when attendees can view the Crane library carvings with curator Susan Hill Dolan and tour the first floor of The Great House. At 6:30 p.m., the lecture “Retracing the Master’s Gouge: Recovering the Art Institute of Chicago’s Grinling Gibbons Overmantel,” will be presented by AIC Special Project Conservator Lisa Ackerman and Associate Curator for the Applied Arts of Europe Jonathan Tavares, who will chronicle their project to restore the AIC’s Gibbons overmantel. At 6:30 p.m., the lecture “Retracing the Master’s Gouge: Recovering the Art Institute of Chicago’s Grinling Gibbons Overmantel,” will be presented by AIC Special Project Conservator Lisa Ackerman and Associate Curator for the Applied Arts of Europe Jonathan Tavares. The speakers will chronicle their recent project to restore the AIC’s Gibbons overmantel. Visitors can then again view the Cassiobury carvings in the Crane library and enjoy a light reception in the Gallery of the Great House and out on the north terrace overlooking the Grand Allee. Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, is at 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. For advance purchase tickets, visit www.thetrustees.org. Trustees Member: $24. Nonmember: $30. Questions? Call 978-356-4351.
Athenaeum hosts reading of Frederick Douglass
On June 12, at 3 p.m., the Salem Athenaeum will host a free public reading of Frederick Douglass’s speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July,” which includes passages read by members of the North Shore community, at the Tabernacle Church, 50 Washington St., Salem. Douglass first gave this speech, perhaps his most famous, in Rochester, New York, on July 5, 1852. The reading will be followed by a reception where discussion is encouraged. Light refreshments will be served. Donations of food, grocery gift cards, or money will be gratefully accepted on behalf of The Salem Pantry.
Beverly’s Arts Fest set for June 18
Beverly Main Streets will host the 19th annual Arts Fest Beverly on June 18. The free outdoor festival in downtown features more than 125 juried fine artists and crafters, free kids’ activities and food trucks. For more information on the event or becoming a vendor, go to www.bevmain.org/arts-fest-beverly/.
‘The Sunshine Boys’ at MLT
Tickets for Marblehead Little Theatre’s production of Neil Simon’s hit, “The Sunshine Boys,” presented in partnership with Mugford Street Players, are now available online at mltlive.org and at Arnould Gallery and Framery, 111 Washington St., Marblehead. Performances are scheduled through May 28 at the MLT Firehouse Theatre, 12 School St. Tickets are $25 . Masks are a must for all audience members. Please check for the latest updates at: MLTLive.org.
5K road race May 28
The Hamilton-Wenham Friends of the Arts is bringing back our 5K race, in person, at Winthrop Elementary School, on Saturday, May 28, at 10 a.m. The talented student performers are also returning to sing and play for you as you walk, run, or dance your way along this scenic local race route. If you still want the challenge of our 5 mile race, we are offering it as a virtual opportunity for you to still support the arts and get a coveted race t-shirt. Register for Melody Miles today at: https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Hamilton/MelodyMiles
Salem Library’s weekly spring events
The Salem Public Library will continue its weekly spring programs through June 10. Unless otherwise noted, all programs will be in person at the library, 370 Essex St., Salem. Please register online at: salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays: 9:30 a.m., Sensory Bins with Ms. Mary— for children ages 18 months to 3 years with adult caregiver(s). Bins may include water, whipped cream, and other food items, so be prepared to get a little messy.
Tuesdays: 3:45 p.m. Crafternoon Embroidery with Ms. Kate— for ages 8+. Hand embroidery basics to create one-of-a-kind crafts including pillows, clothing, buttons Beginners welcome. All supplies provided.
Wednesdays: 9:30 a.m. Babies & Books with Ms. Jen — ages 0-18 months join in interactive story-play time. A special chance to bond with your baby. A librarian shares books, songs, scarf-plays, games and activities, introduce basic Baby Signs through rhymes, stories and songs.
Wednesdays:10:30 a.m. Babies & Books with Ms. Jessica — for ages 0-18 months. Interactive story-play time and chance to bond with your baby. A special chance to bond with your baby. A librarian shares books, songs, scarf-plays, games and activities, introduce basic Baby Signs through rhymes, stories and songs.
Wednesdays: 6:30 p.m. Writing Workshop for Ages 10 + — join poet and educator Katie Naoum Rogers on a six-week exploration for young writers. Short and extended writing exercises, reading, discussion, original works of fiction and poetry.
Thursdays: 9:30 a.m. Storytime with Miss Simone— for ages 18 months to 5 years; a weekly storytime featuring stories, songs, and activities.
Thursdays: 10:30 a.m. Storytime with Ms. Suzie — for ages 18 months to 5 years; a weekly storytime featuring stories, songs, and activities.
Fridays:3:30 p.m. Kids’ Knitting Circle with Ms. Jen — ages 8+ intermediate knitters bring their knitting projects, build skills, support other knitters.
Amal Clooney at Salem State
Human Rights Lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University Sept. 20 as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40 th anniversary of its popular speaker series and the return to in-person events. Clooney’s Salem State appearance includes a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer, running from 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex. Tickets may be purchased through the Series website at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Service Day at Patton Homestead
The A.P. Gardner American Legion Post 194, Hamilton, will host a free Family Outdoor Movie Night at Patton Homestead on the 7th Annual Military Service Day at Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, Friday, July 15, at 8 p.m., with vintage military displays open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., prior to Military Service Day, also free, on Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, with speakers including Helen Ayer Patton, General Patton’s granddaughter, Brigadier General John J. Driscoll, and state Senator Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester. Off street parking. A $10 donation to A.P. Gardner American is appreciated to share military histories as a positive community engagement. Questions? http://www.apgardnerposthamilton.org/military-day/
Danvers Class of 1971 reunion
Danvers High School Class of 1971 “51st” Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 6 to 11 p.m. at the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club, 134 McKay St., Beverly. The cost is $50 per person. For more information, please contact Gail Eaton at: gailme1@me.com.
Habitat for Humanity golf benefit
On Tuesday, May 31, Essex County Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Golf Fore Homes Golf Tournament. A fundraiser to help build affordable homes throughout Essex County, it will be held at the Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton. In the last year, 10 families have moved into their new or rehabbed homes with 18 more homes permitted or currently under construction in seven different towns. The day starts with a 1 p.m. shotgun and scramble format. A ‘Golden Hammer Ticket’ includes 2 mulligans, 5 raffle tickets, entry into the 50/50 Casino Hole and 2 strings; each of varying length, allowing the player to move their ball closer to the hole. Non-golfers can support Essex County Habitat by participating as a sponsor at any if eight levels. For registration/information, https://www.essexcountyhabitat.org/golf_fore_homes/
North Shore Civic Ballet’s Spring Auction
The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) will hold its annual online spring auction and begin taking bids on Friday, May 20, at 6 p.m. and continue through Friday, June 10. The a 501©(3) nonprofit dance company welcomes volunteers and seeks donations for the auction, which raises much needed funds for scholarships, new choreography, equipment, costuming and resources for aspiring dancers. Individuals and businesses may donate gift certificates, gift cards for hotel stays, car detailing, restaurants, spas, massages, photography, retail stores, craft items, luxury services and more. Also a favorite, tickets to sports events, concerts, performances, theaters, museums and unique experiences. Volunteers may donate their time and/or talents any number of ways. If you’re concerned about COVID precautions, call the NSCB at 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com for more information or to drop off or schedule a donation pickup. The auction’s website is: www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, the ballet’s website is: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/.
Youth Orchestras auditions set
The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) nonprofit is looking for young musicians to join its ensembles for the 2022-2023 Concert Season. Auditions for all new and returning NMYO musicians take place on Saturday, June 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ipswich High School, 134 High St., Ipswich. String musicians, with at least a year of lessons, and woodwind, brass, and percussion students, with two years experience as well as private lessons, are invited. NMYO offers up to seven ensembles including two beginning string ensembles; two full orchestras; a Wind Ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion; and two levels of Flute Choirs. Small chamber music ensembles are also offered as part of the Symphony program for advanced players. NMYO perform two major concerts and and weekly rehearsals in Topsfield/Boxford near Route 1 and just off Interstate 95. NMYO does not discriminate. For information, visit: nmyo.org/auditions. Questions? Email auditions@nmyo.org or phone 978-309-9833.
Northshoremen chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Waste drop-off
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. The next curbside yard waste collection is scheduled the week of April 18. Subsequent curbside yard waste collection takes place the weeks of June 20, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St.., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit :https://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris..
Monday Mornings at Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library’s popular Monday Mornings series is back, live via Zoom. For the full schedule and to register, visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/monday-mornings. Questions? Email ridenour@noblenet.org. Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.
Torigian Golf Classic on June 13
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Peabody will once again host the Torigian Golf Classic at The Meadow at Peabody on Thursday, June 13, to raise scholarship funds for graduating area students in the area while offering a great day connecting on the links of a championship course. With fun raffles, delicious food, and a swag bag filled to the brim, this signature event never disappoints. For more information and to register, visit www.peabodychamber.com or call 978-531-0384.
Monthly Yoga and Meditation at Peabody Institute Library
This spring, the Peabody Institute Library is returning to in-person yoga classes and meditations. Yoga meets twice a month, and Meditation meets once a month, both in the 2nd floor Tech Lab area of the Main Library 182 Main St., Peabody. So grab your Yoga mat and Join Kelley Rae Unger, Registered Yoga Teacher (E-RYT), for Gentle Yoga at 11 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month. Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/. The class emphasize slow, safe movement, and mind-body awareness. On the third or fourth Tuesday of every month, Reiki Master Valerie York will lead ‘Mindfulness and Meditation’ at 6:30 p.m., Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/ Bring water and a journal, as you may want to take notes. Questions? Call 978-531-0100 x17, email: gtoth@noblenet.org, or visit: www.peabodylibrary.org
‘Solace in Books’ for Ukrainian Children
An anonymous member of the Salem Athenaeum has generously offered to match up to $1,000 in donations from the Athenaeum community for the Universal Reading Foundation. This Polish charity is currently supplying Ukrainian books to children who’ve been forced to flee Ukraine. We know you believe in the power of books to provide solace in dark times and hope you’ll join us in bringing a little respite to these children. To make a donation, visit: https://salemathenaeum.net/universal-reading-foundation-match/
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program
Hamilton’s Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about “at risk” residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or https:// www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Small Business, Big Dreams contest
Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce reminds small business owners that Rockland Trust has launched its annual Small Business, Big Dreams contest, offering you the chance to take your business to the next level. Entrants will be narrowed down to three finalists who’ll be paired with a Rockland Trust Business Banking Officer (BBO) with one-on-one consultations to coach the contestants through and help them build a comprehensive business plan to present to a panel of judges. The grand prize is $20,000; runners-up $2,500 each. Entrants need not be customers of Rockland Trust. For official rules and entry instructions, including eligibility criteria, etc., visit: www.rocklandtrust.com/small-business—big-dreams
New calls for artists, performers
CultureHouse Salem seeks North Shore-based performers, artists, creatives, non-profit organizations and businesses to participate in collaborative programming for the months of April, May and June at pop-up community space hosted at Old Town Hall. Some preference will be given to Salem-based entities. CultureHouse and the city are conducting an in-depth study around the activation of Old Town Hall as a year-round art and culture destination through direct support to local creatives. Artists may submit proposals at https://culturehouse.cc/projects/salem. Applications will be reviewed throughout the three month program. Artists’ stipends will be offered.
Free employee skills training workshops at NSCC
North Shore Community College’s Corporate Training Solutions is offering a free Essential Skills for Supervisors program to help enhance employees’ supervisory skills. Ten three-hour remote and interactive “live online” sessions will be delivered through June 22. Training topics cover difficult conversations, effective delegation, employee performance, motivation and conflict, labor laws and more. The Workforce Training Fund will reimburse you for up to 100% of training costs for eligible businesses with under 100 employees, and up to 50% for larger businesses. Early applications are recommended. For more information, go to www.northshore.edu/corporate/essential-skills.html or contact Lorin Buksa at lbuksa@northshore.edu. If you apply for the Express Grant, also contact Lorin Buksa.
Summer journalism program for teens
The New England High School Journalism Collaborative is reaching out to students, parents, teachers, and New England high school newspaper advisors about its all-expense-paid summer workshop for students interested in journalism. The 2022 workshop dates are June 25 to July 1. The program is intended for students from traditionally underserved urban populations. Some preference is given to current juniors and seniors in high school. Students will learn to report, write, and edit for a newspaper, and produce multimedia projects for a website. They will be assigned stories, do interviews, and will be exposed to working on a deadline to create their own newspaper. For portfolio, visit: https://issuu.com/nenewspaper/docs/nehsjc-horizon. The New England Newspaper and Press Association will assist with applications; for guidelines, visit: http://nehsjc.org/summer-program-application/.
Summer music camp at the Gould Barn
Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 to 22, at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield. A combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic, and more — youth musicians with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, may register. No auditions required. Play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds. This is an opportunity to play music and keep up skills during the summer break. For information/ registration, visit: nmyo.org. Application deadline, June 15. You may also email info@nmyo.org or call Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.
Digital database explores Marblehead’s diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.
Korumpas Memorial Scholarship open to SHS students
The Stephen J. Korumpas Memorial Scholarship is now available at Salem High School. A $4,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the first place candidate and a $2,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the candidate who finishes second. All must be accepted to and attend Salem State University for the fall enrollment in the year of his/her high school graduation. Applications are available from your guidance counselor or guidance secretary, Ana Grateraux. Questions? Call Dennis Korumpas at 978-790-5110.
St. Andrew’s invites youth to join choir
The Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead invites young people age 6 and up to join its youth choir. No musical experience is necessary, and membership in the church is not required. Choir members learn to read music, are introduced to basic music theory, and do sight singing. Rehearsals are Mondays from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. The youth choir sings along with the church’s adult choir at the 10 a.m. service once a month. Interested? Contact Jodice at maryjodice1@gmail.com. The Church of St. Andrew is at 135 Lafayette Street (Rte. 114) in Marblehead and is handicapped accessible. Visit www.standrewsmhd.org.
Events at the Beverly Library
The Beverly Library has a trio of events coming right up, both Zoom and in person. If registration is required, go to: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/calendar. For more information, call 978-921-6062 or visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org. The Beverly Public Library is located at 32 Essex St, Beverly. Zen Fridays at noon through April and May — Basics of meditation led by Zen Center’s founder Joan Amaral, in the Sohier Room, Make contact with our own stability and sanity.
‘Sundays at 5’ at Ascension
Ipswich’s historic Ascension Memorial Episcopal Church invites you to inspiring, out-of-the-ordinary, 30-minute monthly gatherings simply called “Sundays at 5.” Youth-led but designed for all ages, this spiritually inspiring opportunity is for people who find Sunday mornings problematic for getting to church. Music, art, poetry, scripture, and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the short service, followed by snacks, fun and games. “Sundays at 5.” speaks to something missing from lives, especially post pandemic, and is the result of numerous dialogues with area residents. All are welcome in the church at 31 County St., Ipswich. For next date and any questions, email Brad Clark at: rectoramc@gmail.com.