5th Annual STEAM Showcase
Ipswich Public Schools is hosting the 5th Annual STEAM Showcase on Wednesday, May 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. free and family friendly in the gym at Ipswich High/Middle School, 34 High St., Ipswich. STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math education that engages students with a sense of wonder about our ever-changing world through innovative problem-solving. The Showcase celebrates the great STEAM work from students and their teachers in grades pre K-12 as well as exhibits, products, research, and services of STEAM businesses and community groups. The goal is to bring together community members of diverse backgrounds with passion for STEAM, and to educate pre K-12 students on its possibilities. For questions or more information, email IPS Director of Teaching and Learning Tracy Wagner, at twagner@ipsk12.net
David Ortiz at Salem State
Iconic Major League Baseball player David Ortiz will visit Salem State University May 4 as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and plans a return to in-person events. Ortiz will lead a conversation about the skills needed to succeed, leadership and giving back. The events will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Rockett Arena. Tickets for the Salem State Series may be purchased through the Series website at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
May Day labor poster exhibit
Beverly Farms Public Library is hosting a May Day show of classic labor posters from the collection of Stephen Lewis, May 3, through May 27, at the fully accessible library, 4 Vine St, Beverly. Library hours are Mondays and Wednesdays. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information on library, call 978/921-6066.
Author Series at Ipswich Library
The next featured authors at Ipswich Library’s 2022 Louise & Hugh Johnson Author Series is Archer Mayor, author of the highly acclaimed Vermont-based mystery series featuring detective Joe Gunther, which the Chicago Tribune describes as “the best police procedurals being written in America. Join Mayor on May 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mansion at the Hellenic Center, 117 County Road (Route 1A) Ipswich. The event is free, but registration is required at https://www.ipswichlibrary.org/ or call 978-356-6648.
‘Unemployment Insurance: A Taxing Concern’
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce examines the defunct state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund at its next Business Insight Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, May 4, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at The Essex Room at Woodman’s 125 Main St., Essex. The program will delve into the beleaguered UI Trust Fund and its implications on payroll taxes and businesses’ bottom lines. Chamber President and CEO Karen Andreas, who is appointed to the state’s 21-member Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Study Commission, will lead this timely discussion. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., program at 8 a.m. Admission is $50 for Chamber members, $70 for nonmembers. Visit northshorechamber.org, or call 978-774-8565 to sign up or for more details.
Peabody Garden Club Plant Sale
Peabody Garden Club will host its annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the KinderCare Parking Lot, 520 Lowell St., Peabody. Just in time for Mother’s Day with assorted annuals, perennials, raffles and a delicious bake sale table. Free.
‘The Sunshine Boys’ at MLT
Tickets for Marblehead Little Theatre’s production of Neil Simon’s hit, “The Sunshine Boys,” presented in partnership with Mugford Street Players, are now available online at mltlive.org and at Arnould Gallery and Framery, 111 Washington St., Marblehead. Performances are scheduled for May 13 through May 28 at the MLT Firehouse Theatre, 12 School St. Tickets are $25 . Masks are a must for all audience members. Please check for the latest updates at: MLTLive.org.
Hamilton-Wenham Plant Sale
The Hamilton-Wenham Garden Club’s got you covered this Mother’s Day. Stop by the tent at 299 Bay Road, South Hamilton, on Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to noon, for a lovely selection of perennials, annuals, tomatoes and hanging baskets. Neptune’s Harvest fertilizers will also be available at discounted prices. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. This sale is the spring fundraiser for the HWGC, supporting public programs, the Pingree Park Garden, seasonal planters in Hamilton and Wenham, youth programs and more.