Salem Democratic Caucus March 5
On Saturday, March 5, at 1 p.m., Salem Democrats from Wards 1 through 7 will convene via Zoom to elect 32 delegates and 28 alternates to represent Salem at the 2022 State Democratic Convention. Registered and pre-registered Democrats 16 years old by Feb. 4 may vote and be elected as delegate or alternates. Youth (age 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/caucus. Zoom link at: https://bit.ly/3IjZmHM and attendees may participate remotely. Interested in the Salem Democratic City Committee? Contact Chris Malstrom at SalemDemsCC@gmail.com or 443-465-3285.
Artists needed for festival
Beverly Main Streets is accepting applications from artists and vendors for its 19th Arts Fest, happening on June 18. Tell us about you and your work. Keep in mind this is an interest form to be reviewed on a rolling basis; those invited to apply will receive a full application for review by a jury. If you have any questions or helpful suggestions, email us at artsfest@beverlymainstreets.org. For more informations, visit: https://www.bevmain.org/arts-fest-beverly.
Book sale at Beverly library
The Beverly Public Library will hold its spring book sale starting Thursday, March 24, and continuing through Sunday, March 27. at the following dates and times at the main library, 32 Essex St, Beverly. . On Thursday, March 24, 7 to 9 p.m.., there will be a Friends Preview Night for Spring Book Sale. On Friday, March 25 through Sunday, March 27, Friends’ Spring Book Sale. Sale will be open Fri. & Sat., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.; and Sun., 1-3 p.m.. Paperbacks $1, hardcovers $2, children’s books $.50. Bag/Box day last day of sale, Sunday, March 27. Questions? Contact Meghan at karasin@noblenet.org or call 978-921-6062.
Financial workshops set in Beverly
The Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St, Beverly, is hosting a series of financial workshops for youths provided by the Babson Financial Literacy Project, beginning on Tuesday, March 15. The first — Jump Start Your Financial Future, which is geared toward ages 17-30 — will be Tuesday, March 15, 7 to 8 p.m. On Tuesday, April 5, 7 to 8 p.m., health insurance and saving for retirement— A Babson Financial Literacy Project workshop. Register at: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/calendar.
Peabody chamber offers scholarships
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce is soliciting applications for its general scholarships given to area high school seniors who will further their education at a post-secondary level, 2 or 4-year college, trade, or technical schools. To be eligible, applicant must be a Peabody resident who 1) attends Peabody schools, 2) or schools in another town, or 3) be a non-resident employed by a Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce member, or 4) Be a Peabody Young Entrepreneurs Academy Graduate. Additional eligibility criteria are: academic history, submission of a short essay, documentation of community service followed by an interview. to be conducted in May. Applications are available through the Guidance Offices at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, Bishop Fenwick, St John’s Prep and St. Mary’s Lynn as well as directly from the Peabody Chamber of Commerce website at www.peabodychamber.com. To contact the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce , call 978-531-0384, email maria@peabodychamber.com. The chamber is located at 58 Pulaski St., 4th Floor, Peabody, MA 01960. Deadline for submission April 8.
At the Peabody Institute Library
The Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, has some great programming on March 10. At 7 p.m., there will be a Zoom program — The First Kennedys — that explores the roots of an American dynasty. Also at 7 p.m. WBZ Meteorologist Eric Fisher discusses his book, “Mighty Storms of New England— The hurricanes, tornadoes, blizzards, and floods that shaped the region,” via Zoom. Registration for Zoom link for both required at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Community Zen in Beverly
The Sohier Room at the Beverly Public Library invites you to join ‘Community Zen’ on Fridays, March 11, 18 and 25 at noon. Offering will be a dedicated time for connection with others to discover the basics of meditation and make contact with our own stability and sanity. Led by Zen Center’s founder Joan Amaral, in a partnership with the Zen Center North Shore and the Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-921-6062.