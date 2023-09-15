Arsenic and Old Lace
Tickets for Marblehead Little Theatre's production of Arsenic and Old Lace are now on sale. opening on Oct. 6 and running through Oct. 15, right in time for the Halloween season! This black comedy revolves around the very eccentric Brewster family, descendants of Mayflower settlers, most of whom are maniacs. Join the rollercoaster ride of hilarity and suspense and unexpected twists and turns with two dear old sisters, who have penchant for "assisting" lonely old men in their cozy Brooklyn home. This is must-see theatrical classic will leave you dying for more. Don't miss madness" get your tickets today at: mltlive.org.
Marblehead Museum 4th Annual Tag & Treasure Sale
The Marblehead Museum will host its annual Tag & Treasure Sale at the Lee Mansion Gardens, 161 Washington St., on Saturday, Sept. 23. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rescheduled from an earlier date due to rain). Thanks to generous donors we have hundreds of fun and unique items, including framed art, collectibles, antiques, vintage, collectible books, accessories, decorative items, jewelry, kitchen items, and more! ll proceeds benefit the educational programs of Marblehead Museum, a 501c3 non-profit. Learn more at www.marbleheadmuseum.org.
SalemRecycles' Book Swap
The next SalemRecycles' Book Swap & TerraCycle Collection is Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center (401 Bridge Street) in Salem. Participants may also donate, take away, or both! As well as books, the Swap accepts CDs, DVDs, video games, records (in original cases), plus puzzles, greeting cards, and reusable bags. All items must be clean, dry, and mildew free. Sorry, NO magazines, VHS tapes, or cassette tapes. Also accepted, TerraCycle items for recycling. For a list of items, visit: https://www.greensalem.com/programs/terracycle-recycling/. All leftovers will be donated or recycled. Please note: SalemRecycles needs volunteers to help unload and organize donations on Friday, Sept. 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. or on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Register at" https://forms.gle/QjQ1qLufyy3MBufq5. Contact Janelle Rolke at (978) 619-5672 with any questions.
Introduction to Medicare
The Peabody Library South Branch Library will host a Medicare information session presented by the SHINE Program on Thursday, Oct.12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.. A certified SHINE counselor will provide information and answer questions about open enrollment, from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 for anyone who is already on Medicare or will be enrolling for the first time. Learn first steps, compare your current plan to next year’s options to find a plan that better suits your needs. The SHINE Program (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone) provides free and unbiased health insurance counseling for Medicare beneficiaries of all ages. For more information, please visit https://www.mass.gov/health-insurance-counseling. This program is free, but registration is required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar or call the South Branch Library at 978-531-3380.
Author Talk: Marie Benedict on ZOOM
The Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody will hold an program on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. featuring conversation with bestselling author Marie Benedict as she shares a presentation on her work, specifically The Mitford Affair, a work of historical fiction. This event is hosted by the Burlington Public Library, Although free and open to the public, registration is required for Zoom link. For more information visit: Public Service Desk or call the Main Library at 978-531-0100.
The Art of Book Binding
the Peabody Institute Library, West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, will hold a workshop in book binding on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Community Room. Learn the art of bookbinding, and create your own book! Staci Dolan, a local author and expert book binder, will guide you through the process. This program is for ages 18+. Though free, registration is required. Please visit us online or at the Public Service Desk or call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 for more information.
At Beverly Public Library
Check www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/events for a full listing of our events at all locations for all ages, and to register when requested.
Sept,18, 9:30 a.m. Monday Mornings returns -- Exploring Nature on Hikes of the White Mountains with Robert Buchsbaum.
Sept. 25, 9:30 a.m. Ask a Muslim Anything -- with Robert Azzi. Free and open to adults.
Wednesday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m. Art and History walking tour -- Head of Reference, Lisa Ryan, leads this tour of the Beverly Public Library.
Saturday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. local author James Bird -- discusses his latest middle grade novel, No Place Like Home, and his experiences with homelessness. All welcome and Copper Dog will be there with books!
Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m., Living Room Conversations-- Brief presentation about the new Beverly Village for Living & the Arts that is being developed in the old Briscoe building. Explore what role housing and the arts play in our community.
Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m. Climate Fiction for future ancestors -- Join Tory Stephens of Grist Magazine and learn about 'Imagine' -- a storytelling initiative for fiction writers to envision the next 180 years of equitable climate progress, imagining reform, and hope. Registration required.
Thursday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m., former Beverly resident John Young reads -- and answers questions about his new novel, 'Getting Huge.'
'Dawnland' showing set for Oct. 9
In recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the Ipswich community is invited to a free screening of the Emmy award-winning documentary, "Dawnland," on Monday, Oct. 9, at 6:30 pm at the Take-Out Terrace, 4 Union Street, next to the Downtown Riverwalk, Ipswich. A post-film discussion will take place immediately following. Sponsored by Ascension Memorial Church and the Ipswich ReCreation & Culture Department, there's plenty of free parking available and chairs will be provided. Blankets are encouraged for this outdoor event. In case of bad weather, the event will take place at Boone Hall, Ascension Memorial Church, 31 County St., Ipswich. For more information, call (978) 356-2560 or email amcipswich@verizon.net.
Mack Park Harvest Fest
This new community farm fundraiser will celebrate the mission to provide healthy and sustainable produce for the residents of Salem. Hosted at Mack Park, 31 Grove St., Salem, on Sept. 23, from 3 to o 7 p.m., it features food, a cash bar, live music, and free produce while supplies last. All are welcome to this family-friendly event. For tickets ($15) and more information, visit: https://MackParkFarmHarvestfest.eventbrite.com or email kmurphy@salem.com to pay by cash or check. All proceeds support maintaining the farm and growing food for Salem residents. Rain date is Sept. 30.