Uptown Girls to Downton Abbey
On Monday, March 14, at 7 p.m., The Friends of the Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, are sponsoring a Zoom program exploring how American Gilded Age heiresses invaded the British aristocracy. The cash-strapped lords, viscounts, and dukes of Great Britain shifted their focus from hunting foxes and pheasants to more lucrative targets: cash-flush Gilded Age American socialites like Brooklyn born Jenny Jerome, who as Lady Randolph Churchill would become the mother of Winston Churchill, By trading their family’s money for a title, they may have received a chilly reception from the aristocracy, but they also became influential. Registration is required for Zoom link at: at www.danverslibrary.org and click on Events Calendar/March 14.
Kindergarten Orientation Night, March 15
The Marblehead Public Schools will host its annual “Kindergarten Orientation Night” for parents on Tuesday, March 15, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at both the Brown and Glover Schools. The Lucretia and Joseph Brown School is located at 40 Baldwin Road; Glover Elementary School is at 9 Maple St. Questions? Email: dimier.lisa@marbleheadschools.org
At Peabody Institute Library
The Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, will host a Zoom program on March 10 at 7 p.m. exploring the humble roots of The First Kennedys — an American Dynasty. Also at 7 p.m., WBZ meteorologist Eric Fisher discusses his book, “Mighty Storms of New England— The Hurricanes, Tornadoes, Blizzards, and Floods that Shaped the Region,” via Zoom. Registration for both Zoom links required at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day
National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed annually on March 29 as a way to thank and honor our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. This year, the Beverly Vietnam Veterans will observe Vietnam Veterans Day on Sunday, March 27. Participants will meet at Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Beverly Hospital for the placing of a wreath accompanied by a short service. Observances will continue at 11 a.m., at Vietnam Veterans Memorial at One Ellis Square. All are welcome.
‘Headed into the Abyss’
On Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, 15 Sylvan Street, Danvers, presents Brian T. Watson, architect and author of “Headed into the Abyss,” discussing his exploration of the powerful forces and dynamics that will carry us into any number of disasters well before 2100. The internet and its algorithms are changing nearly everything about our world, including our capacity to recognize how profound and dangerous the change is. This is the Big Picture story of what those effects add up to. It is the story of our time. Registration required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Hamilton police Silver Alert Program
Hamilton’s Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are at risk for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about at risk residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the police station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Mail them to the attention of Officer Jake Santarelli at either the Hamilton Police Department, 265 Bay Road, Hamilton, MA 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging, 299 Bay Road, Hamilton, MA 01982. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If an emergency, call 911.
Salem testing sites updates
The state will close the two “Stop the Spread” PCR COVID-19 testing sites in Salem — at St. Peter’s Church and at Salem High School — at the end of the day on March 31. The Curative testing site in Riley Plaza will remain through at least June 30. Free walk-up PCR testing is available to all residents Mondays to Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pre-register for an appointment at: https://curative.com/sites/33988. Additional distribution of free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests for at-home use. Salem residents or those working in Salem may pick up three boxes of tests (two per box) from the Health Department, 98 Washington St., 3rd floor, Mondays to Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., through March 31 or as long as supplies last.
Mural slam!
The city of Salem’s Public Art Commission and the Salem Arts Festival present the 7th annual Salem Arts Festival Mural Slam. The dynamic live painting event brings the creative community together to show them how art gets done and contributes to downtown Salem’s cultural vitality. Twelve artists are needed to showcase their talents, keeping Artists’ Row and downtown Salem a destination for world-class public art. Artists’ stipends will be offered. Submit mural idea by March 31, at 11:59 p.m. For information and applications, visit: www.salem.com/arts-culture/pages/calls-art-artist-and-creatives
Small Business, Big Dreams contest
Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce reminds small business owners that Rockland Trust has launched its annual Small Business, Big Dreams contest, offering you the chance to take your business to the next level. Entrants will be narrowed down to three finalists who’ll be paired with a Rockland Trust Business Banking Officer (BBO) with one-on-one consultations to coach the contestants through and help them build a comprehensive business plan to present to a panel of judges. The grand prize is $20,000; runners-up $2,500 each. Entrants need not be customers of Rockland Trust. For official rules and entry instructions, including eligibility criteria, etc., visit: www.rocklandtrust.com/small-business-big-dreams
Teacher Recognition Award
Nominations are being accepted for the Margaret Voss Howard Teacher Recognition Award, a fund of the Essex County Community Foundation. The annual award honors the contributions of one teacher from the Salem school district and one from the Marblehead district, each with a $500 unrestricted award. Teachers, other school employees, parents, students and citizens may nominate a teacher by submitting a detailed letter explaining why the teacher should be honored and sending it to: howardteacheraward@yahoo.com or Teacher Award, 190 Bridge St., #2301, Salem, Mass. 01970. Nominators should include full contact information or a nomination form and be postmarked by April 30. Honorees are selected by a committee of local educators. Nomination questions? Email: howardteacheraward@yahoo.com.
Bruce P. Eaton Annual Americanism Award
The Drapeau-McPhetres American Legion Post 180 of Danvers will present its Bruce P. Eaton Annual Americanism Award on Thursday, March 10, at the VFW Hall, 5 Conant St., Danvers, starting at 7 p.m. This year there will be a combined presentation ceremony for the years 2020 and 2021. The Danvers Rotary Club will be the 2020 recipient. The 2021 recipient will be Kenneth Reardon, who was selected for patriotism in the community. The Post’s Americanism Officer Retired Air Force Col. Dick Moody, will make the presentations. All welcome. to attend.
DTRC to meet March 16
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) will gather Wednesday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m., in the Danvers Fire Station Meeting Room, 64 High St., Danvers for regular business meeting. The special guest speaker will be Samuel Lee from Turning Point USA, who’ll discuss opportunities for programs and clubs for middle school, high school and college campuses. Discussions will cover recall elections, local municipal elections, Town Hall meeting for parents over school concerns and more. Questions? Email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262.
New calls for artists, performers
CultureHouse Salem seeks North Shore-based performers, artists, creatives, non-profit organizations and businesses to participate in collaborative programming for the months of April, May and June at pop-up community space hosted at Old Town Hall. Some preference will be given to Salem-based entities. CultureHouse and the city are conducting an in-depth study around the activation of Old Town Hall as a year-round art and culture destination through direct support to local creatives. Artists may submit proposals at https://culturehouse.cc/projects/salem. Applications will be reviewed throughout the three month program. Artists’ stipends will be offered.
Bestselling Gladstone on Zoom
On Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers will host best-selling author Max Gladstone to discuss his work. Fresh from winning the Hugo and Nebula Awards, Gladstone weaves elements of American myth — the muscle car, the open road, the white-hatted cowboy — into his newest book, “Last Exit,” a deeply emotional tale where his characters must find their own truths if they are to survive. Registration for your Zoom link is required via the Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org. Logging-in instructions will be sent two days before the program.
Understanding Your Cat
On Thursday, March 24, the The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers invites you to join certified cat behaviorist Rachel Geller, Ed.D., on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. to answer cat questions and more in a informative, fun presentation. Register now at Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Writers in Your Neighborhood
On March 15, from 7 to 8:15 p.m., the Salem Athenaeum will host a special online event that celebrates the writing of authors who are members of the Athenaeum or North Shore residents. Gregory Glenn, Kirun Kapur, Fred Krell, Hannah Larrabee, Kali Lightfoot, Carla Panciera, and Peter Sampieriwith will read samples of the prose and verse of your talented neighbors. Free to members; $10 general. Registration/tickets: https://salemathenaeum.net/event/writers-in-your-neighborhood-3/. Questions? Call 978.744.2540.
Changing Lives Through Advocacy
On March 24, the Salem Athenaeum invites you to learn from a heartening account of people living with epilepsy, a condition that carries its own historic stigma. Join Steven Schachter, M.D., professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, and instructional designer Linda Sudlesky, M.Ed., who will share her experiences as an advocate and her work to improve the lives of people with epilepsy. Seven years of research and interviews with nearly fifty advocates resulted in her book project, “Visions: The Inspirational Journeys of Epilepsy Advocates.” Join her online from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Suggested Donation: $10 members; $15 non-members. Registration required at: from https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/032422sudlesky_visions/index.html?page=register. Questions? Call 978.744.2540.
Business Studio Lunch March 15
Lunch and Learn and enjoy the company of fellow business owners and community leaders at the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Studio on Tuesday, March 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Frankie Slice, Private Event Room, Mills 58, 8 Pulaski St., Peabody. Guest speakers are Ed Lomasney, community business banker, Salem Five, and Curt Bellavance, director of Beverly’s Community Development, 11:30 a.m. Registration/Networking, lunch noon, program 12:30 p.m. $20 PACC members; $30 non members. For more information, visit: https://business.peabodychamber.com/events/details/business-studio-lunch-march-2022-7492.
How To Plan Your Wedding
On Thursday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers welcomes Tanya Costigan from Massachusetts-based Tanya Costigan Events. Join her on Zoom, as she shares her tips for successful wedding planning and take questions from those planning on tying the knot. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org to receive a link to Zoom access.
Calling all artists
Beverly Main Streets is accepting applications from artists and vendors for its 19th Arts Fest, on June 18. Those invited to apply will receive a full application for review by a jury. If you have any questions or helpful suggestions, email us at artsfest@beverlymainstreets.org. For more informations, visit: https://www.bevmain.org/arts-fest-beverly/
Celebrating Women’s History Month
Historic Beverly celebrates Women’s History Month with a Spotlight Talk Zoom series on remarkable women from Beverly. These are intimate, 15-minute conversations that each focus on a different icon in history. On March 12, the subject will be Jane Stuart; then on March 19, Joanna Quiner; then on March 19, Anna Coleman. Free to all, to access Zoom, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/97957335124#success.
Book Sale at Beverly Public Library
The Beverly Public Library will hold its spring book sale starting Thursday, March 24, and continuing through Sunday, March 27, 32 Essex St, Beverly. On Thursday, March 24,there will be a Friends Preview Night, 7 to 9 p.m. Paperbacks $1, hardcovers $2, children’s books $.50. Bag/Box day last day of sale, Sunday, March 27. Call 978-921-6062 or contact Meghan at karasin@noblenet.org.
Babson Financial Workshops set
The Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly, is hosting a series of financial workshops for youths provided by the Babson Financial Literacy Project, beginning on Tuesday, March 15. The first two will be held at the following times and dates. On Tuesday, March 15, 7 p.m, “Jump Start your Financial Future,” geared toward ages 17-30. On Tuesday, April 5, 7 to 8 p.m., “Health Insurance and Saving for Retirement. Register at: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/calendar.
Community Zen sessions set
The Sohier Room at the Beverly Public Library invites you to join “Community Zen” on Fridays, March 11, 18 and 25 at noon. As we move out of this pandemic winter, we are offering a dedicated time for connection with others to discover the basics of meditation and make contact with our own stability and sanity. Led by Zen Center’s founder Joan Amaral, in a partnership with the Zen Center North Shore and the Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-921-6062.
Stoppard’s ‘Arcadia’ at Castle Hill
British playwright Tom Stoppard’s “Arcadia” will be presented by Castle Hill Productions in the Great House ballroom on the Crane Estate, March 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19, at 7 p.m., and March 13 and 20, at 6 p.m. The play, a comedic masterpiece, happens both in 1809 and the present, at the elegant estate of the Cloverly family, and moves between the centuries, exploring the nature of truth and time, classical and romantic temperaments, and the disruptive influence of sex. Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. Trustees members, $28. Nonmembers, $35. Advance reservations are recommended at: www.thetrustees.org/arcadia. Proof of vaccination, and valid ID are required at door.; Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich.
Free employee skills training workshops at NSCC
North Shore Community College’s Corporate Training Solutions is offering a free Essential Skills for Supervisors program to help enhance employees’ supervisory skills. Ten three-hour remote and interactive “live online” sessions will be delivered from April 20 to June 22. Training topics cover difficult conversations, effective delegation, employee performance, motivation and conflict, labor laws and more. The Workforce Training Fund will reimburse you for up to 100% of training costs for eligible businesses with under 100 employees, and up to 50% for larger businesses. Early applications are recommended. For more information, go to www.northshore.edu/corporate/essential-skills.html or contact Lorin Buksa at lbuksa@northshore.edu. If you apply for the Express Grant, also contact Lorin Buksa.
Summer journalism program for teens
The New England High School Journalism Collaborative is reaching out to students, parents, teachers, and New England high school newspaper advisors about its all-expense-paid summer workshop for students interested in journalism. The 2022 workshop dates are June 25 to July 1. The program is intended for students from traditionally underserved urban populations. Some preference is given to current juniors and seniors in high school. Students will learn to report, write, and edit for a newspaper, and produce multimedia projects for a website. They will be assigned stories, do interviews, and will be exposed to working on a deadline to create their own newspaper. For portfolio, visit: https://issuu.com/nenewspaper/docs/nehsjc-horizon. The New England Newspaper and Press Association will assist with applications; for guidelines, visit: http://nehsjc.org/summer-program-application/.
Summer music camp at the Gould Barn
Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 to 22, at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield. A combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic, and more — youth musicians with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, may register. No auditions required. Play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds. This is an opportunity to play music and keep up skills during the summer break. For information/ registration, visit: nmyo.org. Application deadline, June 15. You may also email info@nmyo.org or call Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.
Brian Friel’s ‘Translations’ at MLT
Best known for his acclaimed play “Dancing at Lughnasa,” Tony nominated playwright Brian Friels’ “Translation” will be performed at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St., now through March 13. Set in a 19th century Irish village, the plot revolves around two British soldiers sent to rural Ireland with the mission of anglicizing local Irish place names. Imperial oppression and culture erasure, in all its forms is the villain and Friel goes right to the heart of it. General admission is $25. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. except for a March 6 matinee at 3 p.m. Tickets, visit: www.mltlive.com/2021/09/translations/.
Digital database explores Marblehead’s diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.
Korumpas Memorial Scholarship open to SHS students
The Stephen J. Korumpas Memorial Scholarship is now available at Salem High School. A $4,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the first place candidate and a $2,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the candidate who finishes second. All must be accepted to and attend Salem State University for the fall enrollment in the year of his/her high school graduation. Applications are available from your guidance counselor or guidance secretary, Ana Grateraux. Questions? Call Dennis Korumpas at 978-790-5110.
Financial Literacy series for new adults
Young adults finding financial matters challenging are welcome to join a four-part Zoom series hosted by the Peabody Institute Library’s Babson Financial Literacy Project. Here, young people learn responsible good habits, how to make informed choices and live their best lives. The Zoom series starts Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m., with Tips and Tricks for Managing Credit: followed on Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m., with Managing Your Money to Build Your Best Life; followed on Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m., with Decision, Decisions; and on Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m., with Protecting You and Your Assets. Presented in collaboration with the Tewksbury Public Library and other area libraries, this virtual program requires registration for Zoom link at: Registrants will receive a link to access at danverslibrary.org.
Grant applications
The Coburn Charitable Society requests grant applications from nonprofit 501©(3) organizations whose mission is to provide residential, medical and other charitable care and relief for the poor elderly of Ipswich and adjacent towns. Funding preference will be given to applications made for Ipswich residents. Proposals must include a detailed description of the project, project budget, including reference to other project funding sources, and a discussion of measurable ways the project will benefit the population served. Applicants must provide one complete paper copy and an electronic PDF copy both postmarked/dated prior to Friday, March 11. Mail to Coburn Charitable Society c/o Dr. Carl Soderland, 2 Green St., Ipswich, MA, 01938-0170. Electronic copies go to: carlsoderland1971@gmail.com.Questions? Email Dr. Soderland at address provided. Awards will be announced by April 21.
Habitat for Humanity needs you
Share your love of your community and give back by taking a volunteer test run at the Essex County Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 58 R Pulaski St in Peabody. Volunteer to help keep store operations running smoothly. From sales floor merchandising to customer service, volunteers help do it all! Contact volunteer@essexcountyhabitat.org to try it out. No commitment necessary! But if you love it, join the team this spring. The ReStore sells new and gently used furniture, home goods, appliances, and building materials at reduced prices. Profits directly support Essex County Habitat’s vision that one day everyone will have a decent, safe and affordable place to live.
St. Andrew’s invites youth to join choir
The Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead invites young people age 6 and up to join its youth choir. No musical experience is necessary, and membership in the church is not required. Choir members learn to read music, are introduced to basic music theory, and do sight singing. Rehearsals are Mondays from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. The youth choir sings along with the church’s adult choir at the 10 a.m. service once a month. Interested? Contact Jodice at maryjodice1@gmail.com. The Church of St. Andrew is at 135 Lafayette Street (Rte. 114) in Marblehead and is handicapped accessible. Visit www.standrewsmhd.org.