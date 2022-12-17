Salem’s Frozen Fire Festival 2022
Salem’s new free centerpiece for winter entertainment, seasonal shopping, dining and drinks is opening in the heart of downtown Salem beginning Monday, Dec. 26, and continuing throughout New Year’s Day 2023. This new fun, family friendly, and multifaceted New Year’s winter festival was inspired by the city’s creative culture and in collaboration with locally-based placemaking, entertainment and hospitality firm, The Anthem Group. Downtown Charlotte Forten Park will be filled with festive daily programming and entertainment, including live ice sculpture carvings, fire performers, live music, rotating pop-up retail and fire installations, glowing heated igloos, outdoor heat lamps, fire pits and complimentary cozy fleece blankets, hot beverages. And did we mention, two Olympic-sized curling rinks? All free, but VIP package buys priority access. Hours are Monday to Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m.; Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to midnight. Charlotte Forten Park is located at 289 Derby St., Salem. Questions? Contact Ashley Mercurio at 617-538-6829 or amercurio@theanthemgroup.com. Visit Facebook and Instagram at @FrozenFireFestival and www.frozenfirefestival.com.
Improv classes at MLT
Marblehead Little Theatre is beginning Improv Class for Preteens & Teens, a four session workshop Introduction for preteens and teens, with improv games that translate to useful life skills like listening, creativity, patience, and collaboration instructed by Bruce Whear, Make new friends in a fun and supportive environment, while building confidence through skills including expressing emotions, agreement, and creating stories together. Each session concludes with a performance for family and friends. No prior experience needed; open to students aged 9-14, and and structured with playtime and individual attention. 2-hour classes, 12 students per class, Wednesday afternoons from 3:30 — 5:30 p.m., on Jan. 11, 25, Feb. 2, 8 at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St. Information and registration at: www.mltlive.org.
Speed Reads Collections
The Peabody Institute Library announces new and improved Speed Reads Collections at all three locations. Books can now be checked out for 2 weeks, plus an addition to our website that allows patrons to easily browse our collections from home. Choose from the latest, greatest, and most requested books by Peabody patrons. The items are non-holdable, circulate for 14 days , and are non-renewable for swift circulation, ensured by multiple copies .To make space for new books on the Speed Reads shelf, items go on sale for $5. A new browse for book covers on new website page and place items on hold; includes fiction and nonfiction for adults, kids, and teens, plus items “coming soon.” Questions? Call 978-531-0100 ext. 17
Welcome Winter Solstice
On Saturday, Dec. 21, from 7 to 9 p.m. welcome the Winter Solstice — the shortest day of the year — at the Salem Athenaeum. Bring a winter-themed piece of prose or poetry or music to share (your own or your favorite author). Enjoy refreshments refreshments and plenty of good cheer. $10 donation accepted by members and guests. Register at: https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/122122welcomewinter/index.html?page=register. The Salem Athenaeum is located at 337 Essex St.
‘Peas for Fees’
Salem’s annual “Peas for Fees” ticket amnesty program is now running through Dec. 23, allowing for the waiver of up to $30 in late fees on parking violations in exchange for a donation of at least two canned goods or non-perishable items at the City Collector’s Office at Salem City Hall. City Hall is open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Christmas at the Castle
There’s still time left to make this season merrier by visiting Castle Hill at Christmas. Don’t miss this year’s fantastical An Enchanted Christmas. Each room in the 1920s mansion is decorated for the holidays drawing inspiration from favorite stories and mythology, and top by the gift shop. Timed entry limit the number of guests for the comfort and safety of guests and staff. Advance reservations are strongly recommended at www.thetrustees.org for the following dates: Friday, Dec. 16, 5-8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and school vacation week Dec. 27-31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Trustees Member or Ipswich resident: $15 adult and $9 child. Nonmember: $25 adult and $15 child.
The Cookie Walk
Grace Church in Salem is having a Holiday Cookie Walk on Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at 385 Essex St. There will be a wide variety of homemade holiday cookies, including some gluten free cookies and dog treats. Customers can choose their favorite variety of cookies. Cookies will be pre-packaged in small bags so that customers can “mix and match” several bags to create a variety of cookies for their holiday table.
Christmas services at First Church
First Church in Wenham, at the corner of Main and Arbor streets, will be holding several Christmas services in the coming weeks. Blue Christmas, for those who are facing challenges during this season, will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21, 6 p.m., in the chapel. A Christmas Eve family service, with carols and a children’s pageant, will be Saturday, Dec. 24, 4 p.m., followed by a candlelight worship service (communion, carols, readings and prayer) at 9 p.m. And on Christmas Day, 10 a.m., an informal service with carols and stories of Christmas.
Beaded Keychain Craft for Teens
The Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, will hold a creative workshop in the teen room on Dec. 21 at 3:30 p.m., Teens are invited to make their own beaded keychains — a simple craft that makes a great accessory to display on your keys or hang on your backpack or bag. Make one for yourself, or as a gift. All supplies are provided. This program is free and open to tweens and teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required on the library’s online calendar at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Lovely office hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold office hours for constituents on the following dates: Jan. 9, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Jan. 23, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Jan. 30, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; Feb. 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Feb. 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Feb. 27, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; March 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; March 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., and 11 a.m. to noon, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody; March 20, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers. She will also hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays. Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com (scroll to the bottom of the page). Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
‘Sundays at 5’ at AMC Ipswich
Ascension Memorial Church hosts its “Sundays at 5” every Sunday. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
2022 Essex Heritage Photo Contest
Photographers get snapping! All photographers are invited to participate in the 2022 Essex Heritage Photo Contest by submitting images that best capture the spirit of the Essex National Heritage Area. The submission deadline is Dec. 16. Photographs must have been taken between Jan. 1 and Dec. 16, and assigned to one of four contest categories to be eligible to win. The categories are: “Downtown”, “New Encounters”, and “Splash of Color”, as well as a Youth category for ages 5-17. Young photographers of all skill levels are invited to submit photos taken anywhere in Essex County such as parks, beaches, downtowns, farms or wherever exciting shots can be found. Category descriptions and detailed instructions on how to apply can be found on the Essex Heritage website at essexheritage.org/photocontest. There will be up to 12 prizes: One Grand Prize winner, a Youth Category winner, a People’s Choice award, and a first, second, and third prize winner in each of the other three contest categories. The award-winning photographs will be exhibited at the National Park Service Visitor Center in Salem, 2 New Liberty St.
No mattresses in the trash
Mattresses, and box springs are no longer being collected with the city of Peabody’s curbside trash collection and do not qualify as a bulk item due to the state’s new ban on mattresses from the trash stream (they must be recycled instead). When you purchase a new mattress, the state recommends you ask the retailer to collect your old one. In Peabody, you can bring your old mattress to the Peabody Recycling Center at 50 Farm Ave. Residents can purchase a $20 per mattress disposal sticker and a $20 per box spring disposal sticker. Stickers can be purchased at the Department of Public Services main office at 50 Farm Ave., the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, any branch of the Peabody Institute Library, or online at www.peabody-ma.gov. You are free to use other private disposal options and will be responsible for all associated costs. Call DPS with any questions or concerns at 978-536-0600.
Joys of Winter opens
The Danvers Art Association’s art show, the Joys of Winter, at the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., will run through Dec. 31. It will be in the Standring Room on the first floor off the library’s lobby (the former periodical room). Art Association members and nonmembers in neighboring communities are welcome to exhibit. There is no fee to enter, but artists’ entries must portray the joy. The show will offer all artistic abilities an opportunity to present the visual arts of oil painting, watercolor, acrylic, soft pastel, photography, sketching, pen and ink, as well as newer trends of digital art and fan art. Artists selling their work agree to commissions of 10% to the Danvers Art Association, 10% to the library and 80% to the artist. For details, email jimmorrocco@yahoo.com.
Friends of Beverly Animals 2023 calendars on sale
Our 2023 calendars are on sale now at the Beverly stores listed below. Great for holiday and birthday gifts, the more you buy, the more you help to cover veterinary care, food and supplies so needed for local stray and homeless animals in and around Beverly. Calendar can also be shipped by request. To purchase, visit: www.friendsofbeverlyanimals.org/ and click on the yellow DONATE button on the right side of webpage. In the subsequent PayPal form, leave the address you would like calendar shipped to and number of calendars purchased. Calendars are $15 + $4 shipping for first calendar + $1 for each additional calendar. Questions? Email: fobacalendar@gmail.com or call 978-927-4157.
Copper Dog Books: 272 Cabot St., Beverly — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily. Phone: 978-969-3460.
DogSpa: 45 Enon St., #5, Beverly — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Phone: 978-922-9227.
Marblehead School of Ballet workshops
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 51st season with a series of four special workshops and classes designed to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels. A range of classes, workshops, and events from ballet to ballroom dancing are lined up for the 2022-2023 year in-studio at 115 Pleasant St. and live online. Learn basic dance techniques of Broadway, modern dance, Spanish, Polish, 2-minute choreography and much more. For complete schedules, details and to register for these workshops, visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. Or call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.
Meals on Wheels delivered to you
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Northshoremen chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Waste drop-off in Salem
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. The next curbside yard waste collection is scheduled the week of Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris.
