'The American South' topic at Endicott
In a talk titled, “How the South Shapes American History and Culture, for Better and Worse,” New York Times best selling author and scholar Imani Perry will speak at Endicott College on Thursday, April 21, at 5 p.m. in the Rose Theater, 406 Hale St., Beverly.
Danvers GOP Committee meets April 20
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) will meet Wednesday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m., at the Danvers Fire Station Meeting Room, 62 High St., Danvers. This is a regular business meeting. Candidates and issue leadersmay stop in to speak. Also, up for continued discussion, Danvers School administration and curriculum, with a Q&A. We will continue the old business discussion of recall elections, Local municipal elections, Town Hall meeting for Parents to discuss school concerns, MA-GOP Convention updates, and issues affecting our town, state, and federalism. All are welcome. For more information, email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262.
Art for Ukraine Benefit
Endicott College will hold a two-day art sale, auction, and community event to raise money to directly support humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine. The event, running April 20 and 21, noon to 2 p.m., will feature a sale of original artworks, a silent auction, educational panels, as well as music and interactive activities provided by students and organizations around campus. Sponsored by the School of Visual and Performing Arts and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Task Force, the event is free and open to the public. Interactive opportunities include use a 3D printer, and more. Light refreshments and Ukrainian fare will be served. The event will be held in the Carol Grillo Gallery of Endicott College’s Walter J. Manninen Center for the Arts. Questions? Email centerforthearts@endicott.edu, or call 978-232-2250.
Events at the Beverly Library
The Beverly Library has a number of events coming right up, both Zoom and in person. If registration is required, go to: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/calendar. For more information, call 978-921-6062 or visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org. The Beverly Public Library is located at 32 Essex St, Beverly. On Thursday, April 21, at 7 p.m., the library will host Listening to and Respecting Indigenous Perspectives — A Living Room Conversation providing a guided method for diverse members of a community to engage in intentional, small-group conversation about specific and impactful issues. And Zen Fridays at noon continues through May — Basics of meditation led by Zen Center's founder Joan Amaral, in the Sohier Room.
Shackleton and 'Endurance'
Presented by Heritage Films Theatre, Dan Tremblay, volunteer and member of Danvers History Society, this 20-30 minute film and casual discussion explores "The Story of Ernest Shackleton and 'Endurance' Arctic Experience," on Wednesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. Part of the society's free series at Tapley Hall, 13 Page St., every third Wednesday at 7 p.m. Face masks are encouraged. For more information, visit: Danvers Historical Society: 978-777-1666 or email to dhs@danvershistory.org
Dance Week at Marblehead Ballet
The Marblehead School of Ballet is celebrating National Dance Week, April 22 to 30, with a National Dance Week Contest and special offers for new and returning students. To thank the public for its support for 50 years, a visual arts contest will be held with special discounts throughout the week. Current and former students may paint, draw, photograph or submit mixed-media art with the theme, "Your Love of Dance." Submit name, selfie and age; entries must be submitted by April 30 to msb@havetodance.com. The prizes are: first, $100 gift certificate; second,$50 gift certificate both to On Your Toes Dancewear. Third prize is an MSB hoodie sweatshirt. New students may attend an online class and receive $10 off. Enroll online at bit.ly/MSBClassSchedule; promotional code, NDW2022, at checkout. Celebrate dance with a coffee mug, sweatshirt, or any product in the school's online store at https://msb-ballet.creator-spring.com for 10%. The event, sponsored by Endicott’s Tadler Center for the Humanities, is free, all welcome..
Equine Expo and tack sale
The Essex County Trail Association will host the 27th annual Equine EXPO and Tack Sale at the Arena Building at the Topsfield Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 50 sales spaces will offer gear for horse lovers of all ages — new and used tack and stable equipment, riding apparel and clothing, home décor, books, Breyer model horses, jumps, rescue groups, trail maps, as well as services, and more. Demonstrations will run most of the day. The building is accessible, and there is plenty of parking and a food vendor. Admission is $5; children under 10 are free) goes toward maintaining trails in six communities for all types of passive recreation. Questions? Call 978-768-6275 or email: www.ectaonline.org. Topsfield Fairgrounds are located on Route 1, in Topsfield.
Vietnam - an airman’s perspective
On Sunday, April 24, from 2 — 4 p.m., The Wenham Museum’s Patton Family Archives will host David Magnon, Veteran Service officer in the second of its Speakers Series. Mangan, of Wakefield, served in the U.S, Air Force during the Vietnam War, 1969-1970, at a remote base along the Cambodian border in Thailand. Combat support from Thailand was secret and virtually unknown. Mangan will share his personal experiences and photographs from his service. Attendees will be given a key and the chance to open a green ammunition box filled with treasures as a door prize. Tickets are limited and available at: WENHAMMUSEUM.ORG/EVENTS: $20 public; $15 members, military, veterans, seniors free. The Patton Family Archives, Patton Homestead is located at 650 Asbury St,, South Hamilton. Questions? PattonArchives@gmail.com.
Birthday Cake at the Gables
Join the staff of The House of the Seven Gables in honoring Caroline Emmerton, its founder and generous philanthropist, on Sunday, April 24, for birthday cake between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Then stay for one of two special women’s history tours scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Learn about all Emerson did in her life time, which began on April 21, 1866. as well as discovering the histories of the indigenous women who lived on the land before it was developed, and the enslaved women and indentured servants. The event is included with the purchase of the grounds or regular tour tickets. To register, visit: https://7gables.org/event/14650/. The Hosue of the Seven Gables is located at 15 Derby St,, Salem. Questions? Call 978-744-0991
Seniors Appreciation concert April 29
Senior citizens of Peabody are invited to an appreciation concert and luncheon on Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. in the high school auditorium, 485 Lowell St., Peabody, Hosted by the Peabody Veterans Memorial High School (PVMHS) music ensembles, and culinary arts students, with sponsorship by the Peabody Municipal Light Plant (PMLP) and the Peabody Municipal Lighting Commission (PMLC). the concert features Air Force JROTC students presenting the colors, and musicians from the PVMHS vocal and instrumental ensembles. Students in culinary arts will prepare and serve lunch and desserts. Attendees should arrive at PVMHS shortly before 10 am. Need transportation? Call the Peabody Council on Aging at 978-531-2254. Questions? Call John Maihos at the Peabody Municipal Light Plant at 978-573-1150.
Old Gold Night April 28
On Thursday, April 28, is "Friends of the Marblehead Council on Aging night” at the Landing Restaurant, 81 Front St., in Marblehead, starting at 5 p.m. The Landing will be donating a generous portion of the proceeds from all meals and drinks sold in the dining room that evening. No advanced ticket purchase; just show up and enjoy. There will be a wide variety of items available in both There will be an raffle and an auction with a wide variety of offering, with Gene Arnold serving as the auctioneer. Though free, Reservations are strongly urged at 781-639-1266.
Holocaust Remembrance April 27 on Zoom
The Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Salem State University will host its annual Yom HaShoah remembrance ceremony via Zoom., on Wednesday, April 27, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Yom HaShoah honors and remembers victims and survivors of the Holocaust. The program will include live and pre-recorded remarks, reflections, poetry, and music. Recorded remarks will be delivered by Kim Driscoll, mayor of Salem and John D. Keenan, president, Salem State University. Rabbi David Meyer and Cantor Idan Irelander will lead and Professor Leo Spitzer will speak about the Holocaust in Romania, focusing on art produced at the Mikhailowka concentration camp. Supported by the Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston, the Cummings Foundation, and the Temple Emanu-El Congregation. This ceremony is free and open to the public on Zoom. To register for your Zoom link, visit: http://tiny.cc/YomHaShoah2022.
Sunset Music Series beginning
Hamilton's historic Patton Homestead will host a series of Thursday Night Sunset Music from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. weekly, beginning on April 28, and running through June 22. Shine only. Pack a picnic, pick up a pizza, enjoy a drink and settle down for upbeat music from great local bands. Picnic benches are first come-first served, so bring a blanket. Either way you'll bask in the Golden Hour as the days grow longer. Home for 50 years to World War II's General George S. Patton, the Patton Homestead is located at 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, with off street parking and police assisting. Admission $10/person; Kids under 10 free. Donations appreciated. Take a spring stroll through the flowering grounds, take a chance on a raffle. For tickets and more information, visit: https://pattonhomestead.org/events.
Ipswich Spring clean up set
On April 28, there will be a town of Ipswich Spring Cleanup from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the mural at the Town Riverwalk to get trash bags and assignments. This bi-annual event is sponsored by the Ipswich Shade Tree and Town Beautification Committee with corporate sponsor Pentucket Bank. This cleanup is planned in coordination with the Commonwealth’s “Keep Mass Beautiful” campaign. Contact Pat Beirne for more details: patbeirne@verizon.net This is event is part of our Earth Week series. Send your questions to volunteer@merrimack.org.
'Sundays at 5' at Ascension
On Sunday, May 1, at 5 p.m., Ipswich’s historic Ascension Memorial Episcopal Church launches the first of inspiring, out-of-the-ordinary, 30-minute monthly gatherings simply called “Sundays at 5." Youth-led but designed for all ages, this spiritually inspiring opportunity is for people who find Sunday mornings problematic for getting to church. Music, art, poetry, scripture, and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the short service, followed by snacks, fun and games. "Sundays at 5." speaks to something missing from lives, especially post pandemic, and is the result of numerous dialogues with area residents. All are welcome in the church at 31 County St., Ipswich. Questions? Email Brad Clark at: rectoramc@gmail.com.
'Downtown for All' begins
On Thursday, April 28, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., join Beverly Main Streets for a Cabot Community Conversation free event launching, "Downtown for All," a Beverly Main Streets initiative to make downtown Beverly a welcoming place for all. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., evening kicks off at 5 p.m. with a performance by Endicott College's Jazz/Rock Ensemble with Director Ray Novack. Following the performance, we will be screening "Lives Well Lived," a film by Sky Bergman, which celebrates getting older, and the incredible wit, wisdom, and life experiences of older adults living full and meaningful lives in their later years. Please let us know you're coming by registering at: https://thecabot.org/event/downtown-for-all. The Cabot Theatre is located at 286 Cabot St, Beverly. Questions? 978-927-3100.