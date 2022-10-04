Eerie Events
set at PEM
Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) is offering a month-long Eerie Events with three special attractions. The Salem Witch Trials: The Towne Sisters - In this pop-up experience, view rare original documents that illustrate how the Towne sisters — Rebecca Nurse, Mary Esty and Sarah Cloyce — experienced the trials. On view through Nov. 28. Self-Guided Salem Witch Trials Walk - a 90-minute audio tour, experience authentic witch trial documents and objects in Salem and visit to six key sites in the downtown. Tour free with museum admission. Pop-Up Halloween Shop will offer unique seasonal specialty goodies. Located at 181 Essex St. Open Thursday–Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more, www.pem.org/halloween.
Virtual illustration
workshop Thursday
Learn to draw Halloween-themed characters illustrations at Peabody Essex Museum as it hosts an Illustration Workshop with artist Bill Crisafi in this virtual Create Night on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. Part of PEM's Eerie Events for October. For more, www.pem.org/halloween.
'Hester' author
at PEM in Salem
Meet author Laurie Lico Albanese and learn about "Hester: A Novel," a vivid reimagining of the woman who inspired Hester Prynne, the tragic heroine of Nathaniel Hawthorne's "The Scarlet Letter," on Friday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m., Morse Auditorium. Author talk begins at 1 pm, followed by a book signing. Part of PEM's Eerie Events for October. For more, www.pem.org/halloween.
It's in the blood
with Stoker
HFH Exhibitions will celebrate author Dacre Stoker presenting "Stoker on Stoker: Secrets Revealed, the Mysteries Behind the Research and Writing of Dracula," taking place at Cinema Salem on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and also featuring artifacts on display, book signings and screenings of the 1931 film "Dracula" in addition to "Bram Stoker’s Dracula" (1992). Tickets will be available on the Cinema Salem website, and also at www.eventbrite.com/e/dacre-stoker-celebrates-the-125th-anniversary-of-dracula-tickets-419239666127. Appealing to universities, gothic scholars, vampire fans and history buffs, Dacre Stoker's presentation has fascinated audiences around the world, exploring the issues behind the mysteries that have baffled Dracula scholars and fans since the book’s publication in 1897.
8-week free
senior workshops
The Hamilton Senior Center will be holding free workshops called 'A Matter of Balance' for seniors on Mondays, through Nov. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The focus will be on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, participants will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved! For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.. Learn more at: https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance/
Salem Education
Foundation Grants
Salem public school teachers and staff are invited by Salem Education Foundation to apply for grants to benefit students in the 2022-23 school year. Teachers may also partner with community groups to submit applications. SEF funds grants up to $1,000 for creative projects that go beyond the scope of the regular school budget and up to $3,000 for collaborative grants that benefit two or more schools. Grant are intended to improve student achievement, inspire creativity and student engagement, present curriculum in a unique setting, and promote special projects in STEM, the arts, literacy, social studies and leadership, health and wellness, and others. To apply, go to: salemeducationfoundation.org. Deadline is Oct. 10. Successful applicants will be notified by early December. Questions? Visit: salemeducationfoundation.org, or contact SEF Grants co-chairs, Peg Howard at pegv123@comcast.net or Steve Beauparlant at stephenbeauparlant@gmail.com.
Meals on Wheels
delivered to you
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Waste drop-off
set in Salem
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. The next curbside yard waste collection is scheduled the week of April 18. Subsequent curbside yard waste collections take place the weeks of Oct. 17, Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St.., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit :https://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris.